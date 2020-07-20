Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
All text and image ideas by OpenAI / GPT-3, operated and read by @bemmu Strategies for Learning to Code in Japan Fairly ea...
A metaphor for how useful programming ability can be for starters. a man playing a violin in front of a wall of violins Vi...
How to achieve productivity quickly: 1. Nobody figures out how to code perfectly their first time. 2. It's mostly luck. 3....
All problems are pretty much the same. Not only are all software development problems more or less the same, but the best ...
a monkey, a sand hourglass, and a spoon Let's get started then!
Let's get started then! Just like a monkey makes sand castles with an hourglass, all our time is of limited duration, so l...
Let's get started then! Software development is actually a bunch of often complicated problems. But that's not a big deal,...
Looking smart is the social norm picture of a happy architect with a blueprint in one hand and blue pencil in the other ha...
Almost all developers feel the pressure (for whatever reason) to have the look of the competent coder, most likely due to ...
If you don't need your code to run during actual product development, stuff it in a module in a separate directory. a sign...
Richard Feynman was reported to have said: "What I cannot create, I do not understand.” Paraphrased in the programming wor...
If you've written 500 lines of code and have an actual working program that doesn't crash, sprint to the finish line. happ...
A happy ending to all of our code swordsman catching a bullet
So you built a program and it worked in like 10 minutes. All your code was beautiful.
Why you should always code like it's your last day on Earth a picture of a person with their whole life ahead of them star...
If you always think like it's the last day on Earth (your last day coding), it'll push you just enough to get you to finis...
So now that you know it's impossible to not learn to code, go write something, anything. So stop writing nuclear missile d...
And then when you finally do finish this nice feature, you should always make sure you drink the required amount of alcoho...
So basically just go ahead before you wake up in a cold sweat from a scary dream about the future, coding-less, uh, eating...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

This presentation was generated by GPT-3

33 views

Published on

With audio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZalOEmdHFo
Details on how this was made: http://www.bemmu.com/gpt3-presentation

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

This presentation was generated by GPT-3

  1. 1. All text and image ideas by OpenAI / GPT-3, operated and read by @bemmu Strategies for Learning to Code in Japan Fairly easily and rather effortlessly achieve practical software development skills.
  2. 2. A metaphor for how useful programming ability can be for starters. a man playing a violin in front of a wall of violins Violin skills are of almost no value
  3. 3. How to achieve productivity quickly: 1. Nobody figures out how to code perfectly their first time. 2. It's mostly luck. 3. Learn just the right skills, in the right order. 4. Avoid perfectionism. 5. Not doing something is sometimes the best way to learn something.
  4. 4. All problems are pretty much the same. Not only are all software development problems more or less the same, but the best way to solve them is usually so simple, that a monkey could do it. a monkey drawn in crayon
  5. 5. a monkey, a sand hourglass, and a spoon Let's get started then!
  6. 6. Let's get started then! Just like a monkey makes sand castles with an hourglass, all our time is of limited duration, so let's get started to code a product for clients.
  7. 7. Let's get started then! Software development is actually a bunch of often complicated problems. But that's not a big deal, is it!?
  8. 8. Looking smart is the social norm picture of a happy architect with a blueprint in one hand and blue pencil in the other hand, standing in front of a huge complex
  9. 9. Almost all developers feel the pressure (for whatever reason) to have the look of the competent coder, most likely due to peer pressure. So it might be counter- productive to cut corners during the development phase. Looking smart is the social norm
  10. 10. If you don't need your code to run during actual product development, stuff it in a module in a separate directory. a sign: "DANGER do not enter"
  11. 11. Richard Feynman was reported to have said: "What I cannot create, I do not understand.” Paraphrased in the programming world as "If you don't regularly turn code into poetry, you probably aren't a good programmer."
  12. 12. If you've written 500 lines of code and have an actual working program that doesn't crash, sprint to the finish line. happy runner
  13. 13. A happy ending to all of our code swordsman catching a bullet
  14. 14. So you built a program and it worked in like 10 minutes. All your code was beautiful.
  15. 15. Why you should always code like it's your last day on Earth a picture of a person with their whole life ahead of them staring into a terminal, a ball and chain attached to each leg, and a long nose and a beard
  16. 16. If you always think like it's the last day on Earth (your last day coding), it'll push you just enough to get you to finish whatever you might need to finish.
  17. 17. So now that you know it's impossible to not learn to code, go write something, anything. So stop writing nuclear missile designs, or the best ad blocker ever, and just get started on whatever.
  18. 18. And then when you finally do finish this nice feature, you should always make sure you drink the required amount of alcohol. whiskey bottles
  19. 19. So basically just go ahead before you wake up in a cold sweat from a scary dream about the future, coding-less, uh, eating those annoying squares of tofu. a plate of tofu next to a glass of beer

×