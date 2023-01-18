Successfully reported this slideshow.
Learnings from Community Engagement: A heat resilience project in Fresno

Jan. 18, 2023
Learnings from Community Engagement: A heat resilience project in Fresno

Jan. 18, 2023
Learnings from Community Engagement: A heat resilience project in Fresno

  1. 1. Engaging All Voices Behavior, Energy & Climate (BECC) Conference November 9 and 13-16, 2022 #BECC2022 Convened by: 1
  2. 2. Convened by: #BECC2022 Learnings from Community Engagement: A heat resilience project in Fresno November 15, 2022 Susan Mazur-Stommen | Founder/Indicia Consulting Max Wei | Research Scientist/Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
  3. 3. #BECC2022 California Toolkit for Heat Resilience in Underserved Environments • The Cal-THRIVES project was led by Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (LBNL) from 2018-2021 • This was an interdisciplinary study combining social science, community outreach, and building performance modeling • The research team included a social scientist (Indicia Consulting), a community-based organization (West Fresno Family Resource Center) and California university researchers (USC) • Developed a toolkit for heat resilience which is housed here: https://energyanalysis.lbl.gov/cal-thrives 3
  4. 4. #BECC2022 Community Outreach 4 Collecting and responding to community feedback key to understanding how residents cope with extreme heat Goal one was to identify resident needs, preferences, and barriers to proposed cooling strategies Goal two was to assess views regarding cooling centers; and to inform our modeling assumptions
  5. 5. #BECC2022 Methods 5 Two community meetings, at start and end of project. • The initial community meeting was to inform the community about the project, and to recruit for focus groups and IDIs Four (4) focus groups • two general pop., one seniors, one Spanish speaking. 11 IDIs • conducted in 2019 (and some in 2020 via Zoom) 88 phone interviews with residents • Fresno EOC helped with phone survey, shared energy audit data
  6. 6. #BECC2022 Data Collection • Our research shows homes without AC (many have ineffective swamp coolers) get dangerously hot and increasingly so with climate change (95-106 °F in Fresno during worst case heat waves) • How do residents cope with extreme heat • What barriers and challenges do residents face • Which types of cooling measures are they willing to consider 6
  7. 7. #BECC2022 Confusion Around Fans 7 There was confusion and questions from both the English and Spanish speaking groups. People did not equate using fans with using less overall electricity – in reality: • Fans use very low power • A window AC unit uses 10x+ power Some people asked what we meant by fans Someone asked, "what do I do when I move rooms?
  8. 8. #BECC2022 Recommendations: Fans • There is a need for education on cooling with basic figures and messaging • “Fans can allow you to run your AC less by turning up your thermostat” (with a simple illustration) • “Fans use very little energy and the air movement around your body can really help to cool you down.” 8
  9. 9. #BECC2022 Cooling Centers • While many people knew about cooling centers as a resource, they were generally perceived to be negative, and this only increased during COVID 19 • Everyone in the Focus Groups was familiar with the concept of Cooling Centers and knew where they were located. However, only two out of 28 participants agreed that they would visit a Cooling Center • Many residents, particularly seniors, prefer to balance ‘mild’ discomfort from heat for the privacy and security of home • Cooling centers are not an effective counter- balance to this issue 9
  10. 10. #BECC2022 Conclusions: Cooling Centers • The majority of residents prefer to balance mild discomfort from heat for the privacy and security of home. • Several respondents voiced concerns about attendees who were not in their shared demographic or lifecycle group. • For example, seniors reported annoyance at young kids running amok; while housed residents reported concerns about unhoused attendees • Most respondents do not report going to any common location during heat waves • e.g. they do not report heading to ‘the mall’ or ‘the movies.’ Rather there are myriad idiosyncratic solutions 10
  11. 11. #BECC2022 Recommendations: Cooling Centers 11 We recommend cooling centers be expanded into emergency response centers AKA ‘resilience hubs’ for the confluence of acute events, e.g. wildfires w extreme air pollution in conjunction with extreme heat events Upgrading cooling center HVAC with higher HEPA-type filtration would assist with both particulate inhalation as well as airborne transmission of viruses, which is a concern Finally, we think there might be a role for city agencies such as Parks and Recreation to take advantage of lower rents in malls, which already serve as transportation hubs, and typically have high-end, large scale HVAC installations
  12. 12. Indiciaconsulting.com susanmazur Facebook/indiciaconsulting Twıtter/indiciainfo info@indiciaconsulting.com https://www.linkedin.com/compan y/indicia-consulting

