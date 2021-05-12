Natural resources law(qom)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫تعالي‬ ‫بسمه‬ ‫قم‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫دانشكده‬ ‫ی‬ ‫و‬ ‫وق‬ ‫د‬ ‫ار‬‫ی‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ار‬‫ک‬‫دوره‬ ‫س‬ ‫ات‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع...
- ٢ -
- ٣ - ‫مطالب‬ ‫فهرست‬ ‫مقدمه‬ ................................ ................................ .............................
- ٤ - ‫الف‬ - ‫تار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خ‬ ‫تحوﻻت‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫در‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫ي‬ ..................................
- ٥ - ‫ب‬ - ‫آبها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ .......
- ٦ - ‫د‬ - ‫قراردادها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫او‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نانس‬ ‫و‬ ‫قراردادها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫ي‬ .................
- ٧ - ‫مقدمه‬ ‫گسترده‬ ‫دانش‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫است‬ ‫اي‬ . ‫خواهيم‬ ‫سعي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫واحدي‬ ‫يك‬ ‫درس‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫نمود‬...
- ٨ - ‫بخش‬ ‫نخست‬ ،‫مفاهيم‬ ‫مباني‬ ، ‫حقوقي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫تحوﻻت‬ ‫تاريخچه‬ ‫و‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬
- ٩ - ‫نخست‬ ‫بخش‬ - ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫تاريخي‬ ‫تحوﻻت‬ ‫و‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫و‬ ‫مفاهيم‬ ‫اول‬ ‫گفتار‬ - ‫مفاهيم‬...
- ١٠ - ٢ - ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫اصطﻼح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اصطﻼح‬ ‫در‬ ‫به‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫اطﻼق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫طب‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ...
- ١١ - ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اﻻت‬ ‫متحده‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫قرار‬ . ‫انحصار‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫در‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫جمله‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اقتصاد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كنترل‬ ‫د...
- ١٢ - ١ - ‫معنا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫قوان‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫مقررات‬ ‫و‬ ‫اصول‬ ، ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫بر‬ ‫است‬ ‫ناظر‬ ...
- ١٣ - ‫مع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كه‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫مح‬ ‫دانش‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫تقس‬،‫دارد‬ ‫كاربرد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫بند‬ ‫ي...
- ١٤ - ‫زند‬ ‫هم‬ . ‫مح‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫به‬ » ‫پروانه‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ « ‫كوچك‬ ‫كه‬ ‫شده‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫تر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ...
- ١٥ - ‫گفتارچهارم‬ - ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫در‬ ‫ديدگاه‬ ‫به‬ ‫ما‬ ‫نظريات‬ ‫و‬ ‫...
- ١٦ - ‫ر‬ ‫به‬ ‫نظريه‬ ‫ويكرد‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫هم‬ ‫متضاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫متعارض‬ ً‫ا‬‫گاه‬ ‫و‬ ‫متغير‬ ،‫پردازان‬ . ‫مي‬ ‫سعي‬ ‫در‬ ‫شود‬...
- ١٧ - ‫نم‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توان‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫قرارداد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شد‬ ‫متصور‬ ‫را‬ . ‫ب‬ ‫رخ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫معتقدند‬ ...
- ١٨ - ‫ج‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫چ‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫كدام‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬...
- ١٩ - ‫حاكم‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫است‬ . ‫قول‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫م‬ ‫ينريك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رول‬ ‫مد‬ ‫حوزه‬ ‫دانشمند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دول...
- ٢٠ - ‫بگ‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫يم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫حراست‬ ‫و‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻻزمه‬ ‫شناسا‬ ‫اش‬ ‫يي‬ ...
- ٢١ - ‫خصوص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ندارند‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ها‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫است‬ ‫مسلمانان‬ ‫همه‬ ‫به‬ ‫متعلق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫عامه‬ ‫چارچو...
- ٢٢ - ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خواه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫بب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫م‬ ‫با‬ ‫چرا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نما‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ييم‬ ‫...
- ٢٣ - ‫انسان‬ ‫منافع‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ح‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫با‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫تخر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫...
- ٢٤ - ‫هستند‬ . ‫حقوق‬ ‫عالم‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫ها‬ ‫نزاع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ده‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ، ‫بخواه‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ب...
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Natural resources law(qom)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Law
50 views
May. 12, 2021

Natural resources law(qom)

Natural Resources Law( Qom University)

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Natural resources law(qom)

  1. 1. ‫تعالي‬ ‫بسمه‬ ‫قم‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫دانشكده‬ ‫ی‬ ‫و‬ ‫وق‬ ‫د‬ ‫ار‬‫ی‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ار‬‫ک‬‫دوره‬ ‫س‬ ‫ات‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ) ‫اوليه‬ ‫نسخه‬ ‫نشده‬ ‫ويرايش‬ ‫و‬ ( ‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ ‫ھدی‬ ‫ی‬‫ع‬‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫زمستان‬ ٩٩ ‫با‬ ‫سازي‬ ‫پياده‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫ميرزايي‬ ‫محبوبه‬ ‫خانم‬ ‫سركار‬ ‫از‬ ‫سپاس‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫گفتارهاي‬
  2. 2. - ٢ -
  3. 3. - ٣ - ‫مطالب‬ ‫فهرست‬ ‫مقدمه‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .......................... - ٧ - ‫بخش‬ ‫نخست‬ - ‫مفاه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫مبان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫تحوﻻت‬ ‫تار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ .......................... - ٩ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫اول‬ - ‫مفاه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ............ - ٩ - ‫الف‬ - ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .......... - ٩ - ١ - ‫از‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫لغو‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ............... - ٩ - ٢ - ‫از‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫اصطﻼح‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ...... - ١٠ - ٣ - ‫از‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ........... - ١٠ - ‫ب‬ - ‫مفهوم‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ....................... - ١١ - ١ - ‫در‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خاص‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ........ - ١٢ - ٢ - ‫در‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عام‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .......... - ١٢ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫دوم‬ - ‫انواع‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ....................... - ١٢ - ١ - ‫منابع‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دپذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ...... - ١٢ - ٢ - ‫منابع‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دناپذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .... - ١٢ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫سوم‬ - ‫اهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫در‬ ‫جوام‬ ‫ع‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ...................... - ١٣ - ‫از‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫اكولوژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ........ - ١٣ - ٢ - ‫از‬ ‫لحاظ‬ ‫اقتصاد‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ...... - ١٤ - ٣ - ‫از‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫اسﻼم‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .......... - ١٤ - ‫گفتارچهارم‬ - ‫مبان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ........ - ١٥ - ‫الف‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ود‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عه‬ ................................ ................................ ............................ - ١٦ - ‫ب‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ندگ‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ........................ - ١٧ - ‫ج‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ....... - ١٨ - ‫د‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ......... - ١٨ - ‫و‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .......... - ١٩ - ‫و‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫مختلط‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ......... - ٢٠ - ١ ( ‫طرف‬ ‫داران‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ .............. - ٢٢ - ١ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نگاه‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫محور‬ ................................ ................................ .......................... - ٢٢ - ٢ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نگاه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫محور‬ ................................ ................................ ...................... - ٢٣ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫پنجم‬ - ‫تار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خچه‬ ‫ت‬ ‫حوﻻت‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ..................... - ٢٤ -
  4. 4. - ٤ - ‫الف‬ - ‫تار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خ‬ ‫تحوﻻت‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫در‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ............. - ٢٥ - ١ - ‫تا‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫از‬ ‫مشروط‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ - ٢٥ - ٢ - ‫از‬ ‫مشروط‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫تا‬ ‫كنون‬ ................................ ................................ .............................. - ٢٦ - ‫ب‬ - ‫تار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خچه‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫در‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الملل‬ ................................ ................... - ٢٩ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫شش‬ ‫م‬ - ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ............................ - ٢٩ - ‫الف‬ - ‫قانون‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ....... - ٣٠ - ١ - ‫اصل‬ ‫چهل‬ ‫و‬ ‫پنجم‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .. - ٣٠ - ٢ - ‫اصل‬ ‫پنجاهم‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ........... - ٣٠ - ٣ - ‫اصل‬ ‫چهل‬ ‫و‬ ‫هشتم‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .. - ٣١ - ٤ - ‫اصل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كصد‬ ‫و‬ ‫پنجاه‬ ‫و‬ ‫سوم‬ ................................ ................................ ....................... - ٣١ - ‫ب‬ - ‫قوان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫مقررات‬ ‫عاد‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ .......................... - ٣١ - ‫ج‬ - ‫آ‬ ‫يي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نامه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫و‬ ‫بخشنامه‬ ‫ها‬ ................................ ................................ ..................... - ٣٢ - ‫د‬ - ‫رو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫قضا‬ ‫يي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ............. - ٣٢ - ‫بخش‬ ‫دوم‬ - ‫مسائل‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫مباحث‬ ‫اختصاص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫در‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ..................... - ٣٤ - ‫گفتاراول‬ - ‫آب‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ................ - ٣٤ - ‫بند‬ ‫مقدمات‬ ‫ي‬ - ‫تحل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫مفهو‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫آب‬ ‫اهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫متون‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ............. - ٣٤ - ‫الف‬ - ‫تحل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫اهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آب‬ ................................ ................................ ............... - ٣٤ - ‫ب‬ - ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ........................... - ٣٦ - ‫بند‬ ‫اول‬ - ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ........................... - ٣٩ - ‫الف‬ - ‫از‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫فقه‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .... - ٣٩ - ١ - ‫آب‬ ‫مملوك‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .............. - ٤٠ - ٢ - ‫آب‬ ‫غ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رمملوك‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ......... - ٤٠ - ‫ب‬ - ‫رژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ............................ - ٤٠ - ‫ج‬ - ‫رژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫عموم‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ - ٤٢ - ‫بند‬ ‫دوم‬ - ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ............... - ٤٥ - ‫الف‬ - ‫روشها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظارت‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫بر‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫آب‬ ................................ ................. - ٤٥ - ‫نظام‬ ‫مجوزده‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ............ - ٤٦ - ٢ - ‫مداخله‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كجانبه‬ ‫دولت‬ ................................ ................................ .............................. - ٤٦ - ٣ - ‫تكل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫به‬ ‫اح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ......... - ٤٧ - ٤ - ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫آب‬ ................................ ................................ ......................... - ٤٧ - ٥ - ‫صدور‬ ‫اخطار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ......... - ٤٧ - ٦ - ‫سلب‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ........... - ٤٧ -
  5. 5. - ٥ - ‫ب‬ - ‫آبها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ... - ٤٨ - ١ - ‫حفر‬ ‫چاه‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .................. - ٤٨ - ‫ج‬ - ‫آبها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ....... - ٥٣ - ‫بند‬ ‫سوم‬ - ‫حفاظت‬ ‫از‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ..................... - ٦٠ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫دوم‬ - ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ........... - ٦٣ - ‫بند‬ ‫مقدمات‬ ‫ي‬ - ‫تعر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫و‬ ‫اهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ............ - ٦٤ - ‫الف‬ - ‫تعر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ........ - ٦٤ - ‫ب‬ - ‫اهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫منبع‬ ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ - ٦٥ - ‫بند‬ ‫اول‬ - ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ - ٦٦ - ‫الف‬ - ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ........................ - ٦٧ - ‫ب‬ - ‫خاك‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عموم‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ . - ٦٨ - ‫بند‬ ‫دوم‬ - ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ..................... - ٦٩ - ‫بند‬ ‫سوم‬ - ‫حفاظت‬ ‫از‬ ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ........................... - ٧٢ - ‫الف‬ - ‫تغ‬ ‫يي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫كاربر‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ....... - ٧٢ - ‫ب‬ - ‫قاچاق‬ ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ........... - ٧٤ - ‫ج‬ - ‫آلودگ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خاك‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ......... - ٧٦ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫سوم‬ - ‫هوا‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ............. - ٧٧ - ‫بند‬ ‫مقدمات‬ ‫ي‬ - ‫تحل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫اهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫منبع‬ ‫هوا‬ ................................ ......................... - ٧٧ - ‫بند‬ ‫اول‬ - ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫هوا‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ... - ٧٩ - ‫بنددوم‬ - ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫هوا‬ ................................ ................................ .......................... - ٨٢ - ‫بند‬ ‫سوم‬ - ‫حفاظت‬ ‫از‬ ‫هوا‬ ................................ ................................ ............................. - ٨٣ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫چهارم‬ - ‫نفت‬ ‫و‬ ‫گاز‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ - ٨٤ - ‫بند‬ ‫مقدمات‬ ‫ي‬ - ‫تحل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫آشنا‬ ‫يي‬ ‫با‬ ‫قوان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫مقررات‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫و‬ ‫گاز‬ ........................... - ٨٤ - ‫الف‬ - ‫تحل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ .... - ٨٤ - ‫ب‬ - ‫مهمتر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫قوان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫مقررات‬ ................................ ................................ ................... - ٨٧ - ‫بند‬ ‫اول‬ - ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫و‬ ‫گاز‬ ................................ ................................ ............... - ٨٨ - ‫الف‬ - ‫از‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫فقه‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ...... - ٨٩ - ‫ب‬ - ‫از‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ...... - ٩٠ - ‫بند‬ ‫دوم‬ - ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫و‬ ‫گاز‬ ................................ ................................ ....... - ٩١ - ‫الف‬ - ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫انحصار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................. - ٩٣ - ‫ب‬ - ‫روش‬ ‫امت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ............ - ٩٣ - ‫ج‬ - ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫متقابل‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ............. - ٩٤ -
  6. 6. - ٦ - ‫د‬ - ‫قراردادها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫او‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نانس‬ ‫و‬ ‫قراردادها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ .......... - ٩٥ - ‫بند‬ ‫سوم‬ - ‫حفاظت‬ ‫از‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ .................. - ٩٦ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫پنجم‬ - ‫جنگل‬ ‫و‬ ‫مرتع‬ ................................ ................................ .......................... - ٩٧ - ‫الف‬ - ‫مفاه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ................ - ٩٨ - ‫ب‬ - ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫جنگل‬ ‫و‬ ‫مرتع‬ ................................ ................................ ........................... - ١٠٤ - ‫مرحله‬ ‫اول‬ - ‫كم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ون‬ ‫ماده‬ ٢٠ ................................ ................................ .................... - ١١٠ - ‫مرحله‬ ‫دوم‬ - ‫كم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ون‬ ‫ماده‬ ٥٦ ................................ ................................ ................... - ١١٠ - ‫مرحله‬ ‫سوم‬ - ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وان‬ ‫عدالت‬ ‫ادار‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ................. - ١١٢ - ‫مرحله‬ ‫چهارم‬ - ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫أت‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫واحد‬ ................................ ................................ .................. - ١١٢ - ‫مرحله‬ ‫پنجم‬ - ‫ش‬ ‫عب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ژه‬ ‫قضا‬ ‫يي‬ ................................ ................................ .................. - ١١٣ - ‫مرحله‬ ‫ششم‬ - ‫وضع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫كنون‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ ....................... - ١١٣ - ‫ج‬ - ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫جنگل‬ ‫ها‬ ‫و‬ ‫مراتع‬ ................................ ................................ .. - ١١٤ - ‫د‬ - ‫حفاظت‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ................ - ١٢٧ - ‫گفتار‬ ‫ششم‬ - ‫معدن‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ...... - ١٢٨ - ‫بند‬ ‫اول‬ - ‫تعر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫معدن‬ ................................ ................................ ............................... - ١٢٩ - ‫بند‬ ‫دوم‬ - ‫مقررات‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫در‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫معادن‬ ................................ ................................ ...... - ١٢٩ - ١ - ‫اصل‬ ٤٥ ‫قانون‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ................................ .......................... - ١٢٩ - ٢ - » ‫قانون‬ ‫معدن‬ « ‫مصوب‬ ١٣٧٧ ‫و‬ ‫آ‬ ‫يي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نامه‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫يي‬ ‫آن‬ : ................................ .............. - ١٣٠ - ‫بند‬ ‫سوم‬ - ‫بررس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ، ‫اكتشاف‬ ‫و‬ ‫واگذار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫از‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫معدن‬ ‫ي‬ - ١٣٠ - ١ - ‫تعار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫پا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ............ - ١٣٠ - ٢ - ‫احكام‬ ‫مربوط‬ ‫به‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫معدن‬ ‫ي‬ ................................ ............................ - ١٣١ - ٣ - ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫معادن‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ . - ١٣٣ - ٤ - ‫انواع‬ ‫ضمانت‬ ‫اجرا‬ ................................ ................................ ................................ ... - ١٣٦ - ‫بند‬ ‫چهارم‬ - ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ازمعادن‬ ................................ ................................ ..................... - ١٣٧ -
  7. 7. - ٧ - ‫مقدمه‬ ‫گسترده‬ ‫دانش‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫است‬ ‫اي‬ . ‫خواهيم‬ ‫سعي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫واحدي‬ ‫يك‬ ‫درس‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫نمود‬ ‫آشنا‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫با‬ ‫اجمالي‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫شويم‬ . ‫ارائه‬ ‫محور‬ ‫دو‬ ‫در‬ ‫مباحث‬ ‫شد‬ ‫خواهد‬ . ‫اين‬ ‫حقوقي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫تاريخچه‬ ‫و‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫و‬ ‫مفاهيم‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنايي‬ ‫نخست‬ ‫محور‬ ‫است‬ ‫دانش‬ ‫از‬ ‫حوزه‬ . ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوقي‬ ‫مسائل‬ ‫به‬ ‫اختصاصي‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫محور‬ ‫در‬ ‫پرداخت‬ ‫خواهيم‬ . ‫موضوعاتي‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫محور‬ ،‫معدن‬ ‫حقوق‬ ،‫مرتع‬ ‫و‬ ‫جنگل‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫چون‬ ،‫هوا‬ ‫حقوق‬ ،‫آب‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫شد‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫انرژي‬ ‫و‬ ‫وحش‬ ‫حيات‬ . ‫سه‬ ‫به‬ ‫اختصاصي‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫هر‬ ‫در‬ ‫داد‬ ‫خواهيم‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫مسئله‬ . ‫و‬ ‫برداري‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫دوم‬ ،‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫مالكيت‬ ‫مسأله‬ ‫نخست‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مو‬ ‫نهايت‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ضوع‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫اين‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫سه‬ ‫ز‬ ‫است‬ ‫اختصاصي‬ ‫بحث‬ . ‫بنابراين‬ ‫عبارتست‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ،‫بخش‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫مطالب‬ ‫ترين‬ ‫عمده‬ ‫حيات‬ ،‫انرژي‬ ،‫خاك‬ ،‫جنگل‬ ‫از‬ ‫وح‬ ‫و‬ ‫هوا‬ ،‫گاز‬ ،‫نفت‬ ،‫سنگ‬ ‫ذغال‬ ،‫ش‬ ... . ً‫ا‬‫طبيعت‬ ‫تدريس‬ ‫و‬ ‫احاطه‬ ‫مطالب‬ ‫تمامي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫خيلي‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫اين‬ ‫به‬ ‫گسترد‬ ‫در‬ ‫گي‬ ‫نيست‬ ‫مقدور‬ ‫واحدي‬ ‫يك‬ ‫درس‬ . ‫مي‬ ‫سعي‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫هر‬ ‫در‬ ‫براي‬ ‫اختصاصي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫شود‬ ‫شود‬ ‫معرفي‬ ‫بيشتر‬ ‫مطالعه‬ . ‫سبب‬ ‫همين‬ ‫به‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫بعضي‬ ‫در‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ها‬ ‫معني‬ ‫در‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫ايران‬ ‫در‬ ‫خود‬ ‫رايج‬ ‫و‬ ) ‫يعني‬ ‫جنگل‬ ‫و‬ ‫مرتع‬ ( ‫مي‬ ‫تدريس‬ ‫شود‬ ‫كه‬ ، ‫نيست‬ ‫درست‬ ‫بنده‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫به‬ . ‫مي‬ ‫سعي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫داخلي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫ودر‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫در‬ ‫كنيم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫بين‬ ‫و‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫لمللي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رابررسي‬ ‫نماييم‬ ‫معرفي‬ ‫و‬ .
  8. 8. - ٨ - ‫بخش‬ ‫نخست‬ ،‫مفاهيم‬ ‫مباني‬ ، ‫حقوقي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫تحوﻻت‬ ‫تاريخچه‬ ‫و‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬
  9. 9. - ٩ - ‫نخست‬ ‫بخش‬ - ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫تاريخي‬ ‫تحوﻻت‬ ‫و‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫و‬ ‫مفاهيم‬ ‫اول‬ ‫گفتار‬ - ‫مفاهيم‬ ‫در‬ ‫نخست‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫مفه‬ ‫دو‬ ‫با‬ ‫مفاهيم‬ ‫وم‬ ‫و‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫اصلي‬ ‫هستيم؛‬ ‫مواجه‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫يكي‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫وديگري‬ ‫طبيعي‬ . ‫الف‬ - ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫نماييم‬ ‫مي‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫قانوني‬ ‫و‬ ‫اصطﻼحي‬ ‫و‬ ‫لغوي‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫آنرا‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫درك‬ ‫براي‬ . ١ - ‫لغو‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫كلمـه‬ ‫دو‬ ‫از‬ ‫طبيعـي‬ ‫منـابع‬ ‫لغوي‬ ‫لحاظ‬ » ‫منـابع‬ « ‫و‬ » ‫طبيعـي‬ « ‫منـابع‬ ) ‫منبـ‬ ‫جمـع‬ ‫ع‬ ( Recourses ‫جا‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫گفته‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫اش‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫منشأ‬ ‫جا‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رند‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫پ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫چ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تأم‬ ‫منبع‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫امر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ . ‫غذا‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اسـت‬ ‫طبيعـت‬ ‫منـبعش‬ ‫كه‬ ، . ‫يـا‬ ‫به‬ ‫شود‬ ‫مي‬ ‫صحبت‬ ‫صوتي‬ ‫آلودگي‬ ‫منبع‬ ‫از‬ ‫وقتي‬ ‫مولـد‬ ‫متحـرك‬ ‫و‬ ‫ثابـت‬ ‫منـابع‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫به‬ ‫گويند‬ ‫مجاز‬ ‫حد‬ ‫از‬ ‫بيش‬ ‫ارتعاش‬ ‫و‬ ‫صدا‬ ). ‫بند‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫ت‬ ١ ‫ماده‬ ‫اجرايي‬ ‫نامه‬ ‫آيين‬ ٢٩ ‫قـانون‬ ‫مصوب‬ ‫پاك‬ ‫هواي‬ ٢١ / ٦ / ١٣٩٧ (
  10. 10. - ١٠ - ٢ - ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫اصطﻼح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اصطﻼح‬ ‫در‬ ‫به‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫اطﻼق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫طب‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫به‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ومورد‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫برداري‬ ‫م‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رد‬ . ‫نامه‬ ‫لغت‬ ‫در‬ ‫علم‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تعار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫و‬ ‫لغوي‬ ‫اصطﻼحي‬ ‫متعدد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ده‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ . ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫آن‬، ‫ي‬ ‫اندك‬ ‫ه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مح‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫يي‬ ‫افت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫و‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رد‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دپذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫نا‬ ‫پذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشد‬ . ٣ - ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫س‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ستم‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تعار‬ ،‫مختلف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫است‬ ‫متفاوت‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ران‬ ‫ا‬ ‫به‬ ً‫ا‬‫مشخص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تعر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫نشده‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫است‬ . ‫كل‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫اما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫به‬ ‫متن‬ ‫تنها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توان‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ناظر‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫متن‬ ‫كرد؛‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ماده‬ ١٠٤ ‫است‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫سوم‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫قانون‬ . ‫بند‬ ‫در‬ » ‫الف‬ « ‫تعر‬ ‫مذكور‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بد‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫كه؛‬ ‫مضمون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫س‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫خاك‬ ،‫آب‬ ‫از‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دشوند‬ ‫ه‬ ‫؛‬ ‫قب‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫جنگل‬ ، ‫مرت‬ ‫ع‬ ‫آبز‬، ‫ي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫جانوران‬ ‫و‬ ‫وحش‬ ‫ي‬ . ‫طور‬ ‫همان‬ ‫د‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ده‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫عبارت‬ ، ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫تعر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫به‬ ‫شده‬ ‫مصداق‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رفته‬ ‫كار‬ ‫به‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ما‬ ‫آنچه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ران‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شناس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ) ‫معنا‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مرتع‬ ‫و‬ ‫جنگل‬ ( ‫اما‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گسترده‬ ‫موارد‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫آن‬ ‫عام‬ ‫ح‬ ،‫خاك‬ ،‫آب‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫تر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫وحش‬ ‫و‬ … ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشد‬ . ‫د‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گر‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫كشورها‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫آمر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كا‬ ، ‫ا‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫برخﻼف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ران‬ Natural resources ‫معنا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫موسع‬ ‫م‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رند‬ . ‫نفت‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫در‬ ‫مصوب‬ ١٩٩٠ ‫بند‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ٢٠ ‫بخش‬ ١٠٠١ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اﻻت‬ ،‫متحد‬ » ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ، ‫زم‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫ن‬ ‫ماه‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫آب‬ ،‫هوا‬ ،‫وحش‬ ‫سا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫است‬ ‫دست‬ ‫متعلق‬ ‫كه‬ ‫و‬ ‫نظارت‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫يا‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬
  11. 11. - ١١ - ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اﻻت‬ ‫متحده‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫قرار‬ . ‫انحصار‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫در‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫جمله‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اقتصاد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كنترل‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اﻻت‬ ‫متحده‬ ‫است‬ . « ‫سا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫كشورها‬ ‫گي‬ ‫نه‬ ‫بند‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫و‬ » ٢ « ‫ماده‬ » ١ « ‫مح‬ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫كشور‬ ‫آن‬ : » ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گ‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫اهان‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫وانات‬ … ‫اكوس‬ ، ‫ي‬ ‫ستم‬ ،‫ها‬ ،‫جانوران‬ ‫آبرا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫خاك‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫و‬ ‫سا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ب‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ولوژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫مح‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ترك‬ ، ‫ي‬ ‫بات‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫شناس‬ ‫ي‬ ، ‫معدن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دپذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫نا‬ ‫پذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫همچن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ستگاه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جانور‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تلق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ . « ‫وقت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ران‬ ‫د‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گر‬ ‫مقا‬ ‫كشورها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سه‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گردد‬ ‫م‬ ‫مﻼحظه‬ ، ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ران‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫در‬ ‫هم‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫هم‬ ‫و‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫م‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫متخصص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شده‬ ‫افاده‬ ‫است‬ ‫حاليكه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫طور‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫و‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تلق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ران‬ ‫شود‬ ‫اصﻼح‬ . ‫ب‬ ‫اسناد‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الملل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تعر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫است‬ ‫نشده‬ . ‫كنوانس‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ون‬ ‫زم‬ ‫لوگانودر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نه‬ ‫مسئول‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫مح‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطرناك‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫در‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫در‬ ‫آنچه‬ » ١ « ‫آمده‬ ‫است‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫تعر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫م‬ ‫مصداق‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫به‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫آن‬ ‫مصاديق‬ ‫برخي‬ ‫كه‬ . ‫غ‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رقرارداد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫قطعنامه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عموم‬ ‫مجمع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫سا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫پ‬ ‫اركان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رامون‬ ‫انرژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ،‫شده‬ ‫نوشته‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ع‬ ‫رف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫موسع‬ ‫را‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ . ‫ب‬ - ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫برداشت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توان‬ ‫داشت‬ :
  12. 12. - ١٢ - ١ - ‫معنا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫قوان‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫مقررات‬ ‫و‬ ‫اصول‬ ، ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫بر‬ ‫است‬ ‫ناظر‬ ‫كه‬ ،‫مالكيت‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ، ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫جنگل‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫و‬ ‫مراتع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ . ٢ - ‫معنا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عام‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫بر‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫مقررات‬ ‫و‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫مواردي‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫كه‬ ‫عام‬ ‫معناي‬ ‫به‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫جنگ‬ ‫حق‬،‫ل‬ ‫وق‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ، ،‫هوا‬ ‫حقوق‬ ،‫آب‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ح‬ ،‫گاز‬ ‫و‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫وحش‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫انرژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مي‬ ‫آن‬ ‫نظاير‬ ‫و‬ ‫معدن‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ما‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫كﻼس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫صحبت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كن‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫م‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫مدنظر‬ ‫آن‬ ‫عام‬ . ‫دوم‬ ‫گفتار‬ - ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫لحاظ‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫انواع‬ ، ‫مع‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بند‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كنند‬ . ‫معروف‬ ‫تر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫بند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫تكنس‬ ‫و‬ ‫دانان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫رواج‬ ‫ها‬ : ‫تجد‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دپذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫نا‬ ‫پذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشند‬ . ١ - ‫تجد‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دپذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫مدت‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توانند‬ ، ‫ت‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫ج‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ترم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫نما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ند‬ . ٢ - ‫تجد‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫نا‬ ‫پذ‬ ‫ير‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫ف‬ ‫رآي‬ ‫ند‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫نشوند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫بس‬ ‫مدت‬ ‫در‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫طوﻻن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫غ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رقابل‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫تجديد‬ . ‫گاز‬ ‫و‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫يا‬ ‫و‬ ‫سوخت‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ي‬ .
  13. 13. - ١٣ - ‫مع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كه‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫مح‬ ‫دانش‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫تقس‬،‫دارد‬ ‫كاربرد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫بند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫به‬ ‫غ‬ ‫و‬ ‫جاندار‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫است‬ ‫جاندار‬ . ١ - ‫جاندار‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫ه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫مان‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اهان‬ ‫جانوران‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ستم‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارند‬ . ٢ - ‫غ‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫جاندار‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫آب‬ ‫خاك‬ ، ، ‫و‬ ‫سنگ‬ ‫زغال‬ ،‫هوا‬ … ‫كه‬ ‫درو‬ ‫تأم‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫اقع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫كننده‬ ‫مح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ي‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫جانداران‬ ‫منابع‬ . ‫مع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫تقس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫بند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گر‬ ‫مصاد‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫بر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫است‬ . ‫ب‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الملل‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫گاز‬ ‫و‬ ‫نفت‬ ،‫خاك‬ ،‫هوا‬ ،‫آب‬ ،‫جنگل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫انات‬ ‫تقس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫شده‬ ‫اند‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كﻼس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫از‬ ‫تقس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫بند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مصاد‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫بر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫م‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ . ‫سوم‬ ‫گفتار‬ - ‫اهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫جوامع‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫نم‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توانند‬ ‫ا‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫طبيعت‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ح‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫دهند‬ ‫ادامه‬ ‫خود‬ . ‫خ‬ ‫گره‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫اين‬ ‫به‬ ‫بشري‬ ‫حيات‬ ‫تداوم‬ ‫عمده‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫است‬ ‫ورده‬ . ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫است‬ ‫نموده‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫اساسي‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫كه‬ ‫همانگونه‬ ‫ثروت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫دولتها‬ ‫و‬ ‫زندگ‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫اين‬ ‫به‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫حيات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫وابسته‬ ، ‫ن‬ ‫چه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ازها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ماد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫چه‬ ‫و‬ ‫معنو‬ ‫ي‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫خصوص‬ ، ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫چند‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ . ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫اكولوژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫بهم‬ ‫پ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وسته‬ ‫باعث‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫پا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫يي‬ ‫پو‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫يي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫جوامع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ . ‫اختﻼل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫تأث‬ ‫موجب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫منف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫شد‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ه‬ ‫بر‬ ‫را‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫تعادل‬ ‫و‬
  14. 14. - ١٤ - ‫زند‬ ‫هم‬ . ‫مح‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫به‬ » ‫پروانه‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ « ‫كوچك‬ ‫كه‬ ‫شده‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫تر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫دخالت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫تواند‬ ‫تأث‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رات‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫مح‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫بگذارد‬ . ٢ - ‫اقتصاد‬ ‫لحاظ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫انرژ‬ ‫منابع‬ ً‫ا‬‫مخصوص‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ) ‫گاز‬ ‫و‬ ‫نفت‬ ( ‫اهم‬ ‫جنگل‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ، ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اقتصاد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫هم‬ . ‫جنگل‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫مث‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كه‬ ‫آمازون‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫اقتصاد‬ ‫ثروت‬ ‫منبع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشند‬ . ‫همچن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تأم‬ ‫كه‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫كننده‬ ‫انرژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫من‬ ‫و‬ ‫بع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ژه‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫در‬ ‫اقتصاد‬ ‫صنعت‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشد‬ . ٣ - ‫اسﻼمي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫فراوان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫به‬ ‫اسﻼم‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫كرده‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫ا‬ ‫انعا‬ ،‫شجر‬ ،‫سما‬ ،‫رض‬ ‫م‬ ،‫شمس‬ ، ‫ضح‬ ‫ي‬ ، ‫تي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تون‬ . ‫اسﻼم‬ ‫در‬ ‫به‬ ‫اهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫اشاره‬ . ‫منظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫فقه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ممنوع‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫تخر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫مصاد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫است‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫مورد‬ . ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫موارد‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫عام‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ندارد‬ ‫دخالت‬ ‫آن‬ ‫آمدن‬ ‫بوجود‬ ‫در‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ . ‫بعد‬ ‫جلسه‬ ‫مبحث‬ : ‫مبان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬
  15. 15. - ١٥ - ‫گفتارچهارم‬ - ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫در‬ ‫ديدگاه‬ ‫به‬ ‫ما‬ ‫نظريات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫خواهيم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫پيرامون‬ ‫كه‬ ‫پرداخت‬ ‫است‬ ‫پرسش‬ ‫اين‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫چراي‬ ‫به‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫قاعده‬ ‫همچنين‬ ‫و‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫خود‬ ‫كردن‬ ‫مند‬ ،‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫مبناي‬ ‫اينكه‬ ‫و‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫حمايت‬ ‫و‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫نظري‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫است؟‬ ‫كدام‬ ‫حقوقي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫مي‬ ‫ديدگاه‬ ‫خواهيم‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫تهيه‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫دهيم‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫زمينه‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫هاي‬ ‫بررسي‬ ‫در‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫مث‬ ‫قانوني‬ ‫اصل‬ ٤٥ ‫و‬ ٥٠ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫و‬ ‫حمايت‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫همچنين‬ ‫اساسي‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫جنگل‬ ‫ديدگاه‬ ‫اين‬ ‫با‬ ‫مراتع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫نماييم‬ ‫كار‬ ‫ها‬ . ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫از‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫بنابراين‬ ‫ب‬ ،‫طبيعي‬ ‫ديدگاه‬ ‫يان‬ ‫دكترين‬ ‫و‬ ‫نظريات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫و‬ ‫هدف‬ ،‫محتوا‬ ‫زمينه‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫هست‬ ‫هايي‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫مبناي‬ . ‫د‬ ‫داشت‬ ‫خواهيم‬ ‫عمده‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫دو‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ر‬ : ‫الف‬ ( ‫بهره‬ ‫و‬ ‫مالكيت‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫برداري‬ ) ‫بحث‬ ‫زيست‬ ‫محيط‬ ‫امور‬ ‫در‬ ‫كمتر‬ ‫مي‬ ‫شود‬ ( ‫بهره‬ ‫و‬ ‫مالكيت‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫پيرامون‬ ‫نحوه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫سؤال‬ ‫اين‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫برداري‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫با‬ ‫ها‬ ‫و‬ ‫بوده‬ ‫شكلي‬ ‫چه‬ ‫به‬ ‫هست‬ ‫ختيارشان‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫چه‬ ‫مي‬ ‫برقرار‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫اين‬ ‫با‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسان‬ ،‫حقوقي‬ ‫اي‬ ‫كه‬ ‫گفت‬ ‫بايد‬ ‫كند؟‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫سوي‬ ‫از‬ ‫ديدگاه‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫يا‬ ‫چهار‬ ‫ًحداقل‬‫ا‬‫مشخص‬ ‫و‬ ‫دانان‬ ‫است‬ ‫مطرح‬ ‫اقتصاددانان‬ . ‫در‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫پرسش‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫اول‬ ‫مي‬ ‫ديده‬ ‫متعددي‬ ‫هاي‬ ‫بستگي‬ ‫كه‬ ‫شود‬
  16. 16. - ١٦ - ‫ر‬ ‫به‬ ‫نظريه‬ ‫ويكرد‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫هم‬ ‫متضاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫متعارض‬ ً‫ا‬‫گاه‬ ‫و‬ ‫متغير‬ ،‫پردازان‬ . ‫مي‬ ‫سعي‬ ‫در‬ ‫شود‬ ‫شود‬ ‫داده‬ ‫توضيح‬ ‫و‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫اول‬ ‫قسمت‬ ‫سؤال‬ ‫به‬ ‫نظريات‬ ‫اين‬ ‫قالب‬ . ‫الف‬ - ‫يا‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫نظريه‬ ‫وديعه‬ ‫مي‬ ‫نظريه‬ ‫اين‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫در‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫گويد‬ ‫از‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫امانتي‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ها‬ ‫داده‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫گذشتگان‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ) ‫غيرديني‬ ‫جوامع‬ ‫در‬ ( ‫وديعه‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫خداوند‬ ‫سوي‬ ‫از‬ ‫يا‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫گذاشته‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫در‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫به‬ ‫اي‬ ) . ‫ديني‬ ‫جوامع‬ ‫در‬ ( . ‫امانت‬ ‫نظريه‬ ‫براساس‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫حقوقي‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫تمامي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مي‬ ‫ديده‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫يا‬ ‫و‬ ‫فقه‬ ‫در‬ ‫هم‬ ‫اينجا‬ ‫در‬ ‫شود‬ ‫است‬ ‫جاري‬ . ‫طرف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫معتقدند‬ ‫نظريه‬ ‫اين‬ ‫داران‬ ‫م‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫چه‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫ين‬ ‫ا‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫چه‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫لكي‬ ‫شرعي‬ . ‫م‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ي‬ ‫قرارداد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫منتقل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ . ‫تقر‬ ‫ي‬ ً‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫عقود‬ ‫در‬ ‫اين‬ ‫م‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رد‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫رهن‬ ‫و‬ ‫اجاره‬ ، … ‫اما‬ ‫از‬ ‫نظرامانت‬ ‫شرعي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫و‬ ‫آن‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫مال‬ ‫كه‬ ‫كس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رد‬ ‫ام‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫ه‬ ‫قرارداد‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫در‬ . ‫طرف‬ ‫باتسامح‬ ‫البته‬ ‫شرع‬ ‫جنبه‬ ‫از‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫داران‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ند‬ ‫نت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫ا‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫طب‬ ‫مواهب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ً‫ا‬‫امانت‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫نم‬ ،‫است‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ازجنبه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آن‬ ‫به‬ ‫ن‬ ‫كندو‬ ‫نگاه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫فقه‬ ‫لحاظ‬ ‫از‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫آثار‬،‫امانت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫حفظ‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫مث‬ ‫برا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ام‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫است‬ ‫واجب‬ ‫همچن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تفر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫است‬ ‫ضمان‬ ‫موجب‬ . ‫ام‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫اما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تقص‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ضامن‬،‫شود‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫تلف‬ ‫باعث‬، ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ . ‫برخ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫معتقدند‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نه‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شرع‬ ‫نه‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بلكه‬ ‫اخﻼق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ت‬ ‫نبايد‬ ‫اصﻼ‬ ‫و‬ ‫نمود‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫وادي‬ ‫وارد‬ . ‫واقع‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫باش‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫دل‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نكه‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫قرارداد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ندارد‬ ‫وجود‬ . ‫بنابرا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ندارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تلق‬ ‫هم‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫لحاظ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫چرا‬
  17. 17. - ١٧ - ‫نم‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توان‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫قرارداد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شد‬ ‫متصور‬ ‫را‬ . ‫ب‬ ‫رخ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫معتقدند‬ ‫هم‬ ‫اخﻼق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ . ‫شرع‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫قرارداد‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫قبال‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شه‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجدان‬ ‫و‬ ‫اخﻼق‬ ‫در‬ . ‫ب‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ندگ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫براساس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫با‬ ‫حقوقشان‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جنس‬ ‫از‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ندگ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ). ‫سو‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خداوند‬ ‫و‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تلف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫دو‬ ( ‫طرف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫داران‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ند‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫نما‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نده‬ ‫پ‬ ‫هند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫طب‬ ‫مواهب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫من‬ ‫د‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نما‬ ‫و‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫عقد‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫و‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ندگ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عموم‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫و‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫جار‬ ‫جا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ . ‫وكالت‬ ‫را‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫به‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫صف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫كه‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نده‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫و‬ ‫كردند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫اجازه‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫اند‬ ‫داده‬ ‫م‬ ‫از‬ ‫بتوانند‬ ‫تا‬ ‫اند‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نافع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نما‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مواهب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ند‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫و‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ژه‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫هم‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫آن‬ ‫كرات‬ ‫به‬ ‫هم‬ ‫خودش‬ . ‫بدان‬ ‫خداوند‬ ‫را‬ ‫موكل‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫حكومت‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نما‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫خداوند‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نده‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫خداوند‬ ‫خل‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فه‬ ‫شا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سته‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫مد‬ ‫را‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫استفا‬ ‫و‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫كند‬ ‫ده‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫عقد‬ ‫تابع‬ ‫است‬ . ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫اله‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خل‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فه‬ ‫م‬ ‫قلمداد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫آث‬ ‫همان‬ ‫ار‬ ‫است‬ ‫وكالت‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫نظارت‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫عزل‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تفر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫م‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توان‬ ‫برا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كند‬ ‫ناظروضع‬ ‫تو‬ ) ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫باز‬ ‫دولت‬ ( . ‫حق‬ ‫در‬ ‫ما‬ ‫آنچه‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫وق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شناس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫نما‬ ‫كه‬ ‫آنچه‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ندگ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫عموم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نام‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ده‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫متفاوت‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫كام‬ ً‫ا‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫لحاظ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫متفاوت‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫كام‬ ‫است‬ ، ‫ع‬ ‫و‬ ‫لذاقرارداد‬ ‫و‬ ‫قدي‬ ‫ندارد‬ ‫وجود‬ .
  18. 18. - ١٨ - ‫ج‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫چ‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫كدام‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫پذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رد‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫آن‬ ‫منابع‬ ،‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫چه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ها‬ ‫يا‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ها‬ ‫است‬ . ‫به‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫عنوان‬ - ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫كشور‬ ‫س‬ ‫اقتدار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عال‬ ‫يه‬ ‫كشور‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بر‬ ‫كه‬ ‫اين‬ ‫است‬ ‫حاكم‬ . ‫جنس‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫از‬ ‫هم‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كند‬ . ‫برخ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نشانه‬ ‫از‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫در‬ ٨ ‫مد‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫كشور‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بند‬ » ‫ط‬ « ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توان‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ . ‫حفاظت‬ ‫آنجا‬ ‫در‬ ‫از‬ ‫مح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫و‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مصاد‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫كه‬ ‫مصاد‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫آن‬ ‫نام‬ ‫است‬ ‫برده‬ : » ‫اعمال‬ ‫از‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نما‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫د‬ ‫موجب‬ ‫م‬ ‫كشور‬ ‫اقتدار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫نا‬ ‫فع‬ ‫همه‬ ‫به‬ ‫آن‬ ‫م‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رسد‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نكه‬ ‫م‬ ‫حدوديتي‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫در‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گران‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جاد‬ ‫كند‬ « . ‫بنابرا‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫حقوقي‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫جنس‬ ‫يت‬ ‫عموم‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫جنس‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫در‬ ً‫ا‬‫طبع‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫چارچوب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫تحل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ز‬ ‫يه‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫بر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ، ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نجا‬ ‫جار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫س‬ ‫و‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نجا‬ ‫سروكار‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫با‬ ‫نه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دار‬ ‫يم‬ ‫و‬ ‫وكا‬ ‫با‬ ‫نه‬ ‫لت‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫بلكه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫س‬ ‫اقتدار‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مش‬ ‫روع‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫نام‬ ‫به‬ - ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫ملت‬ ‫اين‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫تشك‬ ‫را‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دهد‬ . ‫د‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫بر‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ساده‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كند‬ ‫ب‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ف‬ ‫را‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫م‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كاهد‬ ‫امر‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اجبار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ادار‬ ‫ي‬ . ‫نظر‬ ‫هرچند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اشتراكات‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارند‬ . ‫مد‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫چون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫حكومت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫شقي‬ ‫از‬
  19. 19. - ١٩ - ‫حاكم‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫است‬ . ‫قول‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫م‬ ‫ينريك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رول‬ ‫مد‬ ‫حوزه‬ ‫دانشمند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كه‬ ‫معتقد‬ ‫ادار‬ ‫امور‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ي‬ – ‫اجرا‬ ‫يي‬ ‫جز‬ ‫ء‬ ‫حا‬ ‫امر‬ ‫كم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ : » ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫و‬ - ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫اداره‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫است‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مد‬ ‫حكومت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫امور‬ ‫يي‬ ‫معنا‬ ‫به‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫سپرده‬ ‫خودش‬ ‫خاص‬ « . ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شت‬ ‫ر‬ ‫معن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دولت‬ - ‫درحال‬ ‫است‬ ‫كشور‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كه‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫مجر‬ ‫قوه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مدنظر‬ ‫مد‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫شدهاست‬ ‫داده‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫دولت‬ . ‫اصل‬ ‫در‬ ٤٥ ‫اساس‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مصاد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫شده‬ ‫گفته‬ » ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫اسﻼم‬ ‫حكومت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ « ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫معان‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫بو‬ ‫دن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نكه‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫ر‬ ‫مد‬ ‫اعمال‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫كند‬ . ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫امور‬ ‫اداره‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫سپرده‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ادار‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫حوزه‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مجر‬ ‫قوه‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫با‬ ‫آن‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫امور‬ ‫ادار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شناس‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نجا‬ ‫جار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سار‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ . ‫است‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫نام‬ ‫به‬ ‫صﻼح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫جار‬ ‫جا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ . ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫تكن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كال‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جزئ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حكومت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫مد‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫همان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫كننده‬ ‫اداره‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ . ‫و‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫با‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫نهاد‬ ‫جنس‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ . ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فقه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫حق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫مالك‬،‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫خداوند‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫يتي‬ ‫اعتبار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫نهاد‬ ،‫نهاد‬ ‫اما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫نه‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫حاكم‬ ‫نه‬ ‫و‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ . ‫نم‬ ً‫ا‬‫طبع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توان‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫در‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫را‬
  20. 20. - ٢٠ - ‫بگ‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫يم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫حراست‬ ‫و‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻻزمه‬ ‫شناسا‬ ‫اش‬ ‫يي‬ ‫نهاد‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫است‬ . ‫برخ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫س‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ستم‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توتال‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تر‬ ‫سوس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ماركس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫حكومت‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫بر‬ ‫كمال‬ ‫و‬ ‫تام‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ . ‫حت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫برخ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شده‬ ‫ارائه‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫بر‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫هم‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تحم‬ ‫قاعده‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫شده‬ ‫است‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫مث‬ ‫برخ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫كه‬ ‫معتقدند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫راث‬ ‫است‬ ‫گذشتگان‬ ) ‫ا‬ ‫نهاد‬ ‫رث‬ ( ‫در‬ ‫نقطه‬ ‫آن‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نبرده‬ ‫ارث‬ ‫به‬ ‫گذشتگان‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫گرفت‬ ‫امانت‬ ‫بلكه‬ ‫ايم‬ ‫ه‬ . ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫بس‬ ‫انتقادات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫مواجه‬ . ‫بد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ترت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كه‬ ‫منتقد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ند‬ ‫نم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫توان‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫را‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بدان‬ ‫يم‬ . ‫اگرواقع‬ ‫اما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫حقو‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دستگاه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ادار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫زم‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بنگر‬ ‫را‬ ‫فعالند‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫م‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫به‬ ‫كه‬ ‫م‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫در‬ ‫شده‬ ‫هم‬ ‫آنانتقاد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشد‬ . ‫و‬ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫مختلط‬ ‫آقا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كاتوز‬ ‫دكتر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ان‬ ،‫مالكيت‬ ‫و‬ ‫اموال‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫در‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫از‬ ‫صحبت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اداري‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ند‬ ) ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ( ‫منتهاگفته‬ ‫اند‬ » ‫مالك‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫ي‬ « ‫است‬ . ‫جا‬ ‫در‬ ‫يي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گر‬ ‫گفته‬ ‫اند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫جور‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫اما‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ادار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشد‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫با‬ ‫را‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫تلف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫كرده‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫اند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ششم‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫م‬ ‫مختلط‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شناس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ . ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ً‫ا‬‫لزوم‬ ‫كه‬ ‫معتقدند‬ ‫مختلط‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫يا‬ ‫دو‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫م‬ ‫بلكه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫تلف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫مد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫مث‬ ‫تلف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫وكالت‬ ‫و‬ . ‫برخ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دگاه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فقه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫برخ‬ ‫و‬ ‫مه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عام‬ ‫مباحات‬ ‫معتقدند‬ ‫فقها‬ ‫ه‬ ‫گ‬ ،‫هوا‬ ،‫آب‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اهان‬ ‫جانوران‬ ‫و‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫چون‬
  21. 21. - ٢١ - ‫خصوص‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ندارند‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ها‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫است‬ ‫مسلمانان‬ ‫همه‬ ‫به‬ ‫متعلق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫عامه‬ ‫چارچوب‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫نهاد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رفته‬ ‫اند‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫در‬ ٤٥ ‫اساس‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫گفته‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫حكومت‬ ‫اسﻼم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ع‬ ‫امه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫بر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نها‬ ‫جا‬ ‫به‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫عموم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫برخ‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فقها‬ ‫گفته‬ ‫اند‬ . ‫دادرس‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫همين‬ ‫هم‬ ‫دادگاهها‬ ‫در‬ ‫جزايي‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدني‬ ‫هاي‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫عموم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫را‬ ‫قائلند‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دادگاه‬ ‫در‬ ‫مد‬ ‫را‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫ر‬ ‫ام‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ت‬ ‫لق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اند‬ ‫كرده‬ . ‫برا‬ ‫بلكه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ادعا‬ ‫ها‬ ،‫حق‬ ‫از‬ ‫ممانعت‬ ‫يا‬ ‫مزاحمت‬ ‫و‬ ‫يد‬ ‫خلع‬ ‫چون‬ ‫دعاويي‬ ‫يا‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫سند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫برا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ارائه‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫داد‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫محاكم‬ ‫در‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫است‬ ‫حاكم‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بزرگ‬ ‫انتقادات‬ ‫از‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫دانان‬ ‫مح‬ ‫دار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫مح‬ ‫كنندگان‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫برهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ، ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫چون‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫مي‬ ‫دانند‬ ‫نهاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫را‬ ‫جار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كرده‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫آثار‬ ً‫ا‬‫طبع‬ ‫اندو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫جار‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سلطه‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫مالكان‬ ‫ه‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫فقه‬ ‫اعتباردارد‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نجا‬ ‫جار‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سار‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشد‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫مبان‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫اول‬ ‫قسمت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بود‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مبان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫و‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ . ‫اساس‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اشارات‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مستق‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ي‬ ً‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫است‬ ‫نداشته‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫صل‬ ٤٥ ‫بعد‬ ‫جلسات‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫خ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ه‬ ‫واه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ب‬ ‫فقط‬ ،‫پرداخت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫داشت‬ ‫ه‬ » ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫اسﻼم‬ ‫حكومت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ « ‫معن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫شش‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫تفس‬ ‫و‬ ‫مطرح‬ ‫را‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫كرد‬ . ‫دوم‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫مباني‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫در‬ ‫ما‬ ‫با‬ ‫مح‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫اشتراكات‬ ‫ي‬ ‫پ‬ ،‫دارد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رامون‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ي‬ ‫زم‬ ‫در‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مطرح‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫باشد‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫بحث‬
  22. 22. - ٢٢ - ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خواه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫بب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫م‬ ‫با‬ ‫چرا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نما‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ييم‬ ‫؟‬ ‫اول‬ ‫قسمت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫آن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫شش‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫سؤال‬ ‫پرداخت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫چه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫چرا‬ ‫به‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫قسمت‬ ‫در‬ ‫است؟و‬ ‫برقرار‬ ‫يي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫پرداز‬ ‫يم‬ . ‫البته‬ ‫قسمت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نگفتم‬ ‫اول‬ ‫مبحث‬ ‫از‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫را‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫را‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫پرداخته‬ ‫آن‬ ‫به‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫فلسفه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫با‬ ً‫ا‬‫قاعدت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫مطرح‬ ‫مبحث‬ ‫سه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شد‬ ‫مبنا‬ ‫اول‬ ‫مبحث‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تبع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫دو‬ ‫خودبه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫تقس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ : ١ ( ‫طرف‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫داران‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ٢ ( ‫طرف‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫داران‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫پوز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ال‬ ‫كه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫معتقدم‬ ‫بنده‬ ‫بته‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫پ‬ ‫حضور‬ ‫صبغه‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پوز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫مجا‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫تي‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫مشترك‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫فلسفه‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫به‬ ‫مبحث‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫خواه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫لحاظ‬ ‫از‬ ‫كه‬ ‫پرداخت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫چه‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دگاه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫نگرش‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫چرا‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نمود؟‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫گرا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فلسف‬ ‫ي‬ : ١ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نگاه‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫محور‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫از‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫است‬ ‫معتقد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نكه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫كندا‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫تا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تأم‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫منافع‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫؛به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫م‬ ‫گفته‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫محور‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫محور‬ ‫انسان‬ . ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫از‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫معتقد‬ ‫محور‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫برا‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫منافع‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارن‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫كه‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫ها‬ ‫چون‬ ‫و‬ ‫اند‬ ‫ممكن‬
  23. 23. - ٢٣ - ‫انسان‬ ‫منافع‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ح‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫با‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫تخر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫برود‬ ‫با‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كن‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ . ‫جنگل‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫مث‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫شمال‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نفت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫جنوب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫شا‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سته‬ ‫كه‬ ‫است‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫چون‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫منافع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫ثروت‬ ‫و‬ ‫لذاسﻼمت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫م‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شو‬ ‫د‬ . ‫رو‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫ترب‬ ،‫محور‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫برا‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ابزار‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ ) ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وجه‬ ‫فلسف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫است‬ ‫آن‬ .( ٢ - ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نگاه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫محور‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫داران‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫معتقداندما‬ ‫نگاه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫خود‬ ‫كه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نفسه‬ ‫شا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سته‬ ‫است‬ ‫حفاظت‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫منافع‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫نه‬ ‫است‬ ‫مدنظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ضررها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آن‬ ‫منافع‬ . ‫تئور‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫محور‬ ، ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارا‬ ‫نفسه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ه‬ ‫فلسف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ًارزش‬‫ا‬‫اصطﻼح‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ . ‫حال‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫كه‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫داران‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫اول‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫م‬ ‫محور‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫گفتند‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫ابزار‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫هم‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫عالم‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ٢ ‫گرا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ش‬ ‫فلسف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ . ‫سطح‬ ‫در‬ ‫غ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رفلسف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫س‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ ، ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اجتماع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫گرا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ش‬ ‫فكر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ : ‫گرا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ش‬ ‫اول‬ ) ‫اكولوژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ها‬ ‫تيره‬ ‫ي‬ ( ‫ب‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫دار‬ ‫يي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ . ‫گرا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ش‬ ‫دوم‬ ) ‫اكولوژ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ي‬ ‫روشن‬ ( ‫ب‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫رو‬ ‫دار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫محورند‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ي‬ ‫لند‬ ‫مد‬ ‫را‬ ‫مسائل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫خ‬ ‫و‬ ‫كنند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫آرمان‬ ‫دنبال‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫مح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ستند‬ ‫و‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫طب‬ ‫داران‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫محور‬ ‫را‬ ‫آرمان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دانند‬ . ) ‫نوع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شهرگرا‬ ‫آرمان‬ ‫يي‬ ( ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫پردازان‬ ‫بس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نه‬ ‫كسان‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫پرمعناست‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫آرنه‬ ‫نائيس‬ ‫چون‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سنده‬ ‫اخﻼق‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ) ‫لئپولد‬ ( ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫رو‬ ‫دار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬
  24. 24. - ٢٤ - ‫هستند‬ . ‫حقوق‬ ‫عالم‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫ها‬ ‫نزاع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ده‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ، ‫بخواه‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫را‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫دو‬ ‫كن‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫م‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫گو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫انسان‬ ً‫ا‬‫صرف‬ ‫و‬ ‫محور‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫طب‬ ً‫ا‬‫صرف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫محور‬ ‫ب‬ ‫چند‬ ‫هر‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شتر‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ترب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫است‬ ‫محورغالب‬ . ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫از‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫كه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نها‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫تأم‬ ‫هم‬ ‫را‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫منافع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫درون‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫محور‬ ‫دل‬ ‫به‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نكه‬ ‫جزئ‬ ‫هم‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫طب‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫منافع‬ ‫است‬ ‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ده‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ . ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫انسان‬ ،‫محور‬ ‫د‬ ‫مطلق‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ده‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫عواقب‬ ‫و‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫بدون‬، ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫از‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ . ‫مح‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫مباحث‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ست‬ ‫خواه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫پا‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫كه‬ ‫گفت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دار‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫سع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كرده‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫آش‬ ‫تي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫جاد‬ ‫كند‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫تا‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ت‬ ‫را‬ ‫محور‬ ‫ع‬ ‫د‬ ‫يل‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كند‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫شتاب‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫به‬ ‫كه‬ ‫محور‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫و‬ ‫مانع‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫و‬ ‫آلود‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫اعتقاد‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نجا‬ ‫مرور‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫بر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫دگاه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫داشت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫خﻼصه‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫محورشش‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫مبنا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫و‬ ‫بردار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫منا‬ ‫از‬ ‫طب‬ ‫بع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫دو‬ ‫و‬ ‫شد‬ ‫گفته‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫رو‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫طب‬ ‫و‬ ‫محور‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عت‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫مبحث‬ ‫در‬ ‫محورو‬ . ‫پنجم‬ ‫گفتار‬ - ‫تار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خچه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫تحوﻻت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تار‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خچه‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الملل‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خواه‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫كرد‬ . ‫اشاره‬ ‫ابتدا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫به‬ ‫طب‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫خواه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫كرد‬ ‫شد‬ ‫فرصت‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫و‬ ‫به‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الملل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫خواه‬ ‫جلسه‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫پرداخت‬ . ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الملل‬ ‫صنعت‬ ‫انقﻼب‬ ‫از‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شروع‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫به‬ ‫كه‬ ‫دو‬ ‫تقس‬ ‫دوره‬ ‫ي‬ ‫م‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شود‬ .

×