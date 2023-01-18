Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The Cal-THRIVES project was led by Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (LBNL) from 2018-2021
This was an interdisciplinary study combining social science, community outreach, and building performance modeling
The research team included a social scientist (Indicia Consulting), a community-based organization (West Fresno Family Resource Center) and California university researchers (USC)
Developed a toolkit for heat resilience
