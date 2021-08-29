Successfully reported this slideshow.
Name: Zubair Ahmed Roll No: K19SW01 Department: Software Engineering Subject: Software Design and Architecture Uni: MUET SZAB Khairpur Mir's
Design Patterns
Table of Contents  Design Patterns  Why Design Patterns  Design Pattern: Usage  The Concept OF Patterns Construction A...
Design Patterns 1. It describes a general usable solution to a recurring problem in an environment 2. It describes core of...
Why Design Patterns? 1. Simplifies object identification 2. Simplifies system decomposition 3. Proven & tested technique f...
Design Patterns: Usage Design patterns: • Provide general solutions, documented in a format that doesn’t require specifics...
THE CONCEPT OF PATTERNS Construction Architecture Patterns  The first idea of using patterns was for building and propose...
Cont…  Alexander defines: «Each pattern is a three part rule which express a relation between a certain context, a proble...
Design Patterns: Essential Elements  A pattern has four essential elements:  The pattern name that we use to describe a ...
GoF Design Patterns  The Gang of Four are the four authors of the book « Design Patterns: Elements of Reusable Object-Ori...
8/29/2021 11
8/29/2021 12
Software
Aug. 29, 2021
Design Patterns

  1. 1. Name: Zubair Ahmed Roll No: K19SW01 Department: Software Engineering Subject: Software Design and Architecture Uni: MUET SZAB Khairpur Mir’s 1
  2. 2. Design Patterns 2
  3. 3. Table of Contents  Design Patterns  Why Design Patterns  Design Pattern: Usage  The Concept OF Patterns Construction Architecture Patterns  Design Pattern: Essential Elements  GoF Design Patterns 8/29/2021 3
  4. 4. Design Patterns 1. It describes a general usable solution to a recurring problem in an environment 2. It describes core of solution in a procedural-like structure 3. It isn’t a finished design that can be transformed directly into code, but a description or template for how to solve a problem that can be used in many different situations 4. Design patterns are “descriptions of communicating objects and classes that are customized to solve a general design problem in a particular context.” 8/29/2021 4
  5. 5. Why Design Patterns? 1. Simplifies object identification 2. Simplifies system decomposition 3. Proven & tested technique for problem solving 4. Improves speed & quality of design / implementation 5. Can be adapted / refined for specific system under construction. 8/29/2021 5
  6. 6. Design Patterns: Usage Design patterns: • Provide general solutions, documented in a format that doesn’t require specifics tied to a particular problem • Can speed up the development process by providing tested, proven development paradigms • Help you benefit from the experience of fellow developers • Prevent subtle issues that can cause major problems • Improve code readability for coders and architects familiar with them 8/29/2021 6
  7. 7. THE CONCEPT OF PATTERNS Construction Architecture Patterns  The first idea of using patterns was for building and proposed by the architect Christopher Alexander.  He found recurring themes in architecture, and captured them into descriptions  He called them patterns.  The term 'pattern' appeals to the replicated similarity in a design  The similarity makes room for variability and customization in each of the elements 8/29/2021 7
  8. 8. Cont…  Alexander defines: «Each pattern is a three part rule which express a relation between a certain context, a problem and a solution.  Each pattern is a relationship between  A certain context,  A certain system of forces which occurs repeatedly in that context  A certain spatial configuration which allows these forces to resolve themselves.  A pattern is an instruction and shows how this configuration can be used over and over again.  The pattern is a thing that happens in the world  The rule which tell us how to create that thing and when we must create it. 8/29/2021 8
  9. 9. Design Patterns: Essential Elements  A pattern has four essential elements:  The pattern name that we use to describe a design problem  The problem that describes when to apply the pattern  The solution that describes the elements that make up the design  The consequences that are the results and trade-offs of applying the pattern 8/29/2021 9
  10. 10. GoF Design Patterns  The Gang of Four are the four authors of the book « Design Patterns: Elements of Reusable Object-Oriented Software »  Defined 23 design patterns for recurrent design issues, called GoF design patterns  Classified by purpose:  Structural : Concerns the composition of classes and objects  Behavioral : Characterizes the interaction and responsibility of objects and classes  Creational : Concerns the creation process of objects and classes  … and by scope:  Class scope: relationship between classes and subclasses, defined statically  Object scope: object relationships, dynamic 8/29/2021 10
  11. 11. 8/29/2021 11
  12. 12. 8/29/2021 12

Design patterns why we need them? What are there uses? Essential elements and GoF!

