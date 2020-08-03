Successfully reported this slideshow.
LEARNING OUTCOMES…. Solubility of Liquid Factors Affecting Liquid Solubility Raoult’s Law Application of Raoult’s Law 2
3 SOLUBILITY OF LIQUID The solubility of liquid in liquid is very common phenomena. In our day to day life we come across ...
COMPLETELY MISCIBLE LIQUIDS 4 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy In this system, liquids are completely miscible with each other a...
COMPLETELY MISCIBLE LIQUIDS 5 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy Properties: 1. It is not strictly additive 2. Mostly volume incre...
PARTIALLY MISCIBLE LIQUIDS 6 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy In this system, liquids are miscible with each other, but to a par...
CRITICAL SOLUTION TEMPERATURE 7 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy The upper critical solution temperature (UCST) or upper consolu...
IMMISCIBLE LIQUIDS 8 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy In this system, liquids are not miscible with each other at any proportion...
9 FACTORS AFFECTING LIQUID SOLUBILITY 1. Temperature 2. Solubilizing agent 3. Nature of Gas and Solvent(Polar/Non-polar) 4...
RAOULT’S LAW 10 It was presented by French Chemist Francois Marie Raoult in 1887. This law is for Binary solutions.
RAOULT’S LAW 11 Total vapor pressure can be determined by using mole fraction of any single component with the help of Rao...
RAOULT’S LAW 12 Psolution α Xsolvent
RAOULT’S LAW 13 P1 α x1, P1 = P10 x1 P2 α x2, P2 = P20 x2 As per Dalton, P total = P1 + P2 P total = P10 x1 + P20 x2 As, x...
RAOULT’S LAW 14
LIMITATIONS OF RAOULT’S LAW 15 1. Its is applicable only to very dilute solutions. 2. It is applicable when solute is non ...
APPLICATION OF RAOULT’S LAW 16 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy APPLICATION OF HENRY’S LAW BINARY SOLUTION
17 Ambore Sandeep
  1. 1. SOLUBILITY – 6 SOLUBILITY OF LIQUID IN LIQUID & RAOULT’S LAW Presented By: Mr. S.M. Ambore Asst. Professor, DK Patil Institute of Pharmacy, Loha. Nanded
  2. 2. LEARNING OUTCOMES…. Solubility of Liquid Factors Affecting Liquid Solubility Raoult’s Law Application of Raoult’s Law 2
  3. 3. 3 SOLUBILITY OF LIQUID The solubility of liquid in liquid is very common phenomena. In our day to day life we come across number of examples like alcohol-water, juice-carbonated water etc. On the basis of proportion of miscibility of one liquid in another, there three types of liquid solubility……. 1. Completely miscible liquids 2. Partially miscible liquids 3. Immiscible liquids
  4. 4. COMPLETELY MISCIBLE LIQUIDS 4 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy In this system, liquids are completely miscible with each other at any proportion. Eg. Alcohol-water, glycerin-alcohol, water-glycerin, benzene-CCl4 etc .
  5. 5. COMPLETELY MISCIBLE LIQUIDS 5 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy Properties: 1. It is not strictly additive 2. Mostly volume increases, sometimes decreases 3. Heat may be absorbed or evolved 4. For separation of liquids Fractional Distillation is used
  6. 6. PARTIALLY MISCIBLE LIQUIDS 6 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy In this system, liquids are miscible with each other, but to a partial extent. 1. This system forms tow layers. 2. Each layer is conjugate solutions of each other. 3. Heat may be absorbed or evolved
  7. 7. CRITICAL SOLUTION TEMPERATURE 7 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy The upper critical solution temperature (UCST) or upper consolute temperature is the critical temperature above which the components of a mixture are miscible in all proportions.
  8. 8. IMMISCIBLE LIQUIDS 8 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy In this system, liquids are not miscible with each other at any proportion. 1. This system mix after vigorous shaking but separates on standing. 2. Components varies chemically and polarity wise. Eg. Castor oil(Organic & Non polar when mixed with water(Inorganic & Polar)
  9. 9. 9 FACTORS AFFECTING LIQUID SOLUBILITY 1. Temperature 2. Solubilizing agent 3. Nature of Gas and Solvent(Polar/Non-polar) 4. Presence or absence of electrolyte
  10. 10. RAOULT’S LAW 10 It was presented by French Chemist Francois Marie Raoult in 1887. This law is for Binary solutions.
  11. 11. RAOULT’S LAW 11 Total vapor pressure can be determined by using mole fraction of any single component with the help of Raoult’s Law. Vapor pressure(P) of solution is directly proportional to the mole fraction of Solvent(X Solvent). Psolution α Xsolvent
  12. 12. RAOULT’S LAW 12 Psolution α Xsolvent
  13. 13. RAOULT’S LAW 13 P1 α x1, P1 = P10 x1 P2 α x2, P2 = P20 x2 As per Dalton, P total = P1 + P2 P total = P10 x1 + P20 x2 As, x1 + X2 = 1. X1 = 1 – X2 P total = P10 (1- X2)+ P20 x2 P total = P10 + (P20 _ P10 ) x2
  14. 14. RAOULT’S LAW 14
  15. 15. LIMITATIONS OF RAOULT’S LAW 15 1. Its is applicable only to very dilute solutions. 2. It is applicable when solute is non volatile. 3. Solute should not dissociate or associate in solution. 4. It doesn’t consider attractive forces in solution.
  16. 16. APPLICATION OF RAOULT’S LAW 16 DKPatilInstituteofPharmacy APPLICATION OF HENRY’S LAW BINARY SOLUTION
  17. 17. 17 Ambore Sandeep

