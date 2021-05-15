Successfully reported this slideshow.
DERMATITIS Class by – Albert Blesson
DERMATITIS • Dermatitis is characterized by inflammation of the skin and may be acute or chronic. • It occurs in several f...
Signs and Symptoms • Intense itching • Erythematous patches in excessively dry areas at flexion points, such as the antecu...
Treatment • Eliminating allergens and avoiding irritants, extreme temperature changes, and other precipitating factors • S...
Nursing Considerations • Help the patient schedule daily skin care. Keep his fingernails short to limit excoriation and se...
Health education : • Provide written instructions for skin care and treatment with corticosteroids. Teach the patient and ...
• Instruct the patient to use plain, tepid water (96°F [35.6°C]) with a nonfatty, nonperfumed soap but to avoid using any ...
ALOPECIA Alopecia or hair loss may be idiopathic (alopecia areata), male pattern, physiologic, due to hair pulling (tricho...
Also, chemotherapuetic agents cause some degree of alopecia. This is dependent on the drug dose, half-life of the drug and...
Clinical Manifestations: Patterned, patchy or diffuse hair loss Inflammation and scarring with some types • Medical Manage...
Nursing Management: • Explain that alopecia areata and physiologic hair loss are usually only temporary and self-limiting....
Thank you REFERENCE LippincottVISUAL NURSING A Guide to Diseases, Skills, and Treatments Third Edition
May. 15, 2021

Dermatitis

NURSING CARE

