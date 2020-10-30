Triage by Yosra Raziani

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫تريا‬ ‫كليات‬ ‫و‬ ‫حوادث‬ ‫انواع‬‫ژ‬‫پ‬‫در‬‫ستاني‬‫ر‬‫بيما‬‫يش‬‫كودكان‬ ‫ايه‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫تاليف‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫يس‬‫ياني‬‫ز‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ...
‫و‬ ‫کودک‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫آن‬‫امنیت‬‫و‬ ‫حادثه‬‫صحنه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫خانواده‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫حادثه‬‫صحنه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫تعیین‬ ‫سالمت‬ ‫و‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫بررسی‬ ‫پرسنل‬ ‫وهمراهان‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫...
‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫های‬ ‫جنبه‬ ‫جانی‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫روانی‬ ‫امنیت‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫مالی‬ ‫و‬ ‫جانی‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫تامین‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫عملیات‬‫هرگونه‬ ‫از‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫لحظه‬ ‫چند‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫فکر‬ ‫تلفات‬ ‫و‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫خسا‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایط‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫مورد‬‫ر‬‫د‬...
‫حادثه‬‫صحنه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تهدید‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشکالت‬ ‫شناسایی‬ ‫ما‬‫و‬‫تر‬ ‫کینتیک‬‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫مصدومین‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫تر...
‫اد‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫جان‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تهدید‬ ‫مشکالت‬‫و‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫شناسایی‬ ‫اد‬‫ز‬‫آ‬ ‫ق‬‫بر‬‫سیم‬ ‫ناپایدار‬ ‫سقف‬ ‫یک‬ ‫آب‬ ‫شدی...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫ما‬‫و‬‫تر‬ ‫کینتیک‬‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫ای‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫اطالق‬ ‫است‬ ‫دیده‬ ‫سیب‬‫آ‬ ‫فردی‬ ‫نه‬‫و‬‫چگ‬ ‫که‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫سیب‬‫آ‬...
‫مصدومین‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫ترشحات‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫مصدومین‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫خاص‬ ‫های‬ ‫موقعیت‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ✓‫جمعی‬ ‫کشتار‬ ‫بیولوژیک‬ ‫و‬ ‫شیمیایی‬ ‫های‬ ‫سالح‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ✓‫مرتفع‬ ‫نواحی‬ ‫در‬...
‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬‫ی‬‫ساز‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫حادثه‬‫محل‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫اط‬‫محوطه‬ ‫بستن‬ ‫حادثه‬‫محل‬ ‫از‬ ‫جمعیت‬ ‫نگداشتن‬‫ر‬‫دو‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬...
‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫حاضر‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫تقسیم‬ ‫خواهان‬ ‫امداد‬:‫دارند‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫کسانیکه‬. ‫رسان‬ ‫امداد‬:‫...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫بیمار‬ ‫برای‬ ‫خلوت‬ ‫محیط‬ ‫رعایت‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫از‬ ‫ناشی‬ ‫خطرات‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫و‬ ‫گیری‬ ‫حال‬ ‫شرح‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫همکاری‬ ‫عدم‬...
‫بیمار‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫تامین‬ ‫ترمی‬ ‫هیپر‬ ‫و‬ ‫هیپوترمی‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫در‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫خورشید‬ ‫نور‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫در‬ ‫حفاظت‬-‫باد‬-‫و‬ ...
‫مصدوم‬‫اولیه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫شر‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫اط‬‫محیط‬ ‫و‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫عمومی‬ ‫وضعیت‬‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫کودک‬‫تعامل‬‫ان‬‫...
‫روش‬ ‫با‬ ‫هوشیاری‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫بررسی‬ A V P U ‫هوشی‬ ‫ار‬ ‫محرک‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫کالمی‬ ‫درد‬ ‫محرک‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫آور‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫ف...
‫مصدوم‬ ‫اولیه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬‫جهت‬ ‫نیاز‬‫مورد‬ ‫های‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫مها‬ ‫مصدوم‬ ‫هدفمند‬‫مشاهده‬ ‫بویایی‬ ‫حس‬ ‫هدفمند‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫کا...
‫صحنه‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫ایمن‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫های‬ ‫محیط‬‫به‬ ‫نشدن‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫وا‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫حاضر‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫بندی...
‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫تسلط‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫ر‬‫صبو‬ ‫و‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫آ‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫دار‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫و‬ ‫باوقار‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫پذیر‬ ‫ان...
‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫امدادی‬ ‫جعبه‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫معاینه‬‫وسایل‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫وسایل‬ ‫امکان‬‫صورت‬‫در‬ ‫احیا‬‫وسایل‬...
‫اطرافیان‬ ‫و‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫با‬ ‫برخورد‬ ‫نحوه‬ •‫بیمار‬ ‫نگرانی‬ ‫کاهش‬ -‫کنید‬ ‫منظم‬ ‫را‬ ‫اطراف‬ ‫محیط‬ -‫کنید‬ ‫معرفی‬ ‫ر...
‫ارتباطی‬ ‫مهارتهای‬ ‫برخی‬ •‫حف‬ ‫او‬ ‫با‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫صحبت‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫را‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫با‬ ‫خود‬ ‫چشمی‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫حد‬ ‫تا...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
Triage in Disasters ‫مترقبه‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫حوادث‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالیا‬ ‫در‬ ‫تریاژ‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫غیرمترقبه‬‫حوادث‬‫و‬ ‫بالیا‬‫مدیریت‬‫در‬‫اصلی‬ ‫مرحله‬ ‫سه‬: 1-‫مصدومین‬ ‫بندی‬‫اولویت‬‫و‬‫تریاژ‬ 2-‫مصدومین‬ ‫ی‬‫اضطرار‬...
‫تریاژ‬ ‫تعریف‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫مشتق‬‫از‬‫کلمه‬trier‫به‬‫معنای‬Sort(‫طبقه‬‫بندی‬ ‫،دسته‬‫بندی‬‫اولویت‬‫بندی‬)‫است‬. ‫سیستمی‬‫است...
(Disaster ‫بالیا‬‫در‬‫تریاژ‬( ‫قربانیان‬ ‫تعداد‬‫بیشترین‬‫برای‬‫بهترین‬‫انجام‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫بالیا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ژ‬ ‫تریا‬ ‫ابتدایی‬Preliminary ‫اولیه‬Primary ‫ثانویه‬Secondary yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫ابتدایی‬ ‫ژ‬ ‫تریا‬Preliminary ‫تو‬ ‫لدایی‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫اب‬ ‫لورت‬‫ل‬‫ص‬‫ب‬ ، ‫موده‬‫ز‬‫آ‬‫ر‬‫لا‬‫ل‬‫ک‬‫و‬‫له‬‫ل‬‫ب‬‫باتجر‬ ‫ل...
‫اولیه‬‫تریاژ‬PrimaryTriage --‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬:START ‫انسانی‬ ‫نیروی‬: ‫لداد‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫لیار‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫لر‬‫ل‬‫گ‬،‫احمر‬‫لالل‬...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
START yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
TriageTag‫تریاژ‬‫های‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫سبز‬–‫سرپایی‬‫های‬‫خمی‬‫ز‬(walking wounded) ‫اهمیت‬ ‫کم‬/‫جزیی‬(minor) --‫ند‬‫پزشکی‬‫ی‬‫...
‫سرپایی‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬(‫سبز‬) Walking Wounded ‫مصدومین‬‫دچار‬‫ضایعات‬‫خفیف‬‫که‬‫نه‬‫جانشان‬‫در‬‫معرض‬‫خطر‬‫است‬‫و‬‫نه‬‫دچ‬‫ار...
TriageTag‫تریاژ‬‫های‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫زرد‬–‫ی‬‫تاخیر‬ ‫انتقال‬(Delayed transport) ‫خطیر‬/‫ی‬‫اضطرار‬/‫جدی‬(Serious) ‫رد‬‫ر‬‫ر‬...
‫ی‬‫تاخیر‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬(‫زرد‬) ‫ی‬‫اضطرار‬ •‫ی‬‫خونریز‬‫ن‬‫بدو‬‫متوسط‬‫های‬‫پارگی‬ •‫چشمی‬ ‫صدمات‬ •‫کوما‬ ‫ن‬‫بدو‬‫ی‬‫مرکز‬‫...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
TriageTag‫تریاژ‬‫های‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫قرمز‬–‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فو‬ ‫انتقال‬(immediate transfer) ‫ری‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫بحرا‬(Critical)‫رات‬‫ر‬‫ر...
‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فو‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬(‫قرمز‬) ‫آمیز‬‫مخاطره‬‫وضعیت‬–‫سریع‬ ‫مان‬‫ر‬‫د‬ •‫خارجی‬ ‫شدید‬ ‫خونریزی‬ •‫اصالح‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫تنفسی‬ ‫م...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
TriageTag‫تریاژ‬‫های‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫سیاه‬–‫متوفی‬/‫محتضر‬/‫نجات‬‫قابل‬‫غیر‬ Dead / No salvageable ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫از‬‫کمتر‬‫در‬ ‫پزشک...
‫آبی‬ ‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬(‫محتضر‬-‫مرگ‬ ‫به‬ ‫مشر‬) •‫قرمز‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬ ‫اولویت‬ ‫باالترین‬-‫ساعت‬ ‫یک‬ ‫از‬ ‫کمتر‬ ‫در‬ ‫مرگ‬...
START‫تریاژ‬‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬‫سن‬ ‫با‬ ‫کودکان‬ ‫و‬ ‫گساالن‬‫ر‬‫بز‬‫در‬ ‫پیشنهادی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬8‫از‬‫بیش‬ ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫ای...
START‫تریاژ‬‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬(‫ادامه‬) 3-‫خونرسانی‬ ‫سیستم‬(‫ن‬‫ژ‬‫پرفیو‬) ‫از‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫طوالنی‬ ‫مویرگی‬ ‫مجدد‬ ‫پرشدن‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫در‬2...
STARTTriage Method AMBULATORY PATIENT Breathing Open Airway Breathing IMMEDIATE Capillary Refilling IMMEDIATEEXPECTANT IMM...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫کودکان‬‫در‬ START‫تریاژ‬ ‫بالقوه‬ ‫مشکالت‬ --‫قلبی‬ ‫ایست‬‫بر‬‫مقدم‬‫ی‬ ‫تنفس‬ ‫ایست‬ ً ‫غالبا‬ ، ‫گساالن‬‫ر‬‫بز‬ ‫خال‬‫ب...
JumpSTART Disaster Triage On the Young Child ‫کوداکن‬ ‫در‬ ‫ترایژ‬ ‫روش‬8-1‫از‬ ‫بزرگرت‬ ‫کوداکن‬ ‫و‬ ‫سال‬8‫اب‬ ‫سال‬ ‫از...
Jump START ‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ 1-‫حرکت‬‫و‬ ‫فتن‬‫ر‬ ‫اه‬‫ر‬ ‫توانایی‬: ‫رود‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫ردایت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ثانو‬ ‫راژ‬‫ر‬‫ر...
Jump START ‫ن‬ ‫رود‬‫ر‬‫ج‬‫و‬‫رنفر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫ری‬‫ر‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫رردد‬‫ر‬‫گ‬ ‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ح‬ ‫یی‬‫و‬‫راز‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ربض‬‫ر‬‫ن‬ ،‫روایی‬‫ر‬‫...
Jumpstart ( Triage System ) ambulatory patients Spontaneous respirations? NO Open airway Spontaneous respirations? YES NO ...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫تریاژ‬‫انجام‬‫برای‬ ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ضر‬‫تجهیزات‬ 1-‫راژ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫تر‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬:،‫ردوم‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬...
‫ادامه‬-‫تریاژ‬‫انجام‬‫برای‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ضر‬ ‫تجهیزات‬- ‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ز‬‫رابی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫ج‬‫رانی‬‫...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫ادامه‬-‫تریاژ‬‫انجام‬‫برای‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ضر‬ ‫تجهیزات‬- 2-‫تریاژ‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬‫تکمیل‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫یک‬‫ژ‬‫ما‬ 3-‫رات‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫...
‫ادامه‬-‫تریاژ‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ضر‬‫تجهیزات‬- 8-‫تریاژ‬‫عملیات‬ ‫محدوده‬‫نوار‬:‫محد‬‫و‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫ل‬‫کنتر‬‫و‬ ‫کرد...
yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫ثانویه‬ ‫تریاژ‬Secondary ‫دی‬‫ر‬‫موا‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫که‬‫تعداد‬‫آسیب‬‫دیدگان‬‫یاد‬‫ز‬‫بوده‬‫و‬‫امکان‬‫انتقال‬ ‫تمام‬‫آنها‬‫به‬‫مر...
Secondary Assessment of Victim Endpoint yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫به‬ ‫مصدومین‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫طبقه‬SAVE ▪‫آسیب‬‫دید‬‫گانی‬‫که‬‫در‬‫محل‬‫نمی‬‫توان‬‫اقدامی‬‫جهت‬‫نده‬‫ز‬ ‫ماندن‬‫و‬‫مان‬...
‫شده‬‫نظر‬‫تجدید‬ ‫مای‬‫و‬‫تر‬‫امتیاز‬ RTS : RevisedTrauma Score yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫پاسخ‬ ‫چشمی‬ ‫ارادی‬................................................................ ‫صدا‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫در‬.................
RevisedTrauma Score Glasgow Coma Scale 0 : 3 GCS 1 : 4 - 5 GCS 2 : 6 - 8 GCS 3 : 9 - 12 GCS 4 : 13 - 15 GCS yosra.anvar@ko...
RevisedTrauma Score Respiratory Rate 0 = 0 Respirations 1 = 1 - 5 Respirations 2 = 6 - 9 Respirations 3 = >29 Respirations...
RevisedTrauma Score Systolic BP 0 = 0 1 = 1 - 49 2 = 50 - 75 3 = 76 - 89 4 = > 89 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
RevisedTrauma Score (RTS) RRSBPGCSNo. 10-29>8913-154 >2976-899-123 6-950-756-82 1-51 -494-51 0030 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
RTS‫ات‬‫ز‬‫امتیا‬‫تفسیر‬ ‫امتیاز‬‫ر‬ ‫حداک‬(12: )‫صدمه‬‫حداقل‬‫نماینگر‬ ‫امتیاز‬ ‫حداقل‬(0: )‫صدمه‬ ‫بیشترین‬‫نماینگر‬ ‫ام...
‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬ RTS‫امتیاز‬‫از‬ ‫ی‬‫تاخیر‬ Delayed 12 ‫ی‬‫اضطرار‬ Urgent 11 ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فو‬ Immediate 10-3 ‫سردخانه‬ Morgue ‫...
‫بحران‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیمارستان‬ ‫تریاژ‬ (‫باشد‬ ‫مي‬ ‫بیمارستان‬ ‫ورودي‬ ‫در‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ‫مكان‬) ‫قرمز‬‫زرد‬‫سبز‬‫آبي‬‫مشكي‬ ‫فوري‬ ...
‫بحران‬‫در‬ ‫ستانی‬‫ر‬‫بيما‬‫ترياژ‬ ‫موج‬‫ل‬‫او‬:80-50%‫مصدومین‬‫كه‬‫خودشان‬‫يا‬‫توسط‬‫ديگران‬‫تا‬30‫دقيقه‬ ‫ل‬‫او‬‫پذیرش‬...
‫تریاژ‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫انر‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫بخو‬‫در‬ ‫کودکان‬ EMERGENCY SEVERITY IND...
•‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬‫معیار‬(ESI)‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫سطحی‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ‫ار‬‫ز‬‫اب‬ ‫یک‬ ‫بر‬ ‫با‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫بخش‬ ‫ان‬‫...
ESI ‫شعار‬ “Getting the Right Patient to the Right Resource at Right Place and at the Right Time” yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
✓‫س‬ ‫تمامی‬‫در‬ ‫کودکان‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫چیز‬‫چه‬ ‫اینکه‬‫از‬‫مناسبی‬ ‫درک‬ ‫باید‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬‫نین‬ "‫طبیعی‬"‫باشد‬‫داش...
‫چیست؟‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬‫تریاژ‬ ‫تفاوت‬ ✓‫م‬‫ر‬‫چها‬‫ی‬‫نسخه‬‫در‬ESI‫ب‬ ‫یکسانی‬ ‫الگوریتم‬‫از‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬‫که‬ ‫ا...
‫د‬‫نظر‬‫در‬‫باید‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ارزیابی‬‫هنگام‬‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬ ‫که‬ ‫نکاتی‬‫باشد‬ ‫اشته‬: 1.‫د‬‫ر‬‫استاندا‬‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫از‬‫...
6.‫کاف‬‫اطالعات‬‫آوردن‬‫دست‬‫به‬‫ر‬‫منظو‬‫به‬‫آنها‬‫بدن‬‫ن‬‫و‬‫در‬‫صداهای‬ ‫به‬‫کردن‬‫گوش‬ ‫و‬ ‫ملس‬،‫مشاهده‬‫ی‬ 7.‫حیات‬‫...
10.‫باشد‬ ‫آمیز‬ ‫اق‬‫ر‬‫اغ‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬‫کودکان‬‫در‬. 11.‫از‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫ادان‬‫ز‬‫نو‬9‫صح‬‫ام‬‫ر‬‫آ‬ ،‫...
‫ادان‬‫ز‬‫نو‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ✓،‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬‫شاخص‬‫تریاژ‬‫سیستم‬ ‫در‬"‫اد‬‫ز‬‫نو‬"‫س‬ ‫اولین‬‫به‬‫ز‬‫هنو‬‫که‬‫شود‬ ‫می...
‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬ ‫یک‬ ‫سطح‬ ✓‫هس‬ ‫انی‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫خطرناکترین‬‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬‫یک‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫ان...
- ) ( • • • • •- ( ) / • • •: •>4-3 •:/ • •( ) ) ( •() • •() •( / ) • yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬‫دو‬ ‫سطح‬ ✓‫ب‬‫ی‬‫نیاز‬‫و‬ ‫بوده‬‫بیمار‬ ‫ایط‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫پایه‬‫بر‬ ،‫یک‬‫سطح‬ ‫مشابه‬،‫ی‬ ‫ا...
‫شا‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫هنگام‬‫تسهیالت‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬‫خص‬ ‫کودکان‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬ ✓‫پیش‬ ‫شامل‬،‫بزر...
‫حساب‬ ‫به‬ ‫تسهیالت‬ ‫جزو‬ ‫که‬ ‫مواردی‬ ‫آیند‬ ‫می‬ ‫به‬ ‫تسهیالت‬ ‫جزو‬ ‫که‬ ‫مواردی‬‫حساب‬ ‫آیند‬ ‫نمی‬ •‫آزمایشات‬(‫ا...
‫ها‬ ‫مثال‬‫مداخالت‬‫نیاز‬ ‫مورد‬‫تسهیالت‬ ‫کودک‬10‫با‬ ‫تماس‬ ‫بعلت‬ ‫ساله‬ ‫سمی‬ ‫پیچک‬ ‫شرح‬‫معاینه‬ ‫و‬ ‫حال‬‫هیچ‬ ‫مر...
‫مایی‬‫و‬‫تر‬ ‫ما‬‫و‬‫تر‬‫دچار‬ ‫اطفال‬‫تریاژ‬ ✓‫شاخ‬ ‫مناسب‬‫سطح‬‫در‬‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫ی‬‫ظاهر‬ ‫های‬ ‫نشانه‬‫و‬ ‫عالی...
‫ان‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫اعصا‬ ‫مشکالت‬ ‫با‬ ‫اطفال‬‫تریاژ‬ ✓‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫بفردی‬‫منحصر‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫کودکان‬‫بین‬‫در‬ ‫ان‬...
‫همزمان‬ ‫یهای‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫درکودکان‬‫تریاژ‬ ✓‫سط‬ ‫در‬‫اشتباهی‬‫بصورت‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬ ،‫دیگر‬ ‫همزمان‬ ‫یهای‬‫ر‬‫...
‫مثالها‬ ‫مادرکودک‬4‫گوید‬ ‫می‬ ‫گریه‬‫حال‬ ‫در‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬«‫شد‬ ‫غافل‬ ‫دقیقه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫فقط‬‫م‬» .‫تن‬ ‫تحت‬ ً ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫فو‬ ‫و...
‫کودک‬ ‫مادر‬19‫گوید‬ ‫می‬ ‫اسیمه‬‫ر‬‫س‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ماهه‬«‫دوی‬ ‫می‬ ‫ش‬‫ر‬‫اد‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫دنبال‬‫به‬‫د‬ ‫شد‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫پا‬ ‫لبش‬ ‫و‬‫...
‫پسر‬16‫آید‬ ‫می‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫به‬ ‫شنا‬ ‫لباس‬ ‫با‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬.‫هنگام‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫است‬ ‫کرده‬ ‫برخورد‬ ‫استخر‬ ‫ک...
‫کودک‬ ‫مادر‬2‫گوید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬:«‫دی‬ ‫گوش‬ ‫عفونت‬ ‫کنم‬ ‫فکر‬‫ی‬‫گر‬ ‫کشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫استش‬‫ر‬ ‫گوش‬، ...
‫دختر‬18‫اب‬‫ر‬ ‫گذشته‬ ‫شب‬ ‫که‬ ‫گوید‬‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬‫ای‬‫ده‬‫ز‬ ‫خجالت‬ ‫حالت‬‫با‬‫ای‬ ‫ساله‬‫طه‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫دوستانش‬‫ا...
‫اد‬‫ز‬‫نو‬ ‫والدین‬4‫در‬ ‫ن‬‫خو‬ ‫ای‬ ‫قطره‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫دلیل‬‫به‬ ‫اسیمه‬‫ر‬‫س‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ه‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫اند‬ ‫نموده‬ ‫اجعه‬‫ر‬‫...
‫از‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫مثال‬‫پنج‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫تجدید‬‫نسخه‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫گوش‬‫در‬‫کودکان‬‫سالم‬‫در‬‫سنین‬‫سه‬‫ر‬‫مد‬ ‫کوفتگی‬‫و‬‫اشیدگی‬‫ر‬‫خ...
‫شاخص‬ ‫سطح‬‫و‬ ‫کودکان‬‫بخو‬‫مای‬‫و‬‫تر‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫از‬‫هایی‬‫مثال‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬ ‫آورد‬ ‫می‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫تصاد...
‫دختر‬14‫دیده‬ ‫ضربه‬ ‫سرش‬ ‫استخر‬ ‫در‬ ‫دن‬‫ز‬‫شیرجه‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬‫و‬ ‫ب‬ ،‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫منتقل‬ ‫ستانی‬‫ر‬‫...
‫پسر‬ ‫یک‬14‫ا‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫فوتبال‬ ‫ی‬‫باز‬ ‫در‬ ‫خوردن‬ ‫تکل‬ ‫بدنبال‬ ‫که‬‫ساله‬‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫ستانی‬‫...
‫دختر‬12‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫به‬ ‫ش‬‫ر‬‫ماد‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬.‫می‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بریده‬ ‫دستش‬ ‫شست...
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Triage by Yosra Raziani
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Triage by Yosra Raziani

26 views

Published on

انواع حوادث و كليات ترياژ پيش بيمارستاني در كودكان

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Triage by Yosra Raziani

  1. 1. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  2. 2. ‫تريا‬ ‫كليات‬ ‫و‬ ‫حوادث‬ ‫انواع‬‫ژ‬‫پ‬‫در‬‫ستاني‬‫ر‬‫بيما‬‫يش‬‫كودكان‬ ‫ايه‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫تاليف‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫يس‬‫ياني‬‫ز‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫عضو‬‫هيت‬‫علمي‬‫دانشكده‬‫پ‬‫كومار‬ ‫ي‬‫رستار‬ Yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  3. 3. ‫و‬ ‫کودک‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫آن‬‫امنیت‬‫و‬ ‫حادثه‬‫صحنه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫خانواده‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  4. 4. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  5. 5. ‫حادثه‬‫صحنه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  6. 6. ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫تعیین‬ ‫سالمت‬ ‫و‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫از‬ ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫بررسی‬ ‫پرسنل‬ ‫وهمراهان‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫حاضر‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫است‬ ‫الزم‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫نیت‬‫شما‬‫صور‬ ‫این‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫در‬ ‫بگیرد‬ ‫عهده‬ ‫بر‬ ‫را‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫رهبری‬ ، ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬‫نمود‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫را‬ ‫شما‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  7. 7. ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫های‬ ‫جنبه‬ ‫جانی‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫روانی‬ ‫امنیت‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  8. 8. ‫مالی‬ ‫و‬ ‫جانی‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫تامین‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  9. 9. ‫عملیات‬‫هرگونه‬ ‫از‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫لحظه‬ ‫چند‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫فکر‬ ‫تلفات‬ ‫و‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫خسا‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایط‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫مورد‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫آفرین‬‫خطر‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫موا‬‫ی‬ ‫بررس‬ ‫ی‬‫یز‬‫ر‬ ‫برنامه‬ Stop Think Observe PLANING yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  10. 10. ‫حادثه‬‫صحنه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تهدید‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشکالت‬ ‫شناسایی‬ ‫ما‬‫و‬‫تر‬ ‫کینتیک‬‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫مصدومین‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫ترشحات‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫مصدومین‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫های‬ ‫موقعیت‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  11. 11. ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫جان‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تهدید‬ ‫مشکالت‬‫و‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫شناسایی‬ ‫اد‬‫ز‬‫آ‬ ‫ق‬‫بر‬‫سیم‬ ‫ناپایدار‬ ‫سقف‬ ‫یک‬ ‫آب‬ ‫شدید‬ ‫جریان‬ ‫سمی‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫نشت‬ ‫ی‬‫ز‬‫سو‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫و‬‫انفجار‬‫احتمال‬ ‫منطقه‬ ‫در‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫ی‬‫بیمار‬‫شیوع‬ ‫نقلیه‬‫وسایل‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫ثبات‬ ‫بی‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫و‬ ‫شکسته‬ ‫،شیشه‬‫خرده‬ ‫برش‬ ‫فلز‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬... ‫دهنده‬ ‫هشدار‬ ‫عالیم‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫جنایت‬‫وقوع‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  12. 12. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  13. 13. ‫ما‬‫و‬‫تر‬ ‫کینتیک‬‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫ای‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫اطالق‬ ‫است‬ ‫دیده‬ ‫سیب‬‫آ‬ ‫فردی‬ ‫نه‬‫و‬‫چگ‬ ‫که‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫سیب‬‫آ‬ ‫یسم‬‫ن‬‫اک‬‫م‬‫یسم‬‫ن‬‫اک‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬ ‫س‬ ‫ای‬ ‫اسلحه‬ ‫شلیک‬ ‫یک‬ ،‫سقوط‬ ‫یک‬ ،‫نقلیه‬ ‫یهل‬‫وس‬ ‫تصادف‬ ‫یک‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬‫چزیها‬ ‫ایر‬ ‫ابشد‬.‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫انمیده‬ ‫تروما‬ ‫نتیک‬‫کی‬ ‫که‬ ،‫سیب‬‫آ‬ ‫های‬ ‫یسم‬‫ن‬‫اک‬‫م‬ ‫انلزی‬‫آ‬ ‫نش‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫مکک‬ ‫شام‬ ‫به‬ ، ‫پایه‬ ‫ان‬‫و‬‫عن‬ ‫به‬ ‫امر‬ ‫این‬ ‫که‬ ‫نید‬‫ک‬ ‫یشگویی‬‫پ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫صدمات‬ ‫وسعت‬ ‫و‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬‫تصممی‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ای‬ ‫گرید‬ ‫می‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ،‫نتقال‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫اقبت‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ،‫ارزاییب‬ ‫ادامه‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫در‬ ‫یت‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫های‬ ‫گریی‬. ‫ابش‬ ‫می‬ ‫یکدیگر‬ ‫اب‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫چند‬ ‫ای‬ ‫دو‬ ‫تصادف‬ ‫نتاجی‬ ‫یشه‬‫مه‬ ً‫ا‬‫یب‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫تروما‬‫د‬(‫انیش‬ ‫صدمات‬ ‫جبز‬ ‫آ‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫مشلک‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫اجیاد‬ ‫فشاری‬ ‫اج‬‫و‬‫ام‬ ‫یهل‬‫وس‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫نفجار‬‫ا‬ ‫از‬‫سییب‬ ‫نباشد‬ ‫اجسامخ‬ ‫تصادف‬ ‫نده‬‫ری‬‫برگ‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنمی‬ ‫فکر‬-‫شی‬ ‫اب‬ ‫مسافر‬ ‫یک‬ ‫رس‬،‫ماشنی‬ ‫جلوی‬ ‫شه‬ ‫و‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫یک‬ ‫سینه‬ ‫قفسه‬ ‫اب‬ ‫چاقو‬ ‫برخورد‬)...‫لغ‬ ‫در‬ ‫چه‬ ‫ن‬‫آ‬ ‫پایه‬ ‫بر‬ ،‫نتیک‬‫کی‬‫گفته‬ ‫انمه‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اک‬ ‫و‬ ‫رس‬ ‫مادی‬ ‫اجسام‬ ‫کت‬‫ر‬‫ح‬ ‫اب‬ ‫که‬ ‫نیک‬‫اک‬‫م‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫از‬ ‫ای‬ ‫شاخه‬ ‫از‬ ‫تست‬‫ر‬‫عبا‬ ،‫شده‬‫دارد‬ ‫ر‬. ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫مکک‬ ‫تروما‬ ‫و‬ ‫سیب‬‫آ‬ ‫های‬ ‫یسم‬‫ن‬‫اک‬‫م‬ ‫فهم‬ ‫به‬ ‫نتیک‬‫کی‬ ‫فهم‬ ‫ذلا‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  14. 14. ‫مصدومین‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫ترشحات‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  15. 15. ‫مصدومین‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  16. 16. ‫خاص‬ ‫های‬ ‫موقعیت‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ✓‫جمعی‬ ‫کشتار‬ ‫بیولوژیک‬ ‫و‬ ‫شیمیایی‬ ‫های‬ ‫سالح‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ✓‫مرتفع‬ ‫نواحی‬ ‫در‬ ‫سانی‬‫ر‬ ‫امداد‬‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ✓‫یرزمین‬‫ز‬ ‫های‬‫موقعیت‬‫در‬ ‫سانی‬‫ر‬‫امداد‬‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ✓‫آوار‬‫یزش‬‫ر‬ ✓‫سیلوها‬‫در‬ ‫سانی‬‫ر‬‫امداد‬ ✓‫ذخیره‬ ‫های‬ ‫ل‬‫کپسو‬‫وجود‬ ✓‫و‬.... yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  17. 17. ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬‫ی‬‫ساز‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫حادثه‬‫محل‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫اط‬‫محوطه‬ ‫بستن‬ ‫حادثه‬‫محل‬ ‫از‬ ‫جمعیت‬ ‫نگداشتن‬‫ر‬‫دو‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬ ‫خصوص‬ ‫حریم‬ ‫و‬ ‫مصدوم‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫تضمین‬ ‫صحنه‬‫در‬ ‫حاضرین‬ ‫ی‬‫خو‬ ‫و‬ ‫خلق‬ ‫به‬‫توجه‬ ‫مالیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫صحبت‬ ‫مصدوم‬ ‫نام‬ ‫پرسیدن‬ ‫و‬ ‫خود‬ ‫معرفی‬ ‫تباطی‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫های‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫مها‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  18. 18. ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫حاضر‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫تقسیم‬ ‫خواهان‬ ‫امداد‬:‫دارند‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫کسانیکه‬. ‫رسان‬ ‫امداد‬:‫امدادخواهان‬ ‫به‬ ‫دادن‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ‫گروهی‬ ‫تماشاچی‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  19. 19. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  20. 20. ‫بیمار‬ ‫برای‬ ‫خلوت‬ ‫محیط‬ ‫رعایت‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫از‬ ‫ناشی‬ ‫خطرات‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫و‬ ‫گیری‬ ‫حال‬ ‫شرح‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫همکاری‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫فوری‬ ‫اقدامات‬ ‫امداد‬ ‫امر‬ ‫در‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫دخالت‬ ‫و‬ ‫اطرافیان‬ ‫همکاری‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫رسانی‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫عموم‬ ‫اذهان‬ ‫بر‬ ‫منفی‬ ‫تاثییر‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  21. 21. ‫بیمار‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫تامین‬ ‫ترمی‬ ‫هیپر‬ ‫و‬ ‫هیپوترمی‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫در‬ ‫حفاظت‬ ‫خورشید‬ ‫نور‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫در‬ ‫حفاظت‬-‫باد‬-‫و‬ ‫باران‬.. ‫بیمار‬ ‫خصوصی‬ ‫محیط‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫حاضر‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫مدیریت‬: -‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫حاضر‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫برای‬ ‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫آنهاست‬ ‫به‬ ‫مسئولیت‬ ‫سپردن‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  22. 22. ‫مصدوم‬‫اولیه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫شر‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫اط‬‫محیط‬ ‫و‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫عمومی‬ ‫وضعیت‬‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫کودک‬‫تعامل‬‫ان‬‫ز‬‫می‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫کودک‬‫شناخت‬ ‫توانایی‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  23. 23. ‫روش‬ ‫با‬ ‫هوشیاری‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫بررسی‬ A V P U ‫هوشی‬ ‫ار‬ ‫محرک‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫کالمی‬ ‫درد‬ ‫محرک‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫آور‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫فاقد‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  24. 24. ‫مصدوم‬ ‫اولیه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬‫جهت‬ ‫نیاز‬‫مورد‬ ‫های‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫مها‬ ‫مصدوم‬ ‫هدفمند‬‫مشاهده‬ ‫بویایی‬ ‫حس‬ ‫هدفمند‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫شنوایی‬‫حس‬ ‫از‬ ‫هدفمند‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫ملس‬ ‫از‬ ‫هدفمند‬ ‫استفاده‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  25. 25. ‫صحنه‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫ایمن‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫های‬ ‫محیط‬‫به‬ ‫نشدن‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫وا‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫حاضر‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫اولویت‬ ‫مصدوم‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫ترشحات‬ ‫با‬ ‫تماس‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫حادثه‬ ‫مکانیسم‬‫ی‬ ‫بررس‬ ‫حادثه‬ ‫مصدومین‬‫تعداد‬ ‫تخمین‬ ‫ی‬‫یز‬‫ر‬ ‫برنامه‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  26. 26. ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫تسلط‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫ر‬‫صبو‬ ‫و‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫آ‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫دار‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫و‬ ‫باوقار‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫پذیر‬ ‫انعطاف‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫آگاه‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫اط‬ ‫محیط‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫مهربان‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫مددجو‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫با‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  27. 27. ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫امدادی‬ ‫جعبه‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫معاینه‬‫وسایل‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫وسایل‬ ‫امکان‬‫صورت‬‫در‬ ‫احیا‬‫وسایل‬ ‫بانداژ‬ ‫و‬ ‫پانسمان‬ ‫وسایل‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫ی‬‫ساز‬‫حرکت‬ ‫بی‬‫وسایل‬ ‫و‬.....‫؟‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  28. 28. ‫اطرافیان‬ ‫و‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫با‬ ‫برخورد‬ ‫نحوه‬ •‫بیمار‬ ‫نگرانی‬ ‫کاهش‬ -‫کنید‬ ‫منظم‬ ‫را‬ ‫اطراف‬ ‫محیط‬ -‫کنید‬ ‫معرفی‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ -‫کنید‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫ارتباطی‬ ‫مهارتهای‬ ‫از‬ -‫باشید‬ ‫مودب‬ -‫بدهید‬ ‫آرامش‬ ‫او‬ ‫به‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫لمس‬ ‫با‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫شرایط‬ ‫در‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  29. 29. ‫ارتباطی‬ ‫مهارتهای‬ ‫برخی‬ •‫حف‬ ‫او‬ ‫با‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫صحبت‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫را‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫با‬ ‫خود‬ ‫چشمی‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫حد‬ ‫تا‬‫ظ‬ ‫کنید‬. •‫کنید‬ ‫صحبت‬ ‫شمرده‬ ‫و‬ ‫آرام‬. •‫نگ‬ ‫تنها‬ ‫دستورات‬ ‫صدور‬ ‫و‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫هدایت‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫زدن‬ ‫جیغ‬ ‫و‬ ‫کشیدن‬ ‫فریاد‬‫رانی‬ ‫د‬ ‫می‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫بر‬ ‫را‬ ‫شما‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫و‬ ‫داده‬ ‫افزایش‬ ‫را‬ ‫حاضران‬ ‫و‬ ‫بیمار‬‫هد‬. •‫ستی‬ ‫اغلب‬ ‫حاضران‬ ‫و‬ ‫خانواده‬ ‫اعضای‬ ‫و‬ ‫زاست‬ ‫استرس‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫حادثه‬ ‫صحنه‬‫زه‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫ادب‬ ‫بی‬ ‫و‬ ‫گستاخ‬ ‫و‬ ‫جو‬.‫نموده‬ ‫درک‬ ‫را‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫رفتار‬ ‫علت‬ ‫بکوشید‬‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫رفتار‬ ‫مودبانه‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫تمام‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  30. 30. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  31. 31. Triage in Disasters ‫مترقبه‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫حوادث‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالیا‬ ‫در‬ ‫تریاژ‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  32. 32. ‫غیرمترقبه‬‫حوادث‬‫و‬ ‫بالیا‬‫مدیریت‬‫در‬‫اصلی‬ ‫مرحله‬ ‫سه‬: 1-‫مصدومین‬ ‫بندی‬‫اولویت‬‫و‬‫تریاژ‬ 2-‫مصدومین‬ ‫ی‬‫اضطرار‬ ‫تخلیه‬ 3-‫مصدومین‬ ‫مان‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫و‬ ‫سیدگی‬‫ر‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  33. 33. ‫تریاژ‬ ‫تعریف‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫مشتق‬‫از‬‫کلمه‬trier‫به‬‫معنای‬Sort(‫طبقه‬‫بندی‬ ‫،دسته‬‫بندی‬‫اولویت‬‫بندی‬)‫است‬. ‫سیستمی‬‫است‬‫برای‬‫طبقه‬‫بندی‬‫مصدومین‬‫جهت‬‫تع‬‫یین‬ ‫اولویت‬‫افراد‬‫در‬‫یافت‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫خدمات‬‫و‬‫اقبت‬‫مر‬‫های‬‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫انتقال‬‫به‬‫محل‬‫ائه‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫خدمات‬‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  34. 34. (Disaster ‫بالیا‬‫در‬‫تریاژ‬( ‫قربانیان‬ ‫تعداد‬‫بیشترین‬‫برای‬‫بهترین‬‫انجام‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  35. 35. ‫بالیا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ژ‬ ‫تریا‬ ‫ابتدایی‬Preliminary ‫اولیه‬Primary ‫ثانویه‬Secondary yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  36. 36. ‫ابتدایی‬ ‫ژ‬ ‫تریا‬Preliminary ‫تو‬ ‫لدایی‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫اب‬ ‫لورت‬‫ل‬‫ص‬‫ب‬ ، ‫موده‬‫ز‬‫آ‬‫ر‬‫لا‬‫ل‬‫ک‬‫و‬‫له‬‫ل‬‫ب‬‫باتجر‬ ‫لنل‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫پر‬ ‫لیدن‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫ر‬ ‫از‬ ‫لل‬‫ل‬‫ب‬‫ق‬‫اد‬‫ر‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ف‬‫ا‬ ‫لط‬‫ل‬‫س‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ش‬‫هدا‬ ‫لان‬‫ل‬‫ن‬‫کارک‬ ‫از‬‫لی‬‫ل‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫سریر‬ ‫لا‬‫ل‬‫ب‬‫و‬ ‫لی‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫مح‬-‫لو‬‫ل‬‫ه‬ ‫لد‬‫ل‬‫ن‬‫مان‬‫لانی‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫لی‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫لام‬‫ل‬‫ج‬‫ان‬ ‫ز‬‫ر‬ ‫پذیرد‬. ‫اهمیت‬: ‫لدودیت‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫م‬‫لانی‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫لابع‬‫ل‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫له‬‫ل‬‫ک‬‫له‬‫ث‬‫حاد‬ ‫له‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫اول‬ ‫لاعات‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫لدایی‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫اب‬ ‫لاژ‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫تر‬ ‫لا‬‫ب‬‫لدیدی‬‫ل‬‫ش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لیم‬‫ت‬ ‫له‬‫ب‬ ‫ی‬‫لار‬‫ک‬‫لار‬‫ب‬ ‫لل‬‫ی‬‫تحم‬ ‫لب‬‫ج‬‫مو‬‫جزیی‬ ‫های‬‫آسیب‬ ‫با‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ،‫ند‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫و‬‫لداد‬‫م‬ ‫لال‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ح‬ ‫لد‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ب‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫لا‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫بی‬ ‫لتیابی‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫د‬‫لان‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ک‬‫ام‬ ‫لر‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫گ‬‫دی‬‫لرف‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ط‬‫ز‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫لده‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ش‬‫ن‬ ‫لانی‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫لز‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ک‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫له‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ب‬ ‫شد‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫اهم‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫سرعت‬ ‫به‬ ‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫خدمات‬. ‫لریع‬‫س‬ ‫لال‬‫ق‬‫انت‬ ‫لان‬‫ک‬‫ام‬ ‫و‬ ‫لده‬‫ش‬ ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫آو‬ ‫لع‬‫م‬‫ج‬‫ی‬ ‫مشخص‬‫محل‬‫در‬ ‫دیدگان‬ ‫آسیب‬‫لر‬‫ت‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫اهم‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫آنها‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  37. 37. ‫اولیه‬‫تریاژ‬PrimaryTriage --‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬:START ‫انسانی‬ ‫نیروی‬: ‫لداد‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫لیار‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫لر‬‫ل‬‫گ‬،‫احمر‬‫لالل‬‫ل‬‫ه‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫لدادگ‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫انس،ا‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫لنل‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫پر‬ ‫پزشکی‬ ‫تجهیزات‬: ‫سا‬‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫امکانات‬ ،‫آب‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫یک‬‫ژ‬‫ما‬ ،‫اولیه‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬‫ده‬ ‫همراه‬‫مان‬‫ر‬‫د‬: ‫لر‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ف‬‫لب‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫نامنا‬‫لن‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ش‬‫پوزی‬‫لالح‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ص‬‫ا‬،‫لوایی‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ه‬‫لای‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ه‬‫اه‬‫ر‬ ‫لازکردن‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ب‬‫د‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ر‬‫لا‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫خ‬ ‫لال‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ع‬‫وف‬ ‫لدید‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ش‬‫لای‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ه‬‫ی‬‫لونریز‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫خ‬ ‫ل‬‫لر‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫کن‬،‫لده‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫لیب‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫آ‬‫لا‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ب‬ ‫ی‬‫فشار‬ ‫پانسمان‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  38. 38. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  39. 39. START yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  40. 40. TriageTag‫تریاژ‬‫های‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫سبز‬–‫سرپایی‬‫های‬‫خمی‬‫ز‬(walking wounded) ‫اهمیت‬ ‫کم‬/‫جزیی‬(minor) --‫ند‬‫پزشکی‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فو‬ ‫خدمات‬‫یافت‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫برای‬‫اولویتی‬‫سرپایی‬‫مصدومین‬‫ند‬‫ر‬‫ا‬. ‫ش‬‫می‬ ‫منتقل‬ ‫امنی‬ ‫نقطه‬ ‫به‬‫تریاژ‬‫عملیات‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫شر‬‫در‬‫مصدومین‬ ‫این‬‫وند‬. ‫امنی‬‫نقطه‬‫باید‬‫آسیب‬‫صحنه‬ ‫به‬ ‫ود‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫امدادی‬ ‫نیروهای‬‫معموال‬‫برای‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫کنند‬‫شناسایی‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫این‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫استق‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  41. 41. ‫سرپایی‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬(‫سبز‬) Walking Wounded ‫مصدومین‬‫دچار‬‫ضایعات‬‫خفیف‬‫که‬‫نه‬‫جانشان‬‫در‬‫معرض‬‫خطر‬‫است‬‫و‬‫نه‬‫دچ‬‫ار‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫عوا‬‫ی‬ ‫ناش‬‫از‬‫آسیب‬‫شده‬‫و‬‫نیاز‬‫به‬‫مان‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫ند‬‫ر‬‫ندا‬. •‫نرم‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫خفیف‬‫های‬ ‫آسیب‬ •‫،دررفتگی‬‫خوردگی‬ ‫،پیچ‬ ‫بسته‬‫های‬ ‫شکستگی‬ •‫خفیف‬ ‫های‬ ‫سوختگی‬(‫هوایی‬ ‫اه‬‫ر‬‫از‬‫غیر‬) •‫عصبی‬‫اختالالت‬–‫روانی‬ •‫ند‬‫ر‬‫ندا‬‫ی‬ ‫خاص‬‫اقدام‬ ‫به‬‫نیاز‬‫که‬‫دیدگانی‬‫آسیب‬ •‫ل‬‫معمو‬‫طبی‬ ‫شکایات‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  42. 42. TriageTag‫تریاژ‬‫های‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫زرد‬–‫ی‬‫تاخیر‬ ‫انتقال‬(Delayed transport) ‫خطیر‬/‫ی‬‫اضطرار‬/‫جدی‬(Serious) ‫رد‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫توان‬ ‫ری‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫ردومین‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫م‬‫از‬ ‫ه‬‫و‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫گ‬ ‫رن‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ، ‫ده‬‫ر‬‫وا‬‫ردمات‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬ ‫ررغم‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫عل‬ ‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫ر‬ ‫رداک‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ح‬12‫رکی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫پز‬ ‫روریتی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫ردمات‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫خ‬ ‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫یا‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫ررای‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫راعت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬ ‫بمانند‬‫منتظر‬. ‫خو‬ ‫رل‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫منت‬ ‫رانی‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫رز‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫مرا‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫رز‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫قر‬ ‫ه‬‫و‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫گ‬‫از‬ ‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫ردومین‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫م‬ ‫رن‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رد‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫اه‬ ‫شد‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  43. 43. ‫ی‬‫تاخیر‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬(‫زرد‬) ‫ی‬‫اضطرار‬ •‫ی‬‫خونریز‬‫ن‬‫بدو‬‫متوسط‬‫های‬‫پارگی‬ •‫چشمی‬ ‫صدمات‬ •‫کوما‬ ‫ن‬‫بدو‬‫ی‬‫مرکز‬‫عصبی‬ ‫سیستم‬‫بحرانی‬‫غیر‬‫های‬‫آسیب‬ •‫سینه‬ ‫قفسه‬ ،‫شکم‬‫نافذ‬‫های‬‫خم‬‫ز‬(‫شوک‬ ‫ن‬‫بدو‬) •‫ی‬‫هوشیار‬ ‫سطح‬‫اختالل‬ •‫حاد‬‫غیر‬ ‫ی‬ ‫تنفس‬‫اختالالت‬ •‫بلند‬ ‫های‬ ‫استخوان‬ ‫ساده‬‫های‬ ‫شکستگی‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  44. 44. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  45. 45. TriageTag‫تریاژ‬‫های‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫قرمز‬–‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فو‬ ‫انتقال‬(immediate transfer) ‫ری‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫بحرا‬(Critical)‫رات‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ح‬ ‫رز‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫آم‬ ‫راطره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫خ‬‫م‬ ‫ردمات‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬ ،َ( (ABC ‫رکی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫پز‬ ‫رای‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫فوریی‬ ‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫یا‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫در‬‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫اولو‬ ‫راالترین‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬–‫رداک‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ح‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ظ‬‫در‬‫ر‬ ‫ند‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫یافت‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ز‬‫ال‬‫خدمات‬ ‫بایستی‬ ‫ساعت‬ ‫یک‬. ‫رر‬‫گ‬‫رن‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫ره‬‫ب‬ ‫رانی‬‫م‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫رز‬‫ک‬‫مرا‬ ‫ره‬‫ب‬ ‫اعزام‬‫و‬‫سیدگی‬‫ر‬‫اولویت‬ ‫اولین‬‫رق‬‫ل‬‫تع‬‫ه‬‫و‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  46. 46. ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فو‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬(‫قرمز‬) ‫آمیز‬‫مخاطره‬‫وضعیت‬–‫سریع‬ ‫مان‬‫ر‬‫د‬ •‫خارجی‬ ‫شدید‬ ‫خونریزی‬ •‫اصالح‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫تنفسی‬ ‫مشکالت‬ •‫آوار‬ ‫از‬ ‫ناشی‬ ‫شدید‬ ‫جراحات‬ •‫ناقص‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫عضو‬ ‫قطع‬ •‫باز‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫با‬ ‫همراه‬ ‫شدید‬ ‫های‬ ‫پارگی‬ •‫هوایی‬‫های‬‫اه‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫شدید‬ ‫های‬ ‫سوختگی‬ •‫جه‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫های‬ ‫سوختگی‬2‫و‬3‫وسعت‬‫با‬40% •‫مشخص‬ ‫علت‬ ‫ن‬‫بدو‬‫ی‬‫هوشیار‬ ‫عدم‬ •‫د‬‫ر‬‫میوکا‬ ‫انفارکتوس‬‫های‬‫نشانه‬ •‫پایدار‬ ‫تشنج‬ •‫س‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ز‬ ‫یا‬ ‫الوقوع‬ ‫قریب‬ ‫ایمان‬‫ز‬‫بر‬ ‫دال‬‫عالیم‬ •‫شدید‬ ‫مسمومیت‬ •‫شوک‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫تا‬‫اولیه‬ ‫احل‬‫ر‬‫م‬yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  47. 47. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  48. 48. TriageTag‫تریاژ‬‫های‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫سیاه‬–‫متوفی‬/‫محتضر‬/‫نجات‬‫قابل‬‫غیر‬ Dead / No salvageable ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫از‬‫کمتر‬‫در‬ ‫پزشکی‬ ‫فوریتی‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫یافت‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫علیرغم‬ ‫حتی‬‫راعت‬‫س‬ ‫ک‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫خواهند‬ ‫فوت‬/CPR‫نیست‬‫نیاز‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  49. 49. ‫آبی‬ ‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬(‫محتضر‬-‫مرگ‬ ‫به‬ ‫مشر‬) •‫قرمز‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬ ‫اولویت‬ ‫باالترین‬-‫ساعت‬ ‫یک‬ ‫از‬ ‫کمتر‬ ‫در‬ ‫مرگ‬ ‫کافی‬ ‫امکانات‬ ‫به‬ ‫دسترسی‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫در‬ •‫تروماتیک‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫قلبی‬ ‫ایست‬ •‫هیپو‬/‫شدید‬ ‫هیپرترمی‬ •‫کوما‬ ‫با‬ ‫همراه‬ ‫مرکزی‬ ‫عصبی‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫بحرانی‬ ‫صدمات‬ •‫متعدد‬ ‫بحرانی‬ ‫های‬ ‫دیدگی‬ ‫آسیب‬ •‫درجه‬ ‫سوختگی‬3(‫ضخامت‬ ‫تمام‬)‫وسیع‬ •‫تروماتیک‬ ‫خفگی‬ •‫خونریزی‬/‫پیشرفته‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫در‬ ‫شوک‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  50. 50. START‫تریاژ‬‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬‫سن‬ ‫با‬ ‫کودکان‬ ‫و‬ ‫گساالن‬‫ر‬‫بز‬‫در‬ ‫پیشنهادی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬8‫از‬‫بیش‬ ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫و‬‫سال‬40 ‫کیلوگرم‬ ‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫به‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫در‬ ‫ارزیابی‬‫معیار‬ ‫چهار‬START: 1-‫فتن‬‫ر‬‫اه‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫حرکت‬‫توانایی‬: ‫سریای‬ ‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬‫در‬ ،‫دیده‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬‫صدمه‬‫از‬‫فارغ‬، ‫باشد‬‫فتن‬‫ر‬‫اه‬‫ر‬ ‫به‬‫قادر‬‫که‬ ‫مصدومی‬ ‫هر‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ی‬ ‫گیرد‬ ‫می‬ 2-‫تنفر‬: ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫تنفس‬ ‫با‬ ‫مصدوم‬ ‫هر‬30‫دقیقه‬ ‫در‬ ‫بار‬ ‫از‬ ‫کمتر‬ ‫تنفس‬ ‫با‬ ‫مصدوم‬ ‫هر‬30‫دقیقه‬‫در‬ ‫بار‬>>‫ن‬‫ژ‬‫پرفیو‬ ‫ی‬ ‫بررس‬ **‫تنفس‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫صورت‬‫در‬>>‫هوایی‬‫اه‬‫ر‬ ‫بازکردن‬>>‫تنفس‬‫ی‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫برق‬‫صورت‬ ‫در‬–‫ع‬‫دم‬ ‫تنفس‬‫ی‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫برق‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  51. 51. START‫تریاژ‬‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬(‫ادامه‬) 3-‫خونرسانی‬ ‫سیستم‬(‫ن‬‫ژ‬‫پرفیو‬) ‫از‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫طوالنی‬ ‫مویرگی‬ ‫مجدد‬ ‫پرشدن‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫در‬2‫ثانیه‬/‫ادیال‬‫ر‬ ‫نبض‬ ‫ملس‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫از‬ ‫کمتر‬ ‫در‬ ‫مویرگی‬ ‫مجدد‬ ‫پرشدن‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫در‬2‫ثانیه‬/‫ادیال‬‫ر‬ ‫نبض‬ ‫ملس‬>>‫ی‬ ‫بررس‬ ‫عصبی‬ ‫سیستم‬ ***‫و‬ ‫فشار‬ ‫نقاط‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫فشار‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ی‬‫فشار‬ ‫بانداژ‬ ، ‫مشهود‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ر‬‫خا‬ ‫ی‬‫خونریز‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫در‬‫در‬ ‫تحتانی‬ ‫اندام‬ ‫دادن‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫باال‬ ، ‫شوک‬ ‫صورت‬*** 4-‫عصبی‬ ‫سیستم‬: ‫ساده‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫دستو‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫اج‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫دستو‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫اج‬ ‫عدم‬/‫ی‬‫هوشیار‬ ‫عدم‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  52. 52. STARTTriage Method AMBULATORY PATIENT Breathing Open Airway Breathing IMMEDIATE Capillary Refilling IMMEDIATEEXPECTANT IMMEDIATE Mental Status Inappropriate IMMEDIATE NO YES 30/min NO YES UNDER OVER >2 s <2 s NO YES Appropriate DELAYED CONTROL BLEEDING MINIMUM yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  53. 53. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  54. 54. ‫کودکان‬‫در‬ START‫تریاژ‬ ‫بالقوه‬ ‫مشکالت‬ --‫قلبی‬ ‫ایست‬‫بر‬‫مقدم‬‫ی‬ ‫تنفس‬ ‫ایست‬ ً ‫غالبا‬ ، ‫گساالن‬‫ر‬‫بز‬ ‫خال‬‫بر‬ ‫کودکان‬‫در‬‫و‬‫بوده‬ ‫گ‬‫حفظ‬ ‫همچنان‬‫ی‬ ‫تنفس‬ ‫ایست‬‫از‬ ‫زر‬‫کوتاه‬ ‫مانی‬‫ز‬ ‫طی‬‫در‬‫ممکنست‬‫ن‬‫ژ‬‫پرفیو‬‫در‬‫و‬‫ردد‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫می‬‫نجات‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫فاصله‬ ‫این‬. --‫از‬‫کمتر‬ ‫یا‬‫بیشتر‬ ‫تنفر‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫سن‬‫به‬ ‫بسته‬30‫نمی‬‫مناسبی‬‫معیار‬ ‫دقیقه‬‫در‬‫بار‬ ‫باشد‬ --‫محیطی‬‫خونرسانی‬‫جریان‬‫از‬‫مناسبی‬ ‫انعکاس‬ ‫است‬‫ممکن‬ ‫مویرگی‬ ‫مجدد‬ ‫برگشت‬‫در‬ ‫نباشد‬ ‫سرد‬ ‫های‬‫محیط‬ --‫نیس‬ ‫کودکان‬‫در‬‫ی‬‫هوشیار‬‫سطح‬‫ی‬ ‫بررس‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫دستورات‬‫از‬ ‫اطاعت‬‫ت‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  55. 55. JumpSTART Disaster Triage On the Young Child ‫کوداکن‬ ‫در‬ ‫ترایژ‬ ‫روش‬8-1‫از‬ ‫بزرگرت‬ ‫کوداکن‬ ‫و‬ ‫سال‬8‫اب‬ ‫سال‬ ‫از‬ ‫مکرت‬ ‫وزن‬40‫یلوگرم‬‫ک‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  56. 56. Jump START ‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ 1-‫حرکت‬‫و‬ ‫فتن‬‫ر‬ ‫اه‬‫ر‬ ‫توانایی‬: ‫رود‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫ردایت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ثانو‬ ‫راژ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫تر‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫رتی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫بای‬ ‫د‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫ری‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫اه‬‫ر‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫ردومی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫م‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ه‬(‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫ر‬ ‫ربز‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬)‫راز‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫رز‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫رو‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫ران‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫و‬ ‫راده‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫نیف‬ ‫اه‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫رو‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫رانی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫کود‬،‫رد‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫ر‬‫ندا‬( ‫سبز‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬) 2-‫تنفر‬: ‫رنفر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫برر‬:‫از‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫کم‬‫رنفر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫چ‬‫چنان‬15‫از‬‫رتر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫بی‬ ‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬45‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫دقی‬‫در‬‫رار‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫نامنظم‬(‫قرمز‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬) ‫ن‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫بر‬ ‫رنفر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫روایی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫اه‬‫ر‬ ‫رردن‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫راز‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫از‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫گ‬‫ا‬‫رنفر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫ردم‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ع‬‫رورت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫در‬‫و‬ ‫رده‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫نشود‬ ‫حر‬ ‫یی‬‫و‬‫باز‬ ‫نبض‬(‫سیاه‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬) yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  57. 57. Jump START ‫ن‬ ‫رود‬‫ر‬‫ج‬‫و‬‫رنفر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫ری‬‫ر‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫رردد‬‫ر‬‫گ‬ ‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ح‬ ‫یی‬‫و‬‫راز‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ربض‬‫ر‬‫ن‬ ،‫روایی‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫اه‬‫ر‬‫رردن‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫راز‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫از‬ ‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫گ‬‫ا‬ ‫ری‬‫ر‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫رته‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫دا‬ ،‫رد‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫با‬15‫رنفر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫برگ‬ ‫ردم‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ع‬ ‫رورت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫در‬‫و‬‫رده‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫داده‬‫رنودی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫م‬ ‫رنفر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ثان‬(‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬ ‫سیاه‬)‫تنفر‬ ‫برگشت‬ ‫صورت‬‫در‬‫و‬(‫قرمز‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬) 3-‫خونرسانی‬ ‫سیستم‬: ‫رداد‬‫ع‬‫ت‬ ‫را‬‫ب‬ ‫رنظم‬‫م‬ ‫تنفر‬ ‫صورت‬‫در‬45-15‫یی‬‫و‬‫راز‬‫ب‬ ‫ربض‬‫ن‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ر‬‫س‬‫برر‬ ،:‫ربض‬‫ن‬ ‫ردان‬‫ق‬‫ف‬ ‫رورت‬‫ص‬‫در‬ ‫یی‬‫و‬‫باز‬(‫قرمز‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬)‫سیست‬ ‫وضعیت‬‫ی‬ ‫بررس‬ ، ‫یی‬‫و‬‫باز‬ ‫نبض‬ ‫ملر‬ ‫صورت‬‫در‬‫و‬‫عصبی‬ ‫م‬ 4-‫عصبی‬ ‫سیستم‬: ‫د‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫را‬‫ی‬ ‫ردا‬‫ص‬ ‫ره‬‫ب‬ ‫رب‬‫س‬‫منا‬ ‫رم‬‫خ‬‫پا‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫ریار‬‫ش‬‫هو‬‫صورت‬‫در‬(‫زرد‬ ‫ر‬‫ن‬‫ر‬)‫ر‬‫خ‬‫پا‬ ‫ردم‬‫ع‬ ‫رورت‬‫ص‬‫در‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫نامناسب‬ ‫پاخم‬ ‫یا‬ ‫دناک‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫محرک‬ ‫به‬(‫قرمز‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬) yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  58. 58. Jumpstart ( Triage System ) ambulatory patients Spontaneous respirations? NO Open airway Spontaneous respirations? YES NO YES Peripheral pulse? YES Perform 15 sec. Ventilations Spontaneous respirations? YES IMMEDIATE NO DECEASED NO Check resp. rate < 15/min or > 45/min or irregular 15 - 45/ min,regular Peripheral pulse? NO IMMEDIATE YES Check mental status (AVPU) A: alert V: verbal P: pain (appropriate Pain (inappropriate) Unresponsive IMMEDIATEimmediate MINOR Deceased IMMEDIATE IMMEDIATE yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  59. 59. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  60. 60. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  61. 61. ‫تریاژ‬‫انجام‬‫برای‬ ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ضر‬‫تجهیزات‬ 1-‫راژ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫تر‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬:،‫ردوم‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫م‬ ‫رات‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫مشخ‬ ‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ررای‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫آ‬ ‫رد‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ض‬‫و‬‫رایلونی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬ ‫رو‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫پو‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫رز‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫مرا‬ ‫را‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ث‬‫حاد‬ ‫رحنه‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫از‬ ‫ی‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫دگ‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫رال‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫انت‬‫در‬‫ردی‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫اولو‬‫و‬‫رایی‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫شنا‬‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ک‬ ‫انی‬ ‫آن‬ ‫تکمیل‬ ‫نحوه‬: ‫خطرناک‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫با‬ ‫آلودگی‬ ‫تشخیص‬ ،‫اقدام‬ ‫اولین‬(‫اد‬‫ر‬،‫بی‬‫و‬‫میکر‬ ،‫شیمیایی‬‫رو‬‫ی‬‫یواکت‬ )–‫راس‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ت‬ ‫رورت‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫در‬>>‫ت‬‫ر‬‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ع‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬ ‫نعی‬‫ر‬‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬ ‫رمت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫ق‬”‫راک‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫خطر‬ ‫رواد‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫راس‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ت‬”‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ر‬ ‫ری‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫ردا‬‫ر‬‫ج‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫را‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫از‬ ‫رمت‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫ق‬ ‫رن‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ،‫رورت‬‫ر‬‫ص‬ ‫رن‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫غ‬‫در‬، ‫رد‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫ما‬ ‫راای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ،‫رده‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫درج‬‫آن‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫شود‬(‫امکان‬ ‫صورت‬‫در‬ ‫آلودگی‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫درج‬) ‫ج‬‫از‬ ‫زر‬ ‫که‬ ‫مصدوم‬ ‫ی‬ ‫شخص‬‫وسایل‬‫شناسایی‬‫برای‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬‫قسمت‬‫باالترین‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫آو‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫انداخ‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫کی‬ ‫رل‬‫ر‬‫خ‬‫دا‬‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫و‬‫رده‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫ردا‬‫ر‬‫ج‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫را‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫از‬ ‫رمت‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫ق‬ ‫رن‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ،‫روا‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫مخ‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫کی‬‫در‬‫ی‬ ‫شود‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  62. 62. ‫ادامه‬-‫تریاژ‬‫انجام‬‫برای‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ضر‬ ‫تجهیزات‬- ‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ز‬‫رابی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫ج‬‫رانی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫رز‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫مر‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ردوم‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫م‬ ‫رزام‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫رین‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ح‬‫در‬‫روالنر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫آم‬‫رین‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫تکن‬‫رط‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫تو‬‫ردی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ع‬‫ب‬‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫ق‬،‫ن‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫ی‬‫نگهدار‬‫و‬‫جدا‬‫اعزام‬‫نحوه‬‫و‬‫مقصد‬ ‫ریب‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫آ‬‫روع‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬، ‫راژ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫تر‬‫ل‬‫و‬ ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫م‬(‫ی‬‫رز‬‫ر‬‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫رربه‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ض‬ ، ‫روختگی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬) ...‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫رده‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫ریب‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫آ‬‫راد‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ن‬‫و‬‫ررده‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫رخص‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫م‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫و‬ ‫ند‬‫ز‬‫می‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫نمایه‬ ‫گردد‬‫می‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ث‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫بر‬‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫مراکز‬ ‫به‬‫سیدن‬‫ر‬‫از‬‫پیو‬‫دوره‬‫در‬‫حیاتی‬‫عالئم‬ ‫وضعیت‬ ‫ث‬‫مربوطه‬ ‫ل‬‫جدو‬‫در‬‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫مرکز‬ ‫به‬‫سیدن‬‫ر‬‫از‬‫قبل‬ ‫مرحله‬‫در‬‫شده‬‫تجویز‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫دار‬‫مقدار‬‫و‬ ‫نوع‬ ، ‫مان‬‫ز‬‫ری‬‫م‬ ‫رت‬ ‫گردد‬ ‫گ‬‫می‬ ‫جدا‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬‫از‬‫اولویت‬‫به‬‫مربود‬ ‫نگهای‬‫ر‬‫بقیه‬‫و‬‫شده‬ ‫حفظ‬‫مصدوم‬ ‫اولویت‬‫به‬‫مربود‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬‫ردد‬ ‫گردد‬‫می‬ ‫درج‬‫دیگر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ضر‬‫توضیحات‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬ ‫زشت‬‫در‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  63. 63. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  64. 64. ‫ادامه‬-‫تریاژ‬‫انجام‬‫برای‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ضر‬ ‫تجهیزات‬- 2-‫تریاژ‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫کا‬‫تکمیل‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫یک‬‫ژ‬‫ما‬ 3-‫رات‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ح‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫اول‬ ‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫حما‬ ‫رد‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ح‬‫در‬ ‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫اول‬ ‫رای‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ه‬ ‫رک‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ک‬ ‫رزات‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫تجه‬(‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ک‬‫تورنی‬ ،‫راز‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫گ‬،‫رد‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫با‬- Airway‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬‫ه‬‫ز‬‫اندا‬‫در‬) 4-‫رار‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ث‬‫آ‬ ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫آو‬ ‫رع‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ج‬ ‫را‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫و‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫شخ‬‫رایل‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫و‬ ‫رظ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫آو‬ ‫رع‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ج‬ ‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫ج‬‫دار‬‫رت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ره‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫س‬‫کی‬ ‫خطرناک‬ ‫مواد‬ 5-‫نوار‬(‫بان‬‫و‬‫ر‬)‫تریاژ‬:‫نگی‬‫ر‬ ‫های‬‫ر‬‫نوا‬ ‫حلقه‬(‫ریاه‬‫س‬ ،‫زرد‬،‫رز‬‫م‬‫قر‬ ،‫ربز‬‫س‬)‫ر‬‫س‬‫ب‬ ‫ررای‬‫ب‬‫رچ‬‫م‬ ‫ره‬‫ب‬ ‫تن‬ ‫مصدومین‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫دست‬ ‫یا‬ ‫پا‬ 6-‫تریاژ‬ ‫پرچم‬‫و‬‫انداز‬‫یر‬‫ز‬ ‫برزنت‬:‫ت‬ ‫ره‬‫ط‬‫محو‬‫در‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ر‬‫ص‬‫مشخ‬ ‫رای‬‫ه‬ ‫رل‬‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫رایی‬‫س‬‫شنا‬ ‫رت‬‫ه‬‫ج‬‫و‬‫راژ‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫نیروهای‬ ‫هدایت‬ 7-‫ر‬‫ش‬‫م‬ ‫مسیرهای‬‫در‬‫مردم‬‫و‬‫ها‬ ‫اتومبیل‬ ‫اهنمایی‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫هدایت‬ ‫برای‬ ‫افیکی‬‫تر‬ ‫های‬ ‫دوک‬‫خص‬ ‫عملیاتی‬ ‫منطقه‬‫در‬ ‫شده‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  65. 65. ‫ادامه‬-‫تریاژ‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ضر‬‫تجهیزات‬- 8-‫تریاژ‬‫عملیات‬ ‫محدوده‬‫نوار‬:‫محد‬‫و‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫ل‬‫کنتر‬‫و‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫جهت‬‫وده‬ ‫ت‬ ‫شده‬ ‫کشیده‬‫عملیات‬ ‫محوطه‬‫ر‬‫دو‬‫دیفه‬‫ر‬‫دو‬ ‫صورت‬‫به‬ ‫که‬‫عملیات‬‫مانع‬‫ا‬ ‫شود‬ ‫متفرقه‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫اف‬‫ر‬‫عبو‬ 9-‫دستی‬ ‫ی‬‫گو‬‫بلند‬:‫اهان‬‫ر‬‫هم‬‫و‬ ‫مصدومین‬ ‫هدایت‬ ‫جهت‬ 10-‫سیم‬ ‫بی‬‫ادیو‬‫ر‬:‫و‬‫تریاژ‬ ‫تیم‬ ‫بین‬ ‫هماهنگی‬‫و‬‫تباد‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫برق‬ ‫جهت‬‫با‬‫تباد‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫فرماندهی‬ ‫سامانه‬ 11-‫قوه‬ ‫اغ‬‫ر‬‫چ‬:‫شب‬‫در‬ ‫شنایی‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫تامین‬ ‫جهت‬ 12-‫فردی‬‫حفاظت‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫تجهی‬:‫ماسک‬ ، ‫دستکو‬ ، ‫کاله‬... 13-‫سوانح‬ ‫پاخخگویی‬ ‫واحد‬ ‫نقلیه‬ ‫وسیله‬:‫ل‬ ‫ی‬‫نگهدار‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫ای‬‫وسیله‬‫و‬ ‫م‬‫ز‬‫وا‬ ‫بورد‬ ‫بک‬ ، ‫بندی‬ ‫آتل‬‫م‬‫ز‬‫لوا‬‫و‬ ‫باند‬ ، ‫زشتیبانی‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫تجهی‬... yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  66. 66. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  67. 67. ‫ثانویه‬ ‫تریاژ‬Secondary ‫دی‬‫ر‬‫موا‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫که‬‫تعداد‬‫آسیب‬‫دیدگان‬‫یاد‬‫ز‬‫بوده‬‫و‬‫امکان‬‫انتقال‬ ‫تمام‬‫آنها‬‫به‬‫مراکز‬‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫یا‬‫ستان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬‫وجود‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫ندا‬‫و‬ ‫مانگاه‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫صحرایی‬‫نیز‬‫محل‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫احداث‬‫نشده‬،‫است‬‫هی‬‫و‬‫گر‬‫ا‬‫ز‬ ‫آسیب‬‫دیدگان‬‫تا‬‫مدت‬‫یادی‬‫ز‬‫در‬‫همان‬‫محل‬‫باای‬‫می‬‫مانند‬. ‫در‬‫این‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫موا‬‫از‬‫سیستم‬‫تریاژ‬SAVE‫استفاده‬‫می‬‫شود‬. ‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬SAVE‫جهت‬‫تشخیص‬‫مصدومینی‬‫است‬‫که‬‫بیشت‬‫رین‬ ‫استفاده‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫از‬‫اقبت‬‫مر‬‫های‬‫موجود‬‫می‬‫برند‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  68. 68. Secondary Assessment of Victim Endpoint yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  69. 69. ‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫به‬ ‫مصدومین‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫طبقه‬SAVE ▪‫آسیب‬‫دید‬‫گانی‬‫که‬‫در‬‫محل‬‫نمی‬‫توان‬‫اقدامی‬‫جهت‬‫نده‬‫ز‬ ‫ماندن‬‫و‬‫مان‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫آنها‬‫انجام‬،‫داد‬‫لیکن‬‫اگر‬‫به‬‫ستان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬‫بر‬‫سند‬ ‫حتما‬‫نجات‬‫خواهند‬‫یافت‬‫و‬‫در‬‫حال‬‫حاضر‬‫مند‬‫ز‬‫نیا‬‫تدابیر‬ ‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فو‬‫می‬‫باشند‬(‫قرمز‬) ▪‫آسیب‬‫دید‬‫گانی‬‫که‬‫بیشترین‬‫فایده‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫از‬‫مداخالت‬‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫موجود‬‫می‬‫برند‬(‫زرد‬) ▪‫آسیب‬‫دید‬‫گانی‬‫که‬‫حتی‬‫ن‬‫بدو‬‫مداخله‬‫مانی‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫هم‬‫نده‬‫ز‬‫می‬ ‫مانند‬(‫سبز‬) ▪‫فوت‬‫شدگان‬(‫سیاه‬) yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  70. 70. ‫شده‬‫نظر‬‫تجدید‬ ‫مای‬‫و‬‫تر‬‫امتیاز‬ RTS : RevisedTrauma Score yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  71. 71. ‫پاسخ‬ ‫چشمی‬ ‫ارادی‬................................................................ ‫صدا‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫در‬................................................... ‫تحریک‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫در‬............................................... ‫واکنش‬ ‫فاقد‬........................................................ 4 3 2 1 ‫پاسخ‬ ‫کالمی‬ ‫آگاه‬................................................................ ‫گیج‬................................................................. ‫نامناسب‬ ‫کلمات‬ ‫بیان‬.............................................. ‫نامفهوم‬ ‫صداهای‬.................................................. ‫پاسخ‬ ‫بدون‬......................................................... 5 4 3 2 1 ‫پاسخ‬ ‫حرکتی‬ ‫دستور‬ ‫از‬ ‫اظاعت‬.................................................. ‫تحریک‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫لوکالیزه‬........................................ ‫تحریک‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫کشیدن‬ ‫پس‬(‫طبیعی‬ ‫فلکسیون‬...)........ ‫درد‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫در‬ ‫طبیعی‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫فلکسیون‬ ‫واکنش‬(‫دکورتی‬‫که‬..) ‫درد‬ ‫به‬ ‫درپاسخ‬ ‫اکستانسیون‬ ‫واکنش‬(‫دسربره‬.............). ‫پاسخ‬ ‫بدون‬........................................................ 6 5 4 3 2 1 ‫گالسکو‬ ‫کمای‬ ‫مقیاس‬GCS: Glasco Coma Scale yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  72. 72. RevisedTrauma Score Glasgow Coma Scale 0 : 3 GCS 1 : 4 - 5 GCS 2 : 6 - 8 GCS 3 : 9 - 12 GCS 4 : 13 - 15 GCS yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  73. 73. RevisedTrauma Score Respiratory Rate 0 = 0 Respirations 1 = 1 - 5 Respirations 2 = 6 - 9 Respirations 3 = >29 Respirations 4 = 10 - 29 Respirations yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  74. 74. RevisedTrauma Score Systolic BP 0 = 0 1 = 1 - 49 2 = 50 - 75 3 = 76 - 89 4 = > 89 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  75. 75. RevisedTrauma Score (RTS) RRSBPGCSNo. 10-29>8913-154 >2976-899-123 6-950-756-82 1-51 -494-51 0030 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  76. 76. RTS‫ات‬‫ز‬‫امتیا‬‫تفسیر‬ ‫امتیاز‬‫ر‬ ‫حداک‬(12: )‫صدمه‬‫حداقل‬‫نماینگر‬ ‫امتیاز‬ ‫حداقل‬(0: )‫صدمه‬ ‫بیشترین‬‫نماینگر‬ ‫امتیاز‬11‫کمتر‬ ‫یا‬:‫بالقوه‬ ‫اهمیت‬ ‫با‬‫صدمات‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  77. 77. ‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬ RTS‫امتیاز‬‫از‬ ‫ی‬‫تاخیر‬ Delayed 12 ‫ی‬‫اضطرار‬ Urgent 11 ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فو‬ Immediate 10-3 ‫سردخانه‬ Morgue ‫از‬‫کمتر‬3 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  78. 78. ‫بحران‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیمارستان‬ ‫تریاژ‬ (‫باشد‬ ‫مي‬ ‫بیمارستان‬ ‫ورودي‬ ‫در‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ‫مكان‬) ‫قرمز‬‫زرد‬‫سبز‬‫آبي‬‫مشكي‬ ‫فوري‬ ‫خیلي‬ ‫آمیز‬ ‫مخاطره‬ ‫وضعیت‬ ‫حیات‬:‫شوک‬ ‫شدید‬ ‫های‬ ‫خونریزی‬ ‫قاب‬ ‫تنفسی‬ ‫مشكالت‬‫ل‬ ‫اصالح‬ ‫باز‬ ‫های‬ ‫شكستگی‬ ‫درجه‬ ‫سوختگی‬2‫و‬3 MI ‫كم‬ ‫با‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫مي‬ ‫بیمار‬‫ك‬ ‫فوري‬stable‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫ماند‬ ‫مي‬ ‫زنده‬ ‫احتماال‬ ‫فوری‬ ‫اثرات‬ ‫صدمات‬ ‫گذاش‬ ‫بجا‬ ‫سیستمیك‬‫ته‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫اماهنوزتهدید‬ ‫نیست‬ ‫زندگي‬ ‫ح‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫تنفسي‬ ‫مشكل‬‫اد‬ ‫هوشیاري‬ ‫اختالل‬ ‫كوما‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫مراقبت‬ ‫را‬ ‫مصدوم‬ ‫است‬ 60-45‫دقیقه‬ stable‫نگهدارد‬ ‫غیرفوري‬(‫تاخیري‬) ‫و‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫صدمات‬ ‫عارضه‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫سیستمیك‬ ‫بسته‬ ‫شكستگی‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫خفیف‬ ‫آسیب‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫خفیف‬ ‫سوختگی‬ ‫حال‬ ‫مراقبت‬ ‫حداقل‬ ‫با‬ ‫ساعت‬ ‫چند‬ ‫تا‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫تر‬ ‫وخیم‬ ‫منتظر‬ ‫زیاد‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫بق‬ ‫وشانس‬ ‫دارند‬‫ا‬ ‫است‬ ‫كم‬ ‫با‬ ‫مغزی‬ ‫صدمات‬ ، ‫كوما‬ ‫هیپو‬/‫هیپرترمی‬ ‫شدید‬ ‫ا‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫سوختگي‬‫ز‬ 40% ‫قرمز‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬ ‫سبز‬ ‫و‬ ‫زرد‬ ‫و‬ ‫درمان‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫مرده‬ ‫بیما‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫عدم‬‫ر‬ ،‫تنفس‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫و‬ ‫نبض‬ ‫فشارخون‬ ‫شانس‬ ‫نداشتن‬ ‫علیرغم‬ ‫بقا‬ ‫درمانی‬ ‫اقدامات‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  79. 79. ‫بحران‬‫در‬ ‫ستانی‬‫ر‬‫بيما‬‫ترياژ‬ ‫موج‬‫ل‬‫او‬:80-50%‫مصدومین‬‫كه‬‫خودشان‬‫يا‬‫توسط‬‫ديگران‬‫تا‬30‫دقيقه‬ ‫ل‬‫او‬‫پذیرش‬‫می‬‫شوند‬. ‫موج‬‫دوم‬:50-20%‫مصدومین‬‫كه‬‫حدود‬‫يكساعت‬‫بعد‬‫به‬‫ستان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫سیده‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫نياز‬‫به‬‫اقبت‬‫مر‬‫بيشتر‬‫ند‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫در‬‫حاليكه‬‫ستان‬‫ر‬‫بيما‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬‫ل‬‫او‬ ‫ال‬ ‫اش‬‫شده‬ ‫تيم‬‫ترياژ‬‫بايد‬‫در‬‫ودی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ستان‬‫ر‬‫بيما‬‫با‬‫ترياژ‬‫دقيق‬‫مانع‬‫از‬‫ال‬ ‫اش‬‫بیمورد‬ ‫تخت‬‫های‬‫ستانی‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬‫شوند‬‫و‬‫مانگاه‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫برای‬‫خدمت‬‫به‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫گر‬‫ل‬‫او‬‫فعال‬ ‫شود‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  80. 80. ‫تریاژ‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫انر‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫بخو‬‫در‬ ‫کودکان‬ EMERGENCY SEVERITY INDEX ( ESI ) yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  81. 81. •‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬‫معیار‬(ESI)‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫سطحی‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ‫ار‬‫ز‬‫اب‬ ‫یک‬ ‫بر‬ ‫با‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫بخش‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫آسان‬ ‫برد‬‫ر‬‫کا‬‫ی‬ ‫رس‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫همزمان‬ ‫آن‬‫حل‬‫اه‬‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ی‬‫بیمار‬‫شدت‬. •‫تخمی‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ی‬‫بیمار‬ ‫حدت‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ‫پرستار‬ ً ‫مقدمتا‬‫می‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ند‬‫ز‬.‫م‬ ‫باال‬‫حدت‬ ‫سطح‬‫ایط‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫با‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫یک‬ ‫صورتیکه‬‫در‬‫واجه‬ ‫نباشد‬(‫ودو‬ ‫یک‬ ‫سطح‬ESI)‫مورد‬ ‫منبع‬ ‫امات‬‫ز‬‫ال‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ‫پرستار‬ ‫م‬‫آورد‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫سطح‬ ‫یک‬ ‫تعیین‬‫به‬ ‫کمک‬‫جهت‬ ‫انتظار‬‫کند‬ ‫ی‬( ‫ینج‬‫و‬‫وچهار‬ ‫سه‬‫سطح‬ESI.) yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  82. 82. ESI ‫شعار‬ “Getting the Right Patient to the Right Resource at Right Place and at the Right Time” yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  83. 83. ✓‫س‬ ‫تمامی‬‫در‬ ‫کودکان‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫چیز‬‫چه‬ ‫اینکه‬‫از‬‫مناسبی‬ ‫درک‬ ‫باید‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬‫نین‬ "‫طبیعی‬"‫باشد‬‫داشته‬ ،‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫تلقی‬. -‫گرفت‬ ‫عهده‬‫به‬ ‫از‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫کودکان‬‫مورد‬‫در‬ ‫کافی‬‫آموزش‬ ‫اهمیت‬‫تریاژ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫گیرد‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫یادی‬‫ز‬ ‫توجه‬‫مورد‬ ‫باید‬ ‫کودک‬. ✓‫گردد‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬‫جامع‬‫تشخیص‬ ‫باعث‬‫تریاژ‬. ✓‫کودکان‬=‫یر‬‫ز‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬18‫سال‬ ✓‫اد‬‫ز‬‫نو‬=‫سیستم‬ ‫در‬ESI،"‫اد‬‫ز‬‫نو‬"‫اولین‬ ‫به‬ ‫ز‬‫هنو‬ ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫اطالق‬‫فردی‬ ‫به‬‫سال‬ ‫است‬ ‫نرسیده‬ ‫تولدش‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  84. 84. ‫چیست؟‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬‫تریاژ‬ ‫تفاوت‬ ✓‫م‬‫ر‬‫چها‬‫ی‬‫نسخه‬‫در‬ESI‫ب‬ ‫یکسانی‬ ‫الگوریتم‬‫از‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬‫که‬ ‫است‬‫م‬‫ز‬‫ال‬‫تمام‬‫ای‬‫ر‬ ‫کند‬ ‫پیروی‬ ،‫گساالن‬‫ر‬‫بز‬ ‫و‬ ‫کودکان‬،‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬. ✓‫یکس‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬،‫سن‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫ن‬‫بدو‬ ،‫الگوریتم‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫با‬‫باشد‬‫می‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ها‬ ‫تفاوت‬ ‫به‬ ‫مریوط‬ ‫نکات‬ ‫کودکان‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫در‬ ‫ی‬‫گیر‬ ‫تصمیم‬ ‫ایند‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫در‬ ‫ولی‬‫وابسته‬‫ی‬ ‫گیرند‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫نظر‬‫مد‬ ‫باید‬ ‫ی‬‫ژ‬‫فیزیولو‬ ‫و‬ ‫آناتومی‬ ،‫نمو‬ ‫و‬‫شد‬‫ر‬ ‫در‬ ‫سن‬ ‫به‬. ✓‫ت‬ ‫ر‬‫منظو‬ ‫به‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫یک‬‫دقیق‬ ‫و‬‫سریع‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬ ‫هدف‬‫سطح‬ ‫عیین‬ ‫ی‬ ‫بررس‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫بخش‬‫مناسب‬ ‫قسمت‬ ‫به‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫به‬ ‫هدایت‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫تریاژ‬‫و‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫دقیق‬‫مان‬‫ر‬‫د‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  85. 85. ‫د‬‫نظر‬‫در‬‫باید‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ارزیابی‬‫هنگام‬‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬ ‫که‬ ‫نکاتی‬‫باشد‬ ‫اشته‬: 1.‫د‬‫ر‬‫استاندا‬‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫از‬‫استفاده‬6‫کودکان‬ ‫تریاژ‬‫ارزیابی‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ای‬‫مرحله‬ 2.‫کودکان‬‫حیاتی‬‫عالیم‬ ‫ی‬‫گیر‬ ‫ه‬‫ز‬‫اندا‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫مناسب‬‫ی‬ ‫ه‬‫ز‬‫اندا‬‫با‬‫ات‬‫ز‬‫تجهی‬‫از‬‫استفاده‬ 3.‫ن‬‫خو‬‫فشار‬‫دقیق‬‫ل‬‫کنتر‬ ‫پائین‬‫ن‬‫خو‬‫فشار‬ ‫با‬‫کودک‬ ‫یک‬(‫نابالغ‬‫کودکان‬ ‫در‬‫شوک‬ ‫از‬‫ی‬‫تاخیر‬‫نشان‬)‫شدت‬‫شاخص‬ ‫یک‬‫سطح‬‫در‬‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫بیمار‬‫جان‬‫نجات‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫مداخله‬‫به‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فو‬‫نیاز‬‫و‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬. 4.‫قلب،تنفس‬‫ضربان‬ ‫تعداد‬‫دقیق‬‫ل‬‫کنتر‬ 5.‫دبستانی‬ ‫پیش‬‫کودکان‬‫همچنین‬‫و‬‫نویا‬‫کودکان‬ ،‫ادان‬‫ز‬‫نو‬‫بدن‬‫سطح‬ ‫به‬‫توجه‬ ‫بیشتر‬‫آنها‬‫در‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫مایعات‬‫و‬ ‫دما‬‫فتن‬‫ر‬ ‫دست‬‫از‬‫خطر‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  86. 86. 6.‫کاف‬‫اطالعات‬‫آوردن‬‫دست‬‫به‬‫ر‬‫منظو‬‫به‬‫آنها‬‫بدن‬‫ن‬‫و‬‫در‬‫صداهای‬ ‫به‬‫کردن‬‫گوش‬ ‫و‬ ‫ملس‬،‫مشاهده‬‫ی‬ 7.‫حیات‬‫عالیم‬ ‫چک‬‫کنار‬‫در‬‫ی‬ ‫پوس‬‫ر‬‫گو‬‫ر‬‫تو‬‫و‬ ‫دما‬،‫نگ‬‫ر‬‫ل‬‫کنتر‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ی‬ ‫دس‬‫های‬‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫از‬‫استفاده‬‫ی‬ 8.‫ن‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫دقیق‬‫محاسبه‬(‫کیلوگرم‬‫به‬) ‫شود‬ ‫ده‬‫ز‬‫تخمین‬‫اقبین‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫یا‬ ‫والدین‬،‫پرستار‬‫توسط‬‫نباید‬‫ن‬‫ز‬‫و‬. ‫مانند‬‫هایی‬‫ش‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫از‬‫دیده‬ ‫آسیب‬‫بیمار‬‫کودک‬ ‫یک‬‫ن‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫تخمین‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫توان‬‫می‬‫انی‬‫ر‬‫بح‬‫ایط‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫در‬‫بر‬ ‫نوار‬ ‫کرد‬‫استفاده‬ ‫قد‬ ‫ی‬‫پایه‬. 9.‫بالینی‬‫عالیم‬ ‫به‬‫دقیق‬‫توجه‬: ‫د‬‫نظر‬‫از‬‫ی‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫و‬ ‫بوده‬‫ظریف‬‫بسیار‬‫خردسال‬‫و‬ ‫اد‬‫ز‬‫نو‬‫در‬‫است‬‫ممکن‬‫شدید‬ ‫ی‬‫بیمار‬ ‫یک‬‫عالیم‬‫بماند‬‫ر‬‫و‬. ‫ح‬‫که‬‫هستند‬‫دالیلی‬‫همه‬‫هایپوترمی‬‫و‬ ‫شدید‬‫ضعیف،حساسیت‬‫خوردن‬‫شیر‬‫مثال‬‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬‫یک‬‫در‬ ‫ی‬ ‫هستند‬‫کننده‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫نگ‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫مناسبی‬‫ظاهر‬‫که‬‫اد‬‫ز‬‫نو‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  87. 87. 10.‫باشد‬ ‫آمیز‬ ‫اق‬‫ر‬‫اغ‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫به‬ ‫پاسخ‬‫کودکان‬‫در‬. 11.‫از‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫ادان‬‫ز‬‫نو‬9‫صح‬‫ام‬‫ر‬‫آ‬ ،‫غیرترسناک‬ ‫ی‬ ‫شیوه‬‫به‬ ‫ها‬‫آن‬ ‫با‬ ‫کردن‬‫برخورد‬ ‫لذا‬ ،‫ند‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫بیگانگان‬ ‫از‬ ‫یادی‬‫ز‬‫ترس‬ ‫نویا‬‫کودکان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ماه‬‫بت‬ ‫ت‬‫در‬ ‫ها‬‫آن‬ ‫کنار‬‫در‬ ‫اعتماد‬‫قابل‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫یک‬‫حضور‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ه‬‫ز‬‫اجا‬‫و‬ ‫مستقیم‬ ‫بصورت‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫به‬ ‫نگاه‬‫و‬‫کودکان‬ ‫چشم‬ ‫سطح‬‫تا‬ ‫کردن،نشستن‬‫لحظات‬ ‫مامی‬ ‫کند‬‫تر‬‫آسان‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬.‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬ ‫ها‬‫کمک‬‫گرفتن‬‫نظر‬‫در‬‫و‬ ‫اقبش‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫پاهای‬ ‫روی‬‫بر‬ ‫گرفتن‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫به‬‫دادن‬ ‫ه‬‫ز‬‫اجا‬‫مانند‬ ‫موری‬ ‫کند‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫ترس‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫کم‬ ‫به‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫پایشگر‬ ‫دستگاه‬ ‫اتصال‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬‫لباس‬ ‫آوردن‬‫در‬. 12.‫ترسو‬ ‫یا‬‫ی‬ ‫خجال‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ند‬‫ر‬‫ندا‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫خود‬ ‫مشکل‬‫بیان‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫کافی‬ ‫بانی‬‫ز‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫ها‬ ‫دبستانی‬‫پیش‬ ‫از‬ ‫ی‬‫بسیار‬ ‫هستند‬.‫شود‬‫یافت‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫کودک‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫از‬ ‫باید‬ ‫مربوطه‬‫اطالعات‬ ‫و‬‫اصلی‬ ‫مشکالت‬ ‫ایط‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫این‬‫در‬. 13.‫صحبت‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫وا‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫اقبش‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫سپس‬‫و‬ ‫کرده‬‫صحبت‬‫کودک‬‫خود‬ ‫با‬ ‫باید‬ ‫ابتدا‬ ،‫سه‬‫ر‬‫مد‬‫سنین‬‫در‬‫کودکان‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫کنید‬.‫دهید‬‫توضیح‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ایند‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫اقدامی‬ ‫هر‬‫از‬‫قبل‬.‫نمائید‬ ‫اجتناب‬ ‫کردن‬‫بحث‬ ‫از‬. 14.‫نیز‬ ‫ها‬‫آن‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫بخاطر‬ ‫باید‬ ‫ولی‬ ‫گیرد‬‫انجام‬ ‫بزرگسال‬ ‫مشابه‬‫تواند‬ ‫می‬‫بلوغ‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫دو‬‫در‬ ‫فیزیکی‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫غلطی‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫تصو‬ ‫و‬‫ها‬‫ترس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ترسیده‬ ‫خردسال‬‫یک‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ه‬‫ز‬‫اندا‬ ‫به‬ ‫توانند‬ ‫می‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  88. 88. ‫ادان‬‫ز‬‫نو‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ✓،‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬‫شاخص‬‫تریاژ‬‫سیستم‬ ‫در‬"‫اد‬‫ز‬‫نو‬"‫س‬ ‫اولین‬‫به‬‫ز‬‫هنو‬‫که‬‫شود‬ ‫می‬‫اطالق‬‫فردی‬ ‫به‬‫ال‬ ‫است‬ ‫نرسیده‬ ‫تولدش‬. ✓‫ارز‬ ‫توانند‬‫می‬،‫جدی‬‫ی‬‫بیمار‬ ‫یک‬‫دقیق‬‫عالیم‬ ‫اغلب‬‫و‬ ‫بانی‬‫ز‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫کمبود‬‫دلیل‬‫به‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫این‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫دقیق‬‫یابی‬ ‫کنند‬‫تر‬‫مشکل‬. ✓‫مش‬‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫که‬‫هایی‬‫آن‬‫ی‬ ‫ح‬،‫ی‬‫بیمار‬‫عالیم‬ ‫و‬‫ها‬‫نشانه‬‫مورد‬‫در‬ ‫والدین‬‫های‬ ‫انی‬‫ر‬‫نگ‬‫نبوده‬‫هود‬ ‫شود‬ ‫تلقی‬‫جدی‬ ‫باید‬ ،‫است‬. ‫فیزیکی‬ ‫عالیم‬ ‫مورد‬‫در‬‫چه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫انی‬‫ر‬‫نگ‬ ‫این‬(‫تب‬ ‫مانند‬)‫غیرطبیعی‬‫فتار‬‫ر‬‫یک‬ ‫مورد‬‫در‬‫چه‬‫و‬(‫ی‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫بیق‬/‫ی‬‫پذیر‬ ‫تحریک‬/‫بی‬ ‫و‬ ‫داد‬‫مداوم‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫داد‬) ‫باشند‬ ‫می‬ ‫مهم‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  89. 89. ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬ ‫یک‬ ‫سطح‬ ✓‫هس‬ ‫انی‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫خطرناکترین‬‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬‫یک‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬‫که‬‫تند‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫اجعه‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫بخش‬‫به‬. ✓‫منتظر‬‫مان‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫آغاز‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫کوتاهی‬‫مان‬‫ز‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ح‬‫توانند‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫این‬‫بمانند‬. ✓‫ان‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬ ‫یک‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫بالینی‬ ‫وضعیت‬ ‫که‬ ‫آنجایی‬‫از‬‫ی‬ ‫س‬ ‫ط‬‫در‬‫نیاز‬‫مورد‬‫تسهیالت‬ ‫ی‬‫ه‬‫ر‬‫با‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫ی‬‫گیر‬ ‫تصمیم‬ ،‫باشد‬ ‫می‬‫ناپایدار‬‫اقامت‬‫ی‬ ‫نیست‬‫م‬‫ز‬‫ال‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫بخش‬‫در‬. ✓‫حض‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬‫کنار‬‫در‬‫پرستار‬ ‫یک‬‫و‬ ‫پزشک‬ ‫یک‬‫که‬‫ند‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫نیاز‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫این‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫انج‬ ‫جانشان‬ ‫نجات‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫انی‬‫ر‬‫بح‬ ‫ی‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫مداخالت‬‫که‬ ‫باشند‬‫داشته‬‫گیرد‬ ‫ام‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  90. 90. - ) ( • • • • •- ( ) / • • •: •>4-3 •:/ • •( ) ) ( •() • •() •( / ) • yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  91. 91. ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬‫دو‬ ‫سطح‬ ✓‫ب‬‫ی‬‫نیاز‬‫و‬ ‫بوده‬‫بیمار‬ ‫ایط‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫پایه‬‫بر‬ ،‫یک‬‫سطح‬ ‫مشابه‬،‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬‫شاخص‬ ‫دو‬‫سطح‬ ‫حدت‬‫تعیین‬‫نظر‬‫در‬ ‫ه‬ ‫باشد‬‫نمی‬‫ی‬‫گیر‬‫تصمیم‬‫در‬‫تسهیالت‬‫از‬‫استفاده‬‫گرفتن‬. • • •/ <28≥38 <90<5/36 ) / / / / ( ) ( () ) ( • •) ( • - - ) ( - ( -) - yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  92. 92. ‫شا‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫هنگام‬‫تسهیالت‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬‫خص‬ ‫کودکان‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬ ✓‫پیش‬ ‫شامل‬،‫بزرگساالن‬ ‫در‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬‫مشابه‬ ،‫کودکان‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬‫بینی‬ ‫سطوح‬‫یعنی‬‫کمتر‬‫حدت‬ ‫با‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫سه‬‫تمایز‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ی‬ ‫روش‬‫عنوان‬‫به‬‫تسهیالت‬5-4-3‫باشد‬ ‫می‬. ✓‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫چالش‬ ‫در‬ ‫کودکان‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫مورد‬‫تسهیالت‬‫بینی‬‫پیش‬‫اوقات‬ ‫گاهی‬. ✓‫بزرگ‬‫به‬‫نسبت‬‫ی‬‫بیشتر‬‫تسهیالت‬‫تعداد‬‫مند‬‫ز‬‫نیا‬ ‫کودکان‬‫ایط‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫برخی‬ ‫در‬‫که‬ ‫است‬‫آن‬‫دلیل‬‫یک‬‫باشند‬ ‫می‬‫ساالن‬. ✓‫سطح‬‫که‬‫اند‬ ‫داده‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫مطالعات‬5‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مورد‬‫کمتر‬ ‫کودکان‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬. ✓‫متف‬‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫کودک‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬،‫یکسان‬‫مشکالت‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫در‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬‫اوقات‬ ‫گاهی‬‫اوتی‬ ‫کنند‬‫طلب‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫بزرگساالن‬‫به‬‫نسبت‬.‫باشن‬‫داشته‬‫بخیه‬‫به‬‫نیاز‬‫که‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫مثال،پارگی‬ ‫عنوان‬‫به‬‫بزرگساالن‬ ‫مورد‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫د‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫در‬4‫گیرند‬ ‫می‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬.‫به‬‫نیاز‬ ‫کودکان‬‫بخش‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬‫از‬‫برخی‬‫که‬ ‫حالی‬ ‫در‬‫ام‬‫ر‬‫آ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫نظر‬‫به‬ ‫مضطرب‬‫بسیار‬ ،‫بوده‬ ‫سه‬‫ر‬‫مد‬ ‫سن‬ ‫یر‬‫ز‬ ‫ها‬‫آن‬‫اگر‬ ‫ویژه‬‫به‬،‫ند‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫پارگی‬ ‫ترمیم‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ی‬ ‫بخش‬‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫رسند‬ ‫نکنند‬ ‫ی‬‫همکار‬.‫می‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫نظا‬ ‫و‬‫وریدی‬‫داخل‬ ‫داروهای‬‫تجویز‬ ،‫وریدی‬‫داخل‬ ‫ی‬ ‫دسترس‬ ‫شامل‬‫ی‬ ‫بخش‬‫ام‬‫ر‬‫آ‬‫باشد‬. ‫تسهی‬‫از‬ ‫مورد‬‫یک‬‫از‬ ‫بیش‬‫به‬ ‫شان‬‫ز‬‫نیا‬‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬‫ی‬ ‫بخش‬‫ام‬‫ر‬‫آ‬‫پروتکل‬‫تحت‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫تمام‬،‫این‬‫ر‬‫بناب‬‫داشته‬‫نیاز‬‫الت‬ ‫گیرند‬ ‫می‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬ ‫سه‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫در‬‫حداقل‬ ‫و‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  93. 93. ‫حساب‬ ‫به‬ ‫تسهیالت‬ ‫جزو‬ ‫که‬ ‫مواردی‬ ‫آیند‬ ‫می‬ ‫به‬ ‫تسهیالت‬ ‫جزو‬ ‫که‬ ‫مواردی‬‫حساب‬ ‫آیند‬ ‫نمی‬ •‫آزمایشات‬(‫ادرار‬ ، ‫خون‬) •ECG‫گرافی‬ ‫رادیو‬ ، •CT،MRI، ‫سونوگرافی‬ ، ‫آنژیوگرافی‬ •‫معاینه‬ ‫و‬ ‫حال‬ ‫شرح‬ •‫یا‬ ‫غربالگری‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫آزمایش‬ ‫سریع‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫تستهای‬ •‫وریدی‬ ‫مایعات‬(‫هیدراسیون‬)•‫گرفتن‬IV‫سالین‬ ‫یا‬ ‫هپارین‬ ‫و‬ ‫تنها‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫الک‬ •‫داروهای‬IV‫یا‬IM‫نبوالیزر‬ ‫یا‬•‫خوراکی‬ ‫داروی‬ •‫کزاز‬ ‫واکسن‬ •‫نسخه‬ ‫تجدید‬ •‫تخصصی‬ ‫مشاوره‬•‫خانواده‬ ‫پزشک‬ ‫با‬ ‫تلفنی‬ ‫تماس‬ •‫ساده‬ ‫پروسیجر‬=1(‫ترمیم‬•‫زخم‬ ‫ساده‬ ‫اداره‬(‫بازدید‬ ، ‫پانسمان‬) yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  94. 94. ‫ها‬ ‫مثال‬‫مداخالت‬‫نیاز‬ ‫مورد‬‫تسهیالت‬ ‫کودک‬10‫با‬ ‫تماس‬ ‫بعلت‬ ‫ساله‬ ‫سمی‬ ‫پیچک‬ ‫شرح‬‫معاینه‬ ‫و‬ ‫حال‬‫هیچ‬ ‫مرد‬52‫داروی‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ساله‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫فشارخونش‬ ‫شرح‬‫معاینه‬ ‫و‬ ‫حال‬‫هیچ‬ ‫پسر‬19‫گلودرد‬ ‫و‬ ‫تب‬ ‫با‬ ‫ساله‬‫معاینه‬، ‫گلو‬ ‫کشت‬ ، ‫دارو‬ ‫تجویز‬ ‫یک‬ ‫خانم‬29‫ادرار‬ ‫سوزش‬ ‫با‬ ‫ساله‬ ‫واژن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ترشح‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫معاینه‬‫کشت‬ ‫و‬ ‫آنالیز‬ ، ‫دارو‬ ‫تجویز‬ ، ‫ادرار‬ ‫یک‬ ‫مرد‬22‫درد‬ ‫با‬ ‫ساله‬RUQ‫و‬ ‫امروز‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفراغ‬ ‫و‬ ‫تهوع‬ ‫صبح‬ ، ‫وریدی‬ ‫مایعات‬ ، ‫معاینه‬ CT، ‫اسکن‬‫احتماال‬ ‫جراحی‬ ‫مشاوره‬ ‫بیشتر‬‫ا‬‫ز‬ ‫یک‬ ‫خانم‬45‫پای‬ ‫ساق‬ ‫درد‬ ‫با‬ ‫ساله‬ ‫سابقه‬ ‫و‬ ‫راست‬‫بیحرکتی‬ ، ‫معاینه‬، ‫آزمایشات‬ ‫داپلر‬ ‫سونوگرافی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫بیشتر‬‫ز‬ ‫یک‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  95. 95. ‫مایی‬‫و‬‫تر‬ ‫ما‬‫و‬‫تر‬‫دچار‬ ‫اطفال‬‫تریاژ‬ ✓‫شاخ‬ ‫مناسب‬‫سطح‬‫در‬‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫ی‬‫ظاهر‬ ‫های‬ ‫نشانه‬‫و‬ ‫عالیم‬‫و‬‫آسیب‬ ‫مکانیسم‬ ‫اساس‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫باید‬ ،‫ترومائی‬‫کودکان‬‫شدت‬‫ص‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫به‬ ‫اجعه‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫نحوه‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫پرستا‬‫ی‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫نظ‬ ‫اساس‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫نه‬ ،‫بگیرند‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬. -‫ی‬ ‫پش‬‫تخته‬ ‫از‬‫استفاده‬‫با‬‫یا‬‫بیمارستانی‬‫پیش‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫اور‬‫سرویس‬‫توسط‬‫اینکه‬‫اساس‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫نباید‬‫کودکان‬‫در‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫اور‬‫شدت‬‫شاخص‬‫مثال،سطح‬‫عنوان‬‫به‬‫یا‬‫گردن‬‫کالر‬‫تعیین‬ ،‫اند‬‫شده‬‫منتقل‬‫ی‬ ‫شود‬ ✓‫در‬‫صورت‬ ‫این‬‫در‬‫که‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫حیات‬ ‫دهنده‬ ‫نجات‬ ‫اقدامات‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫که‬ ‫ترومایی‬ ‫بیمار‬ ‫هر‬‫یک‬ ‫سطح‬‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬‫شاخص‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ی‬ ‫گیرند‬ ‫می‬. ✓‫در‬‫باید‬ ‫پرخطر‬ ‫ترومای‬ ‫مکانیسم‬‫با‬ ‫ی‬‫بیمار‬ ‫هر‬‫دو‬ ‫سطح‬‫بگیرد‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫شدت‬‫شاخص‬. ✓‫شدن‬ ‫تر‬ ‫بدحال‬ ‫و‬‫شدن‬‫تر‬ ‫وخیم‬‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫باید‬ ‫ترومائی‬‫کودکان‬ ‫به‬ ‫اقبت‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ی‬ ‫ایه‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫پرستار‬‫ی‬‫جلوگیر‬ ‫شود‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  96. 96. ‫ان‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫اعصا‬ ‫مشکالت‬ ‫با‬ ‫اطفال‬‫تریاژ‬ ✓‫تریاژ‬‫پرستار‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫بفردی‬‫منحصر‬ ‫چالش‬ ‫کودکان‬‫بین‬‫در‬ ‫ان‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫و‬‫اعصاب‬‫های‬ ‫فوریت‬‫می‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫کند‬. ✓‫شامل‬ ‫مختلفی‬ ‫عالیم‬ ‫با‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬: ‫ی‬ ‫خودکش‬‫افکار‬ ،‫هذیان‬ ،‫،توهم‬ ‫انوییا‬‫ر‬‫پا‬ ،‫ای‬‫مبارزه‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تهاجمی‬‫فتار‬‫ر‬/‫سای‬ ،‫ی‬ ‫کش‬ ‫آدم‬‫حاد‬ ‫ز‬‫کو‬ ‫در‬ ‫باید‬‫که‬ ،‫دهند‬ ‫نشان‬‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫خطر‬‫باالی‬‫جات‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫ی‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫بی‬ ‫و‬‫اب‬‫ر‬‫،اضط‬‫دو‬‫سطح‬ ‫بگیرند‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬‫شاخص‬. ✓‫یاف‬‫مان‬‫ز‬‫سا‬‫غیر‬ ‫های‬ ‫توهم‬ ‫و‬ ‫هذیانهای‬ ،‫ن‬‫یانتاسیو‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫دیس‬ ،‫ن‬‫کنفوزیو‬ ‫با‬ ‫کودکی‬ ‫هر‬‫در‬ ‫باید‬ ‫ته‬ ‫دو‬‫سطح‬‫بگیرند‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬ ‫شاخص‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  97. 97. ‫همزمان‬ ‫یهای‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫درکودکان‬‫تریاژ‬ ✓‫سط‬ ‫در‬‫اشتباهی‬‫بصورت‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬ ،‫دیگر‬ ‫همزمان‬ ‫یهای‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫با‬ ‫کودکان‬‫که‬‫اند‬ ‫سیده‬‫ر‬‫نتیجه‬‫این‬‫به‬ ‫محققان‬‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫باال‬ ‫وح‬ ‫گردند‬ ‫تریاژ‬ ‫پائین‬. ✓‫اصل‬:‫شوند‬‫تریاژ‬ ‫باالتر‬ ‫سطوح‬ ‫در‬ ‫خودبخود‬ ‫همزمان‬ ‫ی‬‫بیمار‬ ‫وجود‬‫دلیل‬‫به‬‫نباید‬ ‫کودکان‬. ✓‫مزمن‬ ‫وضعیت‬‫با‬‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬(‫کوتاه‬ ‫ی‬‫روده‬،‫متابولیک‬ ‫های‬‫م‬‫ر‬‫سند‬،‫تشنج‬،‫بیفیدا‬‫اسپینا‬)‫ارزیابی‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬‫و‬‫تر‬ ‫گسترده‬ ‫های‬ ‫باشند‬‫داشته‬‫نیاز‬‫مشابه‬ ‫شکایات‬ ‫با‬ ‫سالم‬ ‫کودکان‬‫به‬‫نسبت‬‫ی‬‫تر‬‫ی‬ ‫تخصص‬‫مایشات‬‫ز‬‫آ‬‫ولی‬‫اط‬ ‫و‬ ‫حال‬ ‫شرح‬‫یک‬‫ودی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫العات‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫کننده‬‫کمک‬‫بسیار‬‫تشخیص‬‫این‬ ‫در‬‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫کودک‬‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫از‬ ‫مناسب‬. ‫مثال‬: 1-‫کودک‬10‫بطنی‬ ‫شنت‬ ‫با‬ ‫دار‬‫تب‬ ‫ی‬‫ساله‬-‫کودک‬‫به‬‫نسبت‬ ‫صفاقی‬10‫به‬ ،‫سد‬‫ر‬ ‫نمی‬‫بنظر‬ ‫بدحال‬‫که‬‫ایزوله‬ ‫تب‬‫با‬ ‫ساملی‬ ‫ی‬‫ساله‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫نیاز‬‫ی‬‫تر‬ ‫گسترده‬ ‫های‬‫ارزیابی‬. 2-‫ن‬ ‫باال‬ ‫حدت‬ ‫سطوح‬‫به‬ ‫احتماال‬ ‫ادی‬‫ز‬‫مادر‬‫قلبی‬ ‫ی‬‫بیمار‬‫سابقه‬‫دلیل‬‫به‬ ‫تنها‬‫است‬ ‫خورده‬‫پیچ‬‫پایش‬ ‫مچ‬‫که‬ ‫کودکی‬‫داشت‬‫نخواهد‬‫یاز‬. yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  98. 98. ‫مثالها‬ ‫مادرکودک‬4‫گوید‬ ‫می‬ ‫گریه‬‫حال‬ ‫در‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬«‫شد‬ ‫غافل‬ ‫دقیقه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫فقط‬‫م‬» .‫تن‬ ‫تحت‬ ً ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫فو‬ ‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫آورده‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫ل‬‫منز‬‫استخر‬ ‫از‬ ‫همسایه‬ ‫توسط‬ ،‫کودک‬‫فس‬ ‫است‬ ‫گرفته‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫دهان‬‫به‬ ‫دهان‬.‫فاقد‬ ‫ولی‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫خودبخود‬ ‫تنفس‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫پاسخدهی‬. ‫به‬ ‫ود‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫در‬‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬:‫نبض‬ ‫تعداد‬126‫تنفس‬ ‫تعداد‬ ،28‫فشار‬ ، ‫ن‬‫خو‬80/64‫و‬SpO2 96%‫است‬. ‫پاخخدهی‬ ‫فاقد‬ ‫سطح‬1 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  99. 99. ‫کودک‬ ‫مادر‬19‫گوید‬ ‫می‬ ‫اسیمه‬‫ر‬‫س‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ماهه‬«‫دوی‬ ‫می‬ ‫ش‬‫ر‬‫اد‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫دنبال‬‫به‬‫د‬ ‫شد‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫پا‬ ‫لبش‬ ‫و‬‫میز‬‫لبه‬ ‫به‬ ‫خورد‬ ‫که‬.‫بود‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫ن‬‫خو‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫جا‬ ‫همه‬.‫فکر‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫بخیه‬ ‫تحمل‬ ‫نکنم‬».‫پا‬ ‫که‬ ‫گویید‬ ‫می‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫به‬ ‫شما‬‫رگی‬2 ‫وج‬‫است‬ ‫فته‬‫ر‬ ‫اتر‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫ن‬‫ورمیلیو‬ ‫لبه‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬ ‫لب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ی‬‫سانتیمتر‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫ود‬. ‫است‬ ‫طبیعی‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫سن‬ ‫با‬ ‫متناسب‬ ‫حیاتی‬ ‫عالیم‬. ‫نیاز‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫تسهیالت‬ ‫تعداد‬:‫بیشتر‬ ‫یا‬‫دو‬ ‫سطح‬3 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  100. 100. ‫پسر‬16‫آید‬ ‫می‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫به‬ ‫شنا‬ ‫لباس‬ ‫با‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬.‫هنگام‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫است‬ ‫کرده‬ ‫برخورد‬ ‫استخر‬ ‫کف‬‫به‬‫شیرجه‬.‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫پیشانی‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫اش‬‫ر‬‫خ‬‫ینی‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬.‫ویزی‬‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫هردودست‬ ‫در‬ ‫گزگز‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫دلیل‬‫به‬ ‫گوید‬‫می‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫پزشک‬. ‫پرخطر‬ ‫وضعیت‬ ‫سطح‬2 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  101. 101. ‫کودک‬ ‫مادر‬2‫گوید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬:«‫دی‬ ‫گوش‬ ‫عفونت‬ ‫کنم‬ ‫فکر‬‫ی‬‫گر‬ ‫کشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫استش‬‫ر‬ ‫گوش‬، ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬».‫کودک‬ ‫تمپان‬ ‫پرده‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ح‬ ‫جه‬‫ر‬‫د‬37/8 ‫ند‬‫ز‬ ‫می‬ ‫چنگ‬ ‫شما‬ ‫ی‬ ‫گوش‬‫به‬ ‫کودک‬‫؛‬ ‫است‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫سانتیگ‬ ‫جه‬‫ر‬‫د‬.‫سابق‬‫ه‬ ‫کند‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫مصرف‬ ‫یی‬‫و‬‫دار‬ ‫هیچ‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫ر‬‫مکر‬ ‫گوش‬ ‫های‬ ‫عفونت‬.‫اشتها‬‫ی‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫طبیعی‬ ‫ی‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫اد‬ ‫ده‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫بر‬ ‫و‬ ‫مناسب‬. ‫تسهیالت‬ ‫به‬‫نیاز‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫سطح‬5 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  102. 102. ‫دختر‬18‫اب‬‫ر‬ ‫گذشته‬ ‫شب‬ ‫که‬ ‫گوید‬‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬‫ای‬‫ده‬‫ز‬ ‫خجالت‬ ‫حالت‬‫با‬‫ای‬ ‫ساله‬‫طه‬ ‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫دوستانش‬‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫توصیه‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬‫است‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫ای‬ ‫نشده‬‫محافظت‬ ‫ی‬ ‫جنس‬‫یافت‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫است‬ ‫نموده‬‫اجعه‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫حاملگی‬‫ضد‬ ‫قرص‬.‫ن‬‫مصرف‬ ‫یی‬‫و‬‫دار‬ ، ‫د‬‫ر‬‫ندا‬‫مشکلی‬ ‫بیمار‬‫می‬ ‫است‬ ‫منفی‬ ‫ی‬‫ژ‬‫آلر‬‫سابقه‬ ‫و‬ ‫کند‬. ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ح‬‫جه‬‫ر‬‫د‬36/1‫نبض‬ ‫تعداد‬ ،‫اد‬‫ر‬‫سانتیگ‬ ‫جه‬‫ر‬‫د‬78‫تنفس‬ ‫تعداد‬ ،16‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫خو‬‫ر‬‫فشا‬118/80‫است‬. ‫تسهیالت‬‫به‬‫نیاز‬‫عدم‬ ‫سطح‬5 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  103. 103. ‫اد‬‫ز‬‫نو‬ ‫والدین‬4‫در‬ ‫ن‬‫خو‬ ‫ای‬ ‫قطره‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫دلیل‬‫به‬ ‫اسیمه‬‫ر‬‫س‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ه‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫اند‬ ‫نموده‬ ‫اجعه‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫به‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬ ‫پوشک‬.‫ادش‬‫ز‬‫نو‬ ‫که‬ ‫گوید‬‫می‬ ‫مادر‬ ‫تولد‬ ‫حین‬ ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫خورد‬‫شیرمی‬ ‫بخوبی‬3200‫است‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫گرم‬. ‫تسهیالت‬‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫سطح‬5 yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  104. 104. ‫از‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫مثال‬‫پنج‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫تجدید‬‫نسخه‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫گوش‬‫در‬‫کودکان‬‫سالم‬‫در‬‫سنین‬‫سه‬‫ر‬‫مد‬ ‫کوفتگی‬‫و‬‫اشیدگی‬‫ر‬‫خ‬ ‫عالیم‬‫عفونت‬‫اهای‬‫ر‬‫هوائی‬‫فوقانی‬‫اه‬‫ر‬‫هم‬‫با‬‫عالیم‬‫حیاتی‬‫طبیعی‬ ‫کودک‬‫دو‬‫ساله‬‫با‬‫آبریزش‬‫بینی،سرفه‬‫خفیف‬‫و‬‫دما‬‫ی‬38‫جه‬‫ر‬‫د‬،‫اد‬‫ر‬‫سانتیگ‬‫که‬‫در‬‫طی‬‫تریاژ‬‫فعال‬‫بوده‬‫و‬ ‫قادر‬‫به‬‫آشامیدن‬‫می‬‫باشد‬ ‫تماس‬‫با‬‫پیچک‬‫سمی‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  105. 105. ‫شاخص‬ ‫سطح‬‫و‬ ‫کودکان‬‫بخو‬‫مای‬‫و‬‫تر‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫از‬‫هایی‬‫مثال‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫شدت‬ ‫آورد‬ ‫می‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫تصادفی‬ ‫ساله‬‫سه‬ ‫پسر‬ ‫ستانی‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬.‫کودک‬‫خواب‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬‫ندا‬ ‫تنفس‬ ‫ی‬ ‫سخ‬ ،‫بوده‬ ‫پریده‬ ‫نگ‬‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫آلود‬. ‫تسهیالت‬ ‫تعداد‬‫ارزیابی‬ ‫به‬‫نیاز‬ ‫ن‬‫بدو‬،‫بیمار‬ ‫جان‬ ‫نجات‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مداخله‬ ‫یک‬ ‫سطح‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  106. 106. ‫دختر‬14‫دیده‬ ‫ضربه‬ ‫سرش‬ ‫استخر‬ ‫در‬ ‫دن‬‫ز‬‫شیرجه‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬‫و‬ ‫ب‬ ،‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫منتقل‬ ‫ستانی‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫یس‬‫و‬‫سر‬ ‫توسط‬‫و‬ ‫یدار‬ ‫دهد‬‫می‬ ‫حرکت‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫های‬ ‫اندام‬ ‫و‬‫بوده‬ ‫هوشیار‬.‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫با‬ ‫صحنه‬ ‫در‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫حرکت‬ ‫بی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫پش‬ ‫تخته‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫بر‬ ‫گردنی‬ ‫کالر‬.‫تن‬ ‫تعداد‬‫فس‬14‫و‬ ‫قلب‬ ‫ضربان‬76‫بیمار‬ ‫ن‬‫خو‬ ‫فشار‬ ‫و‬‫دقیقه‬ ‫در‬72/118‫باشد‬ ‫می‬. ‫تسهیالت‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫به‬‫نیاز‬ ‫ن‬‫بدو‬ ،‫پرخطر‬ ‫آسیب‬ ‫دو‬‫سطح‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  107. 107. ‫پسر‬ ‫یک‬14‫ا‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫فوتبال‬ ‫ی‬‫باز‬ ‫در‬ ‫خوردن‬ ‫تکل‬ ‫بدنبال‬ ‫که‬‫ساله‬‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫ستانی‬‫ر‬‫بیما‬ ‫پیش‬.‫آشک‬ ‫دفورمیته‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫است‬‫ر‬ ‫پای‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫ی‬‫ار‬. ‫اندام‬ ‫نبض‬2+‫حرکت‬ ‫به‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫می‬ ‫خشک‬ ‫و‬ ‫گرم‬ ‫انگشتانش‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫انگشتانش‬.‫د‬‫ر‬‫ندا‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫و‬‫سر‬ ‫به‬ ‫آسیب‬ ‫شواهد‬.‫تعد‬‫اد‬ ‫تنفس‬18‫قلب‬ ‫ضربان‬ ‫و‬88‫ن‬‫خو‬ ‫فشار‬ ،‫دقیقه‬‫در‬78/118‫بدن‬ ‫دمای‬ ، 9/36‫د‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫شدت‬ ‫و‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫گ‬‫ی‬ ‫سان‬ ‫جه‬‫ر‬‫د‬10/6‫است‬. ‫تسهیالت‬‫از‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫یک‬‫از‬ ‫بیو‬ ‫سه‬ ‫سطح‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq
  108. 108. ‫دختر‬12‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫انس‬‫ژ‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫به‬ ‫ش‬‫ر‬‫ماد‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫ای‬‫ساله‬.‫می‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بریده‬ ‫دستش‬ ‫شستن‬ ‫ظرف‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫که‬ ‫کند‬.‫سطح‬ ‫خم‬‫ز‬ ‫او‬‫ی‬2 ‫د‬‫ر‬‫دا‬ ‫استش‬‫ر‬ ‫دست‬ ‫شست‬ ‫در‬ ‫ی‬‫متر‬‫ی‬ ‫سان‬.‫تنفس‬ ‫تعداد‬14‫قلب‬ ‫ضربان‬ ‫و‬ 72‫ن‬‫خو‬ ‫فشار‬ ،‫دقیقه‬ ‫در‬70/110‫بدن‬ ‫دمای‬‫و‬6/36‫اد‬‫ر‬‫گ‬‫ی‬ ‫سان‬ ‫جه‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫می‬. ‫تسهیالت‬‫از‬‫مورد‬ ‫یک‬ ‫چهار‬‫سطح‬ yosra.anvar@komar.edu.iq

×