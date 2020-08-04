Bayragimiz qurur menbeyimizdir

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fəxrimiz Qüruru muz And yerimiz ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------
Dayağın hündürlüyü 162 metr Qurğunun ümumi kütləsi 220 ton Bayrağın eni 35 metr Bayrağın uzunluğu 70 metr Ümumi sahəsi 245...
Bizim dövlətimiz üçrəngli bayrağımızı əziz tutaraq noyabr ayının 9-nu Bayraq Günü kimi qeyd edir. Dövlət Bayrağı Günü nə v...
Məmməd Əmin Rəsulzadə 1884-cü il yanvarın 31-də Bakının Novxanı kəndində anadan olmuşdur. Din xadimi olan atası oğlunu məş...
Bayraq sözü haqqında məlumat verin. Bayrağa həsr olunmuş şeir söyləyin.
Bayrağımızın əsas ideyası nədir?
Mən Azərbaycan Respublikasının vətəndaşı Vətənim Azərbaycana və onun xalqına sadiq olacağıma and içirəm! Azərbaycan Respub...
