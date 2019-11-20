salivary gland development

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GOOD MORNING SURAJ NAIR SENIOR LECTURER Dept. of Pedodontics Malabar dental college, Manoor
CYSTS AND TUMORS OF SALIVARY GLANDS
INTRODUCTION  Salivary glands are important exocrine glands  Their prime function being secretion of saliva  Tumors of ...
 70% of salivary gland tumors originate in the parotid gland  8 % in the submandibular glands  22 % in the minor saliva...
 75% of parotid tumors are benign  50% of tumors of submandibular and 60-80% of minor salivary gland tumors are malignan...
CLASSIFICATION  Salivary gland diseases vary in their incidence and they are usually classified into Neoplastic Non-neo...
CLASSIFICATION OF NON-NEOPLASTIC SALIVARY GLAND DISEASES  DEVELOPMENTAL  Aplasia  Hypoplasia  Atresia  Accessory sali...
 INFECTIOUSAND INFLAMMATORY  Bacterial 1 Acute sialadenitis 2 Chronic sialadenitis  Viral 1 Mumps 2 HIV associated sali...
 OBSTRUCTIVE AND TRAUMATIC LESIONS 1 Sialolithiasis 2 Extravasation cysts 3 Retention cysts 4 Fistula 5 Necrotizing sialo...
 FUNCTIONAL DISORDERS 1 Xerostomia 2 Sialorrhea 3 Cystic fibrosis  ALLERGIC AND IMMUNOLOGICAL DISORDER 1 Allergic sialad...
 METABOLIC AND HORMONAL DISORDER 1 Sialosis 2 Acromegaly  AGEING - Oncocytosis  IDIOPATHIC 1 Necrotizing sialometaplasi...
CLASSIFICATION OF SALIVARY GLAND NEOPLASMS  They are remarkable for their histologic diversity  They include :  Benign ...
Classification by Foote and Frazell1954) Benign Malignant  Pleomorphic adenoma  Oxyphil adenoma  Sebaceous cell adenoma...
Classification by Thackeray and Sobin 1972  Epithelial tumors :  Pleomorphic adenoma  Monomorphic adenoma  Mucoepiderm...
 Nonepithelial tumors  Unclassified tumors  Allied conditions  Benign lymphoepithelial lesion  Sialosis  Oncocytosis
Revised classification by WHO 2005  Malignant  Benign  Soft tissue tumors  Hematolymphoid tumors  Secondary tumors
 Malignant epithelial tumors Acinic cell carcinoma Mucoepidermoid carcinoma Adenoid cystic carcinoma Epithelial myoep...
 Benign epithelial tumors o Pleomorphic adenoma o Myoepithelioma o Basal cell adenoma o Warthins tumor o Oncocytoma o Can...
 Soft tissue tumors • Hemangioma  Hematolymphoid tumors • Hodgkin’s lymphoma • Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma  Secondary...
ETIOLOGY 1. VIRUSES : EBV – lymphoepithelial carcinoma 2. RADIATION : high frequency of mucoepidermoid carcinoma and warth...
4 LIFESTYLE AND NUTRITION Smoking –Warthin’s tumor Tobacco use and alcohol – no association 5 HORMONES
HISTOGENESIS  Histogenic concepts that were evolved were  Unicellular theory  Bicellular theory  Reverse cell hypothes...
 UNICELLULAR THEORY  Proposed that the neoplasm arise from their adult differentiated counterparts of salivary gland uni...
 BICELLULAR THEORY :  Eversole in 1971  Semipleuripotential theory  Based on the embryonic development of palatal mino...
 Palatal minor salivary glands develop as downgrowth of bilayered ducts  Inner layer develop from outer basal layer  Th...
 REVERSE CELL HYPOTHESIS :  Regezi and Batsakis i 1977  Proposed that differentiated cell types in mature salivary glan...
 MULTICELLULAR HISTOGENETIC CONCEPT  Dardick in 1991  Proposed that any of the cells found in the normal salivary syste...
TUMOR PROGRESSION IN SALIVARY GLAND TUMORS  Multistep process  Involves sequential accumulation of genetic changes  It ...
 They are : Malignant transformation of benign salivary gland tumors Progression from low grade to high grade carcinoma...
DEDIFFERENTIATION OF SALIVARY GLAND TUMORS  Transformation of salivary gland carcinoma to a high grade carcinoma in which...
 Dedifferentiated component could be a form of o High grade carcinoma o Poorly differentiated carcinoma o Undifferentiate...
GENETIC COMPONENTS  Genetic changes that could mediate dedifferentiation are p53 mutation, increased cyclin D1 expression...
Thank you
salivary gland development
salivary gland development
salivary gland development
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

salivary gland development

32 views

Published on

theories , classification of salivary gland diseases

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

salivary gland development

  1. 1. GOOD MORNING SURAJ NAIR SENIOR LECTURER Dept. of Pedodontics Malabar dental college, Manoor
  2. 2. CYSTS AND TUMORS OF SALIVARY GLANDS
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  Salivary glands are important exocrine glands  Their prime function being secretion of saliva  Tumors of salivary glands represent 2 to 4 % of head and neck neoplasms  They are broadly classified into benign and malignant tumors
  4. 4.  70% of salivary gland tumors originate in the parotid gland  8 % in the submandibular glands  22 % in the minor salivary glands and sublingual
  5. 5.  75% of parotid tumors are benign  50% of tumors of submandibular and 60-80% of minor salivary gland tumors are malignant  Pleomorphic adenomas are the most common benign tumors comprising 85 % of all salivary gland neoplasms
  6. 6. CLASSIFICATION  Salivary gland diseases vary in their incidence and they are usually classified into Neoplastic Non-neoplastic
  7. 7. CLASSIFICATION OF NON-NEOPLASTIC SALIVARY GLAND DISEASES  DEVELOPMENTAL  Aplasia  Hypoplasia  Atresia  Accessory salivary duct  Diverticuli  Polycystic disease of parotid gland
  8. 8.  INFECTIOUSAND INFLAMMATORY  Bacterial 1 Acute sialadenitis 2 Chronic sialadenitis  Viral 1 Mumps 2 HIV associated salivary gland diseases 3 EBV infection 4 Coxsackie A infection 5 Cytomegalic sialadenitis
  9. 9.  OBSTRUCTIVE AND TRAUMATIC LESIONS 1 Sialolithiasis 2 Extravasation cysts 3 Retention cysts 4 Fistula 5 Necrotizing sialometaplasia 6 Radiation induced sialadenitis 7 Pneumoparotitis
  10. 10.  FUNCTIONAL DISORDERS 1 Xerostomia 2 Sialorrhea 3 Cystic fibrosis  ALLERGIC AND IMMUNOLOGICAL DISORDER 1 Allergic sialadenitis 2 Sjogrens syndrome 3 Mikulicz’s disease 4 sarcoidosis
  11. 11.  METABOLIC AND HORMONAL DISORDER 1 Sialosis 2 Acromegaly  AGEING - Oncocytosis  IDIOPATHIC 1 Necrotizing sialometaplasia 2 Benign cysts of parotid glands 3 Cheilitis glandularis
  12. 12. CLASSIFICATION OF SALIVARY GLAND NEOPLASMS  They are remarkable for their histologic diversity  They include :  Benign Malignant  They may be of epithelial, mesenchymal and lymphoid origin
  13. 13. Classification by Foote and Frazell1954) Benign Malignant  Pleomorphic adenoma  Oxyphil adenoma  Sebaceous cell adenoma  Benign lymphoepithelial lesion  Papillary cystadenoma lymphomatosm  Malignant mixed tumor  Mucoepidermoid tumor  Squamous cell carcinoma  adenocarcinoma
  14. 14. Classification by Thackeray and Sobin 1972  Epithelial tumors :  Pleomorphic adenoma  Monomorphic adenoma  Mucoepidermoid tumor  Acinic cell tumor  Carcinomas  Adenoid cystic carcinoma  Adenocarcinoma  Epidermoid carcinoma  Undifferentiated carcinoma
  15. 15.  Nonepithelial tumors  Unclassified tumors  Allied conditions  Benign lymphoepithelial lesion  Sialosis  Oncocytosis
  16. 16. Revised classification by WHO 2005  Malignant  Benign  Soft tissue tumors  Hematolymphoid tumors  Secondary tumors
  17. 17.  Malignant epithelial tumors Acinic cell carcinoma Mucoepidermoid carcinoma Adenoid cystic carcinoma Epithelial myoepithelial carcinoma Clear cell carcinoma Basal cell adenocarcinoma Sebaceous carcinoma Cystadenocarcinoma Oncocytic carcinoma Salivary duct carcinoma Myoepithelial carcinoma adenocarcinoma
  18. 18.  Benign epithelial tumors o Pleomorphic adenoma o Myoepithelioma o Basal cell adenoma o Warthins tumor o Oncocytoma o Canalicular adenoma o Sebaceous adenoma o Lymphadenoma o Ductal papillomas o cystadenoma
  19. 19.  Soft tissue tumors • Hemangioma  Hematolymphoid tumors • Hodgkin’s lymphoma • Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma  Secondary tumors
  20. 20. ETIOLOGY 1. VIRUSES : EBV – lymphoepithelial carcinoma 2. RADIATION : high frequency of mucoepidermoid carcinoma and warthins tumor 3. OCCUPATION : {Rubber, arsenic, plumbing, automobile and cosmetics}
  21. 21. 4 LIFESTYLE AND NUTRITION Smoking –Warthin’s tumor Tobacco use and alcohol – no association 5 HORMONES
  22. 22. HISTOGENESIS  Histogenic concepts that were evolved were  Unicellular theory  Bicellular theory  Reverse cell hypothesis  Multicellular histogenetic concept
  23. 23.  UNICELLULAR THEORY  Proposed that the neoplasm arise from their adult differentiated counterparts of salivary gland units  Theory was later rejected * induction of neoplasm requires dedifferentiation of already specialized cells
  24. 24.  BICELLULAR THEORY :  Eversole in 1971  Semipleuripotential theory  Based on the embryonic development of palatal minor salivary glands  Eversole observed existence of reverse cell during embryogenesis of palatal salivary glands
  25. 25.  Palatal minor salivary glands develop as downgrowth of bilayered ducts  Inner layer develop from outer basal layer  These basal layer was considered as reverse cells  Stem cells  They are confined to basal region and thought to cause tumors  Rejected – lack of specificity
  26. 26.  REVERSE CELL HYPOTHESIS :  Regezi and Batsakis i 1977  Proposed that differentiated cell types in mature salivary glands are incapable of undergoing neoplastic alteration  Stem (reverse )cells are solely at risk for neoplastic transformation
  27. 27.  MULTICELLULAR HISTOGENETIC CONCEPT  Dardick in 1991  Proposed that any of the cells found in the normal salivary system could probably serve as the precursor for neoplasm  Both in vitro and in vivo studies have shown that mitotic figures are frequently seen in inner cell layer
  28. 28. TUMOR PROGRESSION IN SALIVARY GLAND TUMORS  Multistep process  Involves sequential accumulation of genetic changes  It may progress in many ways
  29. 29.  They are : Malignant transformation of benign salivary gland tumors Progression from low grade to high grade carcinoma Dedifferentiation of a carcinoma to high grade carcinoma with loss of original line of differentiation Stromal invasion
  30. 30. DEDIFFERENTIATION OF SALIVARY GLAND TUMORS  Transformation of salivary gland carcinoma to a high grade carcinoma in which the original line of differentiation is no longer evident  Acinic cell carcinoma – first to be reported
  31. 31.  Dedifferentiated component could be a form of o High grade carcinoma o Poorly differentiated carcinoma o Undifferentiated carcinoma Other tumors reported were – • Mucoepidermoid carcinoma • Adenoid cystic carcinoma • Myoepithelial carcinoma • Salivary duct carcinoma • Hyalinizing clear cell carcinoma
  32. 32. GENETIC COMPONENTS  Genetic changes that could mediate dedifferentiation are p53 mutation, increased cyclin D1 expression , loss of expression of Rb protein and gene amplification
  33. 33. Thank you

×