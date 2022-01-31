Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social media comments analysis

Jan. 31, 2022
Data & Analytics

Social media comments analysis is the process of understanding the sentiments expressed in social media feeds to see how they affect a brand. Through sentiment analysis of comments, companies can use social media-based marketing and advertising to creatively build their brand spotlight. They can confidently leverage insights from a sentiment analysis API for data-backed holistic growth strategies that are customer-centric and compounding.

Social media comments analysis

  1. 1. Will the Future of Search be Semantic in 2021? www.repustate.com
  2. 2. Table of Contents ● Why Do We Need Social Media Comments Analysis? ● How Is Sentiment Analysis Of Comments Done? ● Which Platforms Are Accessible To Social Media Sentiment Analysis?
  3. 3. Social Media Comments Analysis www.repustate.com
  4. 4. Social media comments analysis is the process of understanding the sentiments expressed in social media feeds to see how they affect a brand. Through sentiment analysis of comments, companies can use social media-based marketing and advertising to creatively build their brand spotlight. They can confidently leverage insights from a sentiment analysis API for data-backed holistic growth strategies that are customer-centric and compounding.
  5. 5. Why Do We Need Social Media Comments Analysis? Any company that launches a new product, advertising campaign, brand ambassador, store location, or simply wants to know where it stands in the current market space compared to its competitors, needs to know how sentiment analysis of comments on social media is done. This gives it a heads up as to what to expect from a good social media PR standpoint, and also to see what it can do to improve itself. Overall, social media comments analysis can help businesses with: ● Brand intelligence ● Improving customer experience ● Better sales conversions ● Brand awareness ● Brand loyalty ● Competitor awareness
  6. 6. Which Platforms Are Accessible To Social Media Sentiment Analysis? As long as a social media platform allows you access to publicly available data, you can gather that information for social media listening. Popular platforms from which you can gain sentiment analysis of comments are:
  7. 7. How Is Sentiment Analysis Of Comments Done?
  8. 8. What are the challenges in managing consumer insights data?
  9. 9. Which Platforms Are Accessible To Social Media Sentiment Analysis?
  10. 10. Thank you! Understand your data, customers, & employees with 12X the speed and accuracy. Visit: www.repustate.com to learn more

