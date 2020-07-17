Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
July 2020 Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved Global Cashew Kernel Market: Industry, Size, Shar...
Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved 2 Source: Prophecy Market Insights Market Segmentation Glob...
Executive Summary (1/9) 3 Overview Source: Prophecy Market Insights Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights ...
Executive Summary (2/9) 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the market Source: Prophecy Market Insights Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET IN...
Executive Summary (3/9) 5 Table 2.1: Global Cashew Kernel Market Overview Parameters 2019 (E) 2029 (F) Global Cashew Kerne...
Executive Summary (4/9) 6 Table 2.2: Global Cashew Kernel Market Overview Parameters 2019 (E) 2029 (F) By Region with Larg...
Executive Summary (5/9) 7 Description Figure 2.1: Global Cashew Kernel Market Value Share (%), By Grade – 2019 (E)  By gr...
About Us Copyright © PROPHECY 2019, All Rights Reserved 8 Disclaimer  The material is based on sources which we believe a...
T H A N K YOU To know more about us, please visit our website: www.prophecymarketinsights.com For sales queries or new top...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Global cashew kernel market

40 views

Published on

Cashew kernels are classified into white/scorched wholes, splits, pieces, butts etc. depending on the size, shape & colour of the kernel. The Govt. of India Act sets 33 different grades of cashew kernels. Only 26 grades are commercially available and exported. Scorched wholes are another type of cashew kernels grade, which has a slight brown colour due to longer roasting. Read More... https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Cashew-Kernel-Market-By-3760

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Global cashew kernel market

  1. 1. July 2020 Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved Global Cashew Kernel Market: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019–2029
  2. 2. Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved 2 Source: Prophecy Market Insights Market Segmentation Global Cashew Kernel Market By Grade By Region  North America  Europe  Asia Pacific  Latin America  Middle East & Africa  White Wholes  Scorched Wholes  Dessert Wholes  White Pieces  Scorched Pieces  Dessert Pieces  Food  Medical  Lubricants  Paints  Wildlife  Other By Application
  3. 3. Executive Summary (1/9) 3 Overview Source: Prophecy Market Insights Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved  Cashew nuts are edible kidney-shaped nuts, rich in oil and protein, and are roasted and shelled before eaten. Oil extracted from the shells is used as a lubricant, in the production of plastics.  Increasing demand for healthy snacks, swelling demand from European countries, and increase in the number of primary processing units in Africa are some of the factors driving the market. However, factors, like weather-related uncertainties, increasing food safety issues, and the prevalence of small-scale primary processing infrastructure are restraining the market to an extent.  There are a number of issues going on in the cashew value chain, which need to be addressed, including processing capacity constrictions, lack of maintenance and management of cashew plants, lower availability of funds, and storage and transportation related issues, among others. Since majority of the cashews, globally, comes from Africa, the inefficiencies in the value chains of the African countries are the ones which get percolated down to the global value chains; most of these inefficiencies in the traditional processing methods add to the high prices passed on to the final cashew consumers.  Whole cashew kernels account for 80% of the market, while cashew kernels available in pieces account for the remaining 20%.  Côte d’Ivoire is the largest producer of cashew kernels, with a production of 180,694 metric ton in 2017, which is expected to go up to 284,406 metric ton by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
  4. 4. Executive Summary (2/9) 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the market Source: Prophecy Market Insights Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved  Amidst the global pandemic crisis and the indefinite lockdown across nations, the consumer food & beverage industry first witnessed high demand for household staples, healthy food items, and consumables with longer shelf lives.  The demand for frozen food products, fruits & vegetables, eggs, flour, and whole grains, among others, witnessed a considerable increase during the early stages of the crisis.  Presently, most companies in the industry are faced with low consumption of their products and supply chain challenges. The companies are focusing more on altering their supply chains in order to reinforce their online presence and delivery measures, in an attempt to adapt to the present business environment.  The changes in consumer buying behavior and the dynamic shifts towards online and D2C distribution channels may have serious implications on the near future growth of the industry.  This report will quantify the impact of this pandemic on the cashew kernel market
  5. 5. Executive Summary (3/9) 5 Table 2.1: Global Cashew Kernel Market Overview Parameters 2019 (E) 2029 (F) Global Cashew Kernel Market Value (US$ Mn) XXX.X XXX.X By Grade Segment with Largest Value (US$ Mn) XX: XXX.X XX: XXX.X By Grade Segment with Highest CAGR (%)-2019-2029 XX: CAGR- XX.X By Application Segment with Largest Value (US$ Mn) XX: XXX.X XX: XXX.X By Application Segment with Highest CAGR (%)-2019-2029 XX: CAGR- XX.X Source: Prophecy Market Insights Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved To be Continued …
  6. 6. Executive Summary (4/9) 6 Table 2.2: Global Cashew Kernel Market Overview Parameters 2019 (E) 2029 (F) By Region with Largest Value (US$ Mn) North America: XXX.X North America: XXX.X By Region with Highest CAGR (%)-2019-2029 North America: CAGR- XX.X Key Market Players: Al-Aziz and Company Anzar Cashew Co. Associated Cashew Industries Choice Cashew Industries John's Cashew Company Kerala Nut Food Co. Shafi Cashew Industries Wender's Foods Pvt Ltd. Tasty Nut Industries Sunfood Corporation Source: Prophecy Market Insights Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved
  7. 7. Executive Summary (5/9) 7 Description Figure 2.1: Global Cashew Kernel Market Value Share (%), By Grade – 2019 (E)  By grade, the white wholes segment accounts for the largest revenue share as compared to other segments in 2020. Analysis Source: Prophecy Market Insights White Wholes Scorched Wholes Dessert Wholes White Pieces Scorched Pieces Dessert Pieces Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved  The global Cashew Kernel market size was valued at USD XXX.X billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% from 2019 to 2029.  Increasing demand for healthy snacks among individuals globally is the major factor driving the growth of the global cashew kernel market. Cashews have become popular all over the world, for their number of health benefits and subtle flavour. Consumers these days prefer products which contain high nutritional value.  According to the data published in British Journal of Nutrition, people who consume nuts more than four times a week has a lower risk of coronary heart disease up to only 37% as compared to people who never or seldom consume nuts.  Further, it is anticipated that more cashew may be used in the production of snack bars, which are a healthy alternative to high-calorie chocolate bars which in turn boosts the growth of the target market. XX.X%
  8. 8. About Us Copyright © PROPHECY 2019, All Rights Reserved 8 Disclaimer  The material is based on sources which we believe are reliable, but no warranty, either expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. The views expressed are our best judgment as of the date of issue and are subject to change without notice. Prophecy Market Insights takes no responsibility for decisions made on the basis of these opinions.  Any redistribution of this information is strictly prohibited. Copyright © 2019 Prophecy Market Insights pvt. Ltd , all rights reserved. Legal and Copyright Notices  While the editors endeavor to ensure the accuracy of all information and data contained in this Market Research Report, neither they nor Prophecy Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. accept responsibility for any loss or damage (whether direct or indirect) whatsoever to the customer or any third party resulting or arising there from.  All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced or used in any form or by any means graphic, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, taping, or information storage and retrieval systems without permission of the publisher. Disclaimer: Prophecy market Insights Pvt. Ltd attempts to ensure that the information provided in our market research reports is as accurate and complete as possible, the quantity of detailed information used and the fact that some of the information (which cannot always be verified or validated) is supplied by third parties and sources not controlled by prophecy market Insights Pvt. ltd means that we cannot always guarantee the accuracy, completeness or originality of the information in some reports, and we are therefore not responsible for any errors or omissions in those reports. The recipients of these reports are responsible for determining whether the information contained therein is sufficient for use and shall use their own skill and judgement when choosing to rely upon the reports Source: Prophecy Market Insights
  9. 9. T H A N K YOU To know more about us, please visit our website: www.prophecymarketinsights.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com For other queries contact: Alex L (Global Head - Business Development) Prophecy Market Insights Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Copyright © PROPHECY MARKET INSIGHTS 2019, All Rights Reserved

×