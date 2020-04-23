Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Rohit Bansal
 The recent upsurge in life threatening diseases- HIV,HBV,HCV has forced dental practioners to give emphasis to infection...
Responsibility of infection control is that of each student , faculty member , & staff person involved in patient care & c...
 STERILIZATION describes a process that destroys or eliminates all forms of microbial life including spores.  DISINFECTI...
 CLEANING is the removal of visible soil (e.g., organic and inorganic material) from objects and surfaces and normally is...
 An EXPOSURE can be defined as a percutaneous injury (e.g., needlestick or cut with a sharp object) or contact of mucous ...
 Protect patients and member of the dental team.  Reduces and minimizes the concentration of infectious microbes in oral...
A) Airborne contamination B) Hand-to-surface contamination C) Cross infection D) Patient vulnerability E) Personnel vulner...
 A high speed handpiece is capable of creating airborne contaminants in the form of aerosols, mists and splatter.  AEROS...
 MISTS are droplets approaching 50microns. Both aerosols and mists produced by cough of patient with unrecognized active ...
 With saliva contaminated hands, the dentist could repeatedly contact or handle unprotected Operatory surfaces during tre...
 Cross infection can be defined as the transmission of infectious agents between patients and staff within a clinical env...
 Transmission of cross infection in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics may occur by direct contact of tissue with sec...
 Although infection risks for dental patients have not been as well investigated as those of hospital patients, they appe...
1.Employer must provide HB immunization to employees without charge within 10 days of employment 2.Universal precautions s...
10.Employer must provide employees with necessary Personnel Protective Equipment(PPE). 11.Ensure that employees correctly ...
HOUSEKEEPING is a term that relates to cleanup of treatment-soiled operatory equipments, instruments, counters, and floors...
 Infection control procedures must be applied for all patients, because all patients must be considered potentially infec...
GLOVES:  OSHA regulation specify that all clinical personnel must wear treatment gloves during treatment procedures.  Gl...
 FDA regulations says that less than 4% can have leak detectable by water test.  Viruses have been found to penetrate no...
Remove gloves that are cut, punctured and torn. Donot wash,disinfect or Sterilize gloves for reuse
How to wear the gloves correctly: How to remove the gloves
MASKS  When the susceptible person wears a mask most of the contaminated droplets spreading onto the person’s face from i...
 Masks are not adequate to hold back measles, influenza, and other aerosols.  Masks with highest filtration are rectangu...
HEADCAP:  Hair should be properly tied and long hair should be either covered or restrained from face. Hence, head cap mu...
PROTECTIVE OVERGARMENT  An over garment must be protective of clothing and skin.  Over garment must be changed whenever ...
 Hand should be washed for a period of 15 sec to 6 minutes.  For routine treatment period watches, jewelry, and rings sh...
Indication of Hand Hygiene  When hands are visibly contaminated.  Before and after treating each patient (e.g., before g...
 Spaulding’s Classification(1968)
 CDC recommends that 1) Critical and Semi-critical instruments are to be Heat sterilized. 2) Semi-Critical items are sens...
 Use a designated processing area to control quality and ensure safety  Divide processing area into work areas ◦ Receivi...
 Sterilization provides a method of instrument recycling that can be monitored and documented to show that conditions for...
PHYSICAL METHOD  Sun Light  Drying  Heat ◦ Dry ◦ Moist  Filtration  Gas  Irradiation  Ultra sonic cleaning  Oil
CHEMICAL METHOD  Phenol Derivatives : Phenol, Cresol, resorcinol, chloroxylenol  Oxidizing agents : Pot. Permanganate, H...
 The four accepted method of sterilization are 1. Steam pressure sterilization (Autoclave) 2. Chemical vapor pressure ste...
 Sterilization with steam under pressure is performed in a steam autoclave  The time required at 1210 C is 15 mins at 15...
 Types of Autoclaves 1) Gravitational Displacement Sterilizers 2) Steam Sterilizers with Pre- and Post- Vaccume processes...
 Sterilization by chemical vapor under pressure is performed in Chemiclave  Chemical vapor pressure sterilizer operates ...
 Advantages of Chemiclave Carbon steel and other carbon sensitive burs, instruments and pliers are sterilized without rus...
CONVENTIONAL DRY HEAT OVENS  Dry heat sterilization can be readily achieved at temperature above 1600 C.  Conventional d...
 Disadvantages 1) Without careful calibration, more sterilization failures are obtained with gravity convections dry heat...
SHORT CYCLE, HIGH-TEMPERATURE DRY HEAT OVENS  A rapid high temperature process that uses a forced-draft oven (a mechanica...
 Disadvantages 1) Rubber or plastic goods can get damaged 2) Heavy loads of instruments and heavy wrapping can cause fail...
 It is the best method of sterilization of complex instruments and delicate materials.  Automatic devices sterilize item...
 Advantages Units with large chambers hold more instruments or packs per cycle  Disdvantages Porous or plastic materials...
Boiling Water  Boiling water does not kill spores and cannot sterilize instruments  Incase of sterilizer breakdown only ...
 It is a rapid mode of sterilization which uses table salt consisting of 1% Silico-aluminate, Sodium Carbonate or Magnesi...
 Sterilization not only protects patients from cross infections, but also protects personnel from the infection of previo...
 Sterilization indicators, both tapes and bags are marked with heat sensitive dyes that change color easily upon exposure...
 It is a two step procedures  1st step is vigorous scrubbing of the surfaces to be disinfected and wiping them clean.  ...
 Activity of disinfectants is reduced by organic debris. Iodine's are specially sensitive to the presence of blood.  Mos...
Low Level Disinfectant  Ethanol and Isopropyl alcohols are commonly used alcohols which have antibacterial activity but n...
Liquid Sterilants And High Level Disinfectants  Liquid sterilants are those that can kill bacterial spores in 6 to 10 hou...
 Don’t use more than 2% Glutaraldehydes to wipe dental chairs or units  Most require 20 mins to kill TB bacilli while ph...
 Restorative and endodontics instruments are readily processed by autoclave or Chemiclave.  Sterilization dental cements...
Handpiece  Hand pieces are semi critical items requiring sterilization  They must be properly cleaned and lubricated the...
Impressions  Precautions are required for IC in making impression.  Universally apply barrier protection for personnel a...
Dental Radiology  Standard precautions  PPE(atleast gloves)  Clean & disinfect equipment  Heat sterilize film holding ...
Infection control measures in dentistry are most vital for mutual health safety of patient and health care professionals. ...
  1. 1. Dr. Rohit Bansal
  2. 2.  The recent upsurge in life threatening diseases- HIV,HBV,HCV has forced dental practioners to give emphasis to infection control.  Dental health care workers, through occupational exposure, may have a 10 times greater risk of becoming a chronic hepatitis B carrier than the average citizen.
  3. 3. Responsibility of infection control is that of each student , faculty member , & staff person involved in patient care & clinical management
  4. 4.  STERILIZATION describes a process that destroys or eliminates all forms of microbial life including spores.  DISINFECTION describes a process that eliminates many or all pathogenic microorganisms, except bacterial spores, on inanimate objects.
  5. 5.  CLEANING is the removal of visible soil (e.g., organic and inorganic material) from objects and surfaces and normally is accomplished manually or mechanically using water with detergents or enzymatic products. Guideline for Disinfection and Sterilization in Healthcare Facilities, 2008 Vol. 52 / RR-17
  6. 6.  An EXPOSURE can be defined as a percutaneous injury (e.g., needlestick or cut with a sharp object) or contact of mucous membrane or non-intact skin (e.g., exposed skin that is chapped, abraded, or with dermatitis) with blood, saliva, tissue, or other body fluids that are potentially infectious. Centers for Disease Control
  7. 7.  Protect patients and member of the dental team.  Reduces and minimizes the concentration of infectious microbes in oral environment.  Break the cycle of infection to eliminate cross infection.
  8. 8. A) Airborne contamination B) Hand-to-surface contamination C) Cross infection D) Patient vulnerability E) Personnel vulnerability
  9. 9.  A high speed handpiece is capable of creating airborne contaminants in the form of aerosols, mists and splatter.  AEROSOLS are invisible particles ranging from 5- 50 microns which carry any respiratory pathogens to the lungs.
  10. 10.  MISTS are droplets approaching 50microns. Both aerosols and mists produced by cough of patient with unrecognized active pulmonary or Pharyngeal tuberculosis are likely to transmit the infection.  SPLATTER are particles larger than 50 microns and are visible which has a distinct trajectory i.e. usually falls within 3 feet of patient mouth. Splatter has a potential of causing infection of dental personnel by blood borne pathogens.
  11. 11.  With saliva contaminated hands, the dentist could repeatedly contact or handle unprotected Operatory surfaces during treatment if not careful.  Amalgamators, light curing devices, camera equipment are also subjected to heavy contaminations by soiled hands.  Contamination free maintenance of these items is a priority objective today.
  12. 12.  Cross infection can be defined as the transmission of infectious agents between patients and staff within a clinical environment.  Transmission may result from person to person contact or via contaminated objects.  Transmission of infection from one person to another requires a source of infection. The infective agent is transmitted through blood, droplets of saliva and instruments contaminated with blood, saliva and tissue debris.
  13. 13.  Transmission of cross infection in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics may occur by direct contact of tissue with secretions or blood, from droplets containing infectious agent, or via contaminated sharps or instruments which have been improperly sterilized.
  14. 14.  Although infection risks for dental patients have not been as well investigated as those of hospital patients, they appear to be low.  When dental personnel experience exposure of saliva, blood, and possible injury from sharp instrumentation while treating patients, they are more vulnerable to infections if they have not had proper immunizations or used the protective barriers.
  15. 15. 1.Employer must provide HB immunization to employees without charge within 10 days of employment 2.Universal precautions should be taken. 3.Must implement work control practice. 4.Provide facilities & instructions for washing hands. 5.Must prescribe safe handling of sharp items(Eg. one handed technique). 6.Disposal of single use sharp items in puncture resistant colored containers close to the place of use. 7.Use a basket/ cassette to place into & retrieve reusable sharp instruments from soaking pans & ultrasonic cleaners. 8.Prohibit eating & storage of eatables where blood & infectious materials are present. 9.Place blood & contaminated specimens in suitable leak proof closed containers.
  16. 16. 10.Employer must provide employees with necessary Personnel Protective Equipment(PPE). 11.Ensure that employees correctly use & discard PPE. 12.After Treatment attend to housekeeping requirement. 13.Employer must provide written schedule for cleaning & decontamination 14.Contaminated equipment must be decontaminated before service 15.Employer must provide laundering of protective garments used for universal precautions at no cost to employees. 16.Must implement engineering control(
  17. 17. HOUSEKEEPING is a term that relates to cleanup of treatment-soiled operatory equipments, instruments, counters, and floors as well as management of used gowns and wastes. WORK PRACTICE CONTROLS AND ENGINEERING CONTROLS are term used to describe precautions (e.g., careful handling of sharp instruments, and not putting hands into sharp containers) and use of devices to reduce contamination risks (e.g., using high volume suction, rubber dam, and protective sharp containers.
  18. 18.  Infection control procedures must be applied for all patients, because all patients must be considered potentially infectious.  Identification of infectious patients is not possible even by medical history which cannot provide complete information for the detection of all disease carrier states.  Some patients may be unaware of infection or past exposure to any infectious disease.
  19. 19. GLOVES:  OSHA regulation specify that all clinical personnel must wear treatment gloves during treatment procedures.  Gloves should not be washed, after each patient new gloves should be worn.  The value of gloves was emphasized by finding that without gloves, occult blood persisted under dentist’s fingernails for several days after patient contact (J Am Dent Assoc 105:358-362 1982)  Gloves also help to prevent very painful and transmissible herpetic infections to fingers.
  20. 20.  FDA regulations says that less than 4% can have leak detectable by water test.  Viruses have been found to penetrate no more than one intact latex glove out of 100.  While cleaning and sorting sharp instruments one should wear puncture-resistant utility gloves.  Nitrile latex gloves are preferred they can be washed inside and out, disinfected as well as autoclaved, as needed.
  21. 21. Remove gloves that are cut, punctured and torn. Donot wash,disinfect or Sterilize gloves for reuse
  22. 22. How to wear the gloves correctly: How to remove the gloves
  23. 23. MASKS  When the susceptible person wears a mask most of the contaminated droplets spreading onto the person’s face from infected person are blocked .  When an infected human coughs or sneezes, particles of varying sizes ranging from large particle droplets (about 100 µm in diameter) to small particle droplets (about 0.1 µm in diameter) are created.  Masks have pore sizes from 0.3∼50 µm in diameter .
  24. 24.  Masks are not adequate to hold back measles, influenza, and other aerosols.  Masks with highest filtration are rectangular, folded types used for surgeries.  Dome shaped masks are adequate barriers against spatter and are considered to prevent HB and HIV infection.  The mask should be between every patients or whenever it becomes moist or visibly soiled.
  25. 25. HEADCAP:  Hair should be properly tied and long hair should be either covered or restrained from face. Hence, head cap must be used. PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR  Clinicians, helping staff and patients must protect their eyes against foreign bodies, splatter and aerosol during operative procedures by using protective glasses.  Eyewear protects eyes from damages from instruments and contamination from microbes such as Hepatitis B virus, which can be transmitted via conjuctiva.
  26. 26. PROTECTIVE OVERGARMENT  An over garment must be protective of clothing and skin.  Over garment must be changed whenever becoming moist or visibly soiled.  Laundering with regular cycle with regular laundry detergent is considered acceptable, following manufacturer’s direction  Hot water up to 700 with 50 to 150 ppm chlorine can be used to disinfect it.
  27. 27.  Hand should be washed for a period of 15 sec to 6 minutes.  For routine treatment period watches, jewelry, and rings should be removed, wash hand with suitable cleanser. Lather hands for atleast 10 sec, rubbing all surfaces, and rinse.  Use a clean brush to scrub under and around nails. When changing gloves, washing hand is required.  Hand cleansers containing a mild antiseptic like 3% PCMX (p-chloro, meta-xylenole) or chlorhexidine are preferred to control transient pathogens and to suppress overgrowth of skin bacteria.
  28. 28. Indication of Hand Hygiene  When hands are visibly contaminated.  Before and after treating each patient (e.g., before glove placement and after glove removal.  After barehanded touching of inanimate objects likely to be contaminated by blood or saliva.  Before regloving after removing gloves that are torn, cut, or punctured.  Before leaving the dental operatory, dental laboratory, or instrument processing area.
  29. 29.  Spaulding’s Classification(1968)
  30. 30.  CDC recommends that 1) Critical and Semi-critical instruments are to be Heat sterilized. 2) Semi-Critical items are sensitive to heat treatment and should be treated with High level Disinfection after cleaning. 3) Non critical items can be treated intermediate to low level disinfectant after cleaning.
  31. 31.  Use a designated processing area to control quality and ensure safety  Divide processing area into work areas ◦ Receiving, cleaning, and decontamination ◦ Preparation and packaging ◦ Sterilization ◦ Storage
  32. 32.  Sterilization provides a method of instrument recycling that can be monitored and documented to show that conditions for control of disease transmission were indeed established.  Most instruments contact mucosa or penetrate oral tissues, it is essential that reused instruments be thoroughly cleaned and sterilized by accepted method that can be routinely tested and monitored.
  33. 33. PHYSICAL METHOD  Sun Light  Drying  Heat ◦ Dry ◦ Moist  Filtration  Gas  Irradiation  Ultra sonic cleaning  Oil
  34. 34. CHEMICAL METHOD  Phenol Derivatives : Phenol, Cresol, resorcinol, chloroxylenol  Oxidizing agents : Pot. Permanganate, Hydrogen Peroxide, Benzoyol Peroxide  Halogens : Iodine, chlorine  Biguanide : Chlorhexidine  Quarternary Ammonium (Cationic) : Cetrimide, Zephiran  Soaps : of Sodium & Potassious  Alcohols : Ethanol, Isopropanol.  Aldehydes : Formaldehyde, Glutaraldehyde  Acids : Boric acid, acetic acid  Metallic salts ; Silver Nitrate, Zince Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, calamine, Ammoniated mercury.  Dyes : Gentian violet, proflamine, Acriflamine  Furan derivatives : Nitro flurazone
  35. 35.  The four accepted method of sterilization are 1. Steam pressure sterilization (Autoclave) 2. Chemical vapor pressure sterilization (Chemiclave) 3. Dry heat sterilization (Dryclave) 4. Ethylene oxide sterilization.
  36. 36.  Sterilization with steam under pressure is performed in a steam autoclave  The time required at 1210 C is 15 mins at 15 lbs of pressure.  Time for wrapped instruments can be reduced to 7 mins if temperature is raised to approximately 134o C at 30 lbs pressure.  Advantages of Autoclave 1) Most rapid and effective 2) Most effective for sterilizing cloth, surgical packs and towel packs.
  37. 37.  Types of Autoclaves 1) Gravitational Displacement Sterilizers 2) Steam Sterilizers with Pre- and Post- Vaccume processes  Disadvantages of Autoclave 1) Items sensitive to heat cannot be sterilized. 2) It tends to corrode carbon steel burs and instruments. 3) Steam appears to corrode the steel neck and shank portion of some diamond instruments and carbide burs.
  38. 38.  Sterilization by chemical vapor under pressure is performed in Chemiclave  Chemical vapor pressure sterilizer operates at 2700 F(1310 C) and 20 pounds of pressure.  They have a cycle time of half an hour.
  39. 39.  Advantages of Chemiclave Carbon steel and other carbon sensitive burs, instruments and pliers are sterilized without rust or corrosion  Disadvantage of Chemiclave 1)Items sensitive to elevated temperature will be damaged 2) Instruments must be very lightly packed. 3) Towel and heavy clothing cannot be sterilized.
  40. 40. CONVENTIONAL DRY HEAT OVENS  Dry heat sterilization can be readily achieved at temperature above 1600 C.  Conventional dry heat sterilizer have heated chambers that allow air to circulate by gravity flow (gravity convection).  Packs of instruments should be kept 1 cm apart  Foil wrap or special nylon bags are used.  60-90 mins are required for sterilization of medium load lightly wrapped instruments.
  41. 41.  Disadvantages 1) Without careful calibration, more sterilization failures are obtained with gravity convections dry heat ovens than any other type of sterilizer 2) The most accurate way to calibrate a sterilization cycle is by using external temperature gauge (pyrometer) attached to a thermocouple wire.
  42. 42. SHORT CYCLE, HIGH-TEMPERATURE DRY HEAT OVENS  A rapid high temperature process that uses a forced-draft oven (a mechanical convection oven that circulates air with fan or blower)  It reduces total sterilization time to 6 mins for unwrapped and 12 mins for wrapped instruments  It operates at a temperature range of 370 to 3750 F.  Advantages Carbon steel and burs do not rust, corrode, or loose their temper or cutting edges if they are well dried before processing
  43. 43.  Disadvantages 1) Rubber or plastic goods can get damaged 2) Heavy loads of instruments and heavy wrapping can cause failure. 3) Cycles are not automatically timed in some of the sterlizers.
  44. 44.  It is the best method of sterilization of complex instruments and delicate materials.  Automatic devices sterilize items in several hours and operate at elevated temperature well below 1000 C  Less expensive device operates at room temperature to sterilize overnight
  45. 45.  Advantages Units with large chambers hold more instruments or packs per cycle  Disdvantages Porous or plastic materials absorb the gas and require aeration for 24 hours or more before it is safe for them to contact skin or tissues.
  46. 46. Boiling Water  Boiling water does not kill spores and cannot sterilize instruments  Incase of sterilizer breakdown only this method should be followed  Well cleaned items must be completely submerged and allowed to boil at 1000 C for 10 mins Ultraviolet light  Used for sanitizing room air to help control TB bacilli  Not effective against RNA viruses such as HIV  Not effective against bacterial spores  Incomplete exposure of all surfaces & poor penetration of oil & debris
  47. 47.  It is a rapid mode of sterilization which uses table salt consisting of 1% Silico-aluminate, Sodium Carbonate or Magnesium Carbonate.  Salt can be replaced by Glass Beads provided that the beads sizes < 1mm in diameter because larger beads are not efficient enough due to the presence of large spaces in between.  The instrument is sterilized in 5-15s at a temperature of 437-465°F even if inoculated with spores.  Disadvantage: Doesn’t completely sterilize the instrument i.e. the handle.
  48. 48.  Sterilization not only protects patients from cross infections, but also protects personnel from the infection of previous patients as well.  In dental offices, sterilization must be monitored weekly with biologic spore tests using heat resistant spores and tested daily with color change process-indicator strips.  STERILIZATION MONITORING HAS 4 COMPONENTS 1. Sterilization indicators and date 2. Process indicator strips 3. Biologic monitoring strips 4. Documentation notebook
  49. 49.  Sterilization indicators, both tapes and bags are marked with heat sensitive dyes that change color easily upon exposure to heat or sterilizer chemicals  Process indicator strips provides an inexpensive, qualitative, daily monitor of sterilizer function, operation and heat penetration into packs  Biologic monitoring strips consists of spores dried on absorbent paper and are calibrated to be killed when sterilization conditions are reached and maintained for necessary time to kill all pathogenic microorganisms. ( Bacillus stearothermophilus)
  50. 50.  It is a two step procedures  1st step is vigorous scrubbing of the surfaces to be disinfected and wiping them clean.  2nd step wetting the surface with a disinfectant and leaving it wet for the time prescribed by the manufacturer.  Preferred disinfectants are those that can inactivate polio or Coxsackie's viruses because they are non lipid viruses similar to HB virus in resistance.
  51. 51.  Activity of disinfectants is reduced by organic debris. Iodine's are specially sensitive to the presence of blood.  Most water based disinfectants are effective for removing dried blood  Disinfectants containing 70-79% ethyl alcohol are considered most effective disinfectants on cleaned surfaces (J Am Dent Assoc 119:493-94 1989)  Disinfection cannot occur unless fresh disinfectant is reapplied to a thoroughly cleaned surface and disinfection does not sterilize. ( Am J Epedemiol 116:828-833,1989)  Most disinfectants, except plain phenol, appear to be active in approximately 5 mins. Equipments should be left wet until next patient is seated approximately 5 mins.
  52. 52. Low Level Disinfectant  Ethanol and Isopropyl alcohols are commonly used alcohols which have antibacterial activity but not effective against viruses and spores.  Cant be used for 1) Carbon steel instruments 2) Rubber instruments. Intermediate level, Broad spectrum Disinfectant  Phenol are used for this catogary of disinfection. But it must be noted that these are toxic to living tissues.  There spectrum includes Lipophillic viruses, Fungi and Bacteria but no spores.  Used for disinfection of inanimate objects such as walls, floors, etc.
  53. 53. Liquid Sterilants And High Level Disinfectants  Liquid sterilants are those that can kill bacterial spores in 6 to 10 hours.  These sterilants are high level disinfectants and are EPA registered  E.g.. Glutaraldehydes at 2-3% concentrations.  Glutaraldehydes are irritating, sensitizing to skin and respiratory passages.  Disinfectants in heavy use often lost activity during the 2nd week.
  54. 54.  Don’t use more than 2% Glutaraldehydes to wipe dental chairs or units  Most require 20 mins to kill TB bacilli while phenolic complexes and alcohol acts within 10 mins.  Uses: Used for plastic instruments like suction tips, cheek retractors.  Most require 2-6 hours for complete sterilization
  55. 55.  Restorative and endodontics instruments are readily processed by autoclave or Chemiclave.  Sterilization dental cements, calcium sulphate is done by gamma radiation  Rubber dam is sterilized by ethylene oxide.  Carbon steel instruments and burs are best sterilized by dry heat or chemiclave.
  56. 56. Handpiece  Hand pieces are semi critical items requiring sterilization  They must be properly cleaned and lubricated then autoclaved  Fiber optic hand pieces dim with repeated heat sterilization over a period of month or year due to it’s oil residue and debris baked on the end of optical fibers.  It should be sterilized with alcohol or other organic solvents.  Ethylene oxide gas is gentlest method of steriliztion used for handpieces.
  57. 57. Impressions  Precautions are required for IC in making impression.  Universally apply barrier protection for personnel against contamination from mucosa, saliva, and blood by use of adequate PPE, such as gloves, masks, and appropriate overgarments.  Impressions should be disinfected with EPA approved tuberculocidal disinfectant after washing or rinsing with clean tap water.  Disinfection is done by 1:10 dilution (0.5%) of household liquid chlorine bleach for 10 minutes or 5.25% sodium hypochlorite freshly prepared
  58. 58. Dental Radiology  Standard precautions  PPE(atleast gloves)  Clean & disinfect equipment  Heat sterilize film holding device  Handle exposed X-rays in Aseptic manner
  59. 59. Infection control measures in dentistry are most vital for mutual health safety of patient and health care professionals. There are several key players and elements to achieve the highest standard of infection control. These include the Dental health care professionals and the patients. Rigid implementation of evidences based infection control measures should be strictly followed in dental practice.

×