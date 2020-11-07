Accident reporting system manish dubey

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Accident Reporting System Prepared by: Manish Dubey
  2. 2. Introduction :- The purpose of the accident reporting is to document the exact details of the occurrence while they are fresh in the minds of those who witnessed the event. This information may be useful in the future when dealing with liability issues stemming from the accident.
  3. 3. Statutory Provisions :- 1. Section 88 of M.P. Factories Act, 1948 – Notice of certain Accidents. 2. Rule 108 of M.P. Factories Rules, 1962 – Notification of Accidents and Dangerous Occurrences. 3. Rule 119 of M.P. Factories Rules, 1962 – Register of Accidents and Dangerous Occurrences (Form No. 31). 4. Form No. 22 – Notice of accident or Dangerous Occurrences Resulting in Death or Bodily Injury.
  4. 4. Definition:- Accident :- An unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally, typically resulting in damage or injury. Based on severity of injury Accidents are of three types:- (a) Major :- Injury and property damage. (b) Minor :- Injury and not property damage or no Injury and property damage. (c) Near Miss :- No property damage and no injury.
  5. 5. Reporting :- Giving a spoken or written account of something that one has observed, heard, done, or investigated. Based on this there are two types of accidents:- (a) Reportable :- by reason of which the person injured is prevented from working for a period of 48 hours or more immediately following the accident. (b) Non-Reportable :- All accidents other than reportable accidents.
  6. 6. Following are the some examples of such types of Reportable Accidents:- a) Collapse or failure of a crane, hoist or other appliances used in raising or lowering persons or goods, or any part thereof, or the overturning of a crane. b) Explosion of receiver or container used for the storage at a pressure greater than atmospheric pressure of any gas or gases (including air) or any liquid or solid resulting from the compression of gas. c) Collapse or subsidence of any floor, gallery, roof, chimney, wall or building forming part of a factory or within the compound of the factory.
  7. 7. Procedure of Reporting :- 1. When any accident which results in the death of any person or which result in such bodily injury to any person as is likely to cause his death, or any dangerous occurrence, by reason of which the person injured is prevented from working for a period of 48 hours or more immediately following the accident, the manager of factory shall forthwith send a notice thereof by telephone, telegram or special messenger to the inspector and chief inspector.
  8. 8. 2. When any accident or any dangerous occurrence, which result in the death of any person or which result in such bodily injury to any person as is likely to cause his death, takes place in a factory, notice shall also be sent to:- a) the District Magistrate or Sub-Divisional Officer. b) the officer in charge of the nearest Police station, and c) the relatives of injured person, as notified by him to the manager.
  9. 9. 3. The notice so given shall be confirmed by the manager of the factory to the above mentioned authorities within 12 hours of the occurrence by sending to them a written report in prescribed form:- a) Form no. 22, in case of bodily injury. b) Form no. 23, in case of fire or explosion. c) Form no. 24, in case of any dangerous occurrence. Form no. 22 shall also be submitted separately for each person in addition with Form no. 23 and Form no. 24, if there are bodily injuries.
  10. 10. 4. When any accident or dangerous occurrence, takes place in a factory and it causes bodily injury to any person as to prevent the person injured from working for a period of 48 hours or more immediately following the accident or the dangerous occurrence, as the case may be, the manager of the factory shall send a report thereof to the inspector in form no. 22 within 24 hours after the expiry of 48 hours from the time of accident.
  11. 11. 5. If in case of an accident or dangerous occurrence, death occurred of any person injured by accident or dangerous occurrence, after the notices and reports made above, the manger of the factory shall forthwith send notice thereof by telephone, telegram or special messenger to the authorities and persons mentioned and also have this information confirmed within 12 hours of death.
  12. 12. 6. If the period of the disability from working hours or more, does not occur immediately following the accident, but later on, or occurs in more than one spell, the report shall be sent to the inspector in the prescribed form no. 22 within 24 hours immediately following the occurrence when the actual period of disability from working resulting from the accident becomes 48 hours.
  13. 13. 7. When a notice given relates to an accident causing death, the authority to whom the notice is sent shall make an inquiry into the occurrence within one month of the receipt of the notice or, if such authority is not the inspector, cause the inspector to make an inquiry within the one period.
  14. 14. Form 22 Notice of accident or Dangerous Occurrences Resulting in Death or Bodily Injury 1. Name of Occupier (for factory) : 2. Address of works : 3. Nature of Industry : 4. Branch or Departments and exact place where the accident or dangerous occurrence happened : 5. Injured person’s name and address : 6. (a) Sex : (b) Age : (c) Occupation of injured person : 7. Date or hour of accident or dangerous occurrence : 8. Hour at which he started work on day of accident of dangerous occurrence : 9. (a) Cause or nature of accident or dangerous occurrence : (b) if caused by machine :
  15. 15. (i) Give name of the machine or he part causing the accident or dangerous occurrence : (ii) State whether it was moved by mechanical power at that time : c) State exactly what injured person was doing at that time : 10. Nature or extent of injuries (e.g. Fatal loss of figure, fracture of leg, scratch followed by sepsis) : 11. If accident or dangerous occurrence is not Fatal state whether injured person who disabled for 48 hours or more : 12. Name of the Medical Officer in attendance on injured person : I certify to the best of my knowledge and belief, the above particulars are correct in every respect. Signature of Occupier or Manager Date of dispatch or report
  16. 16. Note : To be completed in legible hand writing or preferably type written. (This space to be completed by Inspector of Factories) District ………………………. Date of receipt …………………………. Number of Accidents or Dangerous Occurrences ………………………………. Industry No. ……………………………. Causation No. ……………………………… Sex (Man / Woman / Boy / Girl) Other particulars, e.g. (fatal / leg injury / arm injury / etc.) Date of investigation ………………………. Result of investigation …………………….
  17. 17. Form 31 Register of Accidents and Dangerous Occurrences Name of Factory …………………….Place …………………………District……………………. Name of injured person (if any) Date of accident or Dangerous occurrence Date of report (in Form 12) to Inspector Nature of accident or Dangerous occurrence Date of return of injured person to work (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)
  18. 18. Number of days injured person was absent from Average rate of days Whether disablement in permanent or temporary Compensation Paid if any Remark (6) (7) (8) (9) (10)
  19. 19. Reference 1) Factories Act, 1948 with M.P./C.G. Factories Rules, 1962 by R.N. Vyas – India Publishing Co. 2) Fundamentals of Industrial Safety and Health – Dr. K.U. Mistry – Siddharth Prakashan

