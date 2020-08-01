Propteoria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROPORTZIONALTASUNA Proportzioa: Bi magnituderen arteko erlazio berezia, bietako bat aldatuta bestea kalkulatzeko aukera e...
Proportzioa: Bi magnituderen arteko erlazio berezia, bietako bat aldatuta bestea kalkulatzeko aukera ematen diguna. kg kop...
Proportzio zuzena Magnitude bat handitzen denean, bestea ere modu proportzionalean handitzen da. 1 4 2 8 3 12 4 16 1 3 2 x...
Magnitude bat handitzen denean, bestea ere modu proportzionalean handitzen da. 1 4 2 8 3 12 4 16 1 3 2 6 1 3 2 6 3 9 4 12 ...
Alderantzizko proportzioa 1 20 2 10 3 6,6 4 5 1 9 3 x 1 8 2 4 3 2,6 4 2 2 12 4 x x3 x2 Magnitude bat handitzen denean, bes...
1 20 2 10 3 6,6 4 5 1 9 3 3 1 8 2 4 3 2,6 4 2 2 12 4 6 x3 :3 x2 :2 Magnitude bat handitzen denean, bestea modu proportzion...
Proportzio zuzena Pataten kilo kopurua eta ordainduko duguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 1 0,5 2 1 3 1,5 4 x Zenbat eta ...
Proportzio zuzena Pataten kilo kopurua eta ordainduko duguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 1 0,5 2 1 3 1,5 4 x Zenbat eta ...
Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Pataten kilo kopurua eta ordainduko duguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 1 0,5...
Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Pataten kilo kopurua eta ordainduko duguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 1 0,5...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-propo...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-propo...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-propo...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-propo...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-propo...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-propo...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-propo...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-propo...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-propo...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositak...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositak...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositak...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositak...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositak...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositak...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositak...
Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositak...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Propteoria

25 views

Published on

nn

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Propteoria

  1. 1. PROPORTZIONALTASUNA Proportzioa: Bi magnituderen arteko erlazio berezia, bietako bat aldatuta bestea kalkulatzeko aukera ematen diguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 3 15 4 x x= 4·15 3 =20 €
  2. 2. Proportzioa: Bi magnituderen arteko erlazio berezia, bietako bat aldatuta bestea kalkulatzeko aukera ematen diguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 3 15 4 x adreilu kopurua pisua (kg) 5 7,5 7 y x= 4·15 3 =20 € x= 7·7,5 5 =10,5 kg PROPORTZIONALTASUNA
  3. 3. Proportzio zuzena Magnitude bat handitzen denean, bestea ere modu proportzionalean handitzen da. 1 4 2 8 3 12 4 16 1 3 2 x 1 3 2 6 3 9 4 12 1 8 3 x x2 x3 Adibideak:________________________
  4. 4. Magnitude bat handitzen denean, bestea ere modu proportzionalean handitzen da. 1 4 2 8 3 12 4 16 1 3 2 6 1 3 2 6 3 9 4 12 1 8 3 24 x2 x2 x3 x3 Adibideak:________________________ Proportzio zuzena
  5. 5. Alderantzizko proportzioa 1 20 2 10 3 6,6 4 5 1 9 3 x 1 8 2 4 3 2,6 4 2 2 12 4 x x3 x2 Magnitude bat handitzen denean, bestea modu proportzionalean txikitu egiten da. Adibideak:________________________
  6. 6. 1 20 2 10 3 6,6 4 5 1 9 3 3 1 8 2 4 3 2,6 4 2 2 12 4 6 x3 :3 x2 :2 Magnitude bat handitzen denean, bestea modu proportzionalean txikitu egiten da. Adibideak:________________________ Alderantzizko proportzioa
  7. 7. Proportzio zuzena Pataten kilo kopurua eta ordainduko duguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 1 0,5 2 1 3 1,5 4 x Zenbat eta kg gehiago erosi, gehiago ordainduko dugu.
  8. 8. Proportzio zuzena Pataten kilo kopurua eta ordainduko duguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 1 0,5 2 1 3 1,5 4 x Zenbat eta kg gehiago erosi, gehiago ordainduko dugu. x= 4 · 0,5 1 = 2 1 ----------- 0,5 4 ----------- x Z
  9. 9. Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Pataten kilo kopurua eta ordainduko duguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 1 0,5 2 1 3 1,5 4 x Margolari kopurua eta horma bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora. Margolari kopurua denbora (h) 4 8 3 10,66 2 16 1 x Zenbat eta kg gehiago erosi, gehiago ordainduko dugu. Zenbat eta margolari gutxiago izan, denbora gehiago beharko dute. x= 4 · 0,5 1 = 2 1 ----------- 0,5 4 ----------- x Z
  10. 10. Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Pataten kilo kopurua eta ordainduko duguna. kg kopurua ordaindutakoa (€) 1 0,5 2 1 3 1,5 4 x Margolari kopurua eta horma bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora. Margolari kopurua denbora (h) 4 8 3 10,66 2 16 1 x Zenbat eta kg gehiago erosi, gehiago ordainduko dugu. Zenbat eta margolari gutxiago izan, denbora gehiago beharko dute. x= 4 · 0,5 1 = 2 x= 4 · 8 1 = 32 1 ----------- 0,5 4 ----------- x Z 4 ----------- 8 1 ----------- x A
  11. 11. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Adreilu kopurua eta pisua Pertsona baten adina eta pisua Sagarren kilo kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Margolari kopurua eta gela bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora Margolari kopurua eta margotuko duten azalera Pertsona baten pisua eta altuera Abiadura eta egindako distantzia Abiadura eta distantzia mugatu bat egiteko behar den denbora
  12. 12. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Adreilu kopurua eta pisua Pertsona baten adina eta pisua Sagarren kilo kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Margolari kopurua eta gela bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora Margolari kopurua eta margotuko duten azalera Pertsona baten pisua eta altuera Abiadura eta egindako distantzia Abiadura eta distantzia mugatu bat egiteko behar den denbora
  13. 13. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Adreilu kopurua eta pisua Pertsona baten adina eta pisua Sagarren kilo kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Margolari kopurua eta gela bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora Margolari kopurua eta margotuko duten azalera Pertsona baten pisua eta altuera Abiadura eta egindako distantzia Abiadura eta distantzia mugatu bat egiteko behar den denbora
  14. 14. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Adreilu kopurua eta pisua Pertsona baten adina eta pisua Sagarren kilo kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Margolari kopurua eta gela bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora Margolari kopurua eta margotuko duten azalera Pertsona baten pisua eta altuera Abiadura eta egindako distantzia Abiadura eta distantzia mugatu bat egiteko behar den denbora
  15. 15. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Adreilu kopurua eta pisua Pertsona baten adina eta pisua Sagarren kilo kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Margolari kopurua eta gela bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora Margolari kopurua eta margotuko duten azalera Pertsona baten pisua eta altuera Abiadura eta egindako distantzia Abiadura eta distantzia mugatu bat egiteko behar den denbora
  16. 16. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Adreilu kopurua eta pisua Pertsona baten adina eta pisua Sagarren kilo kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Margolari kopurua eta gela bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora Margolari kopurua eta margotuko duten azalera Pertsona baten pisua eta altuera Abiadura eta egindako distantzia Abiadura eta distantzia mugatu bat egiteko behar den denbora
  17. 17. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Adreilu kopurua eta pisua Pertsona baten adina eta pisua Sagarren kilo kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Margolari kopurua eta gela bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora Margolari kopurua eta margotuko duten azalera Pertsona baten pisua eta altuera Abiadura eta egindako distantzia Abiadura eta distantzia mugatu bat egiteko behar den denbora
  18. 18. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Adreilu kopurua eta pisua Pertsona baten adina eta pisua Sagarren kilo kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Margolari kopurua eta gela bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora Margolari kopurua eta margotuko duten azalera Pertsona baten pisua eta altuera Abiadura eta egindako distantzia Abiadura eta distantzia mugatu bat egiteko behar den denbora
  19. 19. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa Adreilu kopurua eta pisua Pertsona baten adina eta pisua Sagarren kilo kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Margolari kopurua eta gela bat margotzeko beharko duten denbora Margolari kopurua eta margotuko duten azalera Pertsona baten pisua eta altuera Abiadura eta egindako distantzia Abiadura eta distantzia mugatu bat egiteko behar den denbora
  20. 20. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositako plater kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Adina (urte osoak) eta bizi izandako hilabete kopurua Zinema-sarreraren prezioa eta pelikulak irauten duen denbora Zinema-sarreren kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Solairu kopurua eta etxe- bizitza baten altuera Pertsona baten pisua eta izena Abiadura eta egindako kilometro kopurua Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa
  21. 21. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositako plater kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Adina (urte osoak) eta bizi izandako hilabete kopurua Zinema-sarreraren prezioa eta pelikulak irauten duen denbora Zinema-sarreren kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Solairu kopurua eta etxe- bizitza baten altuera Pertsona baten pisua eta izena Abiadura eta egindako kilometro kopurua Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa
  22. 22. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositako plater kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Adina (urte osoak) eta bizi izandako hilabete kopurua Zinema-sarreraren prezioa eta pelikulak irauten duen denbora Zinema-sarreren kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Solairu kopurua eta etxe- bizitza baten altuera Pertsona baten pisua eta izena Abiadura eta egindako kilometro kopurua Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa
  23. 23. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositako plater kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Adina (urte osoak) eta bizi izandako hilabete kopurua Zinema-sarreraren prezioa eta pelikulak irauten duen denbora Zinema-sarreren kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Solairu kopurua eta etxe- bizitza baten altuera Pertsona baten pisua eta izena Abiadura eta egindako kilometro kopurua Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa
  24. 24. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositako plater kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Adina (urte osoak) eta bizi izandako hilabete kopurua Zinema-sarreraren prezioa eta pelikulak irauten duen denbora Zinema-sarreren kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Solairu kopurua eta etxe- bizitza baten altuera Pertsona baten pisua eta izena Abiadura eta egindako kilometro kopurua Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa
  25. 25. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositako plater kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Adina (urte osoak) eta bizi izandako hilabete kopurua Zinema-sarreraren prezioa eta pelikulak irauten duen denbora Zinema-sarreren kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Solairu kopurua eta etxe- bizitza baten altuera Pertsona baten pisua eta izena Abiadura eta egindako kilometro kopurua Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa
  26. 26. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositako plater kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Adina (urte osoak) eta bizi izandako hilabete kopurua Zinema-sarreraren prezioa eta pelikulak irauten duen denbora Zinema-sarreren kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Solairu kopurua eta etxe- bizitza baten altuera Pertsona baten pisua eta izena Abiadura eta egindako kilometro kopurua Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa
  27. 27. Esan erlazio hauek proportzionalak diren ala ez. Proportzioa mantentzen bada, esan zuzena ala alderantzizkoa den. Erositako plater kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Adina (urte osoak) eta bizi izandako hilabete kopurua Zinema-sarreraren prezioa eta pelikulak irauten duen denbora Zinema-sarreren kopurua eta ordaindutakoa Solairu kopurua eta etxe- bizitza baten altuera Pertsona baten pisua eta izena Abiadura eta egindako kilometro kopurua Ez-proportzionala Proportzio zuzena Alderantzizko proportzioa

×