6173701.ppt

Aug. 27, 2022
Aug. 27, 2022
Engineering

Network analyzers overview

Engineering

  1. 1. Vector Network Analyzer 1 Introduction to Vector Network Analyzer (VNA)
  2. 2. Vector Network Analyzer 2 • Introduction • Transmission line basics • Reflection and transmission parameters • S parameter definition Vector Network Analyzer (VNA)
  3. 3. Vector Network Analyzer 3 Introduction – Types of Devices Tested by VNA Device type Active Passive Integration High Low Antennas Switches Multiplexers Mixers Samplers Multipliers Diodes Duplexers Diplexers Filters Couplers Bridges Splitters, dividers Combiners Isolators Circulators Attenuators Adapters Opens, shorts, loads Delay lines Cables Transmission lines Waveguide Resonators Dielectrics R, L, C's RFICs MMICs T/R modules Transceivers Receivers Tuners Converters VCAs Amplifiers VCOs VTFs Oscillators Modulators VCAtten’s Transistors
  4. 4. Vector Network Analyzer 4 • To verify specifications of building blocks in a complex RF systems such as amplifiers and filters in a transceiver • Measured hardware prototype compared to simulation model • To ensure component or circuit cause no distortion in the transmission of communications signals • Linear : constant amplitude, linear phase / constant group delay versus frequency • Nonlinear : harmonics, intermodulation, compression, AM-to-PM conversion • To ensure good matching for absorbing energy efficiently (such as good matching antenna) Reasons for testing component
  5. 5. Vector Network Analyzer 5 Lightwave Analogy to RF Energy RF Incident Reflected Transmitted Lightwave DUT • Network analysis is concerned with the accurate measurement of the ratios of the reflected signal to the incident signal, and the transmitted signal to the incident signal.
  6. 6. Vector Network Analyzer 6 Transmission Line Basics Low frequencies  wavelengths >> wire length  current (I) travels down wires easily for efficient power transmission  measured voltage and current not dependent on position along wire High frequencies  wavelength » or << length of transmission medium  need transmission lines for efficient power transmission  matching to characteristic impedance (Zo) is very important for low reflection and maximum power transfer  measured envelope voltage dependent on position along line I + -
  7. 7. Vector Network Analyzer 7 Transmission Line Zo • Zo determines relationship between voltage and current waves • Zo is a function of physical dimensions and r • Zo is usually a real impedance (e.g. 50 or 75 ohms) characteristic impedance for coaxial airlines (ohms) 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 1.0 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.9 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.1 normalized values 50 ohm standard attenuation is lowest at 77 ohms power handling capacity peaks at 30 ohms
  8. 8. Vector Network Analyzer 8 Power Transfer Efficiency RS RL For complex impedances, maximum power transfer occurs when ZL = ZS* (conjugate match) Maximum power is transferred when RL = RS RL / RS 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Load Power (normalized) R s R L + j X - j X For real impedances, maximum power transfer occurs when RL = RS
  9. 9. Vector Network Analyzer 9 Transmission Line Terminated with Zo For reflection, a transmission line terminated in Zo behaves like an infinitely long transmission line Zs = Zo Zo Vrefl = 0! (all the incident power is absorbed in the load) Vinc Zo = characteristic impedance of transmission line
  10. 10. Vector Network Analyzer 10 Transmission Line Terminated with Short, Open Zs = Zo Vrefl Vinc For reflection, a transmission line terminated in a short or open reflects all power back to source In-phase (0o) for open, out-of-phase (180o) for short
  11. 11. Vector Network Analyzer 11 Transmission Line Terminated with 25 W Vrefl Standing wave pattern does not go to zero as with short or open Zs = Zo ZL = 25 W Vinc
  12. 12. Vector Network Analyzer 12 High Freq. Device Characterization Transmitted Incident TRANSMISSION Gain / Loss S-Parameters S21, S12 Group Delay Transmission Coefficient Insertion Phase Reflected Incident REFLECTION SWR S-Parameters S11, S22 Reflection Coefficient Impedance, Admittance R+jX, G+jB Return Loss G, r T,t Incident Reflected Transmitted R B A A R = B R =
  13. 13. Vector Network Analyzer 13 Reflection Parameters  dB No reflection (ZL = Zo) r RL VSWR 0 1 Full reflection (ZL = open, short) 0 dB 1  = ZL - ZO ZL + O Z Reflection Coefficient = Vreflected Vincident = r F G = r G Return loss, RL = -20 log (r), VSWR = Emax Emin = 1 + r 1 - r Emax Emin
  14. 14. Vector Network Analyzer 14 Transmission Parameters V Transmitted V Incident Transmission Coefficient = T = VTransmitted VIncident = t DUT Gain (dB) = 20 Log V Trans V Inc = 20 log t Insertion Loss (dB) = - 20 Log V Trans V Inc = - 20 log t
  15. 15. Vector Network Analyzer 15 Smith Chart Review   Smith Chart maps rectilinear impedance plane onto polar plane 0 +R +jX -jX Rectilinear impedance plane -90o 0 o 180 o + - .2 .4 .6 .8 1.0 90 o  0 Polar plane Z = Zo L = 0 G Constant X Constant R Smith chart G L Z = 0 = ±180 O 1 (short) Z = L = 0 O 1 G (open)
  16. 16. Vector Network Analyzer 16 Characterizing Unknown Linear 2-port Devices Using parameters (H, Y, Z, S) to characterize devices at low frequency:  gives linear behavioral model of our device (or network)  measure parameters (e.g. voltage and current) versus frequency under various source and load conditions (e.g. short and open circuits)  compute device parameters from measured data  predict circuit performance under any source and load conditions H-parameters V1 = h11I1 + h12V2 I2 = h21I1 + h22V2 Y-parameters I1 = y11V1 + y12V2 I2 = y21V1 + y22V2 Z-parameters V1 = z11I1 + z12I2 V2 = z21I1 + z22I2 h11 = V1 I1 V2=0 h12 = V1 V2 I1=0 (requires short circuit) (requires open circuit) Extending measurements of these parameters to high frequencies is not very practical !
  17. 17. Vector Network Analyzer 17 Why Use S-Parameters?  relatively easy to obtain at high frequencies  hard to measure total voltage & current at the device ports at high frequency  measure voltage traveling waves with a vector network analyzer  don't need shorts/opens which can cause active devices to oscillate or self-destruct  relate to familiar measurements (gain, loss, reflection coefficient ...)  can cascade S-parameters of multiple devices to predict system performance  can compute H, Y, or Z parameters from S-parameters if desired  can easily import and use S-parameter files in our electronic-simulation tools Incident Transmitted S21 S11 Reflected S22 Reflected Transmitted Incident b1 a1 b2 a2 S12 DUT b1 = S11a1 + S12 a2 b2 = S21 a1 + S22 a2 Port 1 Port 2
  18. 18. Vector Network Analyzer 18 Measuring S-Parameters S 11 = Reflected Incident = b1 a 1 a2 = 0 S 21 = Transmitted Incident = b 2 a 1 a2 = 0 S 22 = Reflected Incident = b2 a 2 a1 = 0 S 12 = Transmitted Incident = b 1 a 2 a1 = 0 Incident Transmitted S 21 S 11 Reflected b 1 a1 b 2 Z0 Load a2 = 0 DUT Forward Incident Transmitted S 12 S 22 Reflected b2 a2 b a1 = 0 DUT Z0 Load Reverse 1
  19. 19. Vector Network Analyzer 19 Equating S-Parameters with Common Measurement Terms S11 = forward reflection coefficient (input match) S22 = reverse reflection coefficient (output match) S21 = forward transmission coefficient (gain or loss) S12 = reverse transmission coefficient (isolation) Remember, S-parameters are inherently complex, linear quantities. They are expressed as real and imaginary or magnitude and phase pairs However, we often express them in a log magnitude format
  20. 20. Vector Network Analyzer 20 Network Analyzers Vs Spectrum Analyzers . Amplitude Ratio Frequency Amplitud e Frequency 8563A SPECTRUM ANALYZER 9 kHz - 26.5 GHz Measures known signal Measures unknown signals Network analyzers:  measure components, devices, circuits, sub-assemblies  contain source and receiver  display ratioed amplitude and phase (frequency or power sweeps)  offer advanced error correction Spectrum analyzers:  measure signal amplitude characteristics carrier level, sidebands, harmonics...)  can demodulate (& measure) complex signals  are receivers only (single channel)  can be used for scalar component test (no phase) with tracking gen. or ext. source(s)
  21. 21. Vector Network Analyzer 21 Network Analyzer Hardware - Generalized Network Analyzer Block Diagram RECEIVER / DETECTOR PROCESSOR / DISPLAY REFLECTED (A) TRANSMITTED (B) INCIDENT (R) SIGNAL SEPARATION SOURCE Incident Reflected Transmitted DUT
  22. 22. Vector Network Analyzer 22 Types of Network Analyzer Scalar • Magnitude only • Broadband Detector with higher noise floor • Lower Price • Normalization – Less Accurate • Measures RL, SWR, Gain/Loss Vector • Phase and Magnitude • Tuned Detector with lower noise floor • Higher Price • Complete Error Correction – More Accurate • Measures all
  23. 23. Antenna Parameters 23 Basic Antenna Parameters
  24. 24. 24 • Introduction • Antenna - Reflection Coefficient / Return Loss ? • Bandwidth • VSWR • Impedance Matching • Other Parameters?  in class • Demo and Hands On Antenna Parameters Antenna Parameters
  25. 25. 25 Introduction Antenna Parameters
  26. 26. 26 Reflection Coefficient If 50 % of the signal is absorbed by the antenna and 50 % is reflected back, we say that the Reflection Coefficient. is -3dB. A very good antenna might have a value of - 10dB (90 % absorbed & 10 % reflected). Antenna Parameters
  27. 27. 27 Bandwidth Typically, bandwidth is measured by looking at SWR, i.e., by finding the frequency range over which the SWR is less than 2. Bandwidth also can be measured by looking at the frequency range where reflection coefficient value dropped below than -10 dB. Antenna Parameters
  28. 28. 28 VSWR VSWR is a measure of impedance mismatch between the transmission line and its load. The higher the VSWR, the greater the mismatch. The minimum VSWR, i.e., that which corresponds to a perfect impedance match, is unity. The result is presented as a figure describing the power absorption of the antenna. A value of 2.0:1 VSWR, which is equal to 90 % power absorption, is considered very good for a small antenna. Antenna Parameters
  29. 29. 29 Impedance An ideal antenna solution has an impedance of 50 ohm all the way from the transceiver to the antenna, to get the best possible impedance match between transceiver, transmission line and antenna. Since ideal conditions do not exist in reality, the impedance in the antenna interface often must be compensated by means of a matching network, i.e. a net built with inductive and/or capacitive components. Antenna Parameters
  30. 30. 30 Hands On 1 - Antenna Characteristic Measurements You will be given few types of antennas, please measure the following : • Reflection Coefficient, S11 • VSWR • 10 dB bandwidth and % bandwidth • Impedance at resonance Antenna Parameters
  31. 31. 31 Hands On 2 – Antenna Measurement Environment Display the S11 of your antenna between your frequency range of interest. Place the marker at the minimum. Observe the trace when the following objects are brought close to it from different directions: • metallic object (e.g. steel rule, metal rod) • human hand • insulator (e.g. book, plastic) Observe the trace when the antenna is rotated by 90 degrees and when it is moved around relative to surrounding. Antenna Parameters

