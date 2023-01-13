Training 4 supervisors.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 13, 2023
  1. 1. Training / Awareness about Disciplinary Action For Supervisory Staff
  2. 2. Procedure of Disciplinary Action • Step- I • Step- II • Step- III • Step- IV • Step- V • Step- VI Statement of disciplinary problems Collection of full information Type of Penalties Choosing among the alternative penalties Application of Penalties Follow up
  3. 3. Activities come under Indiscipline • Theft , fraud or dishonesty in connection with the property of the company. • Theft of another employee’s property inside the company premises. • Disregard of any operational or maintenance instructions or carelessness in the performance of operational & maintenance. • Non-observance of safety precautions & rules. • Refusal to work on a job or machine which have been assigned to him. • Giving false information about his name , father’s name, age, qualification, previous employment. • Preaching or inciting people to violence: failure or refusal to wear or use any protective equipment given by the employer. going on an illegal strike, either singly or with other workers, without giving notice of 14 days.
  4. 4. Activities come under Indiscipline • Taking or giving bribe or any illegal gratification. • Conduct in private life which is prejudicial to the reputation of the company. • Unlawful interference in the work of other employees. • Holding meetings in the company premises without the written permission of the management • Insolvency • Assaulting or abusing or in any way insulting an officer of the company inside or outside the premises of the organization. • Sleeping while on duty. • Unauthorized communication of official documents or information or disclosure • Drunkenness or coming to work under the influence of drink. • Absence from duty without leave.. Gross negligence of duty. • Fighting or indulging in a riotous, disorderly or indecent behavior.
  5. 5. Forms of Disciplinary Action • Oral warning • Written warning • Demotion in rank • Disciplinary lay off or suspension • Fines • Adverse remark in service book • Withholding of increments • Dismissal and Discharge
  6. 6. Disciplinary Action for various offences Type of Offence First Offence Second Offence Third Offence Fourth Offence Unexcused absence Warning Warning Suspension Discharge Unauthorized soliciting Warning Suspension Discharge -- Theft Discharge -- -- -- Carelessness Warning Warning Suspension Discharge Sleeping on the job Warning Discharge -- -- Insubordination Warning Discharge -- -- Leaving work without Warning Suspension Discharge -- Slowdown on production Warning Suspension Discharge -- Willful damage to property Discharge -- -- -- Unexcused / excessive Warning Warning Suspension Discharge
  7. 7. ACTIONS FOR HARRASMENT / ABUSE S.N. Offence First Offence Second Offence Third Offence Fourth Offence 1 Verbal abuse Admonish/ Counseling Warning Suspend Discharge 2 Sexual Abuse Admonish/ Counseling Suspension Discharge ---- 3 Verbal Harassment Admonish/ Counseling Warning Suspend Discharge 4 Physical Abuse Admonish/ Counseling Warning Suspension Discharge 5 Psychological Harassment Admonish/ Counseling Warning Suspend Discharge

