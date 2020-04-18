ALIENS IN THE BIBLE

-
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I (INTRODUCTION)
CHAPTER 1: MY PERSONAL ENCOUNTER WITH THE UNKNOWN
CHAPTER 2: MY PERSPECTIVE IN THIS BOOK
CHAPTER 3: MY CALLING
PART II (ENTITIES)
CHAPTER 4: ANGELS, THE SONS OF GOD, AND THEIR OFFSPRING, THE NEPHILIM
:The astounding power of angels .1
:Confusion with classifying angels .2
?Are angels physical beings .3
:3.1The Sethite theory
:The Sons of God – angels 3.2
:The link between the flood, and Sodom and Gomorrah 3.3
?Why Noah 3.4
:Alien abductions in prophesy 3.5
:Marriage and sex among angels 3.6
:Why can angels sexually reproduce, but shouldn’t? The Butterfly theory 3.7
?What kind of angel is Satan .4
:Satan’s tactics .5
CHAPTER 5: THE HOSTS OF HEAVEN, THE STARS, AND CREATURES
:Different types of angels .1
:The Hosts of Heaven .2
:Non-physical life forms that aren’t angels .3
:Physical life-forms that aren’t angels .4
?The issue of technology - do God’s faithful angels use technology 4.1
?The issue of technology - do fallen angels use technology 4.2
:Alien abductors – probably fallen angels 4.3
:The balance of technological and spiritual development .5
:Difficult to classify technology between entities .6
:God’s intervention in the balance of technological and spiritual development .7
:The Stars .8
:The Twelve Stars – Stars referring to people 8.1
:Stars referring to the Hosts of Heaven 8.2
:Stars referring specifically to angels 8.3
:Creatures in scripture .9
:Beasts in scripture .10
:Warnings in scripture – be prepared .11
CHAPTER 6: MYTHICAL BEINGS, BEASTS, AND MONSTERS
:Examples of legends derived from fact .1
:Legends and idols - tools for demons .2
?Does scripture substantiate the existence of mythical beings .3
