Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Social media comments analysis is the process of understanding the sentiments expressed in social media feeds to see how they affect a brand. Through sentiment analysis of comments, companies can use social media-based marketing and advertising to creatively build their brand spotlight. They can confidently leverage insights from a sentiment analysis API for data-backed holistic growth strategies that are customer-centric and compounding.