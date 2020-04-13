La primavera . El conte de la papallona

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA PRIMAVERA
Vet aquí que una vegada hi havia una papallona molt bonica i rebonica que vivia en un prat de flors.
Un dia la papallona estava dormint i va sentir uns sorolls que la van despertar: AAAH! Quin soroll més fort! Què està pass...
I, volant, volant, cap als ocells se’n va anar.
-Bon dia, ocell! -Bon dia, papallona! -Per què estàs tan esverat? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat! -LA ...
I...volant i volant, cap a la marieta se’n va anar.
-Per què estàs tan esverada? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És estar m...
I...volant i volant, cap al cargol se’n va anar.
Bon dia, Cargol! Bon dia, Papallona! -Per què estàs tan esverat? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA P...
I, volant, volant, cap al cuc se’n va anar.
-Per què estàs tan esverat? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És el terra...
I...volant i volant, cap a la formiga se’n va anar.
-Per què estàs tan esverada? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És el terr...
I...volant i volant, cap a les flors se’n va anar.
-Per què esteu tan esverades? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És el sol...
I, volant, volant, cap a l’abella se’n va anar.
-Per què estàs tan esverada? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És un prat...
I, volant, volant, cap al sol se’n va anar.
Bon dia, Papallona! Bon dia, Sol! -Per què esteu tots tan esverats? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -L...
És ...el cel més blau. És sortir fora de casa. És estar més contents. És anar de passeig. És el terra més calent. És un pr...
I VOLANT, VOLANT, LA PAPALLONA ANAVA CRIDANT: VISCA, VISCA, ÉS PRIMAVERA! ÉS PRIMAVERA
I catacric- catacrac Conte acabat! Catacrac- catacric Conte finit!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La primavera . El conte de la papallona

40 views

Published on

El conte de la papallona

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La primavera . El conte de la papallona

  1. 1. LA PRIMAVERA
  2. 2. Vet aquí que una vegada hi havia una papallona molt bonica i rebonica que vivia en un prat de flors.
  3. 3. Un dia la papallona estava dormint i va sentir uns sorolls que la van despertar: AAAH! Quin soroll més fort! Què està passant?
  4. 4. I, volant, volant, cap als ocells se’n va anar.
  5. 5. -Bon dia, ocell! -Bon dia, papallona! -Per què estàs tan esverat? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat! -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És el cel més blau. -EL CEL MÉS BLAU? No ho entenc! -Vés i pregunta-ho a la marieta i ella t’ho explicarà!
  6. 6. I...volant i volant, cap a la marieta se’n va anar.
  7. 7. -Per què estàs tan esverada? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És estar més contents. -ESTAR MÉS CONTENTS? No ho entenc! -Ves i pregunta-ho al cargol. Ell t’ho explicarà. Bon dia Marieta! Bon dia, Papallona!
  8. 8. I...volant i volant, cap al cargol se’n va anar.
  9. 9. Bon dia, Cargol! Bon dia, Papallona! -Per què estàs tan esverat? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És anar a passejar. -ANAR A PASSEJAR? No ho entenc! -Ves i pregunta-ho al cuc. Ell t’ho explicarà.
  10. 10. I, volant, volant, cap al cuc se’n va anar.
  11. 11. -Per què estàs tan esverat? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És el terra més calent. -EL TERRA MÉS CALENT? No ho entenc! -Ves i pregunta-ho a la formiga. Ella t’ho explicarà. Bon dia, Cuc! Bon dia, Papallona!
  12. 12. I...volant i volant, cap a la formiga se’n va anar.
  13. 13. -Per què estàs tan esverada? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És el terra més calent. -EL TERRA MÉS CALENT? No ho entenc! -Ves i pregunta-ho a les flors. Elles t’ho explicaran Bon dia, formiga! Bon dia, Papallona!
  14. 14. I...volant i volant, cap a les flors se’n va anar.
  15. 15. -Per què esteu tan esverades? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És el sol que escalfa més. -EL SOL QUE ESCALFA MÉS? No ho entenc! -Ves i pregunta-ho a l’abella. Ella t’ho explicarà. Bon dia, flors! Bon dia, Papallona!
  16. 16. I, volant, volant, cap a l’abella se’n va anar.
  17. 17. -Per què estàs tan esverada? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és? -És un prat ple de flors. -UN PRAT PLE DE FLORS? No ho entenc! -Ves i pregunta-ho al sol. Ell t’ho explicarà. Bon dia, abella! Bon dia, Papallona!
  18. 18. I, volant, volant, cap al sol se’n va anar.
  19. 19. Bon dia, Papallona! Bon dia, Sol! -Per què esteu tots tan esverats? -Què no ho saps? És la primavera que ja ha arribat? -LA PRIMAVERA! I això què és?
  20. 20. És ...el cel més blau. És sortir fora de casa. És estar més contents. És anar de passeig. És el terra més calent. És un prat tot ple de flors. És que jo, el sol, escalfo més. I és la papallona volant de flor en flor. Ho entens, papallona? SÍ, ARA HO ENTENC!
  21. 21. I VOLANT, VOLANT, LA PAPALLONA ANAVA CRIDANT: VISCA, VISCA, ÉS PRIMAVERA! ÉS PRIMAVERA
  22. 22. I catacric- catacrac Conte acabat! Catacrac- catacric Conte finit!

×