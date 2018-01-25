Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hard skills & Soft skills
Differences • IQ & EQ • rules stay the same & rules changes • can be learned in school & have to be learned
Careers that need • hard skills and little soft skills • both hard and soft skills • mostly soft skills and little hard sk...
Hard skills and little soft skills
Both hard and soft skills
Mostly soft skills and little hard skills
Characteristics • Rules for mastering this skill is not black and white • This skill is portable and valuable to any job/c...
Soft Skills are at Least as Important as Technical Skills
Soft Skills are Considered More Critical
Self Awareness
Emotion Regulation
Self Confidence
Soft Skills– Self Management Skills • Growth mindset • Self-awareness • Emotion regulation • Self-confidence • Stress mana...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hard skills &amp; soft skills

15 views

Published on

This is related to various skills, typically for candidates seeking employment

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hard skills &amp; soft skills

  1. 1. Hard skills & Soft skills
  2. 2. Differences • IQ & EQ • rules stay the same & rules changes • can be learned in school & have to be learned
  3. 3. Careers that need • hard skills and little soft skills • both hard and soft skills • mostly soft skills and little hard skills
  4. 4. Hard skills and little soft skills
  5. 5. Both hard and soft skills
  6. 6. Mostly soft skills and little hard skills
  7. 7. Characteristics • Rules for mastering this skill is not black and white • This skill is portable and valuable to any job/career • Mastering this skill is an ongoing journey
  8. 8. Soft Skills are at Least as Important as Technical Skills
  9. 9. Soft Skills are Considered More Critical
  10. 10. Self Awareness
  11. 11. Emotion Regulation
  12. 12. Self Confidence
  13. 13. Soft Skills– Self Management Skills • Growth mindset • Self-awareness • Emotion regulation • Self-confidence • Stress management • Resilience • Forgive and forget • Persistence and perseverance • Patience • Perceptiveness

×