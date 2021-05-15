Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SKIN ERUPTION AND SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA
ROSACEAA chronic skin eruption, rosacea produces flushing and dilation of the small blood vessels in the face, especially ...
Signs and Symptoms • Periodic flushing across the central oval of the face • Telangiectasia • Papules • Pustules • Nodules...
Treatment • Prevention through avoidance of aggravating factors • Oral tetracycline or erythromycin in gradually decreasin...
HEALTH EDUCATION • Assist the patient in identifying and eliminating aggravating factors. If stress and anxiety seem to tr...
SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA Squamous cell carcinoma of the skin is an invasive tumor arising from keratinizing epidermal cells...
Review this chart to help you differentiate among diseases associated with premalignant skin lesions, including their caus...
Signs and Symptoms • Areas of chronic ulceration, especially on sun-damaged skin • Lesions on the face, ears, and dorsa of...
Treatment • Mohs surgery if lesions are 2 cm or larger, or have recurred on the face, mucosal, membranes, or genitals • Wi...
Nursing Considerations • Disfiguring lesions are distressing. Accept the patient as he is to increase his self-esteem and ...
HEALTH TEACHING • Explain all procedures and treatments to the patient and his family. Encourage the patient to ask questi...
THANK YOU REFERANCE LippincottVISUAL NURSING A Guide to Diseases, Skills, and Treatments Third Edition
Skin eruption and squamous cell carcinoma
Skin eruption and squamous cell carcinoma
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
46 views
May. 15, 2021

Skin eruption and squamous cell carcinoma

nursing care

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(0/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(4.5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A. Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Metabolical: The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine Robert H. Lustig
(4/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Skin eruption and squamous cell carcinoma

  1. 1. SKIN ERUPTION AND SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA
  2. 2. ROSACEAA chronic skin eruption, rosacea produces flushing and dilation of the small blood vessels in the face, especially around the nose and cheeks. Papules and pustules may also occur but without the characteristic comedones of acne vulgaris. Rosacea is most common in White women of age 30 to 50. When it occurs in men, however, it is usually more severe and commonly associated with rhinophyma, which is characterized by dilated follicles and thickened, bulbous skin on the nose. Ocular involvement may result in blepharitis, conjunctivitis, uveitis, or keratitis. Rosacea usually spreads slowly and rarely subsides spontaneously. Although the exact cause of rosacea is unknown, stress, infection, vitamin deficiency, menopause, and endocrine abnormalities can aggravate the condition. Spicy foods; physical activity; sunlight; hot beverages, such as tea or coffee; tobacco; alcohol; and extreme heat or cold can also aggravate rosacea, producing the characteristic flushing.
  3. 3. Signs and Symptoms • Periodic flushing across the central oval of the face • Telangiectasia • Papules • Pustules • Nodules • Rhinophyma is commonly associated with severe untreated rosacea but may also occur alone. Initially, rhinophyma appears on the lower half of the nose and produces red, thickened skin and follicular enlargement. It is found almost exclusively in men older than age 40.
  4. 4. Treatment • Prevention through avoidance of aggravating factors • Oral tetracycline or erythromycin in gradually decreasing doses over 1 to 2 months for the acneiform component of rosacea • Oral minocycline or doxycycline isotretinoin for resistant cases and in those with severe disease • Topical metronidazole gel to help decrease papules, pustules, and erythema • Sulfacet-R lotion, available in flesh tones, to control pustules and hide redness; can be used alone or with oral antibiotics • Lasers or other light therapy, dermabrasion to remove skin or electrolysis to destroy large, dilated blood vessels and remove excess tissue (in patients with rhinophyma) Nursing Considerations • Instruct the patient to avoid hot beverages, spicy foods, alcohol, extended sun exposure, and other possible causes of flushing. • Assess the effect of rosacea on body image. Because it is always apparent on the face, your support is essential. • Tell the patient to avoid topical hydrocortisone preparations because they worsen rosacea.
  5. 5. HEALTH EDUCATION • Assist the patient in identifying and eliminating aggravating factors. If stress and anxiety seem to trigger the disease, teach relaxation techniques and encourage him to use them often. • Instruct the patient to use meticulous handwashing and personal hygiene to avoid irritating and aggravating the condition. To prevent infection, stress the importance of not picking or squeezing the lesions. • Provide directions for antibiotic therapy, and tell the patient to report any adverse effects. • Instruct the patient to wear sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher to protect his face from the sun. • Tell the patient to protect his face in the winter with a scarf or ski mask. • Have the patient avoid irritating his facial skin by not rubbing or touching it too much. • Advise the patient to avoid facial products that contain alcohol or other skin irritants. • When using moisturizer with a topical medication, instruct the patient to apply the moisturizer after the medication has dried. • Caution the patient to use products that are labeled noncomedogenic. These will not clog oil and sweat gland openings (pores) as much. • Advise the patient to avoid overheating. • Instruct the patient to avoid alcohol
  6. 6. SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA Squamous cell carcinoma of the skin is an invasive tumor arising from keratinizing epidermal cells and has the potential for metastasis. It occurs most commonly in fair-skinned White males older than age 60 and is the second most common form of skin cancer. Outdoor employment and residence in a sunny, warm climate (southern United States and Australia, for example) greatly increase the risk of squamous cell carcinoma. Lesions on sun-damaged skin tend to be less invasive with less tendency to metastasize than lesions on unexposed skin. Notable exceptions are squamous cell lesions on the lower lip and the ears; almost invariably, these are markedly invasive metastatic lesions with a poor prognosis. A premalignant lesion may progress with induration and inflammation of the pre-existing lesion. When arising from normal skin, the nodule grows slowly on a firm, indurated base. If untreated, this nodule eventually ulcerates and invades underlying tissues.
  7. 7. Review this chart to help you differentiate among diseases associated with premalignant skin lesions, including their causes, the people at risk, lesion descriptions, and treatment. Comparing Premalignant Skin Lesions
  8. 8. Signs and Symptoms • Areas of chronic ulceration, especially on sun-damaged skin • Lesions on the face, ears, and dorsa of the hands and forearms and on other sun-damaged skin areas • Lesions that may appear scaly and keratotic with raised, irregular borders • In late disease, lesions that grow outward (exophytic), are friable, and tend toward chronic crusting • Pain, malaise, and anorexia and resulting fatigue and weakness (as the disease progresses and metastasizes to the regional lymph nodes)
  9. 9. Treatment • Mohs surgery if lesions are 2 cm or larger, or have recurred on the face, mucosal, membranes, or genitals • Wide surgical excision or curettage and electrodesiccation, for smaller lesions; radiation therapy, for older or debilitated patients; chemotherapy; and chemosurgery, for resistant or recurrent lesions • Chemotherapeutic agent fluorouracil (Efudex) in various strengths (1%, 2%, and 5%) as a cream or solution • Fluorouracil continued only until lesions reach the ulcerative and necrotic stages (usually 2 to 4 weeks); then, application of corticosteroid preparation such as an anti-inflammatory agent; complete healing within 1 to 2 months.
  10. 10. Nursing Considerations • Disfiguring lesions are distressing. Accept the patient as he is to increase his self-esteem and to strengthen a caring relationship. • Listen to the patient’s fears and concerns. Offer reassurance, when appropriate. Remain with the patient during periods of severe stress and anxiety. • Help the patient and his family set realistic goals and expectations. • Assess the patient’s readiness for decision making, and then involve him in making choices and decisions related to his care. Provide positive reinforcement for the patient’s efforts to adapt. • Coordinate a consistent care plan for changing the patient’s dressings. A standard routine helps the patient and his family learn how to care for the wound. • To promote healing and prevent infection, keep the wound dry and clean. • Try to control odor with balsam of Peru, yogurt flakes, oil of cloves, or other odor-masking substances, even though they may be ineffective for long-term use. Topical or systemic antibiotics also temporarily control odor and eventually alter the lesion’s bacterial flora. • Provide periods of rest between procedures if the patient fatigues easily. • Be prepared for the adverse effects of radiation therapy, such as nausea, vomiting, hair loss, malaise, and diarrhea. • Provide small, frequent meals that are high in protein and calories if the patient is anorexic. Consult with the dietitian to incorporate foods that the patient enjoys.
  11. 11. HEALTH TEACHING • Explain all procedures and treatments to the patient and his family. Encourage the patient to ask questions, and answer them as completely as possible. • Instruct the patient to avoid excessive sun exposure to prevent recurrence. Direct him to wear protective clothing (hats, long sleeves) when he is outdoors. • Urge the use of a strong sunscreen to protect the skin from ultraviolet rays. Agents containing para-aminobenzoic acid, benzophenone, and zinc oxide are most effective. Instruct the patient to apply these agents 30 to 60 minutes before sun exposure as well as to use lip screens to protect the lips from sun damage • .Advise the patient to relieve local inflammation from topical fluorouracil with cool compresses or with corticosteroid ointment. • Teach the patient to regularly examine the skin for precancerous lesions and to have these removed promptly. • If appropriate, direct the patient and his family to support services, such as social workers, psychologists, and cancer support groups. • Tell the patient to be careful to keep fluorouracil away from the eyes, scrotum, or mucous membranes. Warn the patient to avoid excessive exposure to the sun during the course of treatment because it intensifies the inflammatory reaction. Possible adverse effects of treatment include postinflammatory hyperpigmentation.
  12. 12. THANK YOU REFERANCE LippincottVISUAL NURSING A Guide to Diseases, Skills, and Treatments Third Edition

×