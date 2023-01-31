Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Working in a think tank

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Do we care about carers?
Do we care about carers?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

A fiscal reset?
ResolutionFoundation
How to navigate economic storms: Lessons from Britain's past
ResolutionFoundation
Mortgaged millenials to bitterly cold boomers
ResolutionFoundation
Unfair treatment
ResolutionFoundation
Under new management
ResolutionFoundation
Demographic destiny?
ResolutionFoundation
Stagnation Nation: The role of Greater Manchester in renewing the UK's econom...
ResolutionFoundation
What next?
ResolutionFoundation
1 of 1 Ad

Working in a think tank

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Government & Nonprofit

Event description for working in a think tank event.

Event description for working in a think tank event.

Government & Nonprofit
Advertisement

Recommended

Do we care about carers?
ResolutionFoundation
106 views
24 slides
Saving savings?
ResolutionFoundation
268 views
21 slides
Wealth booms and debt burdens
ResolutionFoundation
244 views
35 slides
New year, renewed squeeze?
ResolutionFoundation
377 views
19 slides
Getting warmth up and bills down
ResolutionFoundation
228 views
17 slides
Clocking in and out
ResolutionFoundation
107 views
16 slides
The future of the UK economy
ResolutionFoundation
525 views
24 slides
The future of the UK economy
ResolutionFoundation
170 views
24 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from ResolutionFoundation (20)

A fiscal reset?
ResolutionFoundation
407 views
How to navigate economic storms: Lessons from Britain's past
ResolutionFoundation
288 views
Mortgaged millenials to bitterly cold boomers
ResolutionFoundation
392 views
Unfair treatment
ResolutionFoundation
193 views
Under new management
ResolutionFoundation
981 views
Demographic destiny?
ResolutionFoundation
315 views
Stagnation Nation: The role of Greater Manchester in renewing the UK's econom...
ResolutionFoundation
349 views
What next?
ResolutionFoundation
2.1k views
What next? The impact of Trussonomics, tax cuts and market turmoil
ResolutionFoundation
1k views
What next presentation.pdf
ResolutionFoundation
48 views
What next presentation.pptx
ResolutionFoundation
1.1k views
The Big Economy Debate
ResolutionFoundation
103 views
Stagnation Nation: Labour Party Conference 2022
ResolutionFoundation
65 views
The future of the UK economy
ResolutionFoundation
386 views
A bleak midwinter?
ResolutionFoundation
590 views
Whose wealth boom?
ResolutionFoundation
427 views
Monetary policy in troubled times and beyond
ResolutionFoundation
550 views
Stagnation Nation?
ResolutionFoundation
1.9k views
Power, pay and profits
ResolutionFoundation
214 views
Mind the gap (part II)
ResolutionFoundation
461 views
A fiscal reset?
ResolutionFoundation
407 views
18 slides
How to navigate economic storms: Lessons from Britain's past
ResolutionFoundation
288 views
15 slides
Mortgaged millenials to bitterly cold boomers
ResolutionFoundation
392 views
20 slides
Unfair treatment
ResolutionFoundation
193 views
15 slides
Under new management
ResolutionFoundation
981 views
18 slides
Demographic destiny?
ResolutionFoundation
315 views
20 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Disclosures.pptx
UrsulaStephens2
5 views
IDSP-IHIP national implemantion_Secy_VC_24th Feb2021_F (1).pptx
NIRAVTHAKKAR33
3 views
Identifying Abuse.pptx
UrsulaStephens2
7 views
Development of Public Finance-Issues and Problems.pptx
BEACARMONA2
3 views
Roles and Responsibilities of Big Oil; 2014 Paper
Energy for One World
0 views
The Past, Present & Future of The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Purple People
143 views
An Account of Stewardship by the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji Administration of Ek...
Government of Ekiti State, Nigeria
0 views
GENERAL FOOD DISTRIBUTION GUIDE.pptx
gilbert600365
0 views
THE PROPOSITIONS: VOTING OUR RIGHTS AWAY
Larry Bodine
16 views
Sponsor Groceries for Elders
SERUDS INDIA
0 views
opening sequence analysis.pptx
PhoebeLittle2
0 views
english_sample_exam_blockchainf_202202.pdf
JyotirmayaMaharana2
0 views
Designing a logo.pptx
SebCook3
0 views
Part 2 Succession Planning.pptx
jo bitonio
0 views
HADROUF Nouredine Certificate Basic Security in the Field II
Nouredine HADROUF
3 views
5- Political Parties (2).ppt
zeeshan470200
0 views
1 Governance and Management
jo bitonio
0 views
4. Boolean Function and Their Representation.pptx
NaveenPunia5
4 views
presentation.pptx
kvnlkdev
3 views
Aspiro and the EBRD - TCs, SIG + digital.pdf
ssuser71aa3a
1 view
Disclosures.pptx
UrsulaStephens2
5 views
23 slides
IDSP-IHIP national implemantion_Secy_VC_24th Feb2021_F (1).pptx
NIRAVTHAKKAR33
3 views
30 slides
Identifying Abuse.pptx
UrsulaStephens2
7 views
8 slides
Development of Public Finance-Issues and Problems.pptx
BEACARMONA2
3 views
17 slides
Roles and Responsibilities of Big Oil; 2014 Paper
Energy for One World
0 views
28 slides
The Past, Present & Future of The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Purple People
143 views
41 slides
Advertisement

Working in a think tank

  1. 1. DO YOU WANT TO FIND SOLUTIONS TO SOCIETY’S BIGGEST PROBLEMS? HAVE YOU CONSIDERED WORKING FOR A THINK TANK? Think tanks are research organisations that develop ideas and suggestions for action on a whole range of subjects affecting society. Using research, analysis and commentary, we aim to inform and influence politicians, policy makers and the public. Given the economic, social and political issues facing the UK, ensuring the world of research and policy-making is populated by a variety of talented individuals with diverse views and backgrounds is more important than ever. To contribute to achieving greater representation, a group of think tanks and similar organisations join together each year to hold a webinar for undergraduates interested in working in the sector. This event is aimed at: • People from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups • People with work-limiting health conditions or impairments • Young adults with caring responsibilities (including young parents) • Mature students • People from lower-income backgrounds • Care leavers • LGBT+ students Join us on 22 February 2023 from 4pm to 6:30pm to find out more about think tanks, what it’s like to work for one and what careers the sector can offer. More details to follow when you sign up. If you are interested, please visit here to reserve your space.

×