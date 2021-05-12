Random 140602095101-phpapp02 (4)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Екологічні проблеми Екологічні проблеми України України
  2. 2. Сучасна екологічна ситуація на планеті Земля характеризується, майже повсюдно, різким погіршенням якості навколишнього середовища. Те, що людина зробила з природою, по своїх масштабах катастрофічно. Забруднена атмосфера, гідросфера, знищені мільйони гектарів родючих грунтів, отрутохімікатами і радіоактивними відходами забруднена планета, величезних розмірів досягло обезліснення і опустелювання – руйнується біосфера. Загроза екологічної катастрофи не оминула й нашу державу....
  3. 3. •Україна - одна з найурбанізованіших країн Європи - у містах мешкає майже 70% населення.Висока концентрація техногенних об'єктів сприяє забрудненню довкілля, знижує комфортність життя. •Основними джерелами забруднення атмосфери міста є транспорт, енергетичні системи та промисловість. В результаті формується шумове, вібраційне та електромагнітне забруднення міст.
  4. 4. •Небезпечним для здоров'я людини є підвищений електромагнітний фон (електромагнітний смог) від різноманітних джерел випромінювання - теле-, радіостанції, радіопередавачі мобільних телефонів. Електромагнітне Електромагнітне випромінювання випромінювання
  5. 5. •Щорічно в атмосферу України потрапляє понад 6 млн. тонн шкідливих речовин. •Головними забруднювачами є промислові підприємства, які разом з димом викидають у повітря сірчистий і вуглекислий газ, оксиди азоту,хлор, фтор, аміак,частинки й сполуки ртуті й миш'яку. Забруднення повітря Забруднення повітря
  6. 6. •Збільшення кількості автомобілів на дорогах також збільшило обсяг шкідливих викидів в атмосферу. •За останні кілька років кількість відпрацьованих газів, що надходять у повітря на території великих міст, зросла на 50-70%.
  7. 7. Неякісна вода Неякісна вода •80% проб води показують, що її якість не відповідає умовам держстандартів. •Сьогодні практично всі водойми України наблизилися до 3 класу забрудненості. В той же час очисні споруди, що виробляють питну воду, розраховані на прийом води 1-2 класу забруднення.
  8. 8. Знищення лісів Знищення лісів • Споживче ведення лісового господарства призводить до того, що площа лісів, уражених шкідниками і хворобами постійно збільшується. А цінні деревні породи (дуб, бук і сосна) заміщуються малоцінними (грабом, березою, осикою). •Прямий наслідок нераціональної вирубки лісів - збільшення частоти та інтенсивності повеней у західних областях України.
  9. 9. Деградація земельних ресурсів Деградація земельних ресурсів •Активне використання добрив призвело до збільшення площі кислих грунтів (на 2, 4 млн. га за останні 15 років). •Майже 40% загальної площі земельних ресурсів України належать до забруднених земель. •Екосистема грунту руйнується в основному через інтенсивний розвиток ерозії: останнім часом їй піддалося більше 35% сільгоспугідь України.
  10. 10. Побутові відходи Побутові відходи •В Україні діє близько 800 офіційних звалищ, загальна кількість сміття на яких перевищила 35 млрд. т. •За інформацією Міністерства екології та природних ресурсів, загальна площа всіх полігонів з відходами вже займає 4% площі країни.
  11. 11. • Сумарна активність радіонуклідів, які вийшли за межі 4 енергоблоку Чорнобильської АЕС 26 квітня 1986 року і в наступні дні після аварії, перевищила 300 млн. кюрі. •Аварія призвела до радіоактивного забруднення більш ніж 145 тис кв.км території України, Білорусії та Росії. Чорнобильська катастрофа Чорнобильська катастрофа
  12. 12. «Немає жодного іншого енергоносія, використання якого «Немає жодного іншого енергоносія, використання якого залишало б хоч приблизно стільки відходів, скільки дає залишало б хоч приблизно стільки відходів, скільки дає ядерна енергетика,і немає таких відходів, які за ступенем ядерна енергетика,і немає таких відходів, які за ступенем небезпечності хоча б приблизно нагадували продукти небезпечності хоча б приблизно нагадували продукти розщеплення». розщеплення». Е. Гауль, німецький вчений – атомник Е. Гауль, німецький вчений – атомник
  13. 13. На сьгоднішній день на території України На сьгоднішній день на території України працюють близько 400 великих громадських працюють близько 400 великих громадських неурядових організацій екологічного профілю, неурядових організацій екологічного профілю, одним з головних напрямків роботи яких також одним з головних напрямків роботи яких також є екологічна освіта населення. Цією ж є екологічна освіта населення. Цією ж проблемою займаються і 343 державні проблемою займаються і 343 державні організації, в тому числі 35 спеціалізованих організації, в тому числі 35 спеціалізованих вищих навчальних закладів. вищих навчальних закладів.
  14. 14. Від середовища, в якому ми живемо Від середовища, в якому ми живемо залежить все: наше здоров’я, життя, залежить все: наше здоров’я, життя, добробут. добробут. І ми повинні І ми повинні відповідально відповідально ставитися до ставитися до справи збереження довкілля. справи збереження довкілля.
  15. 15. В МСМБ В МСМБ «Молода гвардія» «Молода гвардія» працює пункт прийому працює пункт прийому відпрацьованих відпрацьованих елементів живлення. елементів живлення. Пам'ятай: Пам'ятай: одна батарейка одна батарейка забруднює важкими забруднює важкими металами близько 20 металами близько 20 кв.м. грунту. кв.м. грунту. Долучись до доброї Долучись до доброї справи! справи!
  16. 16. Презентація створена на основі книжкового фонду Презентація створена на основі книжкового фонду МСМБ «Молода гвардія» та з використанням Інтернет-ресурсів. МСМБ «Молода гвардія» та з використанням Інтернет-ресурсів. Презентацію підготувала бібліотекар читальної зали Дідора Л.К. Презентацію підготувала бібліотекар читальної зали Дідора Л.К.

