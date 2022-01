The brickell condominium reinforces Karim's belief and dedication to democratic design, affordable yet well designed spaces for everyday life.

The spirit is simple, colorful, pleasurable yet very contemporary spaces for a true urban Miami lifestyle.

brickell makes a striking first impression with a curvy and angled canopy connecting the building facade by Architectonica to theexterior space and the lobby interior.

The space exudes positivity thanks to the orange and white color scheme.

A cantilevered fiberglass reception desk morphs from the interior through the exterior glass into a planter.

The Karim apartment upgrade package feature German printed laminate wood flooring, Italian printed glass kitchen from Scavolini, custom tiles for the bathrooms, Italian bathroom fixtures, glass bathroom cabinets with quartz top in 6 different color options.

Main factors effecting in the identity of Interior design: Interior landscaping, Light, Color, Style, Furniture & Fixture