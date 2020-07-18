Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AUDIOGRAPHY UNIT – 2 – Cables and Connectors PREPARED BY SANKARANARAYANAN K. B ASST. PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF VISUAL COMMUN...
Expected outcomes  Students will be able to understand about the various types cables and connectors used in audio indust...
Topics Covered in this Session  Cables and Connectors  Types  Uses & Applications
Introduction  When you connect two devices using a cable, The device that puts out a signal is called as the source and T...
Introduction  Basically there are 4 types of cables  1. Straight Pair  2. Twisted Pair  3. Coaxial  4. Fiber optic Im...
CONSTRUCTION of CABLE  Audio cables are usually made of one or two insulated conductors (wires) surrounded by a wire-mesh...
Various Cables and Connectors Image Source : https://www.doctormix.com/blog/what-audio-cable-is-best
Various Cables and Connectors Image Source : https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinterest.com%2Fpin%2F6...
BALANCED AND UNBALANCED SIGNALS  A cable for a balanced signal uses two conductors to carry the signal, surrounded by a s...
 Connectors are part of cables; they are called cable connectors. Other connectors are built into equipment chassis; they...
Source for Reference  https://www.birdvilleschools.net/cms/lib/TX010 00797/Centricity/Domain/1385/AV%20- %20Cables%20and%...
Introduction of Next Session  Acoustics  dBu or dBv & dB SPL  Mixing Consoles
Thank You SANKARANARAYANAN K. B ASST. PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF VISUAL COMMUNICATION NEHRU ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEGE(Autonomo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

cables and Connectors

28 views

Published on

Audio Cables and Connectors

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

cables and Connectors

  1. 1. AUDIOGRAPHY UNIT – 2 – Cables and Connectors PREPARED BY SANKARANARAYANAN K. B ASST. PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF VISUAL COMMUNICATION NEHRU ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEGE(Autonomous) COIMBATORE
  2. 2. Expected outcomes  Students will be able to understand about the various types cables and connectors used in audio industry  Students will be able to identify different cables and connectors to be used for specific application.  Students will know about various applications and conversions of audio and video connectors.
  3. 3. Topics Covered in this Session  Cables and Connectors  Types  Uses & Applications
  4. 4. Introduction  When you connect two devices using a cable, The device that puts out a signal is called as the source and The device which receives the signal is called as the load.  Cables are group of wires together. They carry electric signals from one device to the another.  Connectors links two cables together to form a temporary path for the signal to
  5. 5. Introduction  Basically there are 4 types of cables  1. Straight Pair  2. Twisted Pair  3. Coaxial  4. Fiber optic Image Source : https://www.birdvilleschools.net/cms/lib/TX01000797/Centricity/Domain/1385/AV%20-%20Cables%20and%20Connectors%20.pdf In Audio Industry Straight pair cables are used in powering speakers in PA systems (Live Sound Reinforcement). Microphone cables either use single channel XLR cables or Multiple channel cable used in D-sub connectors. Coaxial cables are used for digital signal transmission digitally from one audio device to the another.
  6. 6. CONSTRUCTION of CABLE  Audio cables are usually made of one or two insulated conductors (wires) surrounded by a wire-mesh shield which can reduce the hum noise. The shield is surrounded with a soft plastic or rubber insulating material.
  7. 7. Various Cables and Connectors Image Source : https://www.doctormix.com/blog/what-audio-cable-is-best
  8. 8. Various Cables and Connectors Image Source : https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinterest.com%2Fpin%2F643733340463243708%2F&psig=AOvVaw1LK4hNUlWtb3EjPR7VdHnn&ust=15951322 12427000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCMj76tv41eoCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAt
  9. 9. BALANCED AND UNBALANCED SIGNALS  A cable for a balanced signal uses two conductors to carry the signal, surrounded by a shield. A cable for a balanced signal is usually called a balanced line.  A balanced line rejects hum better than an unbalanced line, but an unbalanced line under 10 feet long usually provides adequate hum rejection and costs less.  An cable for an unbalanced signal has a single conductor surrounded by a shield. In this case, both the center conductor and shield carry the signal.
  10. 10.  Connectors are part of cables; they are called cable connectors. Other connectors are built into equipment chassis; they are called chassis connectors. CONNECTORS
  11. 11. Source for Reference  https://www.birdvilleschools.net/cms/lib/TX010 00797/Centricity/Domain/1385/AV%20- %20Cables%20and%20Connectors%20.pdf  https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0247/3799/file s/beginners_guide_to_audio_connections.pdf  http://www.markertek.com/Attachments/Specifi cations/WestPenn/HA227WH1000- Specifications.pdf  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV8rpGUo xns  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnU27N3C
  12. 12. Introduction of Next Session  Acoustics  dBu or dBv & dB SPL  Mixing Consoles
  13. 13. Thank You SANKARANARAYANAN K. B ASST. PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF VISUAL COMMUNICATION NEHRU ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEGE(Autonomous) COIMBATORE Mail Id: nascsankaranarayanan@nehrucolleges.com

×