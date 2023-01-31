Working in a think tank

1.
DO YOU WANT TO FIND SOLUTIONS TO SOCIETY’S BIGGEST PROBLEMS?
HAVE YOU CONSIDERED WORKING FOR A THINK TANK?
Think tanks are research organisations that develop ideas and suggestions for action on a whole range of subjects
affecting society. Using research, analysis and commentary, we aim to inform and influence politicians, policy
makers and the public.
Given the economic, social and political issues facing the UK, ensuring the world of research and policy-making is
populated by a variety of talented individuals with diverse views and backgrounds is more important than ever.
To contribute to achieving greater representation, a group of think tanks and similar organisations join together
each year to hold a webinar for undergraduates interested in working in the sector.
This event is aimed at:
• People from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups
• People with work-limiting health conditions or impairments
• Young adults with caring responsibilities (including young parents)
• Mature students
• People from lower-income backgrounds
• Care leavers
• LGBT+ students
Join us on 22 February 2023 from 4pm to 6:30pm to find out more about think tanks, what it’s like to work for one
and what careers the sector can offer.
More details to follow when you sign up. If you are interested, please visit here to reserve your space.