Jun. 19, 2021

The Rise and Fall of Carly Fiorina

  1. 1. The Rise and Fall of Carly Fiorina Syndicate 5: Arif B., Arief H., Herka M., Reza H., Said M., Tommy Y.
  2. 2. What do you think about strategic intent HP bought compact HP is the second largest computer maker. In order to enlarge the company and compete with Dell, which became the number one computer manufacturer in 2002, HP bought the compac company. - Really high risk strategy to bought Compact because Compac is low innovation to generate new product.
  3. 3. Why Carly was perceived Fail Hp struggled as the world’s second largest computer company, although revenue climbed steadily under her leadership. Other than that charly spent to much time on the road talking to the groups and not enough time inside company. Charly failed one of them is because compact is a company with low innovation so that it does not support the growth of HP as a whole. Charly also fired employees on a large scale so that their products were not in demand by the public because the company was considered inhumane. In addition, Charly considers herself a rockstar and only focuses on improving her image. - The merger didn’t generate significant profit
  4. 4. What did you suggest her to do at that time? - Carlie do not over promised to company. - Charlie must elaborate more with the team (BOD & Shareholders) to make joint strategy in achieving better achievements. - She should adapt her leadership style, in order to start listen other.
  5. 5. Thank You :)

