20180205setumei

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2017年12月期 決算説明資料 サイオス株式会社 （東証二部 : 3744） 2018年2月5日 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved.
© SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 2 目次 2017年12月期 業績の概要 2017年12月期の取り組みの振り返り 2018年12月期の取り組み 中期損益計画および通期業績予想 Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ
2017年12月期 業績の概要 Ⅰ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 3
16年12月期 17年12月期 差額 前年同期比 売上高 12,080 12,470 +390 +3.2% 売上総利益 4,367 4,386 +19 +0.4% 営業利益 474 320 △153 △32.4% 経常利益 389 326 △6...
6,565 7,349 9,362 12,080 12,470 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 連結売上高の推移 過去最高を更新 （...
連結営業利益および研究開発費の推移  営業利益は前年同期比153百万円減益  研究開発への投資は継続 （単位：百万円） © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 6 営業利益 研究開発費 227 55 ...
連結EBITDAの推移 前年同期比156百万円減少 （単位：百万円） © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 7 297 115 △45 653 497 (100) 0 100 200 300 400 5...
© SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 8 2016 2017 2018 経 緯 事業環境の変化により、 営業利益が買収時の事業計画を大きく下回る 直近の実績を基礎として、買収時に計上した のれん及び顧客...
貸借対照表（連結） 2017年12月31日 （単位：百万円） 2016年12月31日 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 9 流動資産 3,615 有形固定資産 193 無形固定資産 971 投資その...
キャッシュ・フロー（連結） 2016年12月末 現金及び 現金同等物 営業活動による キャッシュ・ フロー 投資活動による キャッシュ・ フロー 財務活動による キャッシュ・ フロー 現金及び 現金同等物に 係る換算差額 1,793 △26 6...
オープンシステム基盤事業 8.5％増 国内  主力製品の「LifeKeeper＊」は順調な増収  OSS＊サポートサービスやOSS関連商品は順調な増収  Red Hat, Inc.関連商品＊の販売は堅調な増収 海外  米州では大幅な増収...
39.6％減 アプリケーション事業 2.5%減 売上高 5,636百万円（前年同期比 2.5％減） セグメント利益 177百万円（前年同期比 39.6％減） （単位：百万円） 5,6365,779 177 売上高 セグメント 利益 2016年 ...
2017年12月期の 取り組みの振り返り Ⅱ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 13
1 継続的な研究開発投資2 コアビジネスの競争力強化3 Fintech＊を含む 新たな領域での新規事業創出 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 14 中期経営戦略の基本方針
金融機関向け収益管理システムで 出願した特許を正式に取得 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 15 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出
2017年 5月･11月 金融機関向け収益管理システムで出願した特許を正式に取得 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出 ●2016年3月に取得した特許技術と合わせて、 独自に開発した収益管理システムの 知的財産価値がより一層強固な...
パブリッククラウド上の新サービス ｢ SIOS Coati ｣ 発表 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 17 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 SIOS iQ の技術力が 国際的カンファレンスで評価を受ける
2017年 2月 パブリッククラウド＊上の新サービス「 SIOS Coati 」発表 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 18 自動化によるコスト削減 ●インスタンスの増減も...
② 継続的な研究開発投資 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 19 SIOS iQ の技術力が 国際的カンファレンスで評価を受ける VMwareが毎年開催している 世界最大級のカンファレンス ｢ VM...
｢ LifeKeeper for Linux v9.2 ｣ 販売開始 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 20 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化
2017年 10月 ｢ LifeKeeper for Linux v9.2 」を販売開始 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 21 重点的に強化した点 ●AWSとの親和性...
2018年12月期の 取り組み Ⅲ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 22
1 継続的な研究開発投資2 コアビジネスの競争力強化3 Fintechを含む 新たな領域での新規事業創出 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 23 中期経営戦略の基本方針
Profit Cube © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 24 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化 新たなビジネスモデルを確立...
ペーパーレスファクスソリューション © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 25 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化 クラウド型ソリ...
LifeKeeper ＋ SIOS iQ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 26 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化 Life...
中期損益計画 および通期業績予想 Ⅳ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 27
創造性 あふれる社会 心豊かな 社会 持続可能な 社会 「世界中の人々のために、不可能を可能に｡」 サイオスグループミッションステートメント © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 28 ミッションの実現...
65 73 93 120 124 130 142 155億円 中期損益計画について 2014 （実績） 2015 （実績） 2017 （実績） 2019 （中計） 2020 （中計） 2016 （実績） 売上高 EBITDA 2018 （中計）...
研究開発費 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 30 311 502 648 553 588 720 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 研究開発費の推移 百万円 注力分野 A...
2018年12月期 通期業績予想 17年12月期 実績 18年12月期 業績予想 差額 前年同期比 売上高 12,470 13,000 +530 +4.2% 営業利益 320 330 +10 +2.8% 経常利益 326 330 +4 +1.1...
配当について © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 32 第21期 2017年12月期 （当初予想） 年間配当 5.00円 第21期 2017年12月期 0.00円 当期の配当予定 2017年12月22...
SIOS is Innovative Open Solutions サイオスについて 本社 東京都港区南麻布2-12-3 サイオスビル 資本金 1,481百万円 設立 1997年5月23日 社員数 連結470名（2017年12月31日現在） 主...
用語集 項 用語 説明 11 LifeKeeper 本番稼働のサーバーとは別に同じ環境の予備サーバーを待機させ、万が一の 障害の際には自動的に予備サーバーに業務を引き継がせる役割を担うソフト ウェア。 11 OSS （オープンソースソフトウェア...
業績予想につきましては、現在入手している情報に基づいた当社の判断であり、不確定 要素を含んでおります。実際の業績は、様々な要素により業績見通しとは異なる結果と なり得ることをご承知おき下さい。実際の業績に影響を与え得る重要な要素には、当社 の事...
20180205setumei
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20180205setumei

13 views

Published on

決算説明資料

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20180205setumei

  1. 1. 2017年12月期 決算説明資料 サイオス株式会社 （東証二部 : 3744） 2018年2月5日 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved.
  2. 2. © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 2 目次 2017年12月期 業績の概要 2017年12月期の取り組みの振り返り 2018年12月期の取り組み 中期損益計画および通期業績予想 Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅳ
  3. 3. 2017年12月期 業績の概要 Ⅰ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 3
  4. 4. 16年12月期 17年12月期 差額 前年同期比 売上高 12,080 12,470 +390 +3.2% 売上総利益 4,367 4,386 +19 +0.4% 営業利益 474 320 △153 △32.4% 経常利益 389 326 △63 △16.3% 親会社株主に帰属 する当期純利益 254 △587 △841 － EBITDA 653 497 △156 △23.9% 2017年12月期 業績（連結） ※EBITDA・・・営業利益＋減価償却費＋のれん償却額 （単位：百万円） © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 4
  5. 5. 6,565 7,349 9,362 12,080 12,470 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 連結売上高の推移 過去最高を更新 （単位：百万円） © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 5
  6. 6. 連結営業利益および研究開発費の推移  営業利益は前年同期比153百万円減益  研究開発への投資は継続 （単位：百万円） © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 6 営業利益 研究開発費 227 55 △111 474 320311 502 648 553 588 -200 -100 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
  7. 7. 連結EBITDAの推移 前年同期比156百万円減少 （単位：百万円） © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 7 297 115 △45 653 497 (100) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
  8. 8. © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 8 2016 2017 2018 経 緯 事業環境の変化により、 営業利益が買収時の事業計画を大きく下回る 直近の実績を基礎として、買収時に計上した のれん及び顧客関連資産について、 減損損失を計上 損失計上額 項 目 金額 のれん 6 6 7 百万円 顧客関連資産 1 3 3 百万円 買収時には想定していなかった マイナス金利の導入 主要顧客である金融機関における 設備投資計画に遅れ Profit Cubeに関するのれん等の減損損失 営業利益 計画 実績
  9. 9. 貸借対照表（連結） 2017年12月31日 （単位：百万円） 2016年12月31日 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 9 流動資産 3,615 有形固定資産 193 無形固定資産 971 投資その他 475 負債合計 3,608 純資産合計 1,647 流動資産 4,141 投資その他 476 負債合計 3,772 純資産合計 1,076  有形固定資産 169  無形固定資産 61  流動資産 ：現金及び預金が455百万円増加  無形固定資産：のれんが752百万円減少
  10. 10. キャッシュ・フロー（連結） 2016年12月末 現金及び 現金同等物 営業活動による キャッシュ・ フロー 投資活動による キャッシュ・ フロー 財務活動による キャッシュ・ フロー 現金及び 現金同等物に 係る換算差額 1,793 △26 640 2,249 （単位：百万円） △109 △49 2017年12月末 現金及び 現金同等物 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 10  営業活動によるキャッシュ・フローの積み上げで、 潤沢な資金を確保
  11. 11. オープンシステム基盤事業 8.5％増 国内  主力製品の「LifeKeeper＊」は順調な増収  OSS＊サポートサービスやOSS関連商品は順調な増収  Red Hat, Inc.関連商品＊の販売は堅調な増収 海外  米州では大幅な増収  商品販売の粗利率低下、広告宣伝費の積み増し等に より減益 売上高 6,834百万円（前年同期比 8.5％増） セグメント利益 143百万円（前年同期比 20.7％減） （単位：百万円） 6,300 6,834 180 143 売上高 セグメント利益 2016年 2017年 売上高 セグメント利益 20.7%減 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 11 ※ 「*」を付した用語につきましては、34ページに解説を記載しております。
  12. 12. 39.6％減 アプリケーション事業 2.5%減 売上高 5,636百万円（前年同期比 2.5％減） セグメント利益 177百万円（前年同期比 39.6％減） （単位：百万円） 5,6365,779 177 売上高 セグメント 利益 2016年 2017年 293 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 12  MFP向けソフトウェア＊は堅調な増収  システム開発・構築支援も順調な増収  金融機関向けアプリケーション製品の販売は、受注に 遅れが生じており大幅な減収 主に、以下により減益  利益率の高い金融機関向けアプリケーション製品の 販売減少  システム構築支援における大型案件の利益率低下 売上高 セグメント利益
  13. 13. 2017年12月期の 取り組みの振り返り Ⅱ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 13
  14. 14. 1 継続的な研究開発投資2 コアビジネスの競争力強化3 Fintech＊を含む 新たな領域での新規事業創出 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 14 中期経営戦略の基本方針
  15. 15. 金融機関向け収益管理システムで 出願した特許を正式に取得 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 15 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出
  16. 16. 2017年 5月･11月 金融機関向け収益管理システムで出願した特許を正式に取得 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出 ●2016年3月に取得した特許技術と合わせて、 独自に開発した収益管理システムの 知的財産価値がより一層強固なものとなる © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 16 ●従来よりも、より柔軟な収益分析が 可能となる新技術 ●業種や企業規模、または営業地域などを 分析軸とした収益管理が可能 ➡金融機関は自らが保有している様々な データを最大限活用することができる 分析 ＝分析軸＝ ●業種 ●企業規模 ●営業地域 金融機関が保有する 様々な企業のデータ 金融機関は データを 最大限活用 合併行 データ 業 種 データ 取引先 データ 信 用 データ 店 舗 データ 子会社 データ エリア データ 個人属性 データ
  17. 17. パブリッククラウド上の新サービス ｢ SIOS Coati ｣ 発表 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 17 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 SIOS iQ の技術力が 国際的カンファレンスで評価を受ける
  18. 18. 2017年 2月 パブリッククラウド＊上の新サービス「 SIOS Coati 」発表 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 18 自動化によるコスト削減 ●インスタンスの増減も自動で対応 ➡AWS＊上の構成を気にすることなく 監視が可能 ●障害を検知し、自動回復を実現 ●詳細な障害レポートの提供により、 原因調査、対策立案を強力にサポート エンジニアの負担を軽減し、 クラウド運用のコスト削減を実現 運用対象システム 運用監視ツール 運用エンジニア 障害検知 復旧 障害 レポート 情報 連携 障害発生情報
  19. 19. ② 継続的な研究開発投資 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 19 SIOS iQ の技術力が 国際的カンファレンスで評価を受ける VMwareが毎年開催している 世界最大級のカンファレンス ｢ VMworld 2017 ｣ SIOS iQ が Best of Show Finalist に 選ばれました。
  20. 20. ｢ LifeKeeper for Linux v9.2 ｣ 販売開始 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 20 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化
  21. 21. 2017年 10月 ｢ LifeKeeper for Linux v9.2 」を販売開始 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 21 重点的に強化した点 ●AWSとの親和性向上 ●HCIへの対応 ●SAPへの対応 基幹システム クラウド化の流れに対応 構成例 AWS VPC 稼働系 システム障害に備えて二重化された 統合システム管理サーバー等 オンプレミス＊環境 AWS Direct Connect 待機系
  22. 22. 2018年12月期の 取り組み Ⅲ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 22
  23. 23. 1 継続的な研究開発投資2 コアビジネスの競争力強化3 Fintechを含む 新たな領域での新規事業創出 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 23 中期経営戦略の基本方針
  24. 24. Profit Cube © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 24 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化 新たなビジネスモデルを確立する 金融機関自身の見える化、業務改革、IRRBB＊規制などが追い風 金融庁検査・監督基本方針等の規制対応 金融機関においても、中核システムのクラウド化が進行 パッケージ販売から課金ビジネスへの移行により、従来よりも安定した収益獲得 クラウド化 既存製品へのAI技術の組み込み 機能拡大
  25. 25. ペーパーレスファクスソリューション © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 25 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化 クラウド型ソリューションにより、働き方改革を推進する ●受信したFAX文書を電子化し、 自動でフォルダ生成・ リネーム処理して保存 Easyファクス ●クラウド上への保存も可能 ➡リモートワーク環境でも データ確認が可能 FAX文書
  26. 26. LifeKeeper ＋ SIOS iQ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 26 ① Fintechを含む新たな領域での新規事業創出 ② 継続的な研究開発投資 ③ コアビジネスの競争力強化 LifeKeeper に SIOS iQ の機械学習機能を加えることで、 基幹システムのクラウド化をさらに推進する LifeKeeper + SIOS iQ より高いレベルでの障害回避・運用コスト削減が可能となる SIOS iQ
  27. 27. 中期損益計画 および通期業績予想 Ⅳ © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 27
  28. 28. 創造性 あふれる社会 心豊かな 社会 持続可能な 社会 「世界中の人々のために、不可能を可能に｡」 サイオスグループミッションステートメント © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 28 ミッションの実現に向けて、着実に歩を進め基盤を固める 3つの「より良い社会」を意識した事業運営を目指す
  29. 29. 65 73 93 120 124 130 142 155億円 中期損益計画について 2014 （実績） 2015 （実績） 2017 （実績） 2019 （中計） 2020 （中計） 2016 （実績） 売上高 EBITDA 2018 （中計） 成長への基盤を固める３年間と位置付け、 2020年には売上高155億円、EBITDA11億円を目指す 2013 （実績） © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 29 2.9 1.2 △0.4 6.5 4.9 4.2 7.0 11億円
  30. 30. 研究開発費 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 30 311 502 648 553 588 720 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 研究開発費の推移 百万円 注力分野 AI クラウド サービス Fintech
  31. 31. 2018年12月期 通期業績予想 17年12月期 実績 18年12月期 業績予想 差額 前年同期比 売上高 12,470 13,000 +530 +4.2% 営業利益 320 330 +10 +2.8% 経常利益 326 330 +4 +1.1% 親会社株主に帰属 する当期純利益 △587 260 +847 － EBITDA 497 420 △77 △15.6% 売上高130億円を達成し、８期連続の増収を計画。 中長期的な成長のため研究開発費の増加を見込むものの 効率的な事業運営により、営業利益3.3億円を目指す。 （単位：百万円） © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 31
  32. 32. 配当について © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 32 第21期 2017年12月期 （当初予想） 年間配当 5.00円 第21期 2017年12月期 0.00円 当期の配当予定 2017年12月22日に公表しましたとおり、 当期純損失となったことから、期末配当を見送らせていただきます。 中長期的な利益成長を通じて財務基盤を強化し、早期に復配できるよう努めてまいります。
  33. 33. SIOS is Innovative Open Solutions サイオスについて 本社 東京都港区南麻布2-12-3 サイオスビル 資本金 1,481百万円 設立 1997年5月23日 社員数 連結470名（2017年12月31日現在） 主な 連結 子会社 サイオステクノロジー（日） SIOS Technology Corp.（米） グルージェント（日） キーポート・ソリューションズ（日） Profit Cube（日） サイオスは、Linuxに代表されるオープンソースソフトウェ アの開発と利用を軸に、自社開発ソフトウェア製品の販売と サービスの提供を行っています。直近では、AI（人工知能）、 Fintech（金融技術）、クラウドコンピューティングの技術 領域に注力し、次世代を支える新製品とサービスの提供を開 始しています。 これからも革新的なソフトウェア 技術を追求し、世界のI T産業に 影響力のある存在、「インフル エンサー」となって価値を創造し､ 社会の発展に貢献してまいります。 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 33
  34. 34. 用語集 項 用語 説明 11 LifeKeeper 本番稼働のサーバーとは別に同じ環境の予備サーバーを待機させ、万が一の 障害の際には自動的に予備サーバーに業務を引き継がせる役割を担うソフト ウェア。 11 OSS （オープンソースソフトウェア） ソフトウェアの設計図にあたるソースコードを無償で公開し、使用・改良・ 再配布ができるソフトウェア。 11 Red Hat, Inc.関連商品 オープンソースソフトウェア＆サービス・プロバイダーRed Hat, Inc.が開発 するオープンソースの製品。 12 MFP向けソフトウェア プリンタ、スキャナー、コピー、FAX等複数の機能を搭載した機器を MFP(Multifunction Peripheralの略)という。MFP上で利用できる文書管理ソ フトウェア「Quickスキャン」「Speedoc」等。 14 Fintech（フィンテック） Finance（金融）とTechnology（技術）の融合による新たなテクノロジー。 18 クラウド コンピュータ処理をインターネット経由で利用できるサービス。 18 AWS（アマゾン ウェブ サービス） Amazon社が提供するクラウドサービス。 21 オンプレミス 情報システムのハードウェアを自社施設内に設置してシステムを導入・運用 すること。クラウドの対義語。 24 IRRBB 「銀行勘定の金利リスク（Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book）」の略 称。金融庁では、金融機関に対して、金利リスクの管理に関する規制強化を 予定している。 © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 34
  35. 35. 業績予想につきましては、現在入手している情報に基づいた当社の判断であり、不確定 要素を含んでおります。実際の業績は、様々な要素により業績見通しとは異なる結果と なり得ることをご承知おき下さい。実際の業績に影響を与え得る重要な要素には、当社 の事業領域を取り巻く経済情勢、市場の動向などが含まれております。 但し、業績に影響を与え得る要素は、これらに限定されるものではありません。 サイオス（IR） Tel：03-6401-5111（代表） ご留意事項 本件に関するお問い合わせ Webによる場合はこちらからお問い合わせください https://lp.sios.jp/MRK_Inquiry_IR.html © SIOS Corporation All rights Reserved. 35

×