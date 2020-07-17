Cashew kernels are classified into white/scorched wholes, splits, pieces, butts etc. depending on the size, shape & colour of the kernel. The Govt. of India Act sets 33 different grades of cashew kernels. Only 26 grades are commercially available and exported. Scorched wholes are another type of cashew kernels grade, which has a slight brown colour due to longer roasting. Read More... https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Cashew-Kernel-Market-By-3760