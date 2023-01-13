Training 4 supervisors.ppt

1.
Training / Awareness
about
Disciplinary Action
For
Supervisory Staff
2.
Procedure of Disciplinary Action
• Step- I
• Step- II
• Step- III
• Step- IV
• Step- V
• Step- VI
Statement of disciplinary problems
Collection of full information
Type of Penalties
Choosing among the alternative penalties
Application of Penalties
Follow up
3.
Activities come under
Indiscipline
• Theft , fraud or dishonesty in connection with the property of the
company.
• Theft of another employee’s property inside the company premises.
• Disregard of any operational or maintenance instructions or
carelessness in the performance of operational & maintenance.
• Non-observance of safety precautions & rules.
• Refusal to work on a job or machine which have been assigned to
him.
• Giving false information about his name , father’s name, age,
qualification, previous employment.
• Preaching or inciting people to violence:
failure or refusal to wear or use any protective equipment given by
the employer.
going on an illegal strike, either singly or with other workers, without
giving notice of 14 days.
4.
Activities come under
Indiscipline
• Taking or giving bribe or any illegal gratification.
• Conduct in private life which is prejudicial to the reputation of the
company.
• Unlawful interference in the work of other employees.
• Holding meetings in the company premises without the written
permission of the management
• Insolvency
• Assaulting or abusing or in any way insulting an officer of the
company inside or outside the premises of the organization.
• Sleeping while on duty.
• Unauthorized communication of official documents or information or
disclosure
• Drunkenness or coming to work under the influence of drink.
• Absence from duty without leave.. Gross negligence of duty.
• Fighting or indulging in a riotous, disorderly or indecent behavior.
5.
Forms of Disciplinary Action
• Oral warning
• Written warning
• Demotion in rank
• Disciplinary lay off or suspension
• Fines
• Adverse remark in service book
• Withholding of increments
• Dismissal and Discharge
6.
Disciplinary Action for various offences
Type of Offence
First
Offence
Second
Offence
Third
Offence
Fourth
Offence
Unexcused
absence
Warning Warning Suspension Discharge
Unauthorized
soliciting
Warning Suspension Discharge --
Theft Discharge -- -- --
Carelessness Warning Warning Suspension Discharge
Sleeping on the
job
Warning Discharge -- --
Insubordination Warning Discharge -- --
Leaving work
without
Warning Suspension Discharge --
Slowdown on
production
Warning Suspension Discharge --
Willful damage to
property
Discharge -- -- --
Unexcused /
excessive
Warning Warning Suspension Discharge