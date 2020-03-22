2 le rocce_ciclo_produttivo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LE ROCCE 1) CAVAMENTO O ESCAVAZIONE: A seconda del tipo di roccia si esegue l’estrazione delle pietre con tecniche diverse...
2) TAGLIO: Una volta ottenuto il blocco, lo si taglia nella cava stessa con un telaio monolama simile a una grossa sega o ...
LEROCCE ERUTTIVE ( o magmatiche) SEDIMENTARIE METAMORFICHE Provenienti dalla solidificazione di magmi fusi. Sono cristalli...
ESEMPI GRANITO TORNA INDIETRO pan de azùcar Rio de Janeiro - Brasile Cuernos del paine - cordillera - Cile
SIENITI TORNA INDIETRO Cubetti di sienite a Torino
DIORITE TORNA INDIETRO Diorite delle cave di Brosso - Valchiusella Statua di Kefrén da blocco di diorite Cave di Brosso - ...
BASALTO TORNA INDIETRO Calzada de los gigantes - Isole Ebridi Torre del diavolo - Wyoming - USA
PORFIDO TORNA INDIETRO
TRACHITE TORNA INDIETRO Trachite - Sardegna Basalto e trachite - Vulcano di Colima - Messico
POMICE TORNA INDIETRO Cave di pomice - Isole Lipari
OSSIDIANA TORNA INDIETRO Schegge di ossidiana - Aztechi - Messico Sfere di ossidiana nera, purple,chiazzata e blu
GHIAIA TORNA INDIETRO
SABBIA TORNA INDIETRO
ARENARIA è una roccia di origine sedimentaria composta da granuli delle dimensioni di una sabbia. I granuli possono avere ...
ARGILLA TORNA INDIETRO
POZZOLANA The Romans used pozzolana cement to build Applian Way, Roman baths, and the Colosseum and Pantheon in Rome. Anim...
TUFO TORNA INDIETRO Pitiliano Napoli - cava di tufo
Matera - Duomo 1250 Matera
ALABASTRO TORNA INDIETRO
CALCARE TORNA INDIETRO Hatshepsut Stele Egizia su calcare
Cappadocia - Camini di fata
GESSO TORNA INDIETRO
TRAVERTINO TORNA INDIETRO classico Romano Cava di Tivoli Noce Peruviano
Silver Rosato
CRETA O CALCARE CON RESTI animali o vegetali TORNA INDIETRO Atollo nel Belize
ARDESIA TORNA INDIETRO
vulcano cotopaxi ecuador
MARMO TORNA INDIETRO Atena Lemnia di Fidia Marmo di carrara Marmo rosso di Verona portoro
SERPENTINO Gli impieghi per questo materiale sono molteplici e principalmente: pavimentazioni, rivestimenti ventilati su f...
SCISTI Colore: verde, verde-nerastro, bianco-giallastro, bruno-giallastro, grigio Usi: la varieta' fibrosa (amianto di ser...
GNEISS TORNA INDIETRO
  1. 1. LE ROCCE 1) CAVAMENTO O ESCAVAZIONE: A seconda del tipo di roccia si esegue l’estrazione delle pietre con tecniche diverse. Le rocce di pregio vengono tagliate in blocchi regolari, in modo da rispettarne al massimo la qualità.  TAGLIATA Si effettua utilizzando la vecchia tecnica dello spacco dei blocchi con cunei infilati nelle fessure naturali del materiale.  FILO ELICOIDALE Un trefolo ( filo elicoidale in acciaio) scorrendo tra una serie di pulegge continuamente bagnato con acqua mista a sabbia silicea tagliente, consente il taglio del marmo in grossi blocchi.  BRILLAMENTO DI MINE Si usa per rocce molto dure ( eruttive) facendo esplodere cariche a distanza regolare ed allineate lungo un fronte di avanzamento. Si ottengono però spesso blocchi irregolari di media qualità.
  2. 2. 2) TAGLIO: Una volta ottenuto il blocco, lo si taglia nella cava stessa con un telaio monolama simile a una grossa sega o con un monodisco con punte di diamante. Si ricavano generalmente blocchi di grandi o medie dimensioni e lastre con dimensioni regolari atte al trasporto. 3) TRASPORTO: I blocchi e le lastre cavati vengono trasferiti presso le industrie di trasformazione, dove subiscono specifiche lavorazioni di rifinitura: taglio, tornitura, fresatura, levigatura, lucidatura.
  3. 3. LEROCCE ERUTTIVE ( o magmatiche) SEDIMENTARIE METAMORFICHE Provenienti dalla solidificazione di magmi fusi. Sono cristalline e senza fossili. Si sono formate per deposito ed accumulo di vari materiali. Provenienti dalla trasformazione delle rocce precedenti, a causa della temperatura e della pressione. Hanno struttura scistosa ( foglie sottili) INTRUSIVE EFFUSIVE Il magma si è solidificato all’interno della crosta terrestre. Il magma si è solidificato all’esterno della crosta terrestre. GRANITO SIENITI DIORITE BASALTO PORFIDO TRACHITE POMICE OSSIDIANA ORGANOGENE DI ORIGINE CHIMICA CLASTICHE Derivano da frammenti di altre rocce. Nascono per deposizione chimica di sali disciolti nell’acqua. Per accumulo di resti animali e vegetali. GHIAIA SABBIA ARENARIA ARGILLA POZZOLANA TUFO ALABASTRO CALCARE GESSO TRAVERTINO CRETA CALCARE CON RESTI ARDESIA MARMO SERPENTINO SCISTI GNEISS
  4. 4. ESEMPI GRANITO TORNA INDIETRO pan de azùcar Rio de Janeiro - Brasile Cuernos del paine - cordillera - Cile
  5. 5. SIENITI TORNA INDIETRO Cubetti di sienite a Torino
  6. 6. DIORITE TORNA INDIETRO Diorite delle cave di Brosso - Valchiusella Statua di Kefrén da blocco di diorite Cave di Brosso - Valchiusella
  7. 7. BASALTO TORNA INDIETRO Calzada de los gigantes - Isole Ebridi Torre del diavolo - Wyoming - USA
  8. 8. PORFIDO TORNA INDIETRO
  9. 9. TRACHITE TORNA INDIETRO Trachite - Sardegna Basalto e trachite - Vulcano di Colima - Messico
  10. 10. POMICE TORNA INDIETRO Cave di pomice - Isole Lipari
  11. 11. OSSIDIANA TORNA INDIETRO Schegge di ossidiana - Aztechi - Messico Sfere di ossidiana nera, purple,chiazzata e blu
  12. 12. GHIAIA TORNA INDIETRO
  13. 13. SABBIA TORNA INDIETRO
  14. 14. ARENARIA è una roccia di origine sedimentaria composta da granuli delle dimensioni di una sabbia. I granuli possono avere varia composizione, in funzione dell'area di provenienza. Tra i grani più resistenti all'abrasione ricordiamo il quarzo che, proprio per la sua resistenza, è uno dei costituenti più comuni di queste rocce. I granuli sono tra loro legati da un cemento che comunemente è carbonato di calcio, silice o ossido di ferro. Il materiale che solitamente si trova fra i granuli si chiama matrice, quando però, tale materiale è cristallizzato prende il nome di cemento TORNA INDIETRO
  15. 15. ARGILLA TORNA INDIETRO
  16. 16. POZZOLANA The Romans used pozzolana cement to build Applian Way, Roman baths, and the Colosseum and Pantheon in Rome. Animal fat, milk and blood were used as admixtures to create small air bubbles in concrete that made the mix more durable. TORNA INDIETRO
  17. 17. TUFO TORNA INDIETRO Pitiliano Napoli - cava di tufo
  18. 18. Matera - Duomo 1250 Matera
  19. 19. ALABASTRO TORNA INDIETRO
  20. 20. CALCARE TORNA INDIETRO Hatshepsut Stele Egizia su calcare
  21. 21. Cappadocia - Camini di fata
  22. 22. GESSO TORNA INDIETRO
  23. 23. TRAVERTINO TORNA INDIETRO classico Romano Cava di Tivoli Noce Peruviano
  24. 24. Silver Rosato
  25. 25. CRETA O CALCARE CON RESTI animali o vegetali TORNA INDIETRO Atollo nel Belize
  26. 26. ARDESIA TORNA INDIETRO
  27. 27. vulcano cotopaxi ecuador
  28. 28. MARMO TORNA INDIETRO Atena Lemnia di Fidia Marmo di carrara Marmo rosso di Verona portoro
  29. 29. SERPENTINO Gli impieghi per questo materiale sono molteplici e principalmente: pavimentazioni, rivestimenti ventilati su facciate di edifici, rivestimenti per stufe a legna e copertura tetti in tegole a spacco di cava; in particolare con le moderne tecnologie la Nuova Serpentino puó realizzare lavori anche di varie forme, dimensioni e lavorazioni accontentando i clienti piú esigenti e fantasiosi. Alcune opere eseguite in serpentino sono: rivestimento interno aereoporto di Orly a Parigi, pavimentazione esterna centro Comune di Salerno, pavimentazione istituto Leberberg a Vienna, rivestimento esterno stabile Concordia di Amburgo, pavimenti e fontane grande albergo Mgm di Las Vegas, copertura in tegole della villa dello sciá di Persia Reza Pahlavi e del grande direttore d'orchestra Herbert Von Karajan a Sant Moritz, pavimentazione interna e lavori speciali uffici ditta Rolex di Ginevra, pavimentazione Centro Congressi di Lucerna, ad Hong Kong pavimentazione del Cheung Kong Center, a Mosca pavimentazione Moscow Bank, a Berlino pavimentazione del Bundeskanzleramt (nuova sede del Cancelliere). TORNA INDIETRO
  30. 30. SCISTI Colore: verde, verde-nerastro, bianco-giallastro, bruno-giallastro, grigio Usi: la varieta' fibrosa (amianto di serpentino) era utilizzata in passato come isolante termico ed acustico. Attualmente per il suo alto fattore di nocivita' ne e' stato vietato il commercio TORNA INDIETRO
  31. 31. GNEISS TORNA INDIETRO

