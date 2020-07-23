Lesson 2 mod 8 mind hic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. The goal of this exercise, as follows: “We often think about the past or future when listening to another person talk. When we do that, we are actually not listening at all. Instead of being in the moment and fully absorbing both the words and content from the speaker, other activities occur in our minds, such as planning our reply or thinking about what we should have said. In this exercise, you are going to practice and experience what mindful listening means.” Think about the most important thing you have learned during this training. In 2 to 5 minutes, reflect on your insights, tell a colleague about what you have learned. Ask them to tell you what they have learned : one story at a time, listen carefully to what the other person has to say. Pay attention to how it feels to talk about your personal experiences. Observe your own thoughts, feelings, and body sensations both when talking and listening. Exercise: Mindful Reflection
  3. 3. REVIEWING THE EXERCISE • How did you feel when speaking during the exercise? • How did you feel when listening during the exercise? • Did you notice your mind-wandering? • If so, what was the distraction? • What helped you bring your attention back to the present? • Did your mind judge while listening to others? • If so, how did “judging” make your body feel? • How did your body feel right after speaking? • What are you feeling right now? • Do you think mindful listening would change the way you interact with others? THE GOAL OF THE EXERCISE The goal of this exercise is twofold. First, this exercise requires you to reflect on the past seven training sessions. Second, this exercise familiarizes you with mindful listening. Mindful listening is an important skill. In general, people thrive when they feel fully “heard” and “seen”. Mindful listening means listening completely to the other person. Instead of interrupting the person, trying to tell one’s own story or thinking ahead, the listener is fully present in this moment. Mindful listening involves a form of self-regulation in which the focus on the self is set aside. Mindful listening can create an inner stillness in both parties, as the speaker may feel free of the listener’s preconceptions and prejudices while the listener may be free of inner chatter. Exercise: Mindful Reflection
