Город мастеровКреативная концепция празднования 8 марта
Предлагаем вам интересный формат яркого и незабываемого поздравления с 8 марта женской части вашей команды. В этот день да...
Все подарки и угощения будут приготовлены руками ваших смелых, отважных, но и очень творческих коллег. Ни одна женщина не ...
Цветочные подарки Для выбора и разнообразия будут предоставлены множество различных цветочных сортов для того, чтобы мужчи...
Различные рукодельные подарки Также мужчины в качестве подарка для милых дам своими руками создадут значки и магнитики, ко...
Шарики твистинг Также мужчины вашего коллектива своими руками создадут шедевр из воздушных шариков. Такой сюрприз не остав...
Торт-арт Для всех сладкоежек будет шанс попробовать вкусный торт с уникальным рисунком, который будет оформлен вашими колл...
Коктейль бар После приятных подарков и вкусного торта наверняка захочется утолить жажду чем-нибудь вкусным и полезным. Ваш...
Музыкальное и техническое сопровождение: Небольшой комплект звука и современные популярные песни создадут атмосферу праздн...
Город Мастеров. Предложение к 8 марта

Published on

Концепция празднования корпоративного 8 марта

Город Мастеров. Предложение к 8 марта

  1. 1. Город мастеровКреативная концепция празднования 8 марта
  2. 2. Предлагаем вам интересный формат яркого и незабываемого поздравления с 8 марта женской части вашей команды. В этот день дамы почувствуют особую заботу, внимание и сплоченность со стороны коллег мужчин.
  3. 3. Все подарки и угощения будут приготовлены руками ваших смелых, отважных, но и очень творческих коллег. Ни одна женщина не останется в этот день без памятного сувенира и полезного угощения.
  4. 4. Цветочные подарки Для выбора и разнообразия будут предоставлены множество различных цветочных сортов для того, чтобы мужчины смогли блестнуть своими дизайнерскими навыками и собрать каждой коллеге уникальный букет
  5. 5. Различные рукодельные подарки Также мужчины в качестве подарка для милых дам своими руками создадут значки и магнитики, которые останутся на долгую память.
  6. 6. Шарики твистинг Также мужчины вашего коллектива своими руками создадут шедевр из воздушных шариков. Такой сюрприз не оставит никого равнодушным.
  7. 7. Торт-арт Для всех сладкоежек будет шанс попробовать вкусный торт с уникальным рисунком, который будет оформлен вашими коллегами- мужчинами прям на ваших глазах.
  8. 8. Коктейль бар После приятных подарков и вкусного торта наверняка захочется утолить жажду чем-нибудь вкусным и полезным. Ваши коллеги- мужчины приготовят вам наивкуснейший смузи или фруктовый коктейль
  9. 9. Музыкальное и техническое сопровождение: Небольшой комплект звука и современные популярные песни создадут атмосферу праздника. К каждой активности будет приставлен профессиональный инструктор. Также мы готовы добавить или предложить другие форматы активностей для того, чтобы отразить уникальность вашей корпоративной культуры. Спасибо за внимание

