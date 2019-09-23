Tumor targetting

-
Tumor targeting is achieved by
(a) preferentially localizing its pharmacological activities at the site of action,
(b) recognition and interaction with target cells, and
(c) achieving cellular concentrations so as to exhibit therapeutic response.
The principal need for tumor targeting is required due to limited accessibility of drugs to tumor tissues, requirement of high doses, intolerable cytotoxicity, development of multi-drug resistance and nonspecific targeting.
