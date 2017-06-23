Xanadu Big Data Management Platform Brochure

Xanadu is the most advanced big data management platform technology that is developed to take care of the requirement of high speed processing of diverse type of high volume data. Xanadu can provide a massively scalable fault tolerance system that can connect multiple storages. Xanadu can provide high throughput and low latency data management system. Xanadu provides ACID compliance data management system. Xanadu is designed to be a composable architecture in order to be selected and integrated with other big data system elements such as IT infrastructures and data analytics to satisfy specific big data use requirements. Xanadu is designed for the heaviest workloads that can supports concurrent queries without conflict. For example, Xanadu can support thousands of sensors accessing and updating data at the same time. Thus, Xanadu enables real-time IoT analytics for industrial IoT applications. Xanadu also can support data-intensive distributed deep learning applications involving massive volume multimedia data.