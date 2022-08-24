Sulfanomide article .pdf

1.
SULFANOMIDES
Sulfonamide are the man made medicine wich contain
Sulfonamide functional group and these are also called
as sulfa drugs.
In earlier days sulfonamides are used only as antibiotics
Anti microbial drug
However now days sulfonamides are used for
gastrointestinal tract urinary bladder diabetes
hypertension pain killers etc.
2.
History of Sulfanomides
Sulfonamide common core structure
Antibacterial sulphonamides :-
Sulfanomide was firstly noted as antibacterial in “1900’s”
By Gerhard Domagk a Nobel prize winner in “1939”.In
his attempt to save his daughter from streptococci killing
3.
Infections,He observed that prontosill;a Sulfanomide dye,is able to selectively restrain
the infectious bacterial cell
In 1936, Ernest fourneau found out prontosil pathway in human body he discovered that
this dye was a pro drug. It actually changes in human body to Sulfanilamide which is the
anti-bacterial active agent.
This investigation trigged the discoveries of other antibacterial members
Derived from this chemical group Sulfapyridine in “1938” against Pneumonia,and
sulfactamide in “1941” against urinary tract infection.and Succinoyl sulfathiazole in 1942
against gastrointestinal tract infections Sulfathiazole was commonly used during world
war 2 to cure solider wound's infections Sulfanomide was not very used due to its
greater human toxity
Later on
Sulfisoxaide,sulfamethoxazole,sulfactamide,mafenide and sulfadiazine silver were
discovered and those four agents are the Sulfanomide antibacterial agents have been in
the clinical so far.
Sulfa drugs are competitive inhibitor of p-amino benzoic acid in the folic acid metabolism
cycle in the organism.
4.
Sulfanomide that do not contain this aromatic amine group undergo different metabolic
pathway
Antibiotic Sulfanomides.
1) Anti-hyperglycemic agents:-
Sulfanomide is commonly used in type 2 diabetes treatment.
Studies on Sulfanomide bioactive expanded when laboratories provide that sulfa drugs
stimulated beta cells.
Therefore they are considered in active for dysfunctional pancreas their main active site
is in ATP sensitive potassium i on channels KIR6.2/SUR1 potassium inward rectitier ion
channel.6.2/sulfonylurea receptor 1.
6.
Diuretics
We are known that diuretics play an effective role in
hypertension treatment these are many pharmaceutical
combinations between them and anti hypertension
agents. In general diuretics such as carbonic
anhydrase.inhibittors,thiazides and loop diuretics are
sulfonamide compounds.
Loop diuretics are considered safer and high selling
diuretics their efficiency has liner relationship with their
doses to the contarry of thiazides Which are low selling
7.
Diruetics. These properties can be attributed to the
reason that the loop diuretics are sulfonamide
derivatives not thiazides ones8
Thiazide diruetics general structure
10.
Serotonin Antagonists
Many Sulfanomide compounds are 5-HT3 receptor
Antagonists.As a consequence, they work as anti
depressants such as
1) sumatriptan
2)Naratriptan
11.
Anti-inflammatory agents:-
Celecoxib,rofecoxib,and valdecoxib are Sulfanomide
derivatives work as Anti-inflammatory agents.Their
mechanism of action is selectively inhibiting
Cycloxygenase-2enzyme (cox-2 enzymes) this prevents
Prostaglandins and the other inflammatory substrate
production
1)Celecoxib. 3) valdecoxib
2)Rofecoxib
12.
Other pharmacological
Sulfanomide compounds
These include protease inhibitors with activity aginast HUMAN IMMUNO
DEFICIENCY VIRUS type 1(HIV-1) such as Amprenavir and fosamprenavir anti
convulsant agent used in the treatment of Epilepsy and Migraine such as
Topiramde,anti hypertension as Sotalol, Anti inflammatory and Immuno
suppressive agent with anti bacterial and antibiotic properties such as
dapsone.Anti-arrhythmia agent as ibufilide a uricosuric and renal
tubular.blocking agent,probenecid wich is used to treat Chronic gouty Arthritis
and Anti seizure such as Zonisamide
15.
This information are refered from
(THE FIRST MIRACLE DRUG)
And
(SULFANOMIDES AN OVERVIEW)
Books
Does Sulfanomide can be used for further
new dieases and micro organisms like
ebola virus black fungus noval diseases?