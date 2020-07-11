How Quitting My 9 to 5 Transformed My Life

Leaving the corporate rat race to become a digital nomad was the best thing I ever did. But it wasn’t all beaches and good times.



Today marks 2 years since I quit.



I’m proud and I want to share the good stuff. Nonetheless I feel a responsibility to be real with you and share the bad stuff too. One thing I’ve learned on this journey, is that being authentic is everything.



Even when it’s uncomfortable.



So here it is, in full colour, with nothing left out. 



I hope it helps you make the right decision for yourself, whatever that may be