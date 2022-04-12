Successfully reported this slideshow.

Effective Approaches To Teach Singapore Math.pdf

Apr. 12, 2022
Education

In this PPT, you can read the 4 most effective techniques among the very many out there that teachers/tutors use to guide their students. Teaching and nurturing a student is a challenging process, but it is fun and very fulfilling at the same time!

  1. 1. Effective Approaches To Teach Singapore Math Raise The Champion In Your Child CHAMPION TUTOR
  2. 2. It is globally well-known fact that Singapore Math is challenging because the syllabus is constructed as such, for various reasons but the prime reason is the importance of mathematics in today’s world. In this 21st century, countries strongly believe that specializing their young generation in the area of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is essential for an economy to be globally competitive.
  3. 3. So, let’s take a look at 4 effective approaches that good tutors will take in order to teach this ‘intimidating’ subject! STRENGTHENING THE BASE TACKLING FAILURES 1 2 CONFIDENCE PATIENCE 4 3
  4. 4. #1: STRENGTHENING THE BASE Singapore’s education system follows a “mastery method” in mathematics, and this means that the system emphasizes the importance of a thorough understanding of the core concepts which act as the foundations. Beginner concepts like times tables, addition, and subtraction should be introduced gradually, and they are exposed to numerous types of questions that test these concepts.
  5. 5. #2: TACKLING FAILURES Teachers have to know how to lift their students from a setback or failure. Motivation is essential and teachers should teach students why those failures are important for success. Analyzing an assignment or test paper with students, going through each and every question in person is an excellent way to understand students’ misconceptions, mistakes, strengths and weaknesses, and thinking process.
  6. 6. #3: PATIENCE It is not exactly a technique, but an important characteristic that is needed for sure. Knowing mathematics is not an easy subject, it should also be understood that mastering it takes time. The moment tutors reassure and emphasize this fact, as well as practice this virtue, students will automatically pick this characteristic up and it will help them to great extent. This understanding is what will keep them going and motivate them till the last lap.
  7. 7. #4: CONFIDENCE Solving mathematical problems require question analysis, hypothesizing, trial and error, deriving a systematic solution, and knowing how to present solutions in a neat and clear manner. Confidence is of paramount importance in order to carry out these steps successfully to solve questions, and should a student lack it, that will be the biggest barrier to excelling in this subject. Hence tutors should teach their students to keep asking questions, keep learning, and never fear failure.
  8. 8. CONTACT US!!! ADDRESS: 22 Sin Ming Lane, #06-76 Midview City, Singapore 573969 PHONE NO.: +65 68505040 EMAIL ID: admin@championtutor.com WEBSITE: www.championtutor.com

