FewerClicks Software Design portfolio

PORTFOLIO
BRANDING IDENTITY
CLICKFLICKS freeze the moment ClotheEraan online shopDELTABEETECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD. Fortune Tours & TravelsFocus India Tou...
WEB SITE DESIGN MARKETING & PUBLISHING
FIXISTOP IGNORING START REPORTING CITIZEN Report from anywhere in the world. Get notiﬁcations from the Authorities. MUNICI...
ALERT FOUNDATION INSPIRING MIND...IGNITING HEARTS “Alert Foundation” is a NGO which do practice voluntary giving of help t...
MINUTE MINUTES. MAKES MEETINGS EASY. A simple and intuitive colud solution to keep your meetings organised. https://getmin...
KALAAHARMONY THE ECSTASY OF CREATION KalaaHarmony - the dance company is a platform that brings together multifarious genr...
WEB APP DEVELOPMENT PRODUCT & SERVICE BASED APPLICATIONS
FIXISTOP IGNORING START REPORTING CITIZEN Report from anywhere in the world. Get notiﬁcations from the Authorities. MUNICI...
MINUTEPRODUCTIVE MEETING TO GETHER! https://web.getminute.com/Main.html# Web Application Productive meetings, together! - ...
HEARTBEATTRACK YOUR LAUNDRY RECORDS Web Application - In Progress Cloth Washing Order & Revenue generation tracking with S...
PRESO.TVMANAGE YOUR PRESENTATION Responsive Web Application till Ipad Preso.tv broadcasts your presenta- tions to anyone, ...
WEB APP WIREFRAME GENERALIZE THE IDEA ON PAPER OR DIGITAL MEDIA
ITYX – MEDIATRIX KNOWLEDGE DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
CARTRACKER MOBILE RESPONSIVE MOBILITY
JOIN TASK MANAGEMENT APP MOBILITY
MOBILE DESIGN VISUAL DESIGN OF MOBILE APPS
JOIN TASK MANAGEMENT APP DEFINED BY DECOS JOIN JOIN TASK MANAGEMENT Quickly Manage your tasks Sign in with organisation ac...
JOIN TASK MANAGEMENT APP CONTINUED... Task List Fill Information & Verify Digi Birth Registration 95 Fill Information & Ve...
MYCAPELLO SALON APP Sign in with Facebook Create Account SIGN IN Email Password Forgot Password CAPELLO SALONS & SPA Redeﬁ...
Redefine Your Style View AllOffers Bride’s Month on makupTerms & Conditions apply 25% off View AllPackages Bride’s Month o...
FRAMES
FRAMES
OTHER WORKS GREETINGS, POSTERS, BANNERS...etc.
EMAILER & GREETINGS
BANNERS
THANK YOU
We provide our clients with the ability to improve the productivity and competitiveness of their organization or business, through the implementation and customization of technological solutions and consulting services for the automation, interoperability, and alignment of their processes, data, applications, and infrastructure with organizational goals and objectives.

We have expertise in helping our retail business clients in domains like lifestyle, apparels, food & beverages, gift stores, electronics, hardware, footwear, books. We help clients in many ways like building brand value, SEO, AI, Analytics, suggestion which help consumers to shop using these sites and also increase the profit for our clients.

https://fewerclicks.in/

