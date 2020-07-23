Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BRANDY BURNT WINE
CONTENT • INTRODUCTION • COGNAC AND ARMAGNAC • TREDITIONAL QUALITY MARKING ON BRANDY • USE OF BRANDY • BRAND NAME
INTRODUCTION • BRANDY IS THE MOST UNIVERSAL DRINK. • IF THE BRANDY IS PRINCE THEN COGNAC BRANDY IS QUEEN – MAJESTIC, IMPER...
COGNAC AND ARMAGNAC • COGNAC THE ROYAL FAMILY OF THE BRANDY WORLD IS MADE BY DISTILLER OF COGNAC REGION. • THIS IS STRICTL...
ARMAGNAC AND COGNAC • ARMAGNAC IS FINE FRENCH BRANDY. • THE PRINCIPAL GRAPES VARIETY IN COGNAC IS FOLLE BLANCHE, HERE CALL...
TREDITIONAL QUALITY MARKING ON BRANDY • -WITH REFERENCE TO AGE • AOC • STAR DENOTE THE AGE OF BRANDY JAS HENNESSY & CO ORI...
USE OF BRANDY • MEDICINALLY BRAND IS INVALUABLE. • AFTER DINNER DRINK SERVED WITH COFFEE. • USED FOR FLAMBÉING DISHES.
BRAND NAME • CALIFORNIA CHRISTIAN BROTHERS, CRESTA BLANCA, LEJON, CORONET VSQ, ARISTOCRAT, CORBEL . • SPAIN CARLOS I ,FUND...
Brandy
Brandy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Brandy

17 views

Published on

INTRODUCTION, COGNAC AND ARMAGNAC, TRADITIONAL QUALITY MARKING ON BRANDY, USE OF BRANDY, BRAND NAME

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Brandy

  1. 1. BRANDY BURNT WINE
  2. 2. CONTENT • INTRODUCTION • COGNAC AND ARMAGNAC • TREDITIONAL QUALITY MARKING ON BRANDY • USE OF BRANDY • BRAND NAME
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • BRANDY IS THE MOST UNIVERSAL DRINK. • IF THE BRANDY IS PRINCE THEN COGNAC BRANDY IS QUEEN – MAJESTIC, IMPERIAL. • BRANDY DERIVE FROM DUTCH WORD BRAND-WIJN & GERMAN BRANNTWEIN. • BRANDY IS KNOWN AS BURNT WINE.
  4. 4. COGNAC AND ARMAGNAC • COGNAC THE ROYAL FAMILY OF THE BRANDY WORLD IS MADE BY DISTILLER OF COGNAC REGION. • THIS IS STRICTLY CONTROL BY LAW- EACH CASE FRENCH LAW. • ALL COGNAC IS BRANDY, BUT ALL BRANDIES ARE NOT COGNAC. • AOC/AC ALLOWS JUST THREE GRAPES - ST. EMILLION (UGNI BLANC), FOLLE BLANCHE, COLOMBARD. • GRAPES PICKED, PRESS ALLOW TO FERMENT WITH SKIN AND PIPE TO GIVE FULL CHARACTER. • COGNAC MATURE IN LIMOUSINE OAK FOR VARIOUS PERIODS LIKE 5 YEARS.
  5. 5. ARMAGNAC AND COGNAC • ARMAGNAC IS FINE FRENCH BRANDY. • THE PRINCIPAL GRAPES VARIETY IN COGNAC IS FOLLE BLANCHE, HERE CALLED PIQUEPOUL. • PRODUCTION OF ARMGNAC LIKE THAT OF COGNAC IS LEGALLY CONTROLLED. IT COME FROM 03 DISTRICTS – BAS , HAUT , TENARZE . • ARMAGNAC MATURE IN BLACK OAK CASK OF GASCONY. OAK MATURE QUICKLY THAN COGNAC. • THE MARK V.O. IN CASE OF ARMAGNAC 5 YEAR WHERE COGNAC TAKE 15 YEAR TO MATURE.
  6. 6. TREDITIONAL QUALITY MARKING ON BRANDY • -WITH REFERENCE TO AGE • AOC • STAR DENOTE THE AGE OF BRANDY JAS HENNESSY & CO ORIGINATE IN 1865. 1,2,3 STAR. • THREE STAR BATTLE AXE V.O. – OVER 15 YEAR OLD, S.O. – OVER 25 YEAR OLD, X.O. - OVER 45 YEAR OLD, EXTRA – OVER 70 YEAR OLD.
  7. 7. USE OF BRANDY • MEDICINALLY BRAND IS INVALUABLE. • AFTER DINNER DRINK SERVED WITH COFFEE. • USED FOR FLAMBÉING DISHES.
  8. 8. BRAND NAME • CALIFORNIA CHRISTIAN BROTHERS, CRESTA BLANCA, LEJON, CORONET VSQ, ARISTOCRAT, CORBEL . • SPAIN CARLOS I ,FUNDADOR • GREECE METAXA • MAXICO PRESIDENT BRANDY

×