Anaesth. consideration endocrine 2

Anaesthetic consideration for endocrine diseases/ part 2 Dr. Radhwan Hazem Alkhashab Consultant anaesthesia & ICU 2021
Diabetes Mellitus
INTRODUCTION Diabetes mellitus is characterized by impairment of carbohydrate metabolism caused by an absolute or relative...
Types of DM 1) Type 1a diabetes is caused by an autoimmune destruction of beta cells within pancreatic islets resulting in...
Signs and Symptoms 5% to 10% of all cases of diabetes are type 1. It is usually diagnosed before the age of 40 years and i...
Type 2 diabetes is responsible for 90% of all cases of diabetes mellitus in the world. Type 2 diabetics are typically in t...
Impaired glucose tolerance is associated with an increase in body weight, a decrease in insulin secretion, and a reduction...
1.Blood glucose: A normal fasting plasma glucose is 70 to 100 mg/dL Any fasting glucose between 101 and 125 mg/dL is impai...
2. The Hb A1c test HbA1C provides a valuable assessment of long-term glycemic control. Erythrocyte hemoglobin is non enzym...
Insulin is necessary to manage all type 1 diabetics and many type 2 diabetics. Conventional insulin therapy uses twice-dai...
Insulin types Insulins Onset Peak Duration Short Acting 1. Human regular 30 min 2-4 hr 5-8 hr 2. Lispro (Humalog) 10-15 mi...
The cornerstones of therapy for type 2 diabetes are diet with weight loss, exercise therapy, and the oral antidiabetic age...
These agents, either as monotherapy or in various combinations, are used to maintain glucose control (fasting glucose, 90–...
Sulphonylureas are a class of oral (tablet) medications that control blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes b...
Theses groups of drugs which decrease hepatic gluconeogenesis and to a lesser degree enhance utilization of glucose by ske...
Thiazolidinediones, also known as glitazones, are a group of oral anti-diabetic drugs designed to treat patients with type...
These drugs block the breakdown of starchy foods such as bread, potatoes, and pasta, and they slow down the absorption of ...
Complications of DM
Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a complication of decompensated diabetes mellitus. The signs and symptoms of DKA are primar...
Diagnostic Features of DKA
The treatment of DKA consists of giving large amounts of normal saline, effective doses of insulin, and electrolyte supple...
Magnesium is replaced as needed. Sodium bicarbonate is administered for a pH less than 7.1. The infrequent but devastating...
Hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome (HHS) is characterized by severe hyperglycemia, hyperosmolarity, and dehydration usual...
The patient presents with polyuria, polydipsia, hypovolemia, hypotension, tachycardia, and organ hypoperfusion. The early ...
Treatment includes significant fluid resuscitation, insulin, and electrolyte supplementation. If the plasma osmolarity* is...
HHS DKA
1. Nephropathy Approximately 30% to 40% of type 1 diabetics and 5% to 10% of type 2 diabetics develop end- stage renal dis...
Treatment of hypertension can markedly slow progression. Hypertension is managed with a low- sodium diet, low doses of diu...
2. Peripheral Neuropathy More than 50% of patients who have had diabetes for more than 25 years will develop a peripheral ...
 Cardiovascular disease Is a major cause of morbidity and the leading cause of mortality in diabetics. It commonly presen...
 Diabetic autonomic neuropathy (DAN) : can affect any part of the autonomic nervous system,  Cardiovascular autonomic ne...
The stress response of surgery creates the classic hyperglycemic challenge. Activation of the sympathetic nervous system a...
B1-Antagonists should be used if coronary artery disease is present to decrease morbidity and mortality perioperatively. F...
Management of insulin in the preoperative period depends on the type of insulin that the patient takes and the timing of d...
Well-controlled type 2 diabetics do not require insulin for minor surgery. Poorly controlled type 2 diabetics and all type...
The goal of intraoperative blood glucose management is to avoid hypoglycemia while maintaining blood glucose below 180 mg/...
Absorption of subcutaneous or intramuscular insulin depends on tissue blood ﬂow, however, and can be unpredictable during ...
When administering an intravenous insulin infusion to surgical patients, adding some (eg, 20 mEq) KCl to each liter of ﬂui...
Sliding scale insulin
Aggressive insulin therapy in the intensive care unit (ICU) has demonstrated significant benefit in morbidity and mortalit...
Emergency surgery places diabetics at risk of developing DKA or HHS. Surgery should be delayed for 4 to 6 hours to optimiz...
Adrenal glands
The adrenal glands consist of the adrenal cortex and the adrenal medulla. The adrenal cortex is responsible for the synthe...
Cushing’s syndrome is categorized as 1) ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome (inappropriately high plasma ACTH concentrations...
Clinical diagnosis: 1) sudden onset of weight gain, which is usually central 2) Thickening of the facial fat, which rounds...
The treatment of choice for patients with Cushing’s disease is transsphenoidal microadenomectomy. Alternatively, patients ...
Preoperative evaluation of systemic blood pressure, electrolyte balance, and the blood glucose concentration are especiall...
Doses of muscle relaxants should probably be decreased initially in view of skeletal muscle weakness, which frequently acc...
Primary hyperaldosteronism (Conn’s syndrome) is present when there is excess secretion of aldosterone from a functional tu...
Symptoms may reflect systemic hypertension (headache) or hypokalemia (polyuria, nocturia, skeletal muscle cramps, skeletal...
Diagnosis Spontaneous hypokalemia in patients with systemic hypertension is highly suggestive of aldosteronism. Plasma ren...
Management of anesthesia for the treatment of hyperaldosteronism is facilitated by preoperative correction of hypokalemia ...
Indeed, aggressive preoperative preparation can convert the excessive intravascular fluid volume status of these patients ...
Adrenal Insufficiency
There are two types of AI: 1) Primary disease (Addison’s disease), the adrenal glands are unable to elaborate sufficient q...
Cortisol accounts for 95% of the adrenal gland’s glucocorticoid activity, with corticosterone and cortisone contributing s...
During major surgery, cortisol release may increase from a preoperative level of 15 to 25 mg/day to 75 to 150 mg/day, yiel...
Diagnosis Critically ill patients with cortisol levels less than 20 mg/Dl have AI. The classic definition of AI includes a...
Patients taking prednisone less than 5 mg/day (morning dose) for any length of time, even years, do not demonstrate clinic...
No specific anesthetic agent(s) and/or technique(s) are recommended in managing patients with or at risk of AI. Etomidate ...
76 views

  Anaesthetic consideration for endocrine diseases/ part 2 Dr. Radhwan Hazem Alkhashab Consultant anaesthesia & ICU 2021
  2. 2. Diabetes Mellitus
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Diabetes mellitus is characterized by impairment of carbohydrate metabolism caused by an absolute or relative deficiency of insulin or of insulin responsiveness, which leads to hyperglycemia and glycosuria. Following a meal, plasma glucose increases, which stimulates an increase in plasma insulin. Humans require insulin for survival. Diabetes mellitus results from an inadequate supply of insulin and an inadequate tissue response to insulin, yielding increased circulating glucose levels with eventual microvascular and macrovascular complications.
  4. 4. Types of DM 1) Type 1a diabetes is caused by an autoimmune destruction of beta cells within pancreatic islets resulting in complete absence or barely negligible circulating insulin levels. 2) Type 1b diabetes is a rare disease with absolute insulin deficiency, although not immune mediated. 3) Type 2 diabetes is not immune mediated and results from a relative deficiency of insulin coupled with an insulin receptor defect or defect(s) in its postreceptor intracellular signaling pathways.
  5. 5. Signs and Symptoms 5% to 10% of all cases of diabetes are type 1. It is usually diagnosed before the age of 40 years and is one of the most common chronic childhood illnesses. Type 1 diabetes is caused by a T cell–mediated autoimmune destruction of beta cells of the pancreas. At least 80% to 90% of beta-cell function must be lost before hyperglycemia occurs. Patients demonstrate hyperglycemia over several days to weeks associated with fatigue, weight loss, polyuria, polydipsia, blurring of vision, and signs of intravascular volume depletion. A random blood glucose greater than 200 mg/dL and a hemoglobin (Hb) A1c level greater than 7.0%. The presence of ketoacidosis indicates severe insulin deficiency. Type 1 Diabetes
  6. 6. Type 2 diabetes is responsible for 90% of all cases of diabetes mellitus in the world. Type 2 diabetics are typically in the middle to older age group and overweight, although there has been a significant increase in younger patients and even children over the past decade. There are three important defects in type 2 diabetes: 1) Increased rate of hepatic glucose release. 2) Impaired basal and stimulated insulin secretion, 3) Inefficient use of glucose by peripheral tissues (i.e., insulin resistance, which is mainly in skeletal muscle, adipose tissue, and the liver). Type 2 Diabetes
  7. 7. Impaired glucose tolerance is associated with an increase in body weight, a decrease in insulin secretion, and a reduction in peripheral insulin action. The transition to clinical diabetes demonstrates these same factors plus an increase in hepatic glucose production. The metabolic syndrome or insulin-resistance syndrome is a constellation of clinical and biochemical characteristics frequently seen in patients with or at risk of type 2 diabetes Metabolic Syndrome (At least three of the following) Fasting plasma glucose 110 mg/dL Abdominal obesity (waist girth > 40 [in men], 35 [in women]) Serum triglycerides 150 mg/dL Serum high-density lipoprotein cholesterol < 40 mg/dL (men), < 50 mg/dL (women) Blood pressure 130/85 mm Hg
  8. 8. 1.Blood glucose: A normal fasting plasma glucose is 70 to 100 mg/dL Any fasting glucose between 101 and 125 mg/dL is impaired fasting glucose. Glucose levels, especially in type 2 diabetics, usually increase over years to decades progressing from the normal range to the impaired glucose tolerance range and finally to clinical diabetes. Diagnosis Diagnostic Criteria for Diabetes Mellitus Symptoms of diabetes (polyuria, polydipsia, unexplained weight loss) plus a random plasma glucose concentration 200 mg/dL OR Fasting (no caloric intake for 8 hours) plasma glucose 126 mg/dL OR 2-hour plasma glucose > 200 mg/dL during an oral glucose tolerance test
  9. 9. 2. The Hb A1c test HbA1C provides a valuable assessment of long-term glycemic control. Erythrocyte hemoglobin is non enzymatically glycosylated by glucose that freely crosses red blood cell membranes. This represent the average plasma glucose concentration during the preceding 60 to 90 days. The normal range for Hb A1c is 4% to 6%. Increased risk of microvascular and macrovascular disease begins at a Hb A1c of 6.5%. 3. Urine glucose: Urine glucose is a poor diagnostic test since the renal glucose threshold is not reached until the extracellular glucose concentration exceeds 180 mg/dL.
  10. 10. Insulin is necessary to manage all type 1 diabetics and many type 2 diabetics. Conventional insulin therapy uses twice-daily injections. Intensive insulin therapy uses three or more daily injections or a continuous infusion. The various forms of insulin include:- 1. Intermediate acting (NPH*, lente, lispro protamine, aspart protamine) and administered twice daily. 2. Long acting (ultralente and glargine) and administered once daily. 3. Insulins that are short acting (regular) or rapid acting (lispro, aspart), which provide glycemic control at mealtimes (prandial insulin). * NPH =neutral protamine Hagedorn Treatment of DM
  11. 11. Insulin types Insulins Onset Peak Duration Short Acting 1. Human regular 30 min 2-4 hr 5-8 hr 2. Lispro (Humalog) 10-15 min. 1-2 hr 3-6 hr 3. Aspart (Novolog) 10-15 min. 1-2 hr 3-6 hr intermediate 1. Human NPH 1-2 hr 6-10 hr 10-20 hr 2. Lente 1-2 hr 6-10 hr 10-20 hr Long acting 1. Ultralente 4-6 hr 8-20 hr 24-48 hr 2. Glargine (Lantus) 1-2 hr Peakless 24 hr
  12. 12. The cornerstones of therapy for type 2 diabetes are diet with weight loss, exercise therapy, and the oral antidiabetic agents. Reduction of body weight through diet and exercise is the first therapeutic measure to control type 2 diabetes. The decrease in adiposity improves hepatic and peripheral tissue insulin sensitivity, enhances postreceptor insulin action, and may possibly increase insulin secretion. Oral Antidiabetic Agents The four major classes of oral agents are:- 1) Secretagogues (sulfonylureas, meglitinides), which stimulate insulin secretion from pancreatic beta cells. 2) Biguanides (metformin), which suppress excessive hepatic glucose release. 3) Thiazolidinediones or glitazones (rosiglitazone, pioglitazone), which improve insulin sensitivity. 4) a-glucosidase inhibitors (acarbose, miglitol), which delay gastrointestinal glucose absorption. Treatment…cont.
  13. 13. These agents, either as monotherapy or in various combinations, are used to maintain glucose control (fasting glucose, 90–130 mg/dL; peak postprandial glucose, <180 mg/dL, Hb A1c <7%) in the initial stages of the disease.
  14. 14. Sulphonylureas are a class of oral (tablet) medications that control blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes by stimulating the production of insulin in the pancreas and increasing the effectiveness of insulin in the body. They are generally taken once or twice a day, with or shortly before a meal, and can be taken on their own or prescribed for use alongside other diabetes drugs such as metformin Drugs in this class The following drugs are all in the sulphonylureas class (trade name first, generic name in brackets): Amaryl (Glimepiride) Daonil (Gilbenclamide) Glibenese (Glipizide) Tolbutamide (Tolbutamide). . Sulphonylureas
  15. 15. Theses groups of drugs which decrease hepatic gluconeogenesis and to a lesser degree enhance utilization of glucose by skeletal muscle and adipose tissue by increasing glucose transport across cell membranes. In addition to lowering glucose levels, they decrease plasma triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels and reduce postprandial hyperlipemia and plasma free fatty acid levels and their oxidation. The biguanides
  16. 16. Thiazolidinediones, also known as glitazones, are a group of oral anti-diabetic drugs designed to treat patients with type 2 diabetes. Classed as oral hypoglycemic drugs, they are taken once or twice daily with or without food and work by targeting insulin resistance – a core physiologic defect in those with type 2 diabetes. Thiazolidinediones
  17. 17. These drugs block the breakdown of starchy foods such as bread, potatoes, and pasta, and they slow down the absorption of some sugars, such as table sugar. You take an alpha- glucosidase inhibitor with the first bite of each meal. Most people take a pill three times a day. α-glucosidase inhibitors
  18. 18. Complications of DM
  19. 19. Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a complication of decompensated diabetes mellitus. The signs and symptoms of DKA are primarily the result of abnormalities in carbohydrate and fat metabolism. Episodes of DKA occur more commonly in type 1 diabetics and are precipitated by infection or acute illness (cerebrovascular accident, myocardial infarction, acute pancreatitis). High glucose levels exceed the threshold for renal tubular absorption creating a significant osmotic diuresis with marked hypovolemia. A tight metabolic coupling between hepatic gluconeogenesis and ketogenesis results in an overproduction of ketoacids by the liver. An increase in ketoacid (b-hydroxybutyrate, acetoacetate, acetone) production creates a metabolic acidosis. An increased anion gap (Na-[ Cl+HCO3 ]) normal: (8-14 mEq/L) is present. Substantial deficits of water, potassium, and phosphorus exist, although laboratory values of these electrolytes appear normal or elevated. Hyponatremia results from the effect of hyperglycemia and hyperosmolarity on water distribution. 1. Diabetic ketoacidosis
  20. 20. Diagnostic Features of DKA
  21. 21. The treatment of DKA consists of giving large amounts of normal saline, effective doses of insulin, and electrolyte supplementation. Rehydration alone will reduce plasma glucose levels by 30% to 50% and possibly more. An intravenous loading dose of 0.1 U/kg of regular insulin plus a low-dose insulin infusion of 0.1 U/kg per hour is initiated. The average decline in blood glucose is 75 to 100 mg/dL per hour with correction to target values ( 250 mg/dL) occurring in 4 to 6 hours and correction to target values for acidosis and HCO3 levels in 8 to 12 hours. A normal pH is obtained in approximately 24 hours. Insulin administration is necessary until a normal acid base status is achieved. Treatment of DKA
  22. 22. Magnesium is replaced as needed. Sodium bicarbonate is administered for a pH less than 7.1. The infrequent but devastating development of cerebral edema results from correction of hyperglycemia without simultaneous elevation of plasma Na. The overall mortality rate for DKA is 5% to 10% and 15% to 28% for patients older than 65 years of age and may approach 45% in patients with coma DKA… cont.
  23. 23. Hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome (HHS) is characterized by severe hyperglycemia, hyperosmolarity, and dehydration usually in elderly (older than 60 years) type 2 diabetics. Predisposing factors:Acute illness such as 1. Infection. 2. Myocardial infarction. 3. Cerebrovascular accident. 4. Pancreatitis. 5. Intestinal obstruction. 6. Endocrinopathy. 7. Renal failure. 8. Burn. 2. Hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome (HHS)
  24. 24. The patient presents with polyuria, polydipsia, hypovolemia, hypotension, tachycardia, and organ hypoperfusion. The early administration of large volumes of crystalloid fluids is necessary to prevent this syndrome. Hyperosmolarity (>340 mOsm/L) is responsible for an obtunded mental status or coma Patients may have some degree of metabolic acidosis but do not demonstrate a ketosis. Vascular occlusions secondary to mesenteric artery thrombosis, or diffuse intravascular coagulation are an important complication of HHS. S. & S. of HHS
  25. 25. Treatment includes significant fluid resuscitation, insulin, and electrolyte supplementation. If the plasma osmolarity* is greater than 320 mOsm/L, large volumes (1000–1500 mL/hr) of 0.45% normal saline should be administered until the osmolarity is less than 320 mOsm/L, at which time large volumes (1000–1500 mL/hr) of 0.9% normal saline is administered. Insulin is initiated with an intravenous bolus of 15 units of regular insulin followed by a 0.1- U/kg per hour infusion. The insulin infusion is decreased to 2 to 3 U/ hr when the glucose decreases to 250 to 300 mg/Dl. The mortality rate of HHS is 10% to 15%. *Osmolarity =2 (Na+) + 2 (K+) + Glucose + Urea (all in mmol/L) Treatment of HHS
  26. 26. HHS DKA
  27. 27. 1. Nephropathy Approximately 30% to 40% of type 1 diabetics and 5% to 10% of type 2 diabetics develop end- stage renal disease. The kidneys demonstrate glomerulosclerosis with glomerular basement membrane thickening, arteriosclerosis, and tubulointerstitial disease. The clinical course is characterized by hypertension, albuminuria, peripheral edema, and a progressive decrease in glomerular filtration rate. Basement membrane thickening develops within 2 to 3 years of the diagnosis of diabetes. Renal function remains normal on laboratory testing for approximately 15 years, at which time proteinuria develops, indicating advanced glomerulosclerosis. Proteinuria is the earliest laboratory manifestation of diabetic renal disease. Within 5 years of proteinuria, the blood urea nitrogen and creatinine increase and a significant percentage of these patients progress to renal failure in 3 to 5 years. 3. Microvascular Complications
  28. 28. Treatment of hypertension can markedly slow progression. Hypertension is managed with a low- sodium diet, low doses of diuretics, and one or several antihypertensive agents including a b1-antagonist, ACE inhibitor, angiotensin II receptor blocker, calcium channel blocker, and/or an a1-blocker. Even though b-blockers can cause hypoglycemia by inhibiting hepatic glucose production, and masking the clinical signs of hypoglycemia, they are still highly effective. ACE inhibitors provide an added benefit in diabetics by retarding the progression of proteinuria and the decrease in the glomerular filtration rate. If end-stage renal disease develops, there are four options: hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis, and transplantation. Treatment of nephropathy
  29. 29. 2. Peripheral Neuropathy More than 50% of patients who have had diabetes for more than 25 years will develop a peripheral neuropathy. 3. Retinopathy Diabetic retinopathy results from a variety of microvascular changes including occlusion, dilation, increased permeability, and microaneurysm formation resulting in hemorrhages, exudates, and growth of abnormal vessels and fibrous tissue. Visual impairment can range from minor changes in color vision to total blindness. Strict glycemic control and blood pressure control can reduce the risk of development and progression of retinopathy
  30. 30.  Cardiovascular disease Is a major cause of morbidity and the leading cause of mortality in diabetics. It commonly presents as angina, a myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, or sudden death and results from atherosclerotic coronary artery disease and hypertension. A dyslipidemia is the major contributor to the initiation and development of atherosclerotic lesions. Statin therapy should be considered for all diabetics. Medical management of symptomatic coronary artery disease includes b1-blockers, ACE inhibitors, nitrates, calcium channel blockers, statins, fibrates, antiplatelet drugs, and possibly thrombolysis, stent placements, or, in severe cases, coronary artery bypass. 4. Macrovascular Complications
  31. 31.  Diabetic autonomic neuropathy (DAN) : can affect any part of the autonomic nervous system,  Cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy is a common type of DAN and is characterized by abnormalities in heart rate control and central/peripheral vascular dynamics. A resting tachycardia and a loss of heart rate variability during deep breathing are early signs. The heart may demonstrate systolic and diastolic dysfunction with a reduced ejection fraction. Dysrhythmias may be responsible for an episode of sudden death. Patients with coronary artery disease may be asymptomatic during ischemic events.  Respiratory DAN: Impaired respiratory reflexes and impaired ventilatory responses to hypoxia and hypercapnia.  Gastrointestinal DAN : cause impair gastric secretion and gastric motility, causing gastroparesis, nausea, vomiting, early satiety, bloating, and epigastric pain. Treatment of gastroparesis includes strict blood glucose control, multiple small meals, reduced fat content in meals, and prokinetic agents such as metoclopramide. Diarrhea and constipation are also common among diabetics and may be related to DAN.
  32. 32. The stress response of surgery creates the classic hyperglycemic challenge. Activation of the sympathetic nervous system and release of catecholamines, cortisol, and growth hormone may be sufficient to convert a well-controlled diabetic to one with significant hyperglycemia and even ketoacidosis. In addition, surgery is associated with a reduction in insulin sensitivity (insulin resistance of surgery) in the periphery. Acute hyperglycemia causes dehydration, impaired wound healing, an increased rate of infection, worsening central nervous system/spinal cord injury with ischemia, and hyperviscosity with thrombogenesis. Management of Anesthesia
  33. 33. B1-Antagonists should be used if coronary artery disease is present to decrease morbidity and mortality perioperatively. For renal disease, control of hypertension is a major priority, using ACE inhibitors. The presence of an autonomic neuropathy predisposes the patient to perioperative dysrhythmias and intraoperative hypotension, gastroparesis with possible aspiration, and hypoglycemia unawareness. Preoperative evaluation of the musculoskeletal system should focus on limited joint mobility of the neck Preoperative preparations
  34. 34. Management of insulin in the preoperative period depends on the type of insulin that the patient takes and the timing of dosing. If a patient takes subcutaneous insulin each night at bedtime, two thirds of this dose (NPH* and regular) should be administered the night before surgery and one half of the usual morning NPH dose should be given on the day of surgery. A 5% dextrose with 0.45% normal saline (D5 1=2 NS) intravenous infusion at 100 mL/hr should be initiated preoperatively. Oral hypoglycemics should be discontinued 24 to 48 hours preoperatively. The sulfonylureas should also be avoided during the entire perioperative period since they block myocardial potassium adenosine triphosphate channels, which are responsible for ischemia. (*NPH =neutral protamine Hagedorn)
  35. 35. Well-controlled type 2 diabetics do not require insulin for minor surgery. Poorly controlled type 2 diabetics and all type 1 diabetics having minor surgery and all diabetics having major surgery need insulin. For major surgery, if the serum glucose is greater than 270 mg/dL preoperatively, the surgery should be delayed while rapid control is achieved with intravenous insulin. If the serum glucose is greater than 400 mg/dL, the surgery should be postponed and the metabolic state restabilized
  36. 36. The goal of intraoperative blood glucose management is to avoid hypoglycemia while maintaining blood glucose below 180 mg/dL. There are several common perioperative management regimens for insulin-dependent diabetic patients. The patient receives a fraction—usually half—of the total morning insulin dose in the form of intermediate-acting insulin To decrease the risk of hypoglycemia, insulin is administered after intravenous access has been established and the morning blood glucose level is checked. For example, a patient who normally takes 30 units of NPH (neutral protamine Hagedorn; intermediate-acting) insulin and 10 units of regular or Lispro (short-acting) insulin or insulin analogue each morning and whose blood glucose is at least 150 mg/dL would receive 15 units (half the normal 30-unit morning dose) of NPH subcutaneously before surgery along with an infusion of 5% dextrose solution (1.5 mL/kg/h). Intraoperative management
  37. 37. Absorption of subcutaneous or intramuscular insulin depends on tissue blood ﬂow, however, and can be unpredictable during surgery. Supplemental dextrose can be administered if the patient becomes hypoglycemic (<100 mg/dL). However, intraoperative hyperglycemia (>150–180 mg/dL) is treated with intravenous regular insulin according to a sliding scale. One unit of regular insulin given to an adult usually lowers plasma glucose by 25–30 mg/dL. An alternative method is to administer regular insulin as a continuous infusion. Regular insulin can be added to normal saline in a concentration of 1 unit/mL and the infusion begun at 0.1 unit/kg/h. A general target for the intraoperative maintenance of blood glucose is less than 180 mg/dL.
  38. 38. When administering an intravenous insulin infusion to surgical patients, adding some (eg, 20 mEq) KCl to each liter of ﬂuid may be useful, as insulin causes an intracellular potassium shift. If the patient is taking an oral hypoglycemic agent preoperatively, the drug can be continued until the day of surgery. However, sulfonylureas and metformin have long half lives and many clinicians will discontinue them 24–48 h before surgery. They can be started postoperatively when the patient resumes oral intake. The eﬀects of oral hypoglycemic drugs with a short duration of action can be prolonged in the presence of kidney failure.
  39. 39. Sliding scale insulin
  40. 40. Aggressive insulin therapy in the intensive care unit (ICU) has demonstrated significant benefit in morbidity and mortality. Postoperative
  41. 41. Emergency surgery places diabetics at risk of developing DKA or HHS. Surgery should be delayed for 4 to 6 hours to optimize the patient’s metabolic status. DKA is more likely to develop in type 1 diabetics and is usually precipitated by infection, gastrointestinal obstruction, or trauma in the surgical patient. Total body deficits of sodium and potassium are present, and frequently phosphate and magnesium deficits exist. Treatment includes large volumes of normal saline and insulin. An insulin bolus of 0.1 U/kg followed by an infusion of 0.1 U/kg per hour is the initial prescription. Serum glucose is monitored hourly, and electrolytes are monitored every 2 hours. Potassium, magnesium, and phosphate deficits are replaced when urine production is documented. When serum glucose decreases to less than 250 mg/dL, intravenous fluids should include dextrose. Insulin is continued until acidosis resolves. Sodium bicarbonate is not routinely given and is reserved for cases where the pH is less than 7.10. Emergency Surgery
  42. 42. Adrenal glands
  43. 43. The adrenal glands consist of the adrenal cortex and the adrenal medulla. The adrenal cortex is responsible for the synthesis of three groups of hormones classified as glucocorticoids, mineralocorticoids (aldosterone), and androgens. Introduction
  44. 44. Cushing’s syndrome is categorized as 1) ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome (inappropriately high plasma ACTH concentrations stimulate the adrenal cortex to produce excessive amounts of cortisol). 2) ACTH-independent Cushing’s syndrome (excessive production of cortisol by abnormal adrenocortical tissues causes the syndrome and suppresses secretion of CRH and ACTH). Hypercortisolism (Cushing’s Syndrome)
  45. 45. Clinical diagnosis: 1) sudden onset of weight gain, which is usually central 2) Thickening of the facial fat, which rounds the facial contour (moon facies). 3) Systemic hypertension. 4) Glucose intolerance. 5) Oligomenorrhea or amenorrhea in premenopausal women. 6) Spontaneous ecchymoses. 7) Skeletal muscle wasting and weakness manifest as difficulty climbing stairs. 8) Depression and insomnia. Laboratory diagnosis: The diagnosis of Cushing’s syndrome is confirmed by demonstrating cortisol hypersecretion based on 24-hour urinary secretion of cortisol. Diagnosis
  46. 46. The treatment of choice for patients with Cushing’s disease is transsphenoidal microadenomectomy. Alternatively, patients may undergo 85% to 90% resection of the anterior pituitary. Pituitary radiation and bilateral total adrenalectomy are necessary in some patients. Surgical removal of the adrenal gland is the treatment for adrenal adenoma or carcinoma. Treatment
  47. 47. Preoperative evaluation of systemic blood pressure, electrolyte balance, and the blood glucose concentration are especially important. Osteoporosis is a consideration when positioning patients for the operative procedure. Etomidate may transiently decrease the synthesis and release of cortisol by the adrenal cortex. Attempts to decrease adrenal cortex activity with opioids, barbiturates, or volatile anesthetics are probably futile, as any drug-induced inhibition is likely overridden by surgical stimulation. Even regional anesthesia may not be effective in preventing increased cortisol secretion during surgery. Management of Anesthesia
  48. 48. Doses of muscle relaxants should probably be decreased initially in view of skeletal muscle weakness, which frequently accompanies hypercortisolism. In addition, the presence of hypokalemia could influence responses to non depolarizing muscle relaxants. Plasma cortisol concentrations decrease promptly after microadenomectomy or bilateral adrenalectomy, for which replacement therapy is recommended. In this regard, a continuous infusion of cortisol (100 mg/day IV) may be initiated intraoperatively.
  49. 49. Primary hyperaldosteronism (Conn’s syndrome) is present when there is excess secretion of aldosterone from a functional tumor (aldosteronoma.). Occasionally, primary aldosteronism is associated with pheochromocytoma, primary hyperparathyroidism, or acromegaly. Secondary hyperaldosteronism is present when increased circulating serum concentrations of renin, as associated with renovascular hypertension, stimulate the release of aldosterone. Hyperaldosteronism (Conn’s syndrome)
  50. 50. Symptoms may reflect systemic hypertension (headache) or hypokalemia (polyuria, nocturia, skeletal muscle cramps, skeletal muscle weakness). Systemic hypertension (diastolic blood pressure often 100–125 mm Hg) reflects aldosterone-induced sodium retention and the resulting increased extracellular fluid volume. This hypertension may be resistant to treatment. Aldosterone promotes renal excretion of potassium resulting in hypokalemic metabolic alkalosis. Skeletal muscle weakness is presumed to reflect hypokalemia. Hypomagnesemia and abnormal glucose tolerance may be present. Signs & symptoms
  51. 51. Diagnosis Spontaneous hypokalemia in patients with systemic hypertension is highly suggestive of aldosteronism. Plasma renin activity is suppressed in almost all patients with untreated primary aldosteronism and in many with essential hypertension; with secondary aldosteronism, however, the plasma renin activity is high. Treatment Initial treatment of hyperaldosteronism consists of supplemental potassium and administration of a competitive aldosterone antagonist, such as spironolactone. Systemic hypertension may require treatment with antihypertensive drugs. Definitive treatment for an aldosterone-secreting tumor is surgical excision. Bilateral adrenalectomy may be necessary if multiple aldosterone-secreting tumors are found.
  52. 52. Management of anesthesia for the treatment of hyperaldosteronism is facilitated by preoperative correction of hypokalemia and treatment of systemic hypertension. Persistence of hypokalemia may modify responses to non depolarizing muscle relaxants. Furthermore, it must be appreciated that intraoperative hyperventilation of the patient’s lungs can decrease the plasma potassium concentration. Inhaled or injected drugs are acceptable for maintenance of anesthesia. Measurement of cardiac filling pressures via a right atrial or pulmonary artery catheter may be useful during surgery for adequate evaluation of the intravascular fluid volume and the response to intravenous infusion of fluids. Management of Anesthesia
  53. 53. Indeed, aggressive preoperative preparation can convert the excessive intravascular fluid volume status of these patients to unexpected hypovolemia, manifesting as hypotension in response to vasodilating anesthetic drugs, positive pressure ventilation of the lungs, body position changes, or sudden surgical blood loss. Acid base status and plasma electrolyte concentrations should be measured frequently during the perioperative period. A continuous intravenous infusion of cortisol, 100 mg every 24 hours, may be initiated on an empirical basis if transient hypocortisolism due to surgical manipulation is a consideration.
  54. 54. Adrenal Insufficiency
  55. 55. There are two types of AI: 1) Primary disease (Addison’s disease), the adrenal glands are unable to elaborate sufficient quantities of glucocorticoid, mineralocorticoid, and androgen hormones. The most common etiology for this rare endocrinopathy is bilateral adrenal destruction from autoimmune disease. fatigue, weakness, anorexia, nausea and vomiting, cutaneous and mucosal hyperpigmentation, hypovolemia, hyponatremia, and hyperkalemia. 2) Secondary AI, a failure in elaboration of CRH or ACTH occurs secondary to hypothalamic/pituitary disease or suppression of the hypothalamic-pituitary axis. Unlike Addison’s disease, there is only a glucocorticoid deficiency with secondary disease. The most common cause is iatrogenic and includes pituitary surgery, pituitary irradiation, or most commonly the use of synthetic glucocorticoids. Signs and Symptoms
  56. 56. Cortisol accounts for 95% of the adrenal gland’s glucocorticoid activity, with corticosterone and cortisone contributing some activity. Estimates of daily cortisol secretion are the equivalent of 15 to 25 mg/day of hydrocortisone. Surgery is one of the most potent and best studied activators of the hypothalamic-pituitary- adrenal (HPA) axis. The degree of activation of the axis depends on the magnitude and duration of surgery and the type and depth of anesthesia. During surgery in patients with an intact normally functioning HPA axis, CRH, ACTH, and cortisol levels all increase significantly. Deep general anesthesia or regional anesthesia postpones the usual intraoperative glucocorticoid surge until the postoperative period. Increases in ACTH begin with surgical incision and remain elevated during surgery with the peak level occurring with pharmacologic reversal of muscle relaxants and extubation of the patient at the end of the procedure and continuing into the immediate postoperative period.
  57. 57. During major surgery, cortisol release may increase from a preoperative level of 15 to 25 mg/day to 75 to 150 mg/day, yielding a plasma cortisol level of 30 to 50 mg/dL. An uncomplicated cholecystectomy in an otherwise normal patient will yield a plasma cortisol level of 27 to 34 mg/dL 30 minutes after incision and 46 to 49 mg/dL 5 hours after surgery. Patients in the ICU may demonstrate plasma cortisol levels greater than 60 mg/dL.
  58. 58. Diagnosis Critically ill patients with cortisol levels less than 20 mg/Dl have AI. The classic definition of AI includes a baseline plasma cortisol less than 20 mg/dL and a cortisol level less than 20 mg/dL following an ACTH stimulation test. Treatment Patients take steroid preparations to treat a number of illnesses, Those who take steroids long term may exhibit signs and symptoms of AI during the stressful perioperative period. This presentation may be secondary to prolonged hypothalamic/pituitary suppression and/or inadequate exogenous steroid replacement. In addition, if steroids are abruptly withdrawn in the perioperative period, the manifestations of AI may appear within 24 to 36 hours. For patients with a history of long-term steroid use, it may take 6 to 12 months from the time of discontinuation of the steroids for the adrenal glands to recover full function.
  59. 59. Patients taking prednisone less than 5 mg/day (morning dose) for any length of time, even years, do not demonstrate clinically significant HPA axis suppression and do not require perioperative supplementation, although they need to receive their normal daily steroid dose. Any patient who has received a glucocorticoid in doses equivalent to more than 20 mg/day of prednisone for more than 3 weeks within the past year is considered to have adrenal suppression and is at risk of AI and needs perioperative supplementation. Patients receiving more than 2 g/day of topical steroids or more than 0.8 mg/day of inhaled steroids on a long- term basis may have adrenal suppression and should probably receive supplementation.
  60. 60. No specific anesthetic agent(s) and/or technique(s) are recommended in managing patients with or at risk of AI. Etomidate inhibits the synthesis of cortisol transiently in normal patients and should be avoided in this patient population. Patients with untreated AI presenting for emergency surgery should be managed aggressively with invasive monitoring including an arterial catheter and a central venous or pulmonary artery catheter, intravenous corticosteroids, and fluid and electrolyte resuscitation. Management of Anesthesia of AI

