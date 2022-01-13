Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
27 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

The Relevance of Natriuretic Peptide in Medical Laboratory Diagnosis

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
27 views

Natriuretic peptides (NPs) are hormones that regulate blood pressure, cardiovascular homeostasis, and long bone growth. They are hormones which are mainly secreted from cardiac organ and have important natriuretic and kaliuretic characteristics. It is classified into four including; atrial NP, Brain-type NP (BNP), C-type NP and dendroaspis NP, a D-type NP, each with its own characteristic roles. The NP system involves three ligands and three receptors and result in situations such as diuresis, natriuresis, vasodilation, and inhibition of aldosterone synthesis and renin secretion as a circulating hormone The N-terminal part of the prohormone of BNP is produced alongside BNP. This has indeed play a diagnostic value in cardiac attack. NPs or their fragments have been subjected to scientific observation for their diagnostic value.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

The Relevance of Natriuretic Peptide in Medical Laboratory Diagnosis

  1. 1. Asclepius Medical Case Reports  •  Vol 3  •  Issue 2  •  2020 11 INTRODUCTION N atriuretic peptides (NPs) are substance that induces natriuresis, which is the excretion of sodium by the kidneys. It is made by the cardiac organ. It is controlled in partly by enzymes such as neprilysin and corin, a transmembrane serine protease expressed by cardiomyocytes. The NP plays a central role in cardiac disorder.[1] The NPs are a group of peptide hormones that play important roles in the control of renal, cardiovascular, endocrine, and skeletal homeostasis. NPs is classified into four groups; atrial NP (ANP), brain-type NP (BNP), C-type NP and dendroaspis NP, a D-type NP, each with its own characteristic roles.[2] TheBNPandN-terminalproBNP(NT-proBNP)arefoundinthe bloodstream normally, only in small levels. High levels can be regarded as the heart is not pumping as much blood as the body requires. NP tests measure the levels of BNP or NT-proBNP in the blood. The NP tests are both useful in diagnosing heart failure, but rely on different types of measurements.[3] NP tests are most often used to diagnose or rule out heart failure. If it has already been diagnosed with heart failure, the test may be used to: Find out the severity of the condition, plan treatment and find out if treatment is working. The test may also be used to find out whether or not your symptoms are due to heart failure.[4] Hence, a NP test may be needed when there are symptoms of heart failure such as: Difficulty breathing, coughing or wheezing, fatigue, swelling in abdomen, legs, and/or feet and loss of appetite or nausea.[5] PHYSIOLOGICAL ACTIONS OF NPs NP is a group of distinctive hormones synthesized mainly by tissues of the cardiovascular system and they possess a unique 17 amino acid residue ring structure which largely gives bioactivity and specificity. Their synthesis in the cardiac is stimulated by cardiac chamber distension, angiotensin II, endothelin, and sympathetic nerve activity.[6] This synthesis REVIEW ARTICLE The Relevance of Natriuretic Peptide in Medical Laboratory Diagnosis Johnkennedy Nnodim1 , Bako Hauwa2 1 Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Faculty of Health Science, Imo State University, Owerri, Nigeria, 2 Department of Medical Laboratory Science, College of Medical Sciences Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria ABSTRACT Natriuretic peptides (NPs) are hormones that regulate blood pressure, cardiovascular homeostasis, and long bone growth. They are hormones which are mainly secreted from cardiac organ and have important natriuretic and kaliuretic characteristics. It is classified into four including; atrial NP, Brain-type NP (BNP), C-type NP and dendroaspis NP, a D-type NP, each with its own characteristic roles. The NP system involves three ligands and three receptors and result in situations such as diuresis, natriuresis, vasodilation, and inhibition of aldosterone synthesis and renin secretion as a circulating hormone The N-terminal part of the prohormone of BNP is produced alongside BNP. This has indeed play a diagnostic value in cardiac attack. NPs or their fragments have been subjected to scientific observation for their diagnostic value. Key words: Medical laboratory diagnosis, natriuresis, natriuretic peptide Address for correspondence: Dr. Johnkennedy Nnodim, Bako Hauwa, Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Faculty of Health Science, Imo State University, Owerri, Nigeria © 2020 The Author(s). This open access article is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) 4.0 license. https://doi.org/10.33309/2638-7700.030204 www.asclepiusopen.com
  2. 2. Nnodim and Hauwa: Natriuretic peptide: Medical laboratory diagnosis 12 Asclepius Medical Case Reports  •  Vol 3  •  Issue 2  •  2020 occurs in cardiomyocytes from larger peptide precursors. When they are released by the cells, these NPs circulate to their target tissues where they attach to NPR-A receptors that are associated to guanylyl cyclase and the formation of cGMP.ANP is a 28 amino acid peptide. It is produced, stored, and released by atrial myocytes. Hence, elevated levels of ANP are found when blood volumes are elevated. BNP is a 32 amino acids peptide. It is first found in the brain. It is mainly synthesized by ventricular tissue in the heart. It has been established that there is increased synthesis and release of BNP during heart failure. Neutral endopeptidase (neprilysin) is a circulating enzyme that degrades NPs. The inhibition of this enzyme elevates circulating levels of NP and makes their effects active.[7] ROLE OF NP IN CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL EFFECTS NPs play a crucial role in the long-term regulation of sodium and water balance, blood volume, and arterial pressure. It serves as a counter-regulatory system for the renin- angiotensin-aldosterone system. These peptide hormones reduced aldosterone release by the adrenal cortex.[8,9] It also elevates glomerular filtration rate and filtration fraction, They are responsible for natriuresis and diuresis as well as decrease renin release. Hence, resulting to decreasing circulating levels of angiotensin II. These actions may lead to a reduction in blood volume as well as central venous pressure, pulmonary capillary wedge pressure, cardiac output, and arterial blood pressure.[10] The constant elevations ofANPappear to decrease arterial blood pressure mainly by reducing systemic vascular resistance. The mechanism of systemic vasodilation involves ANP receptor-mediated elevations in vascular smooth muscle cGMP and by attenuating sympathetic vascular tone. This mechanism may causeANPacting upon sites within the central nervous system and through inhibition of norepinephrine release by sympathetic nerve terminals.[11,12] THERAPEUTIC USE OF NP IN HEART FAILURE Heart failure causes activation of the renin-angiotensin- aldosterone system, which leads to increased sodium and water retention by the kidneys. This in turn increases blood volume.[13,14] It contributes to the increased venous pressures associated with heart failure, which can result to pulmonary and systemic edema. The elevated angiotensin II also leads to systemic vasoconstriction, which increases the afterload on the left ventricle.[15] The NP plays a central role in heart failure as it reduces pulmonary and/or systemic congestion and edema, this is associated clinical symptoms like shortness of breath known as dyspnea. NPs equally reduce the afterload on the heart by promoting systemic vasodilation, which can lead to improved ventricular ejection.[16] NPs AND DIABETES ANP and BNP have gained interest in diabetes. Evidence states that ANP can influence glucose and fat metabolism by increasing adiponectin concentration. This can protect against the onset of diabetes. The levels BNP and ANP can help further the understanding of the connection between diabetes and CVD.[17] CONCLUSION It has been established that there are many physiological actions of NPs in the body. ANP and BNP have proven to be important for proper cardiovascular and kidney functions. Consequently, ANP and BNP statuses have proven to be helpful to cardiovascular, kidney, and diabetes. The various forms of NPs circulate throughout the body; however, research has shown that the NT pro-fragments of NPs are better for measuring concentrations. REFERENCES 1. Volpe M. Natriuretic peptides and cardio-renal disease. Int J Cardiol 2014;176:630-9. 2. Wang W, Ou Y, Shi Y, Albu BN. A recombinant B-type natriuretic peptide and human serum albumin fusion hormone, as a long-term therapy of congestive heart failure. Pharm Res 2004;21:2105-11. 3. Dickey DM, Potter LR. Dendroaspis natriuretic peptide and the designer natriuretic peptide, CD-NP, are resistant to proteolytic inactivation. J Mol Cell Cardiol 2011;51:67-71. 4. Bruneau BG. Atrial natriuretic factor in the developing heart: A signpost for cardiac morphogenesis. Can J Physiol Pharmacol 2011;89:533-7. 5. Federico C. Natriuretic peptide system and cardiovascular disease. Heart Views 2010;11:10-5. 6. Saito Y. Roles of atrial natriuretic peptide and its therapeutic use. J Cardiol 2010;56:262-70. 7. McGregor A, Richards M, Espiner EA, Yandle TG, Ikram H. Brain natriuretic peptide administered to man: Actions and metabolism. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 1990;70:1103-7. 8. Helgeson SA, Imam JS, Moss JE, Hodge DO, Burger CD. Comparisonofbrainnatriureticpeptidelevelstosimultaneously obtained right heart hemodynamics in stable outpatients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. Diseases 2018;6:E33. 9. Ichiki T, Dzhoyashvili N, Burnett JC. Natriuretic peptide based therapeutics for heart failure: Cenderitide:Anovel first-in-class designer natriuretic peptide. Int J Cardiol 2019;281:166-71. 10. Moro C, Smith SR. Natriuretic peptides: New players in energy homeostasis. Diabetes 2009;8:27-6. 11. Roeske C. Go protein subunit Goα and the secretory process of the natriuretic peptide hormones ANF and BNP. J Mol Endocrinol 2015;54:277-88. 12. Kuhn M. Molecular physiology of natriuretic peptide
  3. 3. Nnodim and Hauwa: Natriuretic peptide: Medical laboratory diagnosis Asclepius Medical Case Reports  •  Vol 3  •  Issue 2  •  2020 13 signalling. Basic Res Cardiol 2004;99:76-82. 13. Garg R, Pandey KN. Regulation of guanylylcyclase/natriuretic peptide receptor-a gene expression. Peptides 2005;26:1009-23. 14. Rose RA, Giles WR. Natriuretic peptide C receptor signalling in the heart and vasculature. J Physiol 2008;586:353-66. 15. Madamanchi C, Alhosaini H, Sumida A, Runge MS. Obesity and natriuretic peptides, BNP and NT-proBNP: Mechanisms and diagnostic implications for heart failure. Int J Cardiol 2014;176:611-7. 16. Matsuo A, Nagai-Okatani C, Nishigori M, Kangawa K, Minamino N. Natriuretic peptides in human heart: Novel insight into their molecular forms, functions, and diagnostic use. Peptides 2019;111:3-17. 17. Gupta DK, de Lemos JA, Ayers CR, Berry JD, Wang TJ. Racial differences in natriuretic peptide levels: The Dallas heart study. JACC Heart Fail 2015;3:513-9. How to cite this article: Nnodim J, Bako H. The Relevance of Natriuretic Peptide in Medical Laboratory Diagnosis. Asclepius Med Case Rep 2020;3(2):11-13.

Natriuretic peptides (NPs) are hormones that regulate blood pressure, cardiovascular homeostasis, and long bone growth. They are hormones which are mainly secreted from cardiac organ and have important natriuretic and kaliuretic characteristics. It is classified into four including; atrial NP, Brain-type NP (BNP), C-type NP and dendroaspis NP, a D-type NP, each with its own characteristic roles. The NP system involves three ligands and three receptors and result in situations such as diuresis, natriuresis, vasodilation, and inhibition of aldosterone synthesis and renin secretion as a circulating hormone The N-terminal part of the prohormone of BNP is produced alongside BNP. This has indeed play a diagnostic value in cardiac attack. NPs or their fragments have been subjected to scientific observation for their diagnostic value.

Views

Total views

27

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×