State of the global islamic economy 2020 21 report - english executive summary
FINANCE > FOOD > FASHION > TRAVEL > MEDIA AND RECREATION
PHARMACEUTICALS > COSMETICS
State of the
Global Islamic
Economy Report
2020/21
THRIVING IN UNCERTAINTY
In a year that will go down in history, the
COVID-19 pandemic set off an unprecedented
chain reaction of global economic disruption.
Businesses, investors, and governments
across the global and Islamic economy found
themselves embroiled in a financial crisis.
Some used this disruption to pivot, while some
businesses flourished. This eighth edition of
the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report
covers developments over this landmark year —
pre- and post-COVID-19.
Thisyear’sreportestimatesthatMuslimsspent$2.02
trillionin2019acrossthefood,pharmaceutical,cosmetics,
fashion,travelandmedia/recreationsectors,allofwhich
areimpactedbyIslamicfaith-inspiredethicalconsumption
needs.Thisspendingreflectsa3.2%year-on-yeargrowth
from2018.Inaddition,Islamicfinanceassetswereesti-
matedtohavereached$2.88trillionin2019.Thepandemic
isforecastedtoresultinan8%decreaseinglobalMuslim
spendingin2020fortheIslamiceconomysectors
coveredinthisreport.Allofthesesectors,excepttravel,
areexpectedtoreturntopre-pandemicspendlevelsby
theendof2021.Muslimspendisforecastedtoreach
$2.4trillionby2024ata5-yearCumulativeAnnual
GrowthRate(CAGR)of3.1%.
DespitethehavocwreakedbyCOVID-19,thepastyearsaw
manynotabledevelopmentsintheIslamiceconomy—
ledbyanaccelerationindigitaltransformation,disruption
inglobalsupplychains,andincreasedgovernment
focusonfoodsecurity-relatedinvestments.Theglobal
Islamiceconomycontinuestobeunderpinnedbyeight
keydrivers,includingalargeandgrowingMuslim
population,anincreasingadherencetoIslamicethical
valuesimpactingconsumption,andagrowingnumberof
nationalstrategiesdedicatedtohalalproductsandservice
development.
CountriescontinuetobuildmorerobustIslamiceconomy
ecosystems.MalaysiacurrentlyleadstheoverallGlobal
IslamicEconomyIndicator(GIEI)rankingsfortheeighth
consecutiveyear,whileSaudiArabiamoveduptosecond
place,followedbytheUAEandIndonesia.Newentrants
tothetop15includeNigeria(#13),SriLanka(#14),and
Singapore(#15).Brunei,Sudan,andBangladeshhavefallen
outofthetop15.
SeveralnationalIslamiceconomystrategieswere
launchedlastyear,mostnotablyIndonesia’smandatory
halallaw,whichcameintoforceforhalalfoodproducts.
SaudiArabiaalsolaunchedanationalregulationsystem
forhalalproductsduringthesamemonth.Indonesiaand
thePhilippinesformedstrategicpartnershipstoexpand
theirhalaltrade,asdidJapanandMalaysia.IntheIslamic
financesector,Pakistan,Qatar,andKuwaitannounced
plansfornewcentralizedregulations.Despitethehitto
thetourismsector,SaudiArabiaremainsinvestedinits
Vision2030strategyandisplanningtolauncha$4billion
tourismfundfocusedontraveltechnologyandsupporting
mixed-usedestinations.
COVID-19relateddisruptionshaveforcedtheheavily
import-dependent57memberOrganizationofIslamic
Cooperation(OIC)countriestoprioritizefoodsecurity,
withboththeUAEandSaudiArabialaunchingextensive
programstostrengthenself-sufficiency.SaudiArabiaand
Indonesiaarealsopushingforthelocalmanufacturingof
pharmaceuticals.TheGlobalReportonFoodCriseshas
estimatedthatCOVID-19willresultinadoublingofthe
currentleveloffoodinsecurity,with265millionpeopleon
thebrinkofstarvationglobally,manyofwhomarefrom
OICcountries.TheIslamicDevelopmentBank(IsDB)
respondedbylaunchinga$2.3billionfinancialaidpackage
tosupport27membercountriesincontainingCOVID-19.
TheSocialImpactsectionintroducedlastyearcontinues
torecognizebusinessesandorganizationsthataretaking
stepstowardstheUnitedNations(UN)Sustainable
DevelopmentGoals(SDGs)for2030.Ayearclosertothe
2030deadline,theindustryhasmadesomeprogress
—forexample,BIMBInvestmentManagementBerhad,
awholly-ownedsubsidiaryofBankIslamMalaysia
Berhad,launcheditsfirstRobo-IntelligenceSustainable
Shariah-ESGinvestingonlineplatform—butthereisstill
alongwaytogo.
InvestmentsintheIslamicEconomyfelldrasticallyas
COVID-19spreadacrosstheworld.Thisyear’sreport
expandeditsinvestmentanalysislenstotrackmerger/
acquisitions(M&A),privateequity,andventurecapital
transactionsacrossthebroaderIslamicEconomymarkets.
InvestmentsinIslamiceconomy-relevantsectorsacross
OICandselectnon-OICmarketsfellby13%to$11.8billion
in2019/20from$13.6billionin2018/19.Indonesia,Malaysia,
andtheUAEsawthehighestnumberofinvestments,with
Indonesiabagging25%ofalldealsrecorded.Intermsof
sectors,halalfoodandIslamicfinancecomprised
52%and42%ofthetotaldealvalue,respectively.
Executive
Summary
51.86%
Halal Food
54%
Venture Capital
40%
Mergers &
Acquisitions
S
Si
ig
gn
na
al
ls
s O
Of
f O
Op
pp
po
or
rt
tu
un
ni
it
ti
ie
es
s
Amidst the pandemic, multiple strong and
Amidst the pandemic, multiple strong and
weak signals of opportunities are emerging
weak signals of opportunities are emerging
ISLAMIC FINANCE
H
A
L
A
L
P
R
O
D
U
C
T
S
H
A
L
A
L
L
I
F
E
S
T
Y
L
E
Tokenization
Tokenization
of sukuks
of sukuks
Banks’ digitization
Banks’ digitization
Supply chain
Supply chain
global shifts
global shifts
Domestic
Domestic
tourism boost
tourism boost
Contextualized
Contextualized
online games
online games Food
Food
security focus
security focus
Halal cloud-
Halal cloud-
kitchens
kitchens
G
Go
ov
ve
er
rn
nm
me
en
nt
t B
Be
en
nc
ch
hm
ma
ar
rk
ks
s
A comprehensive index of 81 countries in the Islamic economy
A comprehensive index of 81 countries in the Islamic economy
ecosystem relative to their size.
ecosystem relative to their size. (See chapter for detail)
(See chapter for detail)
Investments
Despite depressed global FDI,
government-led investments are
driving activity
FINANCE
H
A
L
A
L
F
O
O
D
R
E
C
R
E
A
T
I
O
N
T
R
A
V
E
L
F
A
S
H
I
O
N
PHARMA & COSMETICS
Halal Food
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
6 HALAL FOOD
8.
TheCOVID-19pandemichasprovedtobechallengingfor
globalfoodproductionanddistribution,andthehalalfood
sectorisnoexception.Indeed,threeoutofthefivelargest
foodexporterstotheOICcountries–Brazil,Indiaand
Turkey–wereseverelyimpacted.
Changesinconsumerbehavioraffectedoff-the-shelfsales
inbothpositiveandnegativeways,withmoredemand
forparticularfoodsoverothers.COVID-19drivenmeat
shortages,forexample,ledtoagreaterdemandforalter-
nativeproteins.
AmoresubduedRamadanthisyearduetostay-at-home
restrictionscausedadropinretailsales,withrevenues
atcasualandfinediningrestaurantsdroppingbyasmuch
as85%worldwideattheheightofthepandemic.
Ontheotherhand,homedeliveriesspiked,withoutlets
suchastheUSA’sTheHalalGuysmakingparticularuse
ofcloudkitchens,agrowingtrendthatwasgivenamajor
pushin2020.InFebruary,Emiraticloudkitchenplatform
Kitopiraised$60millioninseriesBfunding.
Unsurprisingly,therewasaflurryofinvestment
infoodrelatedappsduringthepandemic,from
the$36millionraisedforSaudiArabiandelivery
startupJahez,toacommission-freefood
orderingwebsite,DeliverDXB,launched
inDubai.
Investmentintoproducersalsocontinued
despiteCOVID-19.SharesinPakistan’sThe
OrganicMeatCompany’sIPOwereoversub-
scribedby1.7times,whileAjinomoto,aJapanese
seasoningcompany,invested$85million
inahalalproductionlineinMalaysia.
Theingredientssectorisalsoattracting
attention,withSymrise,aGermanflavors
producer,openingacreativitycenterinEgypt
todevelopcustomizedproductsfortheMiddle
EastandAfricamarkets.Oneofthebiggest
developmentsis$300millionbeinginvestedin
MalaysiaandASEAN’sfirsthalalgelatinplant
andindustrialpark,bythelocalsubsidiaryof
Japan’sSanichiTechnology.
Halaltradehasexpanded,withmultipleagree-
mentsinkedwithkeyfoodproducers,and
non-OICcountriespartneringwithMuslim-
majoritycountries,suchasBrazilandtheUAE,
totaptheburgeoninghalalmarket.
Therehavealsobeensolidmovesinimproving
halalstandards,notablytheOIC’sStandardsand
MetrologyInstituteforIslamicCountries(SMIIC)
producingfivenewHalalstandards,includingoneforfood
additivesandfourrelatedtoconformityassessment.
Withthedemandfortraceability–fromfarmtofork–on
therise,andmorecustomersseekingouthalalcertified
products,thehalalfoodsectorissettocontinuebeingthe
driveroftheIslamiceconomy.
Muslim spend on food
increased by 3.1% in 2019 to
$1.17 trillion from $1.13 trillion
in 2018. The COVID-19 crisis
is not expected to result in
a significant drop in Muslim
spend for 2020, with a drop
of 0.2% forecasted. A CAGR
of 3.5% is expected between
2019 and 2024, with Muslim
spend expected to reach
$1.38 trillion by 2024.
7
HALAL FOOD
1. Brazil
1. Brazil
$16.2 billion
$16.2 billion
3. USA
3. USA
$13.8 billion
$13.8 billion
5. Argentina
5. Argentina
$10.2 billion
$10.2 billion
1. Brazil
1. Brazil
$16.2 billion
$16.2 billion
3. USA
3. USA
$13.8 billion
$13.8 billion
5. Argentina
5. Argentina
$10.2 billion
$10.2 billion
-10
-8
-6
-4
-2
2
0
6
4
8
10
2018/19
2018/19 2019/20
2019/20 2020/21
2020/21 2021/22
2021/22 2022/23
2022/23 2023/24
2023/24
$200 billion
of Food and Beverage
exports to OIC* countries
(2019)
All estimates by DinarStandard Research & Advisory. Muslim consumer spend
estimates & analysis by DinarStandard leveraging World Bank’s ICP 2017 consumer
data as baseline reference. Projections base-lined using IMF Outlook from
April 2020. Halal and related products exports based on ITC Trademap 2019
data. Investments (figures and individual deals) are based on a detailed scan of
databases from CapitalIQ, Crunchbase, White & Case, KPMG and DinarStandard
analysis from 1st August 2019 to 31st July 2020. Full methodology in appendix.
OIC = Organization of Islamic Cooperation, 57 mostly Muslim-majority member
countries.
Halal food
3.2
3.2
-8.1
-8.1
8
8 7.7
7.7
4.3
4.3 4.5
4.5
(2019/20)
2018/24 CAGR GROWTH
% PROJECTION
PRE-COVID-19 POST-COVID-19
6.3%
3.4%
3.2
3.2
-0.2
-0.2
5.8
5.8
3.7
3.7 4
4 4.1
4.1
All products/sectors Halal food
Investments
Investments
Despite depressed global FDI, sovereign
wealth fund led food security and supply-chain
investments are rebuilding momentum
$6.11 billion
in halal-related food industry
investments 2019/20*
16
Malaysia
27
Others
10
Indonesia
8
UAE
Indonesia: Indofood’s $2.9 billion acquisition of
Indomie noodles MENA market manufacturer
Pinehill
Europe: PE firm Perwyn backed French halal
products leader Isla Delice acquired Belgium’s Hoca
Meats
DEALS
Top countries with # of related deals
COVID-19 Impact Projections
Projected 5-year CAGR of 3.5% (2019/24) reaching
$1.38 trillion by 2024
Global Muslim spend on food versus all halal products
& lifestyle sectors
The thickness of the lines is proportional
to the value of the country’s exports
Top 5 halal food consumer
markets (2019)
Top 5 countries exporting to
OIC (2019)
(% YOY GROWTH, 2018/24)*
61
TOTAL
Represented by $1.17 trillion of spending by 1.9 billion
Muslims on food & beverage. (2019 est.)
10.
2. India
2. India
$14.4 billion
$14.4 billion
4. Russia
4. Russia
$11.9 billion
$11.9 billion
1
Indonesia
Indonesia
$144 billion
$144 billion
2
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
$107 billion
$107 billion
5
Pakistan
Pakistan
$82 billion
$82 billion
3
Egypt
Egypt
$95 billion
$95 billion
4
Nigeria
Nigeria
$83 billion
$83 billion
2. India
2. India
$14.4 billion
$14.4 billion
4. Russia
4. Russia
$11.9 billion
$11.9 billion
1
Indonesia
Indonesia
$144 billion
$144 billion
2
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
$107 billion
$107 billion
5
Pakistan
Pakistan
$82 billion
$82 billion
3
Egypt
Egypt
$95 billion
$95 billion
4
Nigeria
Nigeria
$83 billion
$83 billion
Islamic
Finance
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
10 ISLAMIC FINANCE
12.
TheCOVID-19pandemichaltedthegrowthoftheIslamic
Financesectorthisyearbutstimulatedthedevelopment
ofmoreinclusiveandsociallydrivenfinance,whether
throughcrowdfunding,public-privatepartnerships,or
supportforSMEs.
Thepandemicdelayedmergersandacquisitions,suchas
KuwaitFinanceHouse’smergerwithBahrain’sAhliUnited
BankandNationalCommercialBank’smergerwithSamba
FinancialinSaudiArabia.
PriortoCOVID-19,therewasawaveofinvest-
ments,mergers,andthelaunchofnewfinancial
platforms.Forexample,theUAE’sDubaiIslamic
Bank(DIB)acquiredNoorBanktobecomeone
ofthelargestIslamicbanksintheworld.Inthe
UK,anIslamicfintechbankingapp,Niyah,was
released,andaShariah-compliantchallenger
bank,Rizq,waslaunched.P2Pcrowdfunding
platformshavealsobeenestablishedand
expandedfromtheUKtoMalaysia.
Thetakaful(insurance)sectorhasalso
developedrapidly,withseveralmergersand
acquisitions,particularlyintheGulfand
Indonesia.
Governments,especiallyinOICcountries,
havebeenkeentobolsterIslamicfinance,and
thispastyearhasseenmanyinitiativesand
measurestodrivethesectorforward,from
issuingIslamicbankinglicensestoamending
regulations.NewIslamicbanksarealsoset
tobeestablishedinTajikistan,Uganda,and
thePhilippines,anddigitalIslamicbanksin
KazakhstanandMalaysia.
Sukukhavebecomeoneofthemostprominent
Islamicfinancefundingmechanismsutilizedin
recentyears,andhaveprovenpopularininfra-
structuredevelopmenttooffsetthepossibility
ofcorruptioninpublictenders.
Overthepastyear,sukukhavebeenannounced
andissuedinSouthAfrica,Nigeria,theUK,theGulf,and
SoutheastAsia.Sukukactivitydecreasedduringthe
pandemic,butissuancestilloccurred,notably,inthecase
ofRiyadh-basedWethaqissuingafintechsukuk,andthe
IslamicDevelopmentBank’s$1.5billionsustainability
sukuk.
Numeroussocialimpact-relatedinvestmentsandiniti-
ativesbackedbyIslamicbanksandinstitutionsarealso
gainingtraction,fromgreensukuktoclimatebonds,to
socialfinancingandzakatgovernance.
This report estimates that
the value of Islamic Finance
assets increased by 13.9%
in 2019 from $2.52 trillion
to $2.88 trillion. Due to the
impact of the COVID-19 crisis,
the value of Islamic Finance
assets is expected to show
no growth in 2020, but is
expected to rebound and
grow at a 5-year CAGR of 5%
from 2019 onwards to reach
$3.69 trillion by 2024.
0
2
4
6
8
12
10
14
2018/19
2018/19 2019/20
2019/20 2020/21
2020/21 2021/22
2021/22 2022/23
2022/23 2023/24
2023/24
1462
Islamic
financial
institutions
globally
$536 billion
value of
outstanding
sukuk
$137 billion
value of
Islamic
funds
Islamic Finance sector sizing data provided by ICD-Refinitiv Islamic Finance
Development Indicator 2020 data. All other estimates including 'signals' by
DinarStandard Research & Advisory. Investments (figures and individual deals) are
based on a detailed scan of databases from CapitalIQ, Crunchbase, White & Case,
KPMG and DinarStandard analysis from 1st August 2019 to 31st July 2020. FDI figures
based on UNCTAD 2019 data. Full methodology in appendix.
OIC = Organization of Islamic Cooperation, 57 mostly Muslim-majority member countries.
Islamic Finance
(2019/20)
2018/24 CAGR GROWTH
% PROJECTION
PRE-COVID-19 POST-COVID-19
5% 5%
Top 10 countries by Islamic
finance assets (2019)
Finance assets
$4.93 billion
in recorded Islamic finance
investments 2019/20*
USA: Robo-advisory platform, Wahed Invest, raising
$25 million in a venture capital round led by Saudi
Aramco Entrepreneurship Ventures.
UAE: Noor Bank was acquired by Dubai Islamic
Bank to become one of the largest Islamic banks,
with assets exceeding $75 billion.
DEALS
Top countries with # of related deals
Investments
Investments
Islamic fintech investments and financial
institution consolidation through M&A is
expected to continue
13.9
13.9
0
0
5.5
5.5
6.5
6.5 6.7
6.7
7.2
7.2
14
Indonesia
7
UAE
5
Kuwait
12
Others
COVID-19 Impact Projections
Projected 5-year CAGR of 5% (2019/24) reaching
$3.69 trillion by 2024
(% YOY GROWTH, 2018/24)*
Projected Islamic finance assets growth
38
TOTAL
Represented by $2.88 trillion in Islamic finance
assets globally (2019 est.)
14.
UAE
UAE
$234.2 billion
$234.2 billion
Malaysia
Malaysia
$570.5 billion
$570.5 billion
Indonesia
Indonesia
$99.2 billion
$99.2 billion
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
$44.9 billion
$44.9 billion
3
Iran
Iran
$698.2 billion
$698.2 billion
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
$629.4 billion
$629.4 billion
7
10
1
2
9
Turkey
Turkey
$62.9 billion
$62.9 billion
5
Qatar
Qatar
$143.9 billion
$143.9 billion
6
Kuwait
Kuwait
$132.3
$132.3 billion
4
Bahrain
Bahrain
$95.6 billion
$95.6 billion
8
UAE
UAE
$234.2 billion
$234.2 billion
Malaysia
Malaysia
$570.5 billion
$570.5 billion
Indonesia
Indonesia
$99.2 billion
$99.2 billion
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
$44.9 billion
$44.9 billion
3
Iran
Iran
$698.2 billion
$698.2 billion
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
$629.4 billion
$629.4 billion
7
10
1
2
9
Turkey
Turkey
$62.9 billion
$62.9 billion
5
Qatar
Qatar
$143.9 billion
$143.9 billion
6
Kuwait
Kuwait
$132.3
$132.3 billion
4
Bahrain
Bahrain
$95.6 billion
$95.6 billion
8
Government Benchmarks
2. Saudi Arabia
1. Malaysia
3. UAE
4. Jordan
5. Bahrain
FINANCIAL
GOVERNANCE
SOCIAL
AWARENESS
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
50
50
60
60
60
60
50
50
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
ISLAMIC FINANCE
- GIE INDICATOR
RANKING
(2019) GOVERNMENT
BUSINESS/INVESTMENT
Governments
Governments
supporting Islamic
supporting Islamic
fintech ecosystem
fintech ecosystem
Banks’ digitization
Banks’ digitization
Social finance
Social finance
growth
growth
(Waqf, Zakat)
(Waqf, Zakat)
Tokenization
Tokenization
of sukuks
of sukuks
Impact Investments/
Impact Investments/
ESG funds growing
ESG funds growing
Islamic finance
Islamic finance
regulations in
regulations in
new countries
new countries
Signals of Opportunities
Amidst the pandemic, multiple strong and weak
signals of opportunities are emerging
Small impact
Big impact
Weak signal
Strong signal
Muslim-
Friendly
Travel
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
14 MUSLIM -FRIENDLY TRAVEL
16.
Thepandemicbroughtthetourismindustry,including
Muslim-friendlytravel,toagrindinghalt,withtourismbeing
oneofthemostadverselyaffectedeconomicsegments
duetotravelrestrictions.
Governmentshavescrambledtosupport
airlinesandthebroadertourismecosystem
whilestrugglingtostrikeabalancebetween
preventingfurtherCOVID-19outbreaksand
stimulatingtheeconomy.
Formanycountries,tourismisaprimaryforeign
currencyearner,andthelossofinflowingcash
hashadasignificantimpact.Thisextendsto
pilgrimage,withSaudiArabiacancelinghajj
andumrahin2020.Toputthisinperspective,
in2019,18millionpilgrimsvisitedtheKingdom,
spendingaround$28billion.Anothersetback
forthesectorwasthereschedulingoftheTokyo
Olympicsto2021,withsuppliersinMalaysia,who
wereintendedtocaterforMuslimathletesatthe
event,settolosesome$300millioninpotential
revenues.
Investmentinthesectorhasnevertheless
continued,althoughatalessconfidentratethan
beforethepandemic.Indonesia-basedTraveloka
hasraised$250millioninadditionalfunding,and
UAE-basedtravel-techstartupHotelDataCloud
secured$350,000inseedfunding.
Meanwhiletravelcompanieshaveusedthe
cessationinactivitytoupgradetechnology,
particularlyartificialintelligence(AI),toenhance
userexperiencesandimprovedatamanagment.
ExamplesincludeLondon-basedonlinetravel
agencyHalalTravels,whichstartedupin2019,
andHalalBooking.com,whichdevelopedcustomdata-
mappingtechnologythroughapartnershipwithExpedia.
Whilethereisadiminishedoutlookfortourism,withthe
expectationbeingthatthesectorwilladapttothe‘new
normal’overthenextyearortwo,amuch-neededboost
wasgiventothesectoratthebeginningof2020with
thereleaseoftheStandardsandMetrologyInstitutefor
IslamicCountries’(SMIIC)HalalTourismServicesstandard.
Thisstandardprovidesguidelinesformanaginghalal
tourismfacilitiesandservices.
Muslim spend on travel
increased by 2.7% in 2019 to
$194 billion from $189 billion
in 2018. With the impact of
the COVID-19 crisis, Muslim
spend on travel is expected to
fall to $58 billion in 2020 and
make a recovery to 2019 levels
by 2023. Muslim consumer
spending on travel is expected
to grow at a 5-year CAGR of
1.4% from 2019 to 2024.
17.
-100
-80
-60
-40
-20
20
0
60
40
80
100
2018/19
2018/19 2019/20
2019/20 2020/21
2020/21 2021/22
2021/22 2022/23
2022/23 2023/24
2023/24
200.3
million
of outbound
Muslim
travelers
(2019)
All estimates by DinarStandard Research & Advisory. Muslim outbound travel
spend estimates & analysis by leveraging UNWTO and World Bank data as baseline.
Projections base-lined using UNWTO forecasts. Investments (figures and individual
deals) are based on a detailed scan of databases from CapitalIQ, Crunchbase, White
& Case, KPMG and DinarStandard analysis from 1st August 2019 to 31st July 2020.
Full methodology in appendix.
OIC = Organization of Islamic Cooperation, 57 mostly Muslim-majority member
countries.
Muslim-Friendly Travel
3.2
3.2
-8.1
-8.1
8
8 7.7
7.7 4.3
4.3 4.5
4.5
(2019/20)
2018/24 CAGR GROWTH
% PROJECTION
PRE-COVID-19 POST-COVID-19
6.8
1.6
The thickness of the lines is proportional
to the value of the country’s spending
Top 5 Muslim travel destination countries
(2019, inbound est. Muslim travelers)
Top 5 outbound Muslim travel countries
(2019, est. outbound spending)
$340 million
in recorded travel sector investments
2019/20*
Indonesian OTA Traveloka secured a $250 million
from Qatar Investment Authority and Singapore’s
GIC.
UK: HalalBooking, which allows users to book
Muslim-friendly hotels and villas, raised $2.5 million.
DEALS
Top countries with # of related deals
Investments
Investments
Weak outlook on investments in travel, with
domestic travel as a key area of focus
2.7
2.7
-70
-70
75.9
75.9 79.4
79.4
6.2
6.2 6.5
6.5
12%
Muslim
spend
4
Indonesia
3
Malaysia
2
Turkey
5
Others
All products/sectors
COVID-19 Impact Projections
Projected 5-year CAGR of 1.4% (2019/24) in consumer
spending reaching $208 billion by 2024
(% YOY GROWTH, 2018/24)*
Projected Muslim spend growth on outbound travel versus
all halal products/ services
Muslim-frienly travel
14
TOTAL
$1.66 trillion
outbound
global travel
Represented by $194 billion in outbound travel
spending by 1.9 billion Muslims (2019 est.)
18.
5. Indonesia
5. Indonesia
$11.2 billion
$11.2 billion
2.
2. UAE
UAE
$17.2 billion
$17.2 billion
3. Qatar
3. Qatar
$14.2 billion
$14.2 billion
4. Kuwait
4. Kuwait
$13 billion
$13 billion
Russia
Russia
5.6 million
5.6 million
UAE
UAE
6.2 million
6.2 million
France
France
4.9 million
4.9 million
1. Saudi Arabia
1. Saudi Arabia
$24.3 billion
$24.3 billion
5
2
Turkey
Turkey
6.4 million
6.4 million
Spain
Spain
7.6 million
7.6 million
1
3
4
5. Indonesia
5. Indonesia
$11.2 billion
$11.2 billion
2.
2. UAE
UAE
$17.2 billion
$17.2 billion
3. Qatar
3. Qatar
$14.2 billion
$14.2 billion
4. Kuwait
4. Kuwait
$13 billion
$13 billion
Russia
Russia
5.6 million
5.6 million
UAE
UAE
6.2 million
6.2 million
France
France
4.9 million
4.9 million
1. Saudi Arabia
1. Saudi Arabia
$24.3 billion
$24.3 billion
5
2
Turkey
Turkey
6.4 million
6.4 million
Spain
Spain
7.6 million
7.6 million
1
3
4
Government Benchmarks
2. UAE
1. Malaysia
3. Turkey
4. Thaliand
5. Tunisia
FINANCIAL
GOVERNANCE
SOCIAL
AWARENESS
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
50
50
60
60
60
60
50
50
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
MUSLIM-FRIENDLY
TRAVEL
- GIE INDICATOR
RANKING
(2019)
GOVERNMENT
BUSINESS/INVESTMENT
Tourism corridors
Tourism corridors
Domestic tourism
Domestic tourism
boost
boost
Tourism corridors
Tourism corridors
AI driven post-
AI driven post-
COVID-19
COVID-19 customer
customer
engagement
engagement
Industry pivots to
Industry pivots to
diversified services
diversified services
Halal tourism
Halal tourism
standards
standards
being drafted
being drafted
Signals of Opportunities
Amidst the pandemic, multiple strong and weak
signals of opportunities are emerging
Small impact
Big impact
Weak signal
Strong signal
Modest
Fashion
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
18 MODEST FASHION
20.
Modestfashionhadbeenmakingasplashonthehigh
streets,online,andonthecatwalkuntilthefirstquarter
of2020.TheCOVID-19pandemichitthe$2.2trillionglobal
fashionindustryhard,withsalesfallingandretailers
reducingbrick-and-mortaroutlets,withsomeshutting
downaltogether.
Modestfashioncompaniesalsofellvictimtothepandemic
—suchasTheModist,aGulf-basedluxurye-commerce
platform,andHijupUK,whichclosedafterjust18months
ofoperation.AmoresubduedRamadanduringthe
pandemicimpactedmodestfashionsales,astheholy
monthistypicallythebiggestsalesperiodofthe
yearinMuslim-majoritycountries.
Despitethecircumstances,newlaunchestook
place,andonlinesalesgainedheightenedimpor-
tance,particularlyforfledglingandemerging
brands.Brandswerealsokeentoexpandnew
productlines,especiallysportsweargearedat
themodestfashionsegment.
Certainbrandsbuiltontherisingpopularityfor
modestfashionwithrelatedinternetsearches
up90%in2019.Thebroaderavailabilityof
modestfashionisreflectedinmainstream
brandsUniqloandBananaRepublicfeaturing
hijabcollections,whilefashionmagazinessuch
asCosmopolitanhaveshowcasedthedesignsof
SafiyyaAbdallah’srange,Dulce.Malaysia’shijab
branddUckcollaboratedwithDisneytobring
outitsFrozen2collection,whichsoldoutwithin
hours.
Turkey’shighlysuccessfulmodestfashion
e-commerceplatform,Modanisa,openedits
largeststoreinIstanbul,whileinIndia,inter-
nationalandlocalbrandshaveopenedmore
stores,evidenceofthesector’sstronggrowth.
InIndonesia,modestfashionisflourishing
online,withanewplatformrecentlylaunched,
Evermos,whichraised$8.25millioninseriesA
funding.ItisnowsettocompetewithHijupand
Tokopedia.
Numerousbrandshaveenteredthemodest
sportswearsegmentoverthepastyear,ranging
fromDutchsportshijabbrandCapstersBV,
recentlyacquiredbyMalaysia’sInnovatiaSdn
Bhd,toEgypt’sSparkPerform,whichclothes
Egyptianathletesatinternationalsportsevents.
Amodestswimwearrangeformen,Zusaura,has
alsobeenintroduced.Furtherproductdevel-
opmentincludesPersonalProtectiveEquipment
(PPE),suchasahijabforhealthcareworkers.
Alternativesaleschannelsarealsobeingutilizedinline
withchangesinconsumerbehavior.Forexample,Style
Theory,adesignerclothingrentalplatforminIndonesia
andSingapore,raised$15millioninseriesBfunding.Mod
Markit-ThrifteditionwasheldduringMelbourneFashion
Week,whichincludedasecond-handmarketformodest
clothes.
Modestfashionweekshavealsobecomemorewide-
spread,witheventsheldoverthepastyearinMiami,
Melbourne,Kigali,Nairobi,andTanzania.
Muslim spend on apparel
and footwear increased by
4.2% in 2019 to $277 billion.
Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia
rank as the top countries
by spend and retain their
positions from last year. Due
to the impact of the COVID-19
crisis, Muslim spend is set to
decrease by 2.9% in 2020 to
$268 billion but a recovery to
2019 levels is expected in 2021.
Muslim consumer spending is
expected to grow at a 5-year
CAGR of 2.4% between 2019
and 2024 to reach $311 billion
in 2024.
21.
-10
-8
-6
-4
-2
2
0
6
4
8
10
2018/19
2018/19 2019/20
2019/20 2020/21
2020/21 2021/22
2021/22 2022/23
2022/23 2023/24
2023/24
The thickness of the lines is proportional
to the value of the country’s exports
Top 5 modest fashion Muslim
consumer markets (2019)
Top 5 countries exporting to
OIC (2019)
$29.3 billion
of clothing exports
to OIC* countries
(2019)
All estimates by DinarStandard Research & Advisory. Muslim consumer spend
estimates & analysis by DinarStandard leveraging World Bank’s ICP 2017 consumer
data as baseline reference. Projections base-lined using IMF Outlook from
April 2020. Halal and related products exports based on ITC Trademap 2019
data. Investments (figures and individual deals) are based on a detailed scan of
databases from CapitalIQ, Crunchbase, White & Case, KPMG and DinarStandard
analysis from 1st August 2019 to 31st July 2020. Full methodology in appendix.
OIC = Organization of Islamic Cooperation, 57 mostly Muslim-majority member
countries.
Modest Fashion
3.2
3.2
-8.1
-8.1
8
8 7.7
7.7
4.3
4.3 4.5
4.5
(2019/20)
2018/24 CAGR GROWTH
% PROJECTION
PRE-COVID-19 POST-COVID-19
4.8%
2.7%
4.2
4.2
-2.9
-2.9
4.2
4.2
3.4
3.4 3.5
3.5
4
4
$3.45 million
in recorded modest-fashion
investments 2019/20*
3
Egypt
1
Netherlands
Malaysian-firm Innovacia acquired Dutch sports
hijab pioneer, Capsters, for an undisclosed amount.
Egypt’s Dice manufacturing, a producer of sports
and casual wear for men and women, raised $3.4
million.
DEALS
Top countries with # of related deals
Investments
Investments
There were few investments in apparel and
modest fashion as the sector was deeply impacted
by the pandemic
All products/sectors
COVID-19 Impact Projections
Projected 5-year CAGR of 2.4% (2019/24) in consumer
spending reaching $311 billion by 2024
(% YOY GROWTH, 2018/24)*
Projected Muslim spend growth on clothing versus all halal
products/ services
Modest Fashion
Represented by $277 billion of spending by 1.9 billion
Muslims on clothing (2019 est.)
22.
3. India
3. India
$2.8 billion
$2.8 billion
5. Bangladesh
5. Bangladesh
$1.4 billion
$1.4 billion
Turkey
Turkey
$28 billion
$28 billion
Indonesia
Indonesia
$16 billion
$16 billion
2. Turkey
2. Turkey
$3 billion
$3 billion
1. China
1. China
$11.5 billion
$11.5 billion
3
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
$21 billion
$21 billion 1
Iran
Iran
$53 billion
$53 billion
5
2 Pakistan
Pakistan
$20 billion
$20 billion
4
4.
4. UAE
UAE
$1.5 billion
$1.5 billion
3. India
3. India
$2.8 billion
$2.8 billion
5. Bangladesh
5. Bangladesh
$1.4 billion
$1.4 billion
Turkey
Turkey
$28 billion
$28 billion
Indonesia
Indonesia
$16 billion
$16 billion
2. Turkey
2. Turkey
$3 billion
$3 billion
1. China
1. China
$11.5 billion
$11.5 billion
3
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
$21 billion
$21 billion 1
Iran
Iran
$53 billion
$53 billion
5
2 Pakistan
Pakistan
$20 billion
$20 billion
4
4.
4. UAE
UAE
$1.5 billion
$1.5 billion
Government Benchmarks
2. Turkey
1. UAE
3. Indonesia
4. Malaysia
5. Spain
MODEST FASHION
- GIE INDICATOR
RANKING
(2019)
FINANCIAL
S
O
C
I
A
L
A
W
A
R
E
N
E
S
S
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
50
50
60
60
60
60
50
50
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
GOVERNMENT
BUSINESS/INVESTMENT
Niche categories:
Niche categories:
sportswear, GenZ
sportswear, GenZ
focus, wearables
focus, wearables
Government
Government
initiatives to boost
initiatives to boost
modest fashion
modest fashion
Ethical production
Ethical production
standards/regulations
standards/regulations
Emerging modest
Emerging modest
fashion influencers
fashion influencers
Continued
Continued
mainstream brands
mainstream brands
interest
interest
Signals of Opportunities
Amidst the pandemic, multiple strong and weak
signals of opportunities are emerging
Small impact
Big impact
Weak signal
Strong signal
Halal
Pharmaceuticals
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
22 HALAL PHARMACEUTICALS
24.
Thepandemichashighlightedtheshortcomingsofthe
widerhalalpharmaceuticalecosystem.Governmentshave
madecallsformorepharmaceuticalstobemanufactured
locally,toavoidbeingnegativelyimpactedbysupplychain
issuesintheeventoffuturepandemics.However,thereare
notyetenoughhalal-certifiedmedicinesandingredients
tocovertheseneeds.
Universallyacceptedhalalstandardsarenotyetinplace,
althoughtheOICregulatorybody,SMIIC,isworking
towardsthem.Halalpharmaceuticalcertification
expertiseisalsonotuptopar,particularlyforvaccines.This
hasheldbackthedevelopmentofahalal-cer-
tifiedCOVID-19vaccine—containingnoharam
(non-permissible)ingredientssuchasporcine
gelatinorthosederivedfromhumanfetuses—
thatwouldbewelcomedby1.9billionMuslims.
Promisingsignalsareafootinhalalpharmaceu-
ticaldevelopment.AMalaysianconglomerateis
developingtheworld’sfirsthalalbiosimilardrug,
whilejointventuresbetweenSouthKorean,
IndonesianandMalaysiancompaniesaredriving
halalcertificationofpharmaceuticals.Indonesia,
inparticular,isakeymarketdriver,withthe
countryrequiringmandatoryhalallabelinginthe
nextfewyears.
Halalpharmacompaniesteamingupwith
healthcarecompaniesisequallysettoimprove
commercializationandmarketavailability.
Privatesectorefforts,particularlyinMalaysia,
toimprovebothpatients’andphysicians’
awarenessofreligiouslypermissibleoptionsfor
Muslimpatientswillpropelfuturedemand.
Thehalalhealthcaresectorisdoingwellinnutra-
ceuticalsandvitamins,ofwhichtherehavebeen
surgingsalesin2020.Demandforhalal-certified
nutraceuticalsroseduringthepandemic,while
halalcertificationbodiesreportedanuptickin
applications.
TheCOVID-19pandemicwasequallyadriver
ofinnovationinthehealthcaresector.Apps
werelaunched,includingaShariah-compliant
telemedicinesolution,andhealthcarehijabsfor
frontlineworkersintheUSAweredonatedbya
modestfashionbrand.
Healthcarestart-upsalsoattractedsignificant
investorattention,buildingonstronginvestment
in2019,particularlyintheMiddleEast.
Withhealthcaregarneringrenewedfocusfromgovern-
mentsduetothepandemic,andthepublicincreasingly
healthconscious,thehalalpharmaceuticalsectorand
widerecosystemispoisedformajorgrowth.
Muslim spend on
pharmaceuticals increased
by 2.3% from $92 billion in 2018
to $94 billion in 2019. Due to
the COVID-19 crisis, Muslim
spend is set to decrease by
6.9% in 2020 to $87 billion.
However, a recovery to 2019
levels is expected in 2021.
Muslim consumer spending
in the pharmaceutical sector
is expected to increase at
a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019
onwards to reach $105
billion by 2024.
25.
3. USA
3. USA
$3.4 billion
$3.4 billion
3
USA
USA
$7.3 billion
$7.3 billion
Algeria
Algeria
$3.9 billion
$3.9 billion
5
3. USA
3. USA
$3.4 billion
$3.4 billion
3
USA
USA
$7.3 billion
$7.3 billion
Algeria
Algeria
$3.9 billion
$3.9 billion
5
-10
-8
-6
-4
-2
2
0
6
4
8
10
2018/19
2018/19 2019/20
2019/20 2020/21
2020/21 2021/22
2021/22 2022/23
2022/23 2023/24
2023/24
$38.6 billion
of Pharmaceuticals
exports to OIC* countries
(2019)
All estimates by DinarStandard Research & Advisory. Muslim consumer spend
estimates & analysis by DinarStandard leveraging World Bank’s ICP 2017 consumer
data as baseline reference. Projections base-lined using IMF Outlook from
April 2020. Halal and related products exports based on ITC Trademap 2019
data. Investments (figures and individual deals) are based on a detailed scan of
databases from CapitalIQ, Crunchbase, White & Case, KPMG and DinarStandard
analysis from 1st August 2019 to 31st July 2020. Full methodology in appendix.
OIC = Organization of Islamic Cooperation, 57 mostly Muslim-majority member
countries.
Halal Pharmaceuticals
3.2
3.2
-8.1
-8.1
8
8 7.7
7.7
4.3
4.3 4.5
4.5
(2019/20)
2018/24 CAGR GROWTH
% PROJECTION
PRE-COVID-19 POST-COVID-19
5.7%
2.3%
2.3
2.3
-6.9
-6.9
7.1
7.1
3.7
3.7 4
4 4.3
4.3
All products/sectors Halal Pharmaceuticals
Investments
Investments
Despite depressed global FDI, government
led medicinal security investments supporting
activity
$157 million
in halal-related pharmaceutical
investments 2019/20*
4
Egypt
2
Indonesia
1
Kuwait
Kuwait: $69 million investment in Kuwait Saudi
Pharmaceutical by leading Gulf distributor,
Mezzan Holding
Egypt: Healthcare app Vezeeta raised $40 million in
a series D round led by Gulf Capital
DEALS
Top countries with # of related deals
COVID-19 Impact Projections
Projected 5-year CAGR of 2.3% (2019/24) in consumer
spending reaching $105 billion by 2024
The thickness of the lines is proportional
to the value of the country’s exports
Top 5 pharmaceuticals Muslim
consumer markets (2019)
Top 5 countries exporting to
OIC (2019)
(% YOY GROWTH, 2018/24)*
2
Others
9
TOTAL
Projected Muslim spend growth on Pharmaceuticals versus
all halal products/ services
Represented by $94 billion of spending by 1.9 billion
Muslims on pharmaceuticals (2019 est.)
26.
5. India
5. India
$2.5 billion
$2.5 billion
1. Germany
1. Germany
$5.2 billion
$5.2 billion
2
Saudi
Saudi Arabia
Arabia
$8.1
$8.1 billion
billion
1
Turkey
Turkey
$10 billion
$10 billion
4.
4. Switzerland
Switzerland
$3.3 billion
$3.3 billion
4
Indonesia
Indonesia
$5.4 billion
$5.4 billion
2. France
2. France
$4.6 billion
$4.6 billion
5. India
5. India
$2.5 billion
$2.5 billion
1. Germany
1. Germany
$5.2 billion
$5.2 billion
2
Saudi
Saudi Arabia
Arabia
$8.1
$8.1 billion
billion
1
Turkey
Turkey
$10 billion
$10 billion
4.
4. Switzerland
Switzerland
$3.3 billion
$3.3 billion
4
Indonesia
Indonesia
$5.4 billion
$5.4 billion
2. France
2. France
$4.6 billion
$4.6 billion
Government Benchmarks
2. UAE
1. Malaysia
3. Singapore
4. Iran
5. Egypt
FINANCIAL
GOVERNANCE
SOCIAL
AWARENESS
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
50
50
60
60
60
60
50
50
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
HALAL PHARMA/
COSMETICS
- GIE INDICATOR
RANKING
(2019)
GOVERNMENT
BUSINESS/INVESTMENT
Medicine security
Medicine security
focus
focus
Supply chain
Supply chain
global shifts
global shifts
Nutraceuticals
Nutraceuticals
demand
demand
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
local manufacturing push
local manufacturing push
Telemedicine
Telemedicine
demand
demand
Stringent halal
Stringent halal
regulations
regulations
Signals of Opportunities
Amidst the pandemic, multiple strong and weak
signals of opportunities are emerging
Small impact
Big impact
Weak signal
Strong signal
Halal
Cosmetics
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
26 HALAL COSMETICS
28.
Theglobalcosmeticsindustryexperienceditsbest
salesyearintheleaduptotheCOVID-19pandemic.New
independentbrandswerehittingtheshelves,andthere
wasagrowingtrendfornatural,organic,cruelty-freeand
halal-certifiedcosmetics.Whenthepandemicreachedits
height,salesdropped,particularlyatretailoutlets,while
consumerbehaviorchangedduetosocialdistancingand
thewearingoffacemasks.
However,asconsumersadaptedtothe‘newnormal,’sales
startedtorecover,withe-commerceamajordriverof
sales.Brandswithoutastrongonlinepresencescrambled
toimprovetheire-commerceanddigitalmarketingto
betterconnectwithconsumers.
Halalcosmeticsbrandshavesimilarlyadapted,inpartby
tappingintoconsumerdemandtosupportindependent
brandsandbymarketinginlocallanguages,especiallyin
SoutheastAsia.Brandsalsorespondedtothepandemic
bylaunchingproductrangesthatreflectednewconsumer
trends.SpecialRamadanrangeswerealsoreleasedduring
theholymonth—typicallyastrongsalesperiod—
amidthepandemic.
Ithasnonethelessbeenadifficultperiodfor
bothfledglingandestablishedhalalcosmetics
brands.Theyhavefacedstiffcompetitionfrom
organicandnaturalbrands,aswellasmultina-
tionalswithdeeperpocketswhoaremoreable
torideoutthefinancialimpactofthepandemic.
Atestamenttotheresilientand growing
demandforhalalcosmeticsisthatnewbrands
launchedpriortothepandemichavesurvived
andthrived,suchastheUAE’sShadeMBeauty,
whichenteredthecosmeticsspaceasthe
foundersobservedanunder-servedmarket.
Moreingredients’suppliershavealsobeenhalal
certifiedoverthepastyear,aswerecosmetics
companieskeenonenteringbothMuslim-
minorityandMuslim-majoritymarkets,particu-
larlyinIndonesia,Malaysia,andIndia.Indonesia
isexpectedtobeamajordriverofgrowthfor
halal-certifiedcosmetics,withthecountry
ofover270millioninhabitantsrequiringhalal
labellingby2024.
Halalcosmeticsaregarneringmoreattentionin
theexhibitionspace,becomingafixedfeatureat
expos,whilecollaborationsbetweencosmetics
companiesandresearchersintothecosmetic
propertiesofgreenteaandplantsaresettodiversify
productofferings.
Halalcosmeticsbrandsalsoreflectsocietydemands
forchange,with‘inclusivity’beingabuzzwordandcallin
thebeautysectortobettercatertopeopleofdifferent
ethnicities.Ethicaldemandsareequallybeingserved,such
ascruelty-freeproductsthatcontainnoharam(forbidden)
ingredientslikeporcinegelatin.
This report presents
cosmetics spending by
Muslim consumers worldwide
at $66 billion in 2019, a growth
of 3.4% on 2018. In 2020,
Muslim consumer spending
is expected to drop by 2.5%,
reaching $64 billion, and
then grow to reach $76 billion
by 2024 at a 5-year CAGR
of 2.9%.
29.
4. USA
4. USA
$0.94 billion
$0.94 billion
4. USA
4. USA
$0.94 billion
$0.94 billion
-10
-8
-6
-4
-2
2
0
6
4
8
10
2018/19
2018/19 2019/20
2019/20 2020/21
2020/21 2021/22
2021/22 2022/23
2022/23 2023/24
2023/24
$16 billion
of cosmetics exports
to OIC* countries
(2019)
All estimates by DinarStandard Research & Advisory. Muslim consumer spend
estimates & analysis by DinarStandard leveraging World Bank's ICP 2017 consumer
data as baseline reference. Projections base-lined using IMF Outlook from
April 2020. Halal and related products exports based on ITC Trademap 2019
data. Investments (figures and individual deals) are based on a detailed scan of
databases from CapitalIQ, Crunchbase, White & Case, KPMG and DinarStandard
analysis from 1st August 2019 to 31st July 2020. Full methodology in appendix.
OIC = Organization of Islamic Cooperation, 57 mostly Muslim-majority member
countries.
Halal Cosmetics
3.2
3.2
-8.1
-8.1
8
8 7.7
7.7
4.3
4.3 4.5
4.5
(2019/20)
2018/24 CAGR GROWTH
% PROJECTION
PRE-COVID-19 POST-COVID-19
4.9%
2.9%
All products/sectors Halal Cosmetics
$125 million
in halal-related cosmetics
investments 2019/20*
2
Indonesia
1
Turkey
Indonesia’s online cosmetics marketplace, Sociolla
raised $98 million in series D and E co-led by
Temasek and EV Growth.
Turkey’s cosmetics company, Özen Kisisel Bakim
Ürünleri Üretim A.S. was acquired by Japan’s Daio
Paper Corporation for $26.7 million.
DEALS
Top countries with # of related deals
COVID-19 Impact Projections
Projected 5-year CAGR of 2.9% (2019/24) in consumer
spending reaching $76 billion by 2024
Investments
Investments
Personal care and hygiene segments have
supported investments in the sector
3.4
3.4
-2.5
-2.5
5.9
5.9
3.6
3.6 3.7
3.7 3.9
3.9
The thickness of the lines is proportional
to the value of the country’s exports
Top 5 cosmetics Muslim
consumer markets (2019)
Top 5 countries exporting to
OIC (2019)
(% YOY GROWTH, 2018/24)*
Projected Muslim spend growth on cosmetics versus all
halal products/ services
Represented by $66 billion of spending by 1.9 billion
Muslims on cosmetics (2019 est.)
30.
5. India
5. India
$0.84 billion
$0.84 billion
2.
2. UAE
UAE
$1.8 billion
$1.8 billion
Malaysia
Malaysia
$4 billion
$4 billion
Russia
Russia
$4 billion
$4 billion
Indonesia
Indonesia
$4 billion
$4 billion
3. Germany
3. Germany
$1 billion
$1 billion
1. France
1. France
$2.5 billion
$2.5 billion
3
India
India
$6 billion
$6 billion
2
1
5
Turkey
Turkey
$4 billion
$4 billion
4
5. India
5. India
$0.84 billion
$0.84 billion
2.
2. UAE
UAE
$1.8 billion
$1.8 billion
Malaysia
Malaysia
$4 billion
$4 billion
Russia
Russia
$4 billion
$4 billion
Indonesia
Indonesia
$4 billion
$4 billion
3. Germany
3. Germany
$1 billion
$1 billion
1. France
1. France
$2.5 billion
$2.5 billion
3
India
India
$6 billion
$6 billion
2
1
5
Turkey
Turkey
$4 billion
$4 billion
4
Government Benchmarks
2. UAE
1. Malaysia
3. Singapore
4. Iran
5. Egypt
FINANCIAL
GOVERNANCE
SOCIAL
AWARENESS
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
50
50
60
60
60
60
50
50
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
HALAL PHARMA/
COSMETICS
- GIE INDICATOR
RANKING
(2019)
GOVERNMENT
BUSINESS/INVESTMENT
Supply chain
Supply chain
global shifts
global shifts
Synergy with
Synergy with
modest fashion
modest fashion
‘New normal’
‘New normal’
beauty trends
beauty trends
Halal/ethical
Halal/ethical
cosmetic brands
cosmetic brands
emerging
emerging
Stringent halal
Stringent halal
regulations
regulations
Signals of Opportunities
Amidst the pandemic, multiple strong and weak
signals of opportunities are emerging
Small impact
Big impact
Weak signal
Strong signal
Islamic-Themed
Media and
Entertainment
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
STATE OF THE GLOBAL ISLAMIC ECONOMY REPORT 2020/21
30 ISLAMIC-THEMED MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT
32.
Thepandemichasbeenbothacurseandablessingforthe
mediasector.Itwasatryingperiodforvenuesdependent
onphysicalattendance,fromcinemasandtheaters,to
filmfestivalsandmusicalevents,aswellasforactual
mediaproductionamidlockdownsandsocial
distancing.Ontheflipside,mediaoutlets
hadmoreofacaptiveaudience,withpeople
spendingmoretimeathomeandonlineseeking
entertainmentandstimulation.
Aswithothersectors,therewasadigitalshift
duetothepandemic,witheventssuchas
theGlobalMuslimVirtualFilmFestivalheld
online,whileentertainmentandeducational
platformsextendedtheirvirtualpresencetoa
wideraudience.Indeed,withmosquesclosedor
participationrestrictedduringRamadanandEid
AlAdha,demandforonlineseminars,lectures
andsermonssurged.Governmentsandreligious
authoritiesalsoadaptedbyutilizingonlinevideo
platformsforRamadanandappstobook
prayerslots.
WithRamadanoccurringduringthepandemic—
theMuslimworld’smostimportantmonthfor
entertainment,religiousandculturalevents—
viewershipfiguresreachedunprecedented
levels.TVseriesinparticulardrewinthecrowds,
withthemostwatchedprogram,Turkish
historicaldramaDiriliş:Ertuğrul,attracting
133millionviewersinPakistan,whichbecame
popularafterbeingprofessionallydubbed
intoUrdu.
Mainstreammediaoutlets,suchasCNN,
FacebookandstreamingplatformNetflix
respondedtoRamadanduringapandemicwith
dedicatedseriesandpartnershipswithArabic
digitalplatforms.Netflixalsoacquiredmore
localizedcontenttocatertoitsdiverseview-
ership,whileculturallyIslamicsuperheroesand
cartoonswerelaunchedintheUSAandTurkey.
Entrepreneurstookadvantageofthepandemic
tolaunchappsandonlinegames,especiallyintheMiddle
East.MorededicatedMuslim-themedTVchannels,as
wellasastreamingplatform,Malaysia’sNurflix,werealso
launched,signalinggrowingdemand,particularlyamong
GenZandmillennials.
However,whiletherehasbeensubstantialprogressin
contentofferingsandaccessibility,Muslim-themedmedia
isstillalargelyuntappedmarket,withawealthofopportu-
nitiestotelluniversalstoriesinmultiplelanguages
toayoungandgrowingMuslimpopulation.
Muslim spend on media and
recreation increased by 3.7%
to $222 billion in 2019 from
$214 billion in 2018. Due to
the impact of the COVID-19
crisis, Muslim spend is set
to decrease by 3.7% in 2020
to $214 billion. However, a
strong recovery surpassing
2019 levels is expected in 2021.
Muslim consumer spending
on media is expected to
grow at a rate of 3.9%
from 2019 onwards to
reach $270 billion in 2024.
33.
USA
USA
$22 billion
$22 billion
2
USA
USA
$22 billion
$22 billion
2
-10
-8
-6
-4
-2
2
0
6
4
8
10
2018/19
2018/19 2019/20
2019/20 2020/21
2020/21 2021/22
2021/22 2022/23
2022/23 2023/24
2023/24
$21 billion
of media & recreation
exports to OIC* countries
(2019)
All estimates by DinarStandard Research & Advisory. Muslim consumer spend
estimates & analysis by DinarStandard leveraging World Bank's ICP 2017 consumer
data as baseline reference. Projections base-lined using IMF Outlook from
April 2020. Halal and related products exports based on ITC Trademap 2019
data. Investments (figures and individual deals) are based on a detailed scan of
databases from CapitalIQ, Crunchbase, White & Case, KPMG and DinarStandard
analysis from 1st August 2019 to 31st July 2020. Full methodology in appendix.
OIC = Organization of Islamic Cooperation, 57 mostly Muslim-majority member
countries.
Media & Recreation
3.2
3.2
-8.1
-8.1
8
8 7.7
7.7
4.3
4.3 4.5
4.5
(2019/20)
2018/24 CAGR GROWTH
% PROJECTION
PRE-COVID-19 POST-COVID-19
5.3%
3.9%
The thickness of the lines is proportional
to the value of the country’s exports
Top 5 media & recreation Muslim
consumer markets (2019)
Top 5 countries exporting to OIC
(2019)
$121 million
in recorded media & recreation
investments 2019/20*
10
Malaysia
6
Indonesia
4
UAE
UAE-based Almentor.net, offering Arabic video-
based education, raised $4.5 million, led by Sawari
Ventures.
Indonesian Gojek’s video streaming service, GoPlay,
independently raised $15 million from Golden Gate
Ventures and ZWC Partners.
DEALS
Top countries with # of related deals
Investments
Investments
Demand for online media and recreation will drive
more deals
3.7
3.7
-3.7
-3.7
7.3
7.3
5.2
5.2
5.5
5.5 5.8
5.8
All products/sectors
COVID-19 Impact Projections
Projected 5-year CAGR of 3.9% (2019/24) in consumer
spending reaching $270 billion by 2024
(% YOY GROWTH, 2018/24)*
Projected Muslim spend growth on media/recreation versus
all halal products/services
Media & Recreation
27
TOTAL
Represented by $222 billion of spending by 1.9 billion
Muslims on media & recreation (2019 est.)
34.
2. Japan
2. Japan
$2.1 billion
$2.1 billion
3. Thailand
3. Thailand
$2 billion
$2 billion
5. Germany
5. Germany
$0.9 billion
$0.9 billion
4. Korea
4. Korea
$1.6 billion
$1.6 billion
1. China
1. China
$5.2 billion
$5.2 billion
Turkey
Turkey
$26 billion
$26 billion
1
Indonesia
Indonesia
$22 billion
$22 billion
3
5
Pakistan
Pakistan
$11 billion
$11 billion
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
$11 billion
$11 billion
4
2. Japan
2. Japan
$2.1 billion
$2.1 billion
3. Thailand
3. Thailand
$2 billion
$2 billion
5. Germany
5. Germany
$0.9 billion
$0.9 billion
4. Korea
4. Korea
$1.6 billion
$1.6 billion
1. China
1. China
$5.2 billion
$5.2 billion
Turkey
Turkey
$26 billion
$26 billion
1
Indonesia
Indonesia
$22 billion
$22 billion
3
5
Pakistan
Pakistan
$11 billion
$11 billion
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
$11 billion
$11 billion
4
Government Benchmarks
GOVERNMENT
BUSINESS/INVESTMENT
Pan-Islamic
Pan-Islamic
TV channel
TV channel
Muslim-themed
Muslim-themed
streaming platforms
streaming platforms
Online gaming
Online gaming
boom
boom
Muslim-themed TV
Muslim-themed TV
series and films
series and films
Government
Government
push to develop
push to develop
local media
local media
2. Malaysia
1. UAE
3. Singapore
4. UK
5. Indonesia
MEDIA & RECREATION
- GIE INDICATOR
RANKING
(2019)
FINANCIAL
S
O
C
I
A
L
A
W
A
R
E
N
E
S
S
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
50
50
60
60
60
60
50
50
1
1
10
10
20
20
30
30
40
40
Signals of Opportunities
Amidst the pandemic, multiple strong and weak
signals of opportunities are emerging
Signals of Opportunities
Amidst the pandemic, multiple strong and weak
signals of opportunities are emerging
Small impact
Big impact
Weak signal
Strong signal