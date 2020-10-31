Decoding the 20lakh crore cvid package saransh nagpal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DECODING THE 20 LAKH CRORE COVID-19 PACKAGE BY INDIAN GOVERNMENT :-SARANSH NAGPAL AMITY BUSINESS SCHOOL BBA (SEM 5)
  2. 2. DECODE-ABSTRACT • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 18, announced the last tranche of the ₹20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package • The overall package, which stood at Rs 20,97,053 crore, included the Rs 1.92 lakh crore stimulus from measures announced by PM Modi recently such as the Pradhan Matri Garib Kalyan Package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore
  3. 3. ACCOUNT OF THE PACKAGE SN ITEM RS.Cr 1 PART 1 5,94,550 2 PART 2 3,10,000 3 PART 3 1,50,000 4 PART 4 AND 5 48,100 SUB -TOTAL 11,02,650 5 Earlier Measures incl PMGKP (earlier side) 1,92,800 6 RBI Measures 801603 SUB-TOTAL 9,94,403 GRAND TOTAL 20,97,503
  4. 4. DIVISION OF THE PARTS • Tranche 1: Business including MSMEs (May 13, 2020) • Tranche 2: Poor, including migrants and farmers (May 14, 2020) • Tranche 3: Agriculture (May 15, 2020) • Tranche 4: New horizons of growth (May 16, 2020) • Tranche 5: Government reforms and enablers (May 17, 2020)
  5. 5. Tranche 1: Business including MSMEs (May 13, 2020) • The first set of relief measures announced by Nirmala Sitharaman focused on enabling the Indian economy’s backbone – MSMEs that employ around 11 crore people and have a GDP share of approximately 29 per cent • . This included Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free loans and Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs through Fund of Funds. Liquidity relief measures worth Rs 30,000 crore were also announced for NBFCs, HFCs etc. and Rs 90,000 crore for power distribution companies
  6. 6. TRANCHE 1-Contd. • Rs. 1.70 Lakh Crore relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the poor to help them fight the battle against Corona Virus • • Front-loaded Rs 2,000 paid to farmers under existing PM- KISAN to benefit 8.7 crore farmers • • Reduction of Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has resulted in liquidity enhancement of ₹1,37,000 crores SN ITEM (Rs. Cr) 1 Emergency W/C Facility for business incl MSMEs 3,00,000 2 Subordinate Debt for stressed MSMEs 20,000 3 Fund of Funds for MSME 50,000 4 EPF Support for business & workers 2800 5 Reduction in EPF cases 6750 6 Special liquidity Scheme for NBFC/HCF/MFIs 30,000 7 Partial guarantee Scheme 2.0 liabilities of NBFCs/MFIs 45,000 8 Liquidity Injection for DISCOMs 90,000 9 Reductions in TDS/TCS rates 50,000 SUB TOTAL 5,94,550
  7. 7. Tranche 2: Poor, including migrants and farmers (May 14, 2020) • Nirmala Sitharaman’s second tranche of measures catered to migrant workers and street vendors. The minister introduced ‘one nation one ration card’ to allow migrant workers to buy ration from any depot in the country • . A special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crore was announced to support around 50 lakh street vendors who will have access to an initial Rs 10,000 working capital
  8. 8. Tranche 2-Contd. • . The minister also said that close to Rs 2 lakh crore will be given to farmers through Kisan credit cards while 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen and animal husbandry farmers, would be able to get institutional credit at a concessional rate. • The government allowed states to fund the food and shelter facilities to migrant workers from the disaster response fund that would cost Rs 11,000 crore to the centre. The second tranche included free food grain to stranded migrant workers for two months and credit to farmers, totalling Rs 3.10 lakh crore. SN ITEM (RS. Cr) 1 Free Food grain supply to Migrant Workers for 2 months 3500 2 Interest Subvention for MUDRA Shishu Loans 1500 3 Special Credit Facility to street vendors 5000 4 Housing CLSS-MIG 70,000 5 Additional Emergency working capital through NABARD 30,000 6 Additional credit through KCC 2,00,000 Sub-total 3,10,000
  9. 9. Tranche 3: Agriculture (May 15, 2020) • The third tranche of the measures worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore focused on the agriculture and allied sectors including dairy, animal husbandry and fisheries as the government announced steps to strengthen the overall farm sector. • Sitharaman announced Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure including using it for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure.
  10. 10. Tranche 3-Contd. • Other key announcements made by the minister included Rs 20,000 to be provided to fishermen through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana • Rs 10,000 crore to formalize micro food enterprises • Rs 4,000 crore for herbal cultivation, a Rs 15,000 crore Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund, Rs 500 crore for bee- keeping related infrastructure SN ITEM (RS. Cr) 1 Food Micro enterprises 10,000 2 Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana 20,000 3 TOP to TOTAL: Operation Greens 500 4 Agri Infrastructre Fund 1,00,000 5 Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund 15,000 6 Promotion of Herbal Cultivation 4,000 7 Beekeeping Initiative 500 SUB-TOTAL 1,50,000
  11. 11. Tranche 4: New horizons of growth (May 16, 2020) • The fourth instalment of the Rs 20 lakh crore package comprised of reforms for sectors including coal, minerals, defence production, air space management, airports, MRO, distribution companies in UTs, space sector, and atomic energy. • Nirmala Sitharaman announced easing utilization of the Indian air space to reduce air travel cost. The minister also announced the commercial mining in the coal sector and privatizing discoms in metros to streamline their functions for better accountability.
  12. 12. Tranche 4-Contd. • The minister also talked about private participation in the space sector along with coming up with a policy for private players. • The reforms focused on coal, minerals, defence production civil aviation, power distribution in Union Territories space and atomic energy. India opened up more of its airspace for airlines, and also decided to put 6 airports up for auction. • The government said airlines will fly on shorter routes which would save ₹1,000 crore a year. Separately, the government allowed start-ups in the space sector to use resources of Indian Space Research Organisation.
  13. 13. Tranche 5: Government reforms and enablers (May 17, 2020) • On Sunday, the minister allocated an additional Rs 40,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for job creation in India’s hinterland • The government had earlier allocated Rs 61,000 crore in the budget for this financial year • . For improved ease of doing business among MSMEs, the minister extended the initiation period of fresh insolvency proceedings against MSMEs by six months to up to one year along with excluding Covid-19 related debt from the ‘default’ category under the IBC Code.
  14. 14. Tranche 5-Contd. • Amendment in Epidemic Diseases Act: Adequate provision for PPEs – From zero to > 300 domestic manufacturers . Already supplied - PPEs (51 lakhs), N95 masks (87 lakhs) HCQ tablets (11.08 Cr). • Roll out of e-Sanjeevani Tele- Consultation Services. Capacity Building: Virtual learning modules – iGOT platform. Arogya Setu: self- assessment and contact tracing Government is working on a mission mode on the next phase of Ease of Doing Business Reforms relating to easy registration of property, fast disposal of commercial disputes and simpler tax regime for making India one of the easiest places to do business.
  15. 15. Conclusion • Overall, the package mentioned by the prime minister had a positive impact. Some critics say otherwise about the package. • For example, when the interest rates are lowered, it is cheaper to borrow from banks and more money then comes into the economy. Fiscal policy, on the other hand, tries to manipulate the demand in an economy through government spending and its revenue collection • Nearly 15 of the total 66 measures announced were aimed towards weaker sections of the society followed by agriculture at 12 and MSME at eight. • Even though the package had some flaws the country seems to be recovering at a good pace. The projections are a bit optimistic but we shall soon see a version of the “normal”.

