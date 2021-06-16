Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
機械学習とは 資料作成 馬場隆寛 C.M. ビショップ著 パターン認識と機械学習 上 参照
参考書の紹介 • C.M. ビショップ著 パターン認識と機械学習 上
機械学習とは • データから知識を引き出すこと • データに含まれる規則や判断基準などのパターンを抽出する関数(モデル)を獲得 し，その関数を用いて新たなデータについて予測を行う手法 • 機械学習の種類 • 教師あり学習 • 教師なし学習 • ...
なぜ機械学習なのか • 背景 • 近年、利用可能なデータは増え続けその形式も多様化している • データは持っているだけでは意味がなく、データの価値を引き出す必要がある • データのパターンを見つけられれば、新しいデータに対しても予測を行える •...
機械学習の流れ 学習 関数作成 (モデル作成) 予測結果 訓練データ 前処理 (特徴抽出) テストデータ 前処理 (特徴抽出)
言葉の定義 • 前処理(特徴抽出) • 問題を解きやすくするために、もとのデータを新しい変数にする処理 • 例えば • 画像を拡大、縮小して大きさをそろえる • 文書を単語のtf-idfでベクトル化する • 学習(訓練) • 訓練データに基づい...
教師あり学習 • 訓練データが入力ベクトルと目標ベクトルで構成されている場合の機械 学習 • すなわち、訓練データのそれぞれに正解となるラベルが付与されている • 教師あり学習の例 • クラス分類 • 各入力ベクトルを有限個の離散カテゴリに分類...
教師なし学習 • 訓練データが入力ベクトルのみで、目標値が存在しない場合の機械学習 • 教師なし学習の例 • クラスタリング • 入力ベクトルの類似したグループを見つける場合 • 例えば、購入履歴に基づく顧客の分類 • 密度推定 • 入力ベクト...
強化学習 • 特定の状況の中で、試行錯誤を繰り返しながら最適解を見つけ出す機 械学習 • 最終的な目標は定まっているものの、その過程は定義できない場合に有 用 • 強化学習の例 • 将棋の指し手の学習。何局も試行錯誤することで、勝つための指し方...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Data & Analytics
80 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Machine learning

機械学習とは

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Learning Python Design Patterns Gennadiy Zlobin
(4.5/5)
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(3.5/5)
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(4.5/5)
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(4/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(3.5/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(0/5)
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Boschetti Alberto
(4/5)
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(3.5/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(5/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Logic Designer's Handbook: Circuits and Systems E. A. Parr
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Machine learning

  1. 1. 機械学習とは 資料作成 馬場隆寛 C.M. ビショップ著 パターン認識と機械学習 上 参照
  2. 2. 参考書の紹介 • C.M. ビショップ著 パターン認識と機械学習 上
  3. 3. 機械学習とは • データから知識を引き出すこと • データに含まれる規則や判断基準などのパターンを抽出する関数(モデル)を獲得 し，その関数を用いて新たなデータについて予測を行う手法 • 機械学習の種類 • 教師あり学習 • 教師なし学習 • 強化学習
  4. 4. なぜ機械学習なのか • 背景 • 近年、利用可能なデータは増え続けその形式も多様化している • データは持っているだけでは意味がなく、データの価値を引き出す必要がある • データのパターンを見つけられれば、新しいデータに対しても予測を行える • 問題点 • 人間が大量のデータからパターンを見つけ出すのは短時間では難しい • 例 : カメラ映像から顧客の購入パターンを見つける • 解決策 • 機械学習でパターンを抽出し、新たなデータに対して予測する
  5. 5. 機械学習の流れ 学習 関数作成 (モデル作成) 予測結果 訓練データ 前処理 (特徴抽出) テストデータ 前処理 (特徴抽出)
  6. 6. 言葉の定義 • 前処理(特徴抽出) • 問題を解きやすくするために、もとのデータを新しい変数にする処理 • 例えば • 画像を拡大、縮小して大きさをそろえる • 文書を単語のtf-idfでベクトル化する • 学習(訓練) • 訓練データに基づいて関数(モデル)を作成すること • 訓練データ(訓練集合) • 学習に使用するデータの集合 • テストデータ(テスト集合) • 実際にモデルを使用して判断するデータの集合
  7. 7. 教師あり学習 • 訓練データが入力ベクトルと目標ベクトルで構成されている場合の機械 学習 • すなわち、訓練データのそれぞれに正解となるラベルが付与されている • 教師あり学習の例 • クラス分類 • 各入力ベクトルを有限個の離散カテゴリに分類する場合 • 例えば、カメラ映像による交通量調査 • 回帰 • 求める出力が1つまたはそれ以上の連続変数である場合 • 例えば、気象情報に基づく電力需要予測
  8. 8. 教師なし学習 • 訓練データが入力ベクトルのみで、目標値が存在しない場合の機械学習 • 教師なし学習の例 • クラスタリング • 入力ベクトルの類似したグループを見つける場合 • 例えば、購入履歴に基づく顧客の分類 • 密度推定 • 入力ベクトルの分布を求める場合 • 例えば、分布から逸脱した異常検知 • 視覚化 • 高次元データを2次元3次元に射影する場合
  9. 9. 強化学習 • 特定の状況の中で、試行錯誤を繰り返しながら最適解を見つけ出す機 械学習 • 最終的な目標は定まっているものの、その過程は定義できない場合に有 用 • 強化学習の例 • 将棋の指し手の学習。何局も試行錯誤することで、勝つための指し方を学習

×