Data Independence Presented by- Pragya Srivastava B.Tech(3rd year) 1336710013
SCHEMA The word schema comes from the Greek word skhēma, which means shape and overall structure, or more generally, plan...
name roll no class marks course Courseno Deptt. For example : student schema
SUB SCHEMA A subschema is a subset or proper subset of the schema and inherits the same property that a schema has. The ...
Q. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE B/W SCHEMA & SUBSCHEMA? The schema is the physical arrangement of the data as it appears in the...
3-SCHEMA ARCHITECTURE The three-schema model consisting conceptual level, an external level, and an internal or physical ...
The abstraction can be achieved by the help of 3-levels -> i. Physical level ii. Logical level iii. View level
PHYSICAL LEVEL It deals with how data is stored in storage medium. Physical level has physical/internal schema.
LOGICAL LEVEL it describe what data is store in database and what relationship exist among those data? Logical level has...
VIEW LEVEL This level is closest to the user. It has external schema. External schema describe the part of the database...
Data Independence  The capacity to change schema at one level without having change in next higher level.  We have to ch...
EXAMPLE OF LOGICAL DATA INDEPENDENCE- The name field in conceptual view is stored as first name , middle name , last name ...
EXAMPLE OF PHYSICAL DATA INDEPENDENCE- consider two users ‘A’ & ‘B’. Both are selecting the fields "Employee Number" and "...
Emp_no. Emp_name Emp_no. Emp_name B A EMPLOYEE Emp_no. Emp_name Emp_no. Emp_name Emp_salary A B
Engineering
Aug. 25, 2021
31 views

0

Schema 170507160618

Engineering
Aug. 25, 2021
31 views

Schem ppt files

Schema 170507160618

Schem ppt files

