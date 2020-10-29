Impact of COVID 19 on different sectors of the Indian economy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TANMAY TRIVEDI IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON SPECIFIC SECTORS OF THE INDIAN STOCK MARKETS
INTRODUCTION • Stock Markets around the world have been reeling under the pressure of the COVID 19 pandemic. And the India...
SECTORS UNDER STUDY For the purpose of this study, I focused on three particular sectors of the Indian economy. 1. Real Es...
METHODOLOGY To properly analyse the three sectors and the companies within, I used the following tools: • Charts • Moving ...
THE REAL ESTATE SECTOR COMPANIES UNDER CONSIDERATION The impact of the novel Coronavirus on Indian real estate has been un...
DLF LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 on the company was reflected in its results for the first quarter of the year, when the ...
DLF LTD.
DLF LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summaris...
GODREJ PROPERTIES LTD. • The executive chairman of Godrej Properties, Adi Godrej announced the company’s outlook on the pa...
GODREJ PROPERTIES LTD.
GODREJ PROPERTIES LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendation...
OBEROI REALTY LTD. • The impact of the COVID 19 Pandemic has been mixed on Oberoi Realty. Firstly, the company paid off a ...
OBEROI REALTY LTD.
OBEROI REALTY LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations ar...
SUMMARY • To summarise the sector’s performance, we finally compare the three companies with the NIFTY Realty Index. • The...
SUMMARY
THE PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR • From sharing libraries of proven treatments with academics and others to see if they can mitig...
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 has been good for Sun Pharma. With the general increase in dem...
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst re...
DR. REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 on Dr. Reddy’s Labs has been majorly fruitful. Lately, in the month ...
DR. REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD.
DR. REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommen...
CIPLA LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 on Cipla is visible on the company’s financial statements Cipla Ltd posted a 33% decli...
CIPLA LTD.
CIPLA LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summar...
SUMMARY • To summarise the sector’s performance, we finally compare the three companies with the NIFTY Pharma Index. • The...
SUMMARY
THE RETAIL SECTOR •The lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country has greatly affected retail business. ...
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD. • Avenue Supermarts represents the parent organization for the popular Indian grocery chain D Mart....
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD.
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendation...
FUTURE RETAIL LTD. • Kishore Biyani, the founder and CEO of Future Group (and Future retail), had played down the impendin...
FUTURE RETAIL LTD.
FUTURE RETAIL LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time are summarised in the tables: • Ot...
V MART RETAIL LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 and the subsequent lockdowns was more of a hindrance on V mart than anything e...
V MART RETAIL LTD.
V MART RETAIL LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations ar...
SUMMARY • Indian stock markets don’t have an index specifically for the retail industry. Hence, the graph on the next slid...
SUMMARY
THANK YOU!
Impact of COVID 19 on different sectors of the Indian economy

COVID 19 has impacted almost every aspect of our lives. In this presentation, I try to take a look at some of the sectors that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic.

Impact of COVID 19 on different sectors of the Indian economy

  1. 1. TANMAY TRIVEDI IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON SPECIFIC SECTORS OF THE INDIAN STOCK MARKETS
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Stock Markets around the world have been reeling under the pressure of the COVID 19 pandemic. And the Indian stock markets have been no exception. • The Indian stock markets have reflected the sentiments this pandemic unleashed upon investors, foreign and domestic alike. Companies have scaled back; layoffs have multiplied and employee compensations have been affected resulting in negligible growth in the last couple of months. • To highlight the impact that COVID had on our markets, here is a small piece of data to build upon. BOURSES INDICES as on 14th January, 2020 Indices as on 23rd March, 2020 NIFTY 50 12,362 7,610 SENSEX 41,952 25,981
  3. 3. SECTORS UNDER STUDY For the purpose of this study, I focused on three particular sectors of the Indian economy. 1. Real Estate 2. Pharmaceuticals 3. Retail
  4. 4. METHODOLOGY To properly analyse the three sectors and the companies within, I used the following tools: • Charts • Moving Averages • EPS • Book Value per Share • P/E ratio • Analyst Recommendations
  5. 5. THE REAL ESTATE SECTOR COMPANIES UNDER CONSIDERATION The impact of the novel Coronavirus on Indian real estate has been unprecedented. In the first three months of its outbreak, it brought construction activities to a halt and significantly eroded the market of its potential buyer- base. With property transactions dipping to near-zero during the nation- wide lockdown between March and June 2020, the realty sector faced some of the most challenging times ever. The interdependence of supply chains, migration of labourers, cost overruns, and liquidity constraints came to fore and emerged as some of the looming challenges. S NO. COMPANY 1 DLF LTD. 2 GODREJ PROPERTIES LTD. 3 OBEROI REALTY LTD.
  6. 6. DLF LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 on the company was reflected in its results for the first quarter of the year, when the company reported a Net Loss of Rs. 71 Crores. The company’s comments on the road to recovery highlights the long term focus of the firm, “Q1 FY21 is expected be a washout, owing to the extended lockdown and lack of short-term visibility for the buyers," DLF said. “We anticipate that some semblance of normalcy will return towards Q3 FY21.” • As regards the response to the virus, DLF said it will not sack any employee and rather give annual increments to staff up to certain grade, amid market concerns about job losses in the real estate sector due to adverse impact of lockdown and coronavirus outbreak. • The company announced that it has paid salaries to all workers and daily-wagers working directly with DLF, or indirectly through its active contractors for the month of March and will also pay for April.
  7. 7. DLF LTD.
  8. 8. DLF LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summarised in the tables: • Other indicators that I looked at were: • Basic EPS: Rs. 9.34 • Diluted EPS: Rs. 9.24 • P/E Ration: 29.43 • Book Value per share: Rs. 139.23 Days BSE NSE 30 158.32 158.36 50 157.92 157.94 150 147.59 147.59 200 166.90 166.90 REPORTING AGENCY DATE STATU S COMMENTS HDFC Securities June ‘20 BUY Well Placed to ride headwinds HDFC Securities August ‘20 BUY Stable Performance
  9. 9. GODREJ PROPERTIES LTD. • The executive chairman of Godrej Properties, Adi Godrej announced the company’s outlook on the pandemic as an opportunity. The real estate mogul announced that despite the grim state of the economy, the company expects to repeat a performance of last year’s sales when bookings crossed Rs. 5,915 crores. Godrej expressed confidence that the company would have another good financial year in sales perspective despite the current situation. • However, the situation of the company’s cash flows and the speed of construction would pose quite a challenge for Godrej’s expectations.
  10. 10. GODREJ PROPERTIES LTD.
  11. 11. GODREJ PROPERTIES LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summarised in the tables: • Other indicators that I looked at were: • Basic EPS: Rs. 11.16 • Diluted EPS: Rs. 11.15 • P/E Ratio: 139.49 • Book Value per share: Rs. 190.64 Days BSE NSE 30 900.55 900.89 50 895.62 895.85 150 807.27 807.12 200 859.78 859.85 REPORTING AGENCY DATE STATUS COMMENTS ICICI Securities July ‘20 Reduce Downgraded from BUY.
  12. 12. OBEROI REALTY LTD. • The impact of the COVID 19 Pandemic has been mixed on Oberoi Realty. Firstly, the company paid off a debt of Rs. 125 Crores with interest, before its due date, in the month of April. Later, during the month of June, the company laid off 75 employees, saying replacements for the employees laid off would be hired straight away. On the 20th of October, the shares rallied 15% to Rs. 446 which was the sharpest intra day rally in the past six months. For the July-September quarter, Oberoi Realty’s revenue dipped 35.7 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 316 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) declined 12 percent YoY to Rs 187 crore. However, EBITDA margins expanded 1,570 basis points to 59.0 percent. • "We are evaluating opportunities to buy land in Mumbai, NCR and Bengaluru. We are seeing how this (Covid-19 pandemic) plays out. We will take a call later," said Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director.
  13. 13. OBEROI REALTY LTD.
  14. 14. OBEROI REALTY LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summarised in the tables: • Other indicators that I looked at were: • Basic EPS: Rs. 18.96 • P/E Ratio: 66.36 • Book Value per share: Rs. 237.33 Days BSE NSE 30 408.30 408.39 50 396.39 396.45 150 368.63 368.64 200 406.33 406.35 REPORTING AGENCY DATE STATUS COMMENTS HDFC Securities October ‘20 BUY Sharp recovery ICICI Direct October ‘20 BUY Commercial Asset stake sale a key catalyst Motilal Oswal October ‘20 BUY Some recovery visible with arrival of festive season
  15. 15. SUMMARY • To summarise the sector’s performance, we finally compare the three companies with the NIFTY Realty Index. • The NIFTY REALTY index is designed to reflect the performance of real estate companies that are primarily engaged into construction of residential and commercial properties. The chart plots the closing values for the index over the year.
  16. 16. SUMMARY
  17. 17. THE PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR • From sharing libraries of proven treatments with academics and others to see if they can mitigate the worst effects of the novel coronavirus to offering access to expertise, research findings, manufacturing capability and embracing risk-sharing with the public sector, the pharmaceutical sector around the world has evolved. • At the same time, firms in the sector have had to accept disruption to ongoing clinical trials, redeploy hundreds of key staff so as to focus urgently on COVID-19 and try nevertheless to continue researching and producing treatments and medicines, new and proven, for other life- threatening diseases. • Global supply chains have undergone huge disruption (delays, stock outs, etc), not least as some governments have favoured economic nationalism. COMPANIES UNDER CONSIDERATION S NO. COMPANY 1 SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 2 DR. REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD. 3 CIPLA LTD.
  18. 18. SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 has been good for Sun Pharma. With the general increase in demand for pharmaceutical products, the company aims to increase its market share with the pandemic. The company’s MD, Dilip Sanghvi, discussing the impact commented "Our endeavour will be to gain market share in each of our business by doing better. Despite the near-term uncertainties related to COVID-19, we hope to be able to do better consistently,” • Sanghvi also added that the company is also looking at supply chain protection, ensuring optimum utilisation of its factories and working closely with vendors to ensure continuity of supply while at the same time continuing focus on improving productivity throughout. • In times of COVID-19, the Mumbai-based company also looks to focus on cash preservation and finding a way to reduce the overall debt for the company, Sanghvi said. "You will see that the total borrowings have come down by almost USD 400-plus million (about Rs 3,000 crore) in one year. And we will continue the same focus reducing the overall debt," he noted. The bottom line is “Things were going in the right direction, but COVID-19 pandemic has put a new challenge for the company,” he said.
  19. 19. SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
  20. 20. SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summarised in the tables: • Other indicators that I looked at were: • Basic EPS: Rs. 15.70 • P/E Ratio: 38.75 • Book Value per share: Rs. 204.75 REPORTING AGENCY DATE STATUS COMMENTS Prabhudas Liladhar August ‘20 HOLD We expect US business will continue to face challenges for SUNP ICICI Direct August ‘20 BUY US drags down revenues but margins improve ICICI Securities May ‘20 BUY Speciality gaining traction Days BSE NSE 30 503.16 503.19 50 511.12 511.15 150 481.06 481.10 200 464.90 464.94
  21. 21. DR. REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 on Dr. Reddy’s Labs has been majorly fruitful. Lately, in the month of September, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Remdesivir under the brand name Redyx for Indian markets. The launch is part of a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc that grants Dr Reddy's the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, in 127 countries including India. • "The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from Covid-19 in India," said M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer for branded markets (India and emerging markets) at Dr Reddy’s. • A more holistic view of the impact of COVID 19 on Dr. Reddy’s is evident in Mr. Saumen Chakraborty, CFO at Dr.Reddy’s comments on the crisis. “Initially, there was some disruption on the logistics side during the last week of March, when the lockdown was first imposed in India. As the interstate travel was restricted, the supply was disrupted. A few issues also came on the procurement front, albeit insignificant. A similar story emerged in the international markets, where the freight costs went up, and proved to be additional expenses due to Covid19. But subsequently, the supply chains improved over a period of time, and now normalcy is restored in all logistics. Covid-19 disruptions, therefore, on the logistics side are over. ” • “We have to wait and watch the real impact of Covid-19 before thinking about the outlook. It will be difficult to comment on the numbers. The impact needs to be assessed on the entire industry first and then the pharma sector specifically. This point in time, we can only see we would grow at a better rate than the industry, which is the case in the last few years.
  22. 22. DR. REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD.
  23. 23. DR. REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summarised in the tables: • Other indicators that I looked at were: • Basic EPS: Rs. 122.22 • Diluted EPS: 121.99 • P/E Ratio: 24.77 • Book Value per share: Rs. 938.56 Days BSE NSE 30 5021.65 5022.72 50 4782.04 4782.90 150 4192.97 4193.48 200 3913.12 3913.54 REPORTING AGENCY DATE STATUS COMMENTS Prabhudas Liladhar October ‘20 ACCUMULAT E IPM growth crawling forward to low single-digit Axis Securities October ‘20 BUY Accelerating the transformation.
  24. 24. CIPLA LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 on Cipla is visible on the company’s financial statements Cipla Ltd posted a 33% decline in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter to ₹246 crore as the company’s operational performance was weakened by the covid-19 disruption and high base for sales last year. On the results for the quarter, the company’s CFO, Kedar Upadhyay, commented, “Our purchased finished goods are for generics business, and about 30-40% of the prescription business and over the last few months, we have shifted some of the other market supplies as well to contract manufacturers. So depending upon the mix, it (cost on purchase of stock in trade) has gone up. There is nothing unusual there”. • The above comments were made during an investors conference call. On the same call, the CEO, Mr. Umang Vohra, remarked that the company’s product inventory at the stockist level had reduced sharply in the last week of March due to panic buying, especially of chronic medicines, but had somewhat recovered in April as the buying subsided.
  25. 25. CIPLA LTD.
  26. 26. CIPLA LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summarised in the tables: • Other indicators that I looked at were: • Basic EPS: Rs. 19.19 • Diluted EPS: Rs.19.16 • P/E Ratio: 26.96 • Book Value per share: Rs. 199.16 Days BSE NSE 30 770.45 770.46 50 758.80 758.82 150 663.05 663.04 200 607.83 607.85 REPORTING AGENCY DATE STATUS COMMENTS Prabhudas Liladhar October ‘20 REDUCE FDA issues CRL to IV Tramadol ; Setback for specialty portfolio in US. Axis Securities August ‘20 NEUTRAL Robust India sales, better operating leverage drive earnings
  27. 27. SUMMARY • To summarise the sector’s performance, we finally compare the three companies with the NIFTY Pharma Index. • The NIFTY Pharma Index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the pharmaceutical sector in India
  28. 28. SUMMARY
  29. 29. THE RETAIL SECTOR •The lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country has greatly affected retail business. Most stores, except stores selling essential food & grocery, have been shut across the country. Garments, saris, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, hardware etc. almost all stores are closed. Non- Grocery/food retailers are reporting 80 per cent to 100 per cent reduction in sales. •The shift in consumer behaviour from offline shopping to online as people who were previously averse to online buying are now being compelled to explore online due to the restrictions in force. Organisations should closely follow consumer patterns and have an adaptive business model to stay relevant. •Another shift in buying behaviour, especially for millennials is that they may choose to purchase only what they really require and hence buy less than they would earlier. COMPANIES UNDER CONSIDERATION S NO. COMPANY 1 Avenue Supermarts Ltd. 2 Future Retail Ltd. 3 V Mart Retail Ltd.
  30. 30. AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD. • Avenue Supermarts represents the parent organization for the popular Indian grocery chain D Mart. • As impressive as all that data was, the impact of COVID 19 on DMART has been nothing but grim. • The company reported 38% decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending 30 September at ₹199 crore as coronavirus pandemic continues to affect its operations. It was ₹323 crore in September 2019. Consolidated revenue decreased by 11% to ₹5,306 crore as against ₹5,991 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated PAT margin stood at 3.7% in Q2FY21 as compared to 5.4% in Q2FY20. • Very recently in an interview, Neville Noronha, the CEO and MD of the company remarked, “Lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19 were further eased during this quarter. Within the continued uncertainty from Covid-19, our business has seen improvement and it continues to gradually progress towards pre-pandemic levels. Month-on- Month sales have improved during this quarter – August was better than July and September was better than August. The highlight being that footfalls continue to be significantly lower than pre-Covid levels but basket values are significantly higher than pre-Covid levels. Both these data points are trending towards pre-Covid levels. Footfalls are getting better and basket values are reducing month over month”
  31. 31. AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD.
  32. 32. AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summarised in the tables: • Other indicators that I looked at were: • Basic EPS: Rs. 20.71 • Diluted EPS: Rs.20.55 • P/E Ratio: 149.14 • Book Value per share: Rs. 171.05 REPORTING AGENCY DATE STATUS COMMENTS Prabhudas Liladhar October ‘20 BUY improving visibility & Ecom focus ICICI Direct October ‘20 BUY Essentials back on growth trajectory; discretionary category recovery gaining gradual traction Motilal Oswal October ‘20 NEUTRAL Gradually on path to recovery Dolat Analysis and Research Themes October ‘20 REDUCE King of the castle Days BSE NSE 30 2088.65 2089.45 50 2161.50 2161.91 150 2210.09 2209.38 200 2193.98 2193.26
  33. 33. FUTURE RETAIL LTD. • Kishore Biyani, the founder and CEO of Future Group (and Future retail), had played down the impending threat of Covid-19 during a presentation back in March, made to analysts worried about the high leverage across Future Group companies. He had reasoned that a combination of hot weather and young demographics would keep the economy insulated from the impact of the virus. Fast forward five months, and Biyani is close to losing his retail empire. • The reason behind the sale, as explained by Kishore Biyani, was COVID. “In the first 3-4 months, we lost nearly Rs 7,000 crore of revenue", and there was no way the company could have survived after losing such an amount”, Biyani said that the store closures in the first three-four months were what pushed him into selling his business to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance. • "The problem is rent doesn’t stop, interest (on debt) doesn’t stop... We did too many acquisitions in the last six-seven years... I thought there was no other answer but to exit," he said.
  34. 34. FUTURE RETAIL LTD.
  35. 35. FUTURE RETAIL LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time are summarised in the tables: • Other indicators that I looked at were: • Basic EPS: Rs. 0.23 • Diluted EPS: Rs.0.22 • P/E Ratio: -5.5 • Book Value per share: Rs. 79.32 Days BSE NSE 30 85.39 85.38 50 98.61 98.60 150 98.48 98.38 200 152.10 151.97
  36. 36. V MART RETAIL LTD. • The impact of COVID 19 and the subsequent lockdowns was more of a hindrance on V mart than anything else. V-Mart Retail has put on hold its expansion plans for at least the next three months, seeing the current Covid-19 situation, said its Chief financial Officer Anand Agarwal, back when the lockdowns first started. The CFO also shared V-Mart has no plans to trim its workforce nor reduce salaries stressing the company would abide by the government’s directive on the same. • However, the company has been witnessing a positive recovery trend in sales across all its locations, as and when store operations have resumed in an uninterrupted manner. This is indicative of resilience in consumer demand in the company’s markets, and also V-Mart’s established reputation as a trusted retailer. Moreover, with the festive season coming up, the company is hoping for to hit pre covid levels of sales with improved and more efficient workings.
  37. 37. V MART RETAIL LTD.
  38. 38. V MART RETAIL LTD. • The moving averages for the company over different periods of time and the analyst recommendations are summarised in the tables: • Other indicators that I looked at were: • Basic EPS: Rs. 27.18 • Diluted EPS: Rs. 27.17 • Book Value per share: Rs. 252.78 Days BSE NSE 30 1990.88 1991.46 50 1959.49 1959.47 150 1787.60 1787.28 200 1853.68 1854.06 REPORTING AGENCY DATE STATU S COMMENTS BOB Capital Markets Ltd. September ‘20 SELL Revival hopes pinned on Q3 Festive Season
  39. 39. SUMMARY • Indian stock markets don’t have an index specifically for the retail industry. Hence, the graph on the next slide compares all the three companies without a benchmark index.
  40. 40. SUMMARY
  41. 41. THANK YOU!

