Untitled presentation.pptx

A STUDY ON SERVICE QUALITY ANALYSIS WITH
REFERENCE TO STATE BANK OF INDIA
Review of Literature
● MENGI (2009) -conducted a study on compare customer’s perception of service quality of public and private
banks in Jammu.)
● SHEKHAR AND GUPTA(2008) -Explored customer’s perspectives on the concept of relationship marketing.
OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
● To study the various services offered by SBI.
● To study the important of service quality in banking industry.
● To analyze the perception of the customer toward service quality of SBI.
Limitations Of The Study
1. The study is limited to the expectation and perception of customers having account in SBI.
2. The expectation of the customers are limited to the time period of the study.
3. All the answer given by the respondents has been assumed true.
Research Methodology
● RESEARCH DESIGN
● SOURCE OF DATA
● SAMPLING DESIGN
● SAMPLE UNIT
● TOOLS OF ANALYSIS
Findings
● Among the total respondents, 62% are males.
● Most of the respondents are the age group of 21 to 30.
● Most of the persons agreed that employees are neatly presented.
● Majority of the persons agreed that visually appealing physical facility of bank is not bad
Suggestions
● The expectation of the customers is on the increase, especially the current generation customers; hence the
banks will have to change the traditional approach.
● The banks should associate more with the technology and good infrastructure to provide timely and efficient
services to customers.
● The banks should focus on pooling and retention of customers. Large data base will create trust and
reliability culture..
Conclusion
Service quality should be used as a strategic tool to get a competitive advantage over the competitors. Service quality is a
comparison of perceived expectation of a service with perceived performance. This study was undertaken to analyses service
quality of SBI services. The study analyses customer expectation and perceptions of SBI services by considering five
dimension of service quality. This analysis helps to find out the banks performance is not meet the expectation of the
customers.