Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Option #3 Styrofoam/Home Item Print
Possible Supplies for this project… Styrofoam Container, plate Pencil Pen Flosser Pick Skewer Water Paint Home Ite...
Prin:ng with Home Item – Pan/Cookie Sheet Use water-based markers to draw a picture on the back of a rectangular pan or...
Prin:ng with Home Item – Pan/Cookie Sheet Wet a piece of paper with a sponge, brush, or your ﬁngers. Remember, not t...
Prin:ng with Home Item – Pan/Cookie Sheet Place paper, wet side down onto the cookie sheet/pan. Press gently.
Prin:ng with Home Item – Pan/Cookie Sheet Remove the piece of paper from the cookie sheet/pan and you should have your ...
Prin:ng with Styrofoam Plate Draw a picture with water-based markers on the back of a styrofoam plate or container. We...
Prin:ng with Foam Plate by carving with pencil Draw a picture into the foam plate with a pen or a pencil. Firmly push. ...
Prin:ng with Foam Plate by carving with pencil Pull your paper off and you should have a print.
Prin:ng with Foam Egg Carton by carving with pencil Draw a picture into the foam egg carton with a pen or a pencil. F...
Prin:ng with Foam Egg Carton by carving with pencil Gently pull your paper off and you should have a print. Didn...
Prin:ng with Home Items Try plastic bowls, plates, etc. See what kind of prints you can create!
Your turn to create! Have fun! If you want to email me a picture of your work, my email address is: sjensen@ccsd.k12.i...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Option 3 slide show april 27 may 1

49 views

Published on

foam prints and home prints

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Option 3 slide show april 27 may 1

  1. 1. Option #3 Styrofoam/Home Item Print
  2. 2. Possible Supplies for this project… Styrofoam Container, plate Pencil Pen Flosser Pick Skewer Water Paint Home Items, like coffee, Food Coloring Water-Based Markers Cookie Sheet/Pan Plastic Bowl/Plate Paper
  3. 3. Prin:ng with Home Item – Pan/Cookie Sheet Use water-based markers to draw a picture on the back of a rectangular pan or cookie sheet.
  4. 4. Prin:ng with Home Item – Pan/Cookie Sheet Wet a piece of paper with a sponge, brush, or your ﬁngers. Remember, not too wet, just damp.
  5. 5. Prin:ng with Home Item – Pan/Cookie Sheet Place paper, wet side down onto the cookie sheet/pan. Press gently.
  6. 6. Prin:ng with Home Item – Pan/Cookie Sheet Remove the piece of paper from the cookie sheet/pan and you should have your print. Didn’t turn out, No Worries…Try it Again! Have Fun!
  7. 7. Prin:ng with Styrofoam Plate Draw a picture with water-based markers on the back of a styrofoam plate or container. Wet a piece of paper with sponge, brush or ﬁnger so that it is damp. Place paper on top of styrofoam plate and gently rub Pull off paper and you should have a print.
  8. 8. Prin:ng with Foam Plate by carving with pencil Draw a picture into the foam plate with a pen or a pencil. Firmly push. May have to go over lines more than once. Color your drawing with water-based markers. Gently wet your paper with a brush, sponge, or ﬁnger so that it will be damp. Then press plate on paper and gently rub. May carefully pick it up and ﬂip over and rub the paper side too.
  9. 9. Prin:ng with Foam Plate by carving with pencil Pull your paper off and you should have a print.
  10. 10. Prin:ng with Foam Egg Carton by carving with pencil Draw a picture into the foam egg carton with a pen or a pencil. Firmly push. May have to go over lines more than once. Then color with water-based markers. Wet your piece of paper with water by using a brush, sponge, or your ﬁngers. Then place your egg carton color side down onto your paper and gently rub.
  11. 11. Prin:ng with Foam Egg Carton by carving with pencil Gently pull your paper off and you should have a print. Didn’t turn out, No Worries…Try it Again! Have Fun!
  12. 12. Prin:ng with Home Items Try plastic bowls, plates, etc. See what kind of prints you can create!
  13. 13. Your turn to create! Have fun! If you want to email me a picture of your work, my email address is: sjensen@ccsd.k12.ia.us You can also email me for your pin# to upload to your artsonia account. Below is the guest teacher. LOL! J

×