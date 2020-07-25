Rahul razdan auvsi july 2020 measurable safety panel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Models, Legal Liability, and Communicating Safety www.avvc.net Dr. Rahul Razdan
Key Messages • Framework: • Legal Liability and Expectations • Expectations and ODDs • ODDs and Measurable Safety • Curren...
Dispute Resolution Fairness, Predictability, and the Importance of Precedence
Legal System Overview • Legal Frameworks: • Law Making Bodies • Regulators • Courts (Precedent Driven) • Disputes Arise • ...
Legal Precedents Driver Negligence Product Liability
The First Autonomous Vehicles Equestrian Expectations You are Responsible for your Horse, unless third- party intentionall...
What are the Expectations in AV? • AV on Road (expectations) • Default Expectations of Human Driver • Is this the intent? ...
Implications (ADAS) • OEMs • Fuzzy requirements (crutch is anti innovation) • Difficult to show differentiation • Consumer...
What is solution? • SET CLEAR Expectations • Define HUMAN ODD • Develop Paradigm of Measurable Safety (Metrics!) • Results...
References SAE EDGE Reports: • Unsettled Technology Areas in Autonomous Vehicle Test and Validation • Unsettled Topics Con...
References (Regulation) • IEEE: Requirements for the Next-Generation Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem • Forbes: New AV Bill, I...
  1. 1. Models, Legal Liability, and Communicating Safety www.avvc.net Dr. Rahul Razdan
  2. 2. Key Messages • Framework: • Legal Liability and Expectations • Expectations and ODDs • ODDs and Measurable Safety • Current Status and Gaps • Implications
  3. 3. Dispute Resolution Fairness, Predictability, and the Importance of Precedence
  4. 4. Legal System Overview • Legal Frameworks: • Law Making Bodies • Regulators • Courts (Precedent Driven) • Disputes Arise • Facts Established • Courts (typically Appellate and above) • Apply legal theories to case • Set precedent
  5. 5. Legal Precedents Driver Negligence Product Liability
  6. 6. The First Autonomous Vehicles Equestrian Expectations You are Responsible for your Horse, unless third- party intentionally spooks your horse, and sometimes a horse spooks for no reason → no one is at fault. Key Point: There is a mental model for horse behaviour and expectations
  7. 7. What are the Expectations in AV? • AV on Road (expectations) • Default Expectations of Human Driver • Is this the intent? Las Vegas Truck, AV fender-benders • Missing: Transmission of Risk FROM AV or ADAS to the world • ADAS’s expectations for Driver ? • “AAA Recommends Common Naming for ADAS Technology” ⇒ confusion • “AV 4.0: Reasonable For AV, But Perhaps Missing The Boat On ADAS Regulation” ⇒ none • Driver is ultimately responsible⇒ value ? crutch ?
  8. 8. Implications (ADAS) • OEMs • Fuzzy requirements (crutch is anti innovation) • Difficult to show differentiation • Consumers do not value so what is investment model ? • Legal Liability Exposure (gap of expectations vs reality) • Customers: Will not pay much more ADAS/Safety • Insurance Industry: No Driver discounts for ADAS (data does not support)
  9. 9. What is solution? • SET CLEAR Expectations • Define HUMAN ODD • Develop Paradigm of Measurable Safety (Metrics!) • Results • Customers have something to value • Legal Liability controlled • Innovation Enabled
  10. 10. References SAE EDGE Reports: • Unsettled Technology Areas in Autonomous Vehicle Test and Validation • Unsettled Topics Concerning Automated Driving Systems and the Transportation Ecosystem • Unsettled Topics Concerning Automated Driving Systems and the Development Ecosystem Related Forbes Articles: • How Safe Is Safe For an AV? The Answer (Expectation and Communication) • Horses, Equine Law And The Future Of The Autonomous Vehicle Legal Framework • Measurable Safety, The Missing Ingredient To Demonstrating ADAS Value • Does The Tesla Crash Show That Current ADAS Liability Models Retard Innovation
  11. 11. References (Regulation) • IEEE: Requirements for the Next-Generation Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem • Forbes: New AV Bill, Its Bipartisan, Is It Better? • Forbes: An Open Letter To The New NSF Director About Research In AV Safety • Forbes: AV 4.0: Reasonable For AV, But Perhaps Missing The Boat On ADAS Regulation • Forbes: Reacting To The Proposals In The U.S. House’s Autonomous Vehicle Bill

