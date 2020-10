Covid-19 pandemic has been deadly all over the globe and has made its mark on India too. In order to fight it head on, our Prime Minister made a huge announcement of Aatmanirbhar package Abhiyan (ABA) on 12 may 2020 of ₹20 Lakh Crore. This research study has been written by me where I decode the package in detail; discuss its usefulness and its impact on the nation.