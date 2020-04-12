Active brains in healing the hidden self

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The brain must stay active in order to function properly. When you keep an active brain, it makes thinking easier. In addition, clutter does not build up as much, which helps us to stay focused.

When the brain is disused, it causes ongoing emotional reactions. We begin to feel frustrated often because we repress and suppress important facts that make up a whole piece of a story we often try to recall about our history.

In addition, when the brain is non-active, often we dwell on negative emotions, which make up anger, fear, resentment, guilt, doubt, and so forth. The negative emotions will continue to build up, which often leads to overwhelming stress. In addition, the way we perceive things becomes fuzzy.

Keeping the brain active can help you avoid all these negative results. Daily we all can benefit from reading, writing, or enjoying any activity that forces us to use the brain. In fact, the more you use your brain the more your brain cells will expand. Studies have shown us that dying brain cells is the linking cause to death. The brain must replace new cells to replace dying cells.

The brain has natural functions that make up the subliminal, subconscious and unconscious mind. These parts surround the crown, center and lower district of the brain in which we can express a stringently distorted or excessively simplified part of the brain. The brain’s natural functions control our bodily functions, such as our lungs and blood so that these necessities move smoothly throughout our body and brain. When these elements of our human make up are interrupted, it is often because someone failed to keep the brain active.

Understanding the brain is a key element that can help you realize the essentialness of keeping the brain active. The more you use your brain, the more power you will develop. What results from expanded power? The ability to focus and heal the hidden self,

Our body and mind requires daily activities or exercise. Failing to exercise the body and mind will cause two things to occur. The chief two things that will occur are - the muscles and joints will start to degenerate, which ultimately affects the prime function that keeps you alive, your brain. The brain goes through atrophy, which makes it impossible for anyone to heal the hidden self.

Exercising the brain and body daily can expand your healing processes and self-development procedures. Our pathological processes can benefit if we set a goal to read, write or enjoy other activities daily that forces us to use the brain. By adding physical exercise to your plan, you can upshot your chances of healing the hidden self.

  1. 1. Active Brains in Healing the Hidden Self
  2. 2. The brain must stay active in order to function properly. When you keep an active brain, it makes thinking easier. In addition, clutter does not build up as much, which helps us to stay focused. When the brain is disused, it causes ongoing emotional reactions. We begin to feel frustrated often because we repress and suppress important facts that make up a whole piece of a story we often try to recall about our history. In addition, when the brain is non-active, often we dwell on negative emotions, which make up anger, fear, resentment, guilt, doubt, and so forth. The negative emotions will continue to build up, which often leads to overwhelming stress. In addition, the way we perceive things becomes fuzzy. Keeping the brain active can help you avoid all these negative results. Daily we all can benefit from reading, writing, or enjoying any activity that forces us to use the brain. In fact, the more you use your brain the more your brain cells will expand. Studies have shown us that dying brain cells is the linking cause to death. The brain must replace new cells to replace dying cells.
  3. 3. The brain has natural functions that make up the subliminal, subconscious and unconscious mind. These parts surround the crown, center and lower district of the brain in which we can express a stringently distorted or excessively simplified part of the brain. The brain’s natural functions control our bodily functions, such as our lungs and blood so that these necessities move smoothly throughout our body and brain. When these elements of our human make up are interrupted, it is often because someone failed to keep the brain active. Understanding the brain is a key element that can help you realize the essentialness of keeping the brain active. The more you use your brain, the more power you will develop. What results from expanded power? The ability to focus and heal the hidden self, Our body and mind requires daily activities or exercise. Failing to exercise the body and mind will cause two things to occur. The chief two things that will occur are - the muscles and joints will start to degenerate, which ultimately affects the prime function that keeps you alive, your brain. The brain goes through atrophy, which makes it impossible for anyone to heal the hidden self. Exercising the brain and body daily can expand your healing processes and self-development procedures. Our pathological processes can benefit if we set a goal to read, write or enjoy other activities daily that forces us to use the brain. By adding physical exercise to your plan, you can upshot your chances of healing the hidden self.
  4. 4. Keeping the brain energetic through activities is the secret to healing the hidden self. When the brain is active, often it reveals every bit and piece of information readily that you need to heal the hidden self. For instance, think of a time when you were fully aware of your surroundings, actions, behaviors, habits, words, et cetera. Think about what occurred at that time. Most people do not experience this level of consciousness, yet those that do often find answers too many problems, since the active brain will reveal the secrets buried in the subliminal mind.
  5. 5. Conceptions in Healing the Hidden Self
  6. 6. Developing our concepts will assist us with conjuring up new ideas and perceptions that lead us to healing the hidden self. Through theorizing, shuffling, and developing new ideas we can change our view on life by changing our main beliefs and perceptions. The common human must consistently maneuver through the healing process by re- training selves to think positive and seek success. Believing that you have the power within to success will assist you with approaches you will need to take to live a better life. You will react differently in each situation, which better decision-making will allow you to reap rewards. Healing the hidden self and your self-perceptions will take you a long way to the success, since you will shuffle through your failures to avoid making redundant mistakes. Our inner self-perceptions are major influences in our life. We must endeavor to change misconceptions that lead us astray to ensure that we are developing positive self-perceptions. We must continue to attain more successes in our life. Healing of the hidden self and the way we believe and perceive will open the doors; typically, we may close in our own face. By changing the way one believes and perceives, it can help one to develop and grow into a well-rounded, balanced person.
  7. 7. Healing the hidden self and your self-perceptions will take you a long way to the success, since you will shuffle through your failures to avoid making redundant mistakes. Our inner self-perceptions are major influences in our life. We must endeavor to change misconceptions that lead us astray to ensure that we are developing positive self-perceptions. We must continue to attain more successes in our life. Healing of the hidden self and the way we believe and perceive will open the doors; typically, we may close in our own face. By changing the way one believes and perceives, it can help one to develop and grow into a well-rounded, balanced person. Conceptions are our origin. From the start, we all develop ideas, notions, thoughts, etc from influences, impressions, observation, educational sources, parents, and so on. We develop hypothesizes and ideas from our understanding of the way we comprehend and perceive. By understanding, our ways of learning we can shuffle through the mud puddles successfully, reform, and transform the mind. Still, behaviors and habits must be considered.
  8. 8. Behaviors and habits form from our conceptions, rather the influences that leave impressions on the way we perceive. The bible tells us that “Bad influences,” reflect on our personality and conceptions and ultimately can encourage bad behaviors and habits. Useful habits then must be developed through positive influences. With this fact in sight, now you can work through healing the self by examining your influences. Think of the people in your life. If these people are not bringing something to your table, thus they are only hindering you from healing the hidden self. You must consider removing bad influences; otherwise, you may stay stuck in the same pattern.
  9. 9. Who are influences? Influences are people, places, things, et cetera. Consider all the nouns and you will find the answer. Influences include effects, stimulus, inspirations, persuasion, manipulations, control, authority, pressure, weight, power, etc and all influences shape our personality. That is if we all them to. When you examine influences in your life, also consider your environment. Does your environment hinder you in some way from achieving your goal to heal the hidden self? If so, then you must consider moving to a better environment. Does your job hinder you from achieving your goal to heal the hidden self? Despite that, employees and employers may have a positive attitude that reflects on you, your job may have a powerful influence that affects your life. For example, if an artist is working in a Pop Shop, likely this person despite positive attitudes surround he will feel a sense of emptiness. Thus, to relieve the emptiness this person must explore his abilities, skills, potentials, etc and move to change his career. Only until the artist finds his purpose in life will he find a sense of healing of the hidden self. We must also consider our main beliefs to adapt to new conceptions and ideas that assist us with healing the hidden self.
  10. 10. Consciousness in Healing the Hidden Self
  11. 11. The acts of self-consciousness and self-control go hand in hand. The fact is that when we are self-conscious we are better able to exhibit self-control. There are many persons out there that are not self aware or conscious of themselves and they are not in control of their emotions and actions. Being self-aware is important as it can affect or self-development and progression through life. It is crucial that we are able to be aware of all that we do and say and know that these things will affect circumstances as well. Being self-conscious is not always a bad thing as we like to think but if we relate it to being self-aware, we see the benefits. If we are self-aware, it is less likely that we will act on impulse. It is more likely the case that we will be ready and able to assess a situation properly and show self-control in deciding how to approach the situation. The self-awareness that we possess will therefore directly affect our self- control. It is crucial that we are able to become self-aware persons in order to grab control of our emotions and actions. This can be done in many ways but these depend on the will power of the individual involved and the desire to take control of their lives. Some of the ways to move the process to self-awareness and self-control along include the need for professional assistance. There are many programmes that offer techniques to assist in this process. These are offered by many self-development persons and are a good start if we do not have the time or will power to devote to the process on our own. We may not make the time unless we are enrolled in a class or unless we are motivated externally to do so. In these cases, the programmes can be a great starting point.
  12. 12. If we do have some self-control then it is good to try the other option of working on self-awareness and control on our own. There are many persons that have highlighted the great benefits of the use of meditation. This can assist the individual greatly as it leads the exploration into self and opens the awareness that is needed for better self-control. Meditation has numerous benefits to its users aside from these. It has been reputed to be of assistance in stress relief and the prevention of more serious illnesses such as heart disease and many more. The relaxing effect of meditation and the exploration into self-are able to translate to a better awareness overall and better self control. The downside of meditation is that it can take a while to reap benefits and there are often persons that will become bored with the process and not give the method the required time to assist them. Meditation is not an overnight fix by any means and can take months and years of dedication for you to achieve all the results. The meditation process requires quiet and peace, which can often be hard for many of us to source. Not all these challenges however stop the fact that it is one of the best ways to grasp control of self and become more self-aware. There are other factors that can assist and that can lead you down the road to better self-awareness and self-control. There is a lot of information available in self- development sites that show you the importance of self-awareness and self-control to your life. These are things that can greatly affect the quality of your life and should not be disregarded.
  13. 13. Decisions in Healing the Hidden Self
  14. 14. What should I do? Should I invite my friends over for a party? We all have to make decisions. Our decisions determine in most instances the results. If you invite your friends over for a party for example, and intend to drink alcohol beverages knowing that tomorrow you have to work. Are you ready to face the consequences? We can learn to make good decisions by examining the consequences of our choices. If you know that you must work tomorrow, why take a chance on partying the night before when we all know parties can get out of hand. If you can regulate and control the time you spend at the party, then there is no problem. You can make it to work the next day with a fresh mind. If you go over your limits, you likely will lose REM sleep, which ultimately weakens your awareness. You will find it difficult to stay focused at work.
  15. 15. Decisions also determine our faith in the process of healing the hidden self. We must make the right decisions to assist us with self- healing. The problem is we do not always weigh out the decisions we make. For this reason, we all must take time to think through our decisions before acting on them. By thinking carefully and attentively through your decisions, you can make sound choices that will push you to heal the hidden self. You want to make it a practice to think through your decisions. One of the best ways to do this is through meditation. Meditation trains your mind to think carefully. You use reflections while you ruminate through your mind. In addition, you learn to consider all angles of each choice you must make. You also use deliberation tools to contemplate or ponder over each decision you must make. When you develop the ability to make sound decisions, the healing processes becomes easier.
  16. 16. Because healing of the hidden self is a long, drawn out process that is problematic in various areas, you want to build a sound mind first to work through the procedures of personal growth. Now that you have learned the benefits of making good decisions, take some time to practice meditation each day. This technique alone will assist you with developing the characteristics you must establish to heal the hidden self. What characteristics must I develop? Conceptions are the first tool you will need to analyze. Since our conceptions is the starting point of our growth, start here. Develop your conceptions by analyzing your beliefs and way of thinking.
  17. 17. Learn some strategies to help you reform conceptions that lead you astray. Work through your perceptions once you discover and accept your conceptions. This will help you reform your way of thinking. Most of our badness is learned from teaching. Still, the way we perceive plays a part in the outcome of our personality. It is up to us to reform this personality by depending on self, rather than others. Only our own being can take us to heal the hidden self. Visit the Internet. Online you will find a wide arrange of products and strategies that can help you with self-healing. Look for the new age solutions, which include the latest Radionics, which will assist you with relaxation and self-development. Biofeedback is an excellent tool to use and will help you work through self- development as well. Be sure to practice meditation daily, since it will assist you with reforming the mind. Meditation alone has proven to bring great rewards to those who practice the technique often. You may also enjoy the latest Neurofeedback programs.
  20. 20. Desires in Healing the Hidden Self
  21. 21. The perceptive and the aware or cognizant self are referred as the whole self. The self is our personality that acts as a representative of our actions, emotions and feelings. It is our nature that makes up our character and becomes our identity once developed. Many people commonly react differently in atypical circumstances. The outcomes of our decisions are based on the way we react to these situations. Different theorists have different theories regarding the self of an individual. By reading and understanding the factors, that affects the self of an individual. To study psyche and the metaphysics self has to be studied. Desires play a huge part in our decision-making.
  22. 22. In the competitively fashioned world we reside, it often becomes out of one’s control to retain a balance amid the mind and soul, which the soul is the body. We often find ourselves struggling to maintain such balance of mind and body. Many people struggle with balance, which sometimes these people become distressed and anxious. To avoid such emotional chaos is the key to balance. Failure to thrive for balance by navigating through your desires will only lead to serious or even grave degradation of one’s spirit and health. Suffering only slows the healing processes. Self-healing evolves around processes, which we must navigate through to understand suppressed emotions and desires. The process of self-healing is not initiated via any external factors. It is not initiated through means of synthetic or artificial drugs, or medical procedures. Self-healing takes effort on our part.
  23. 23. The external factors may perhaps offer some relief in synchronization the inner self. According to many prospectors, our best healing agent is time. Debating the notion however, time can offer you some relief, yet it takes more than waiting to move toward healing the hidden self. We need self-control and confidence to work with time in order to reveal the hidden being. The first goal is to move toward understanding the logic of our own self as we see it now. If you feel dismal and ominous for example, you must explore your mind to understand these feelings of gloom. Only then, will you find answers and move to accept change. Change is a huge problem for most people, simply because they fear change. To overcome such gloomy feelings, one must understand his or her fears. One must attempt to overcome any sort of inferiority complex issues, fears, et cetera. Quote: Whenever an inferiority complex problem exists, you will find a good cause. Find the cause of the problem and you can work through the complex issues.
  24. 24. We need to trim down any holdups from the subliminal mind and psyche. Anything that stumps our growth is interference one must move to understand. If you lack confidence, try joining a motivation course. You want to develop self-motivation to work through psychosomatic disturbances. Self-healing for prerequisites is healthy subsistence. Self-healing is commonly referred as perennial prostate herbs, or “heal-all-or heartsease.” This is the definition outlined by various natives, including the Eurasia. The wild pansy was commonly used for self- healing, which is also the Viola Tricolor flower that has bright velvety petals. This is a European plan life. Today, we use innate abilities, skills, et cetera for self-healing. Because scientists are coming to a better understanding of the brain’s functionalities, thus new techniques are re-announced that we can use to heal the hidden self. Today, you can go online and discover thousands of articles that will give you additional insight into healing the hidden being. We encourage you to spend some time surfing the Internet today to discover these insights that will bring you some rewards by navigating through your desires.
  25. 25. Emotional Responses in Healing the Hidden Self
  26. 26. Healing is a great way to alter emotional responses whereas anger, resentment or other negative responses develop. Our emotions react to things we harbor in our mind, such as anger, fear, resentment, doubt, and so on. All these negative emotions build, which causes us to react in accord to how we see things. In other words, what we perceive also plays a part in how our emotions will respond. The best way to manage emotional responses to heal the hidden self is to understand, the brain - and how it functions. The brain has natural functions, which make up three parts. The parts make up the top, middle and lower region, which described we can say it is strictly oversimplified. The natural functions of the brain keep our lungs and blood functioning properly. The key to understanding the brain is to realize that your power of mind only expands with use. By setting a goal to learn something new each day, you can expand your mind, grow and also work through self-healing. Like the body, the brain needs exercise. If you fail to exercise the brain, it will waste away. When the brain wastes away, thus it becomes difficult each day to manage the emotions.
  27. 27. Therefore, we can see that by exercising the brain daily we can expand the brain, expand our growth and work toward healing the hidden self. Our brain develops just as we do. Each time this area of our body develops, it creates myelin, which surrounds the nerve fibers in the brain. Myelin can develop into Demyelination, which causes an interruption to the pathological process. When myelin develops it acts as an insulting source, which myelin sheath insulates the nerve fibers to prevent damage. When Demyelination develops, it must function properly to assist myelin and its structure, it can lead to weakness or loss of brain functions. Thus, keeping the brain active is the key to healing the hidden self. Of course, you will need to explore the subliminal mind to find answers to the many problems you may have, but ultimately, keeping the brain active is essential for healing the hidden self. Experts have proven that once the “optic” nerves are destroyed in the brain area, thus the cells in the brain surrounding the visual environment will remain undeveloped. Thus, the brain must mature in order to assist us with self-healing and development. Our perceptions play a chief role in how we perceive. In addition, when our perceptions are flawed, it often leads to emotional responses that interrupt our lives. For this reason, too you want to make sure that you keep the brain active each day to avoid interrupting the optical nerves and brain cells. Moreover, when myelin is lacking production that comes from natural resources, such as keeping the brain active, thus it can affect our memory. Babies for example find it difficult to recall anything during this time, especially once they have grown up. This is because an infant has a lesser myelin production than the adult does. Thus, by keeping the brain active, we encourage a healthy mind, ultimately complete consciousness. It doesn’t matter what aspects of our being we focus on for healing the hidden self. The fact is every, single thing that occurs in our life, thus the brain is the prime minister of functions that determine our faith, future, et cetera. Your personality is also considered by evaluating your brain. Thus, what your brain pushes, your personality will become. The key is to remember, you have the power within to take control of your life. Keep your brain healthy by keeping the brain active each day.
