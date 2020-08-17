Successfully reported this slideshow.
Comparative analysis of mutual funds. PRESENTED BY ADIL KATHAT BBA IV A 0181BBA147
INDEX  Introduction  Types of mutual funds  Advantages of mutual funds  How to choose a fund?  Selected mutual funds ...
INTRODUCTION A mutual fund is a common pool of money into which investors place their contributions that are to be investe...
TYPES OF MUTUAL FUNDS On the basis of maturity period  Open ended funds  Close ended funds On the basis of investment ob...
ADVANTAGES OF MUTUAL FUNDS  Professional Management  Minimization of risk  Return Potential  Low Costs Liquidity  Cho...
HOW TO CHOOSE A FUND ?  Fund manager’s track record  Portfolio quality  Number of retail investors and average holding ...
SELECTED MUTUAL FUNDS From the various mutual funds operated in India two mutual funds organizations, Axis Bluechip Fund -...
AXIS BLUECHIP FUND - D (G) Category : Large Cap Fund Fund House : Axis Mutual Fund •NAV : ₹ 33.26 -0.98% (as on 14th Augus...
BENCHMARKING
RATIO ANALYSIS
L&T TRIPLE ACE BOND FUND - D (G) Category : Corporate Bond Fund Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund NAV : ₹ 58.3551 -0.13% (as on...
BENCHMARKING
RATIO ANALYSIS
COMPARISON
EQUITY ANALYSIS For equity analysis I have taken financial services industry. The two companies that I have taken for comp...
HDFC BANK LTD HDFC Bank Limited (HDFC Bank or the Bank), incorporated in Mumbai,it is a publicly held banking company enga...
ICICI BANK LTD ICICI Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including retail banking,...
REFERENCE MONEYCONTROL.COM SCREENER.IN TRADINGVIEW.COM
THANK YOU *Mutual funds are subject to market risk please read the offer document carefully before investing.
comparative analyis of mutual funds

×