Addy's health club

ADDY HEALTH CLUB
Published in: Healthcare
Addy's health club

  1. 1. UNIQUE SELLING PRICE
  2. 2. UNIQUE SELLING (USP) Unique Selling Point is also known as the Unique Selling Proposition,is the essence of what makes your product or services better than competitor…
  3. 3. ADDY’s HEALTH CLUB….
  4. 4. ADDY’s HEALTH CLUB USP… ADDY’s HEALTH CLUB (USP) PRODUCT AND SERVICE CONVENIENT LOCATION REFFRALS DEALS UNIQUENES S
  5. 5. TARGET AUDIENCE… 1). WE TARGET MALE AND FEMALE, AGE BETWEEN (18-50) YRS. 2). WE TARGET WHOLE FAMILY MEMBERS. (AGE BETWEEN 3-60 YRS.
  6. 6. AWARENESS… WE AWARE PEOPLE FOR OUR ADDY’s HEALTH CLUB WITH THE HELP OF:- 1). SOCIAL MEDIA ( INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK). 2). PRINT MEDIAADS. ( BANNERS, POSTER,PEMPLETS).
  7. 7. CONSIDERSTION… 1). CUSTOMER JOIN THE ADDY’s HEALTH CLUB BECAUSE THEY ARE PROVIDING MEMBERSHIP AT VERY REASONABLE PRICES. 2). THE ADDY’s HEALTH CLUB HAS PROVIDED PLASTICS PODS FOR SAFER WORKOUT. 3). IT PROVIDE MEMBERSHIP ON DISCOUNTED PRICES TO WHOLE FAMILY. 4). ADDY’s HEALTH CLUB IS OPEN 24/7. 5). THEY HAVE CERTIFIED TRAINER.
  8. 8. Conversion… 1). PROVIDE OFFER TO OUR PREMIUM CUSTOMER. 2). GIVE SPECIAL DISCOUNT TO SECOND FAMILY MEMBER. 3). REASONABLE PACKAGE FOR WHOLE FAMILY.
  9. 9. THANK YOU

