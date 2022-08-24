Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 24, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022
Sulfanomide article .pdf

  1. 1. SULFANOMIDES Sulfonamide are the man made medicine wich contain Sulfonamide functional group and these are also called as sulfa drugs. In earlier days sulfonamides are used only as antibiotics Anti microbial drug However now days sulfonamides are used for gastrointestinal tract urinary bladder diabetes hypertension pain killers etc.
  2. 2. History of Sulfanomides Sulfonamide common core structure Antibacterial sulphonamides :- Sulfanomide was firstly noted as antibacterial in “1900’s” By Gerhard Domagk a Nobel prize winner in “1939”.In his attempt to save his daughter from streptococci killing
  3. 3. Infections,He observed that prontosill;a Sulfanomide dye,is able to selectively restrain the infectious bacterial cell In 1936, Ernest fourneau found out prontosil pathway in human body he discovered that this dye was a pro drug. It actually changes in human body to Sulfanilamide which is the anti-bacterial active agent. This investigation trigged the discoveries of other antibacterial members Derived from this chemical group Sulfapyridine in “1938” against Pneumonia,and sulfactamide in “1941” against urinary tract infection.and Succinoyl sulfathiazole in 1942 against gastrointestinal tract infections Sulfathiazole was commonly used during world war 2 to cure solider wound's infections Sulfanomide was not very used due to its greater human toxity Later on Sulfisoxaide,sulfamethoxazole,sulfactamide,mafenide and sulfadiazine silver were discovered and those four agents are the Sulfanomide antibacterial agents have been in the clinical so far. Sulfa drugs are competitive inhibitor of p-amino benzoic acid in the folic acid metabolism cycle in the organism.
  4. 4. Sulfanomide that do not contain this aromatic amine group undergo different metabolic pathway Antibiotic Sulfanomides. 1) Anti-hyperglycemic agents:- Sulfanomide is commonly used in type 2 diabetes treatment. Studies on Sulfanomide bioactive expanded when laboratories provide that sulfa drugs stimulated beta cells. Therefore they are considered in active for dysfunctional pancreas their main active site is in ATP sensitive potassium i on channels KIR6.2/SUR1 potassium inward rectitier ion channel.6.2/sulfonylurea receptor 1.
  5. 5. 1) Tolbutamide 7)metahexamide 2)Tolazamide. 8)Glyburide. 13) Glisoxepide 3) Acetohexamide 9)Gliclazide. 14)Glycopyramide 4)Carbactamide. 10)Glipzide. 15)Glymidine 5)chloropropamide 11)Glibornurnide. 16)Glimilride 6)Glycyclamide. 12)Gliquidone.
  6. 6. Diuretics We are known that diuretics play an effective role in hypertension treatment these are many pharmaceutical combinations between them and anti hypertension agents. In general diuretics such as carbonic anhydrase.inhibittors,thiazides and loop diuretics are sulfonamide compounds. Loop diuretics are considered safer and high selling diuretics their efficiency has liner relationship with their doses to the contarry of thiazides Which are low selling
  7. 7. Diruetics. These properties can be attributed to the reason that the loop diuretics are sulfonamide derivatives not thiazides ones8 Thiazide diruetics general structure
  8. 8. Loop diuretics general structure
  9. 9. Diruetics 1) Acetazolamide. 10) Chlortalidone. 2) Brinzolamide. 11)clopamide. 3)Dichlorophinamide. 12)Diazoxide. 4)Dorzolamide. 13)Hydrochlorthiazide. 5)Methazolamide. 14)Hydroflumethiazide. 6)sulthiame. 15)Indapamide. 7)metolazone. 16)Xipamide. 8)Bendroflumethiazide. 18)piretanide. 9)chlortalidone. 19)Torasemide.
  10. 10. Serotonin Antagonists Many Sulfanomide compounds are 5-HT3 receptor Antagonists.As a consequence, they work as anti depressants such as 1) sumatriptan 2)Naratriptan
  11. 11. Anti-inflammatory agents:- Celecoxib,rofecoxib,and valdecoxib are Sulfanomide derivatives work as Anti-inflammatory agents.Their mechanism of action is selectively inhibiting Cycloxygenase-2enzyme (cox-2 enzymes) this prevents Prostaglandins and the other inflammatory substrate production 1)Celecoxib. 3) valdecoxib 2)Rofecoxib
  12. 12. Other pharmacological Sulfanomide compounds These include protease inhibitors with activity aginast HUMAN IMMUNO DEFICIENCY VIRUS type 1(HIV-1) such as Amprenavir and fosamprenavir anti convulsant agent used in the treatment of Epilepsy and Migraine such as Topiramde,anti hypertension as Sotalol, Anti inflammatory and Immuno suppressive agent with anti bacterial and antibiotic properties such as dapsone.Anti-arrhythmia agent as ibufilide a uricosuric and renal tubular.blocking agent,probenecid wich is used to treat Chronic gouty Arthritis and Anti seizure such as Zonisamide
  13. 13. Medical condition associated with sulfonamides:- 1) Bacterial infection. 8) epiglottist 2) Bacterial skin infection. 9) Granular languninale 3) Bladder infection. 10) Inclusion cconjunctivitis 4) Bronchitis. 11) Infection of prophylaxis 5)chancroid. 12) Kidney Infection 6) Chlamydia infection. 13) Malaria 7) Diverticulitis. 14) melioidosis
  14. 14. 15) Nocardiosis. 26) Upper respiratory tract etc. 16) otitismedia 17)pelvic Inflammatory disease. 18) Pneumocystis pneumonia 19) Prostatitis 20) Rheumatic fever prophylaxis 21) shigellosis 22) Sinusitis 23) Toxoplasmosis 24)Tractoma 25) Traveler's Diarrhea
  15. 15. This information are refered from (THE FIRST MIRACLE DRUG) And (SULFANOMIDES AN OVERVIEW) Books Does Sulfanomide can be used for further new dieases and micro organisms like ebola virus black fungus noval diseases?

